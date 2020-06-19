Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Schneiderlin close to securing Nice switch
According to RMC Sport, the 30-year-old will undergo a medical at the Ligue 1 club ahead of concluding a €2m transfer from Everton.
Schneiderlin was set to enter the final year of his contract at Goodison Park Everton appear ready to accept a cash offer for player they signed from Manchester United under former boss Ronald Koeman in 2017.
Original Source: MailSport
