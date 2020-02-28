Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Holgate on Manchester City's shopping list
The Mirror claim an exclusive in reporting that the current Champions are weighing up a move for the talented defender as they look to strengthen a defence that has been affected by injuries this year and where John Stones, the last player City have plucked from Goodison Park for big money, is no longer a first-choice starter.
Holgate has had a break-out season for Everton this season and is expected to be offered new terms by the Blues' hierarchy in a bid to keep him on Merseyside.
The report suggests that City could offer Stones as a makeweight in the deal.
Original Source: The Mirror
2 Posted 28/02/2020 at 07:09:18
Oooof. As predicted by a few on TW when they first saw Mason play; he is the better boy from Barnsley.
1 Posted 28/02/2020 at 07:03:17
Now £60m plus Stones that’s a different matter.