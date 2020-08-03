Skip to Main Content
Ivanovic claims Everton interest

Lyndon Lloyd | Monday, 03 August 2020 9comments  |  Jump to last
Branislav Ivanovic says that Everton have offered him the possibility of moving to Goodison Park this summer.

The 36-year-old full-back, who made his name in England with Chelsea, is a free agent this summer and could be an option for the Blues who are looking for cover at right-back amid uncertainty over Jonjoe Kenny's future.

Though the Liverpool Echo have played down reports suggesting Everton were interested in Ivanovic's services, the player himself has told Novosti that an offer is on the table:

I will probably continue my career at Everton. I received a good offer from them. I will see how things will turn out.

So far, I have not received any offer from Red Star. If anyone calls me, then I will consider the offer. Now there is no need for me to think about moving to Belgrade.

In addition to the Echo's scepticism, Sky Sports Northwest correspondent, Alan Myers, has also tweeted that he doesn't believe Ivanovic's assertion to be true.

Original Source: Novosti via HITC  

Alex Gray
1 Posted 03/08/2020 at 20:40:31
I can only assume if (a big if) this is true he’s being signed to try and change the mentality of the club and on a one year contract. At his age i’m not even sure he’d be good cover?

Fingers crossed we have better options in mind.

Mike Gaynes
2 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:09:52
Delighted at this news. I think he'll make a fine captain and mainstay of Everton's new over-35 touring team.
Gavin Johnson
3 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:12:21
If this was true Everton have surely resigned to not signing Gabriel, either due to the competition or not having the money to buy him. This deal would reek of a Walter Smith deal when we didn't have a pot to do the proverbial in.

Ivanovic could be a decent partner for Holgate in the short term but Keane and Mina aren't that bad so it just doesn't make sense to me. Even for 12 months. If we went down that road we'd surely go for Thiago Silva.

Martin Berry
4 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:13:07
Nonsense, bring back Jonjoe
Will Mabon
5 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:14:02
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Gavin Johnson
6 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:15:12
Martin - if he did play he wouldn't be playing RB. He was getting skinned in his latter Chelsea days. Even at 36 he's still a competent CB where pace isn't as essential and he can rely on his reading of the game.

Brent Stephens
7 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:15:55
Mike surely he’ll captain the U23s?
Tony Everan
8 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:18:13
I can’t see this one at all. He was a very good player in his prime but am not sure how much pace he has got left in his old legs. He would probably get regularly exposed in the current PL. I hope it is a load of old bollocks and he using us to put himself in the shop window.

If Carlo has decided he is selling Jonjoe, put the money towards signing Aarons.

Jerome Shields
9 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:18:36
Moshiri won't be releasing money till later in the transfer window. Brands will be continuing to try to move out p!ayers to get funds in.

I think I will give Everton a break, Media speculation and agent induced stories I can do without. Every agents still thinks Everton are a soft touch, including this guys one.

