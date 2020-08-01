Season ticket uptake undimmed by pandemic uncertainty

Evertonians have renewed their season tickets for next season in record numbers in spite of the lack of clarity over when fans might be able to return to football stadiums.

After being shut down for three months in March and June as the novel coronavirus swept Europe and then the United Kingdom, the Premier League resumed in June but to empty grounds and 2020-21 will also start with matches played behind closed doors.

The Government have announced plans to allow stadiums to reopen at reduced capacity up to around 40% in October but there are no firm directives in place as yet.

Regardless, Everton have seen seasonal renewals surpass 30,500 for the first time in the club's history, equating to a renewal rate of 98%, a reflection of fans's ongoing loyalty despite having to endure another miserable season and their collective optimism ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's first season in charge as manager.

“The renewal of nearly every Season Ticket for 2020/21 reflects the commitment and passion of Evertonians to their club,” said Richard Kenyon, Everton's Director of Marketing, Communications and Community.

“In what can only be described as difficult and uncertain times, it is an incredible show of loyalty – and, as always, we are very grateful to every single season ticket member for their tremendous, ongoing support.”

Fans will receive pro-rata refunds for matches they aren't able to attend next season. A full list of FAQs related to 2020/21 season tickets is available at evertonfc.com

The club have also confirmed that, following the completion of the renewal period, the process of offering season tickets will to fans on the waiting list has been temporarily put on hold. Supporters on the waiting list will retain their place in the queue and will be contacted with further information in due course.

Any 2020/21 season ticket members who have applied for a seat transfer as part of their renewal will be contacted by the club in due course with further information.

