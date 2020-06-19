Skip to Main Content
Schneiderlin close to securing Nice switch

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 19 June 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Morgan Schneiderlin will reportedly take a step towards completing his rumoured move to Nice this weekend when he travels to the south of France.

According to RMC Sport, the 30-year-old will undergo a medical at the Ligue 1 club ahead of concluding a €2m transfer from Everton.

Schneiderlin was set to enter the final year of his contract at Goodison Park Everton appear ready to accept a cash offer for player they signed from Manchester United under former boss Ronald Koeman in 2017.

Original Source: MailSport  

Reader Comments (1)

Justin Doone
1 Posted 19/06/2020 at 23:13:02
Bye...

