Holgate on Manchester City's shopping list

| Friday, 28 February 2020



The Mirror claim an exclusive in reporting that the current Champions are weighing up a move for the talented defender as they look to strengthen a defence that has been affected by injuries this year and where John Stones, the last player City have plucked from Goodison Park for big money, is no longer a first-choice starter.

Holgate has had a break-out season for Everton this season and is expected to be offered new terms by the Blues' hierarchy in a bid to keep him on Merseyside.

The report suggests that City could offer Stones as a makeweight in the deal.

Original Source: The Mirror

