Holgate on Manchester City's shopping list

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 28 February 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last
Mason Holgate has emerged as a possible summer transfer target for Manchester City according to a report.

The Mirror claim an exclusive in reporting that the current Champions are weighing up a move for the talented defender as they look to strengthen a defence that has been affected by injuries this year and where John Stones, the last player City have plucked from Goodison Park for big money, is no longer a first-choice starter.

Holgate has had a break-out season for Everton this season and is expected to be offered new terms by the Blues' hierarchy in a bid to keep him on Merseyside.

The report suggests that City could offer Stones as a makeweight in the deal.

Original Source: The Mirror  

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Colin Glassar
1 Posted 28/02/2020 at 07:03:17
Carlo will want to build his team around young players like Holgate so I’ll give this a 1 out of 10 chance of happening.

Now £60m plus Stones that’s a different matter.

Peter Gorman
2 Posted 28/02/2020 at 07:09:18
"The report suggests that City could offer Stones as a makeweight in the deal."

Oooof. As predicted by a few on TW when they first saw Mason play; he is the better boy from Barnsley.

