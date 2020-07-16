Seasons2019-20Everton News

Everton vs Aston Villa

Michael Kenrick Thursday, 16 July, 2020 17comments  |  Jump to last
Team News

After missing the last two games with a shin complaint, Mason Holgate is fit enough to play

Everton's penultimate home fixture of this disrupted 2019-20 season sees them take on Aston Villa in a game that will have significance for both sides but for different reasons.

Holgate returns with Bernard starting at home, where he is slightly more effective. Iwobi starts again despite rarely showing anything close to the value of his transfer fee. No fresh blood from the U23s with Virginia, Barnthwaite, Gordon and Kean the only youngsters named for the bench.

Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 16 July 2020

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Stekelenburg, Virginia, Baines, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Sidibe, Kean, Branthwaite, Gordon.

Aston Villa: Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish.
Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Vassilev, Davis, Hayden.

Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Chris Kavanagh

 

Reader Comments (17)

Brent Stephens
1 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:02:05
No surprises: Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Iwobi, Davies, Gomes, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Brian Murray
2 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:02:48
Sign of madness is repeating the same mistakes expecting a different outcome. Our world-class manager has done it again with this team selection. Clock is ticking on The Don...
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
3 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:03:25
A few changes, but nothing too radical because there isn't much in the way of alternatives.

Baningime not even on the bench. If he can't even get minutes in this injury-depleted and under-performing midfield since the re-start, you have to conclude this signals the end of his Everton career.

Robert Tressell
4 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:04:33
4-4-2, non-experimental line-up. Bernard in for Gordon means bit more experience.

Time to show some pride. And move about a bit.

Ray Roche
5 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:06:52
Disappointing. Same old, same old.He couldn’t get a tune out of that shower in the past so don’t expect anything other than an away win.
Joe McMahon
6 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:09:17
FFS... awful team. Same old underperforming slow pedestrian players. God, Villa are laughing!
Neil Lawson
7 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:16:59
I suggest you close this forum. No one is going to disagree with the comments above. Let's not even waste our time trying to justify the selection.
Dave Abrahams
8 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:18:13
Is this game being televised?
Simon Dalzell
9 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:21:59
Sky Sports 401 Dave.
Liam Reilly
10 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:22:04
V surprised at that line up. Surely he should be given the younger lads a chance now. How are we ever going to know if Kean is good enough if he's only ever given cameos?

Disappointed.

Joe McMahon
11 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:22:30
Yes Dave, at the local chapel of rest.
Philip Bunting
12 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:27:06
If Davies plays like he has done this last few games I'm gonna lose the plot
Dave Williams
14 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:34:45
Ridiculous!!
We can’t qualify for Europe so why the same failed players?
No Gordon??? What absolute nonsense Carlo!
Fran Mitchell
15 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:36:05
Pretty standard line-up. Let's be honest, no-one really expected radical changes.

I'm curious about this 2 keeper on the bench malarky. Why 2 keepers when clearly won't be used? Is it to introduce Virginia to the first team set-up while respecting Stek? Is it to send a message about lack of options? Are the youngsters really so not up to scratch to even be on the bench?

Quite clearly Gordon and Braithwait are the only youngster to have made an impression if they can't even get on the bench.

Bill Gienapp
16 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:41:16
Joe (6) - laughing straight to the Championship, more like.

Only so much Carlo can do with the team selection. I would have liked to see Holgate given a go in midfield, but with Mina out, that's off the table. Calling for the kids is all well and good, until you see what happened to Branthwaite in all of 60 seconds last match.

Tony Everan
17 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:41:55
Expecting a good reaction today and much more aggression [not the red card type].

There will be a few of these today playing to show they have a future at Everton. Its time for those players to put it on the line and show what they can do. Some of them will not get many more chances.

Scrappy but , Everton 3 Aston Villa 1

Mike Keating
18 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:43:54
I thought this was supposed to be one of the games we could watch on Nowtv using the vouchers sent out by the club - this is the second time I’ve tried to use the codes sent out on the 29th June and no go - AGAIN!!

