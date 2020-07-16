Seasons2019-20Everton News
Everton vs Aston Villa
Team News
After missing the last two games with a shin complaint, Mason Holgate is fit enough to play
Everton's penultimate home fixture of this disrupted 2019-20 season sees them take on Aston Villa in a game that will have significance for both sides but for different reasons.
Holgate returns with Bernard starting at home, where he is slightly more effective. Iwobi starts again despite rarely showing anything close to the value of his transfer fee. No fresh blood from the U23s with Virginia, Barnthwaite, Gordon and Kean the only youngsters named for the bench.
Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 16 July 2020
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Stekelenburg, Virginia, Baines, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Sidibe, Kean, Branthwaite, Gordon.
Aston Villa: Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish.
Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Vassilev, Davis, Hayden.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Reader Comments (17)
[BRZ]
Baningime not even on the bench. If he can't even get minutes in this injury-depleted and under-performing midfield since the re-start, you have to conclude this signals the end of his Everton career.
Time to show some pride. And move about a bit.
Disappointed.
We can’t qualify for Europe so why the same failed players?
No Gordon??? What absolute nonsense Carlo!
I'm curious about this 2 keeper on the bench malarky. Why 2 keepers when clearly won't be used? Is it to introduce Virginia to the first team set-up while respecting Stek? Is it to send a message about lack of options? Are the youngsters really so not up to scratch to even be on the bench?
Quite clearly Gordon and Braithwait are the only youngster to have made an impression if they can't even get on the bench.
Only so much Carlo can do with the team selection. I would have liked to see Holgate given a go in midfield, but with Mina out, that's off the table. Calling for the kids is all well and good, until you see what happened to Branthwaite in all of 60 seconds last match.
There will be a few of these today playing to show they have a future at Everton. Its time for those players to put it on the line and show what they can do. Some of them will not get many more chances.
Scrappy but , Everton 3 Aston Villa 1
