Schneiderlin close to securing Nice switch

| Friday, 19 June 2020



According to RMC Sport, the 30-year-old will undergo a medical at the Ligue 1 club ahead of concluding a €2m transfer from Everton.

Schneiderlin was set to enter the final year of his contract at Goodison Park Everton appear ready to accept a cash offer for player they signed from Manchester United under former boss Ronald Koeman in 2017.

Original Source: MailSport

