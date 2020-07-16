Everton make first move for Højbjerg

Everton have reportedly firmed up their interest in Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg by lodging an £18m bid.

The Blues have been linked with the 24-year-old midfielder ever since he indicated that he would be seeking a move away from St Mary's this summer but were said to be facing significant competition, including from Tottenham Hotspur.

Højbjerg began his career with Bayern Munich and joined Saints four years ago for around £12m and has made more than 100 Premier League appearances.

According to The Telegraph, Everton have opened the bidding for the Danish international with a cash offer while Spurs are willing to offer defender Kyle Walker-Peters in part-exchange. Southampton are hoping to get as much as £35m for the player.

