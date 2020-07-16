Everton make first move for Højbjerg
Everton have reportedly firmed up their interest in Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg by lodging an £18m bid.
The Blues have been linked with the 24-year-old midfielder ever since he indicated that he would be seeking a move away from St Mary's this summer but were said to be facing significant competition, including from Tottenham Hotspur.
Højbjerg began his career with Bayern Munich and joined Saints four years ago for around £12m and has made more than 100 Premier League appearances.
According to The Telegraph, Everton have opened the bidding for the Danish international with a cash offer while Spurs are willing to offer defender Kyle Walker-Peters in part-exchange. Southampton are hoping to get as much as £35m for the player.
According to their fans he's not as good as Schneiderlin. Dear God!
Our problem is that when was the last time we signed a really top player that the other top teams were pursuing. I racked my brains and firstly could only think of Gary Lineker but then possibly considered later signings of Cottee and Kanchelskis. Apart from that all our signings are ones below the top level or considered worth taking a punt on. Either younger players with potential, veterans looking for a last big payday or injury prone. If we really want to be playing in the Champions League that has to change and we have to blow others out the water for top players which is what Chelsea, Man City and now Liverpool have done prior to winning the league. They shop at Harrods but we are still five steps away from Waitrose! That is the basic problem.
Very decent player. Not fast necessarily (and that concerns me) but he covers a lot of ground and makes a good amount of tackles and interceptions.
He’s not creative per se but he’s good at moving the ball forwards. He’s a fighter and wins a good amount of duels. Don’t expect him to contribute much in the way of goals or assists.
Not a thrilling signing. And wouldn’t be my first choice. But a solid player who is undoubtedly better than what we have. £18m is a decent price for a proven ball winner with his best years ahead; though I’d prefer someone a touch more dynamic.
Andy, the top 6 cartel stops you shopping at Harrods as FFP prevents those massive signings and wages unless we can up our turnover. Hence Bramley Moore to move us that direction, Carragher even came out this week saying the same thing. Its not a level playing field and the top 6 do not want anyone else gate crashing like Man City and before them Chelsea as ultimately someone loses out. We need to be picking up proven British young up and coming stars such as Maddison at reasonable fees and building a spine of a team which can be built on. This heuring around Europe picking up in general mercenaries and over hyped rubbish must end.
Is he quick? I hope so as we lack pace in central midfield. Does he score a handful each season? We desperately need goals from new signings. If the answer to both is no, then swerve it.
Another average player.
Uninspiring journeyman, we need a dynamic midfielder who can drive us forward and pick a pass, not another Davies or Schneiderlin which is the mould Hojberg is from, mind you Ancellotti likes a sideways and backward pass after watching the last 6 games.
Another mental weak player (from what I know). Not the type of player we need.
Another Walsh, Brands type signing. What happened to the move for Allan?!
I know it’s a cliche but we desperately need a box to box central midfielder, I don’t think this fella has the legs to do that. Someone like Abdoulaye Doucouré at Watford would be ideal.
This is Brands biggest window. If he fails to get the right players this time it could be all over for him at Everton oh maybe not because we put him in the board to stop him being poached !!!
It pains me to say it but this is probably the best we can do now. We all know this standard of player isn't going to push us to greater heights.
We need two central midfielders so maybe this is just part of the picture. He strikes me as a functional player who would add some strength in depth to our midfield. With our injuries we need a bit of that. He is not worth stupid money so if Carlo wants him tell them to take it or leave it and start looking elsewhere.
I would be surprised if Carlo didn’t bring Allan in, he could be a key player. (sorry). At his age though any fee would have to be low or non existent as there is zero resale value.
This has to be bollocks surely.
Sam, he is slow as a snail in thought and deed. You are a good judge of a player and you know this would be a waste of money.
By the way, Sam, do you ever cast your eye over the lower leagues. There is va!ue to be had there, also, in Ireland. Seems to me you can spot a bargain but I think you focus too much in Europe.
From what I remember of Hojbjerg is that he’s a very tenacious player. Not the most skilful but he hustles and bites, something we dearly lack.
I can’t remember if it was this season or last but he bossed the MF almost singlehandedly against us. Not a great recommendation I know as most of us could do the same.
Can't believe this club. It never learns. Not what we need. If this is Mr.Brand's best work then we are screwed. What is the use of DOF if all the players he "finds" are players general fans think of, then dismiss as there are obvious flaws and better options available out there.
I rather take a swoop of danish Rikke Sevcke from Everton women, than danish Hojberg.
