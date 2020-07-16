Everton vs Aston Villa

Thursday, 16 July, 2020



Team News



After missing the last two games with a shin complaint, Mason Holgate is fit enough to play After missing the last two games with a shin complaint, Mason Holgate is fit enough to play

Everton's penultimate home fixture of this disrupted 2019-20 season sees them take on Aston Villa in a game that will have significance for both sides but for different reasons.

Holgate returns with Bernard starting at home, where he is slightly more effective. Iwobi starts again despite rarely showing anything close to the value of his transfer fee. No fresh blood from the U23s with Virginia, Barnthwaite, Gordon and Kean the only youngsters named for the bench.

Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 16 July 2020

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Stekelenburg, Virginia, Baines, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Sidibe, Kean, Branthwaite, Gordon.

Aston Villa: Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish.

Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Vassilev, Davis, Hayden.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads