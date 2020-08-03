Ivanovic claims Everton interest

The 36-year-old full-back, who made his name in England with Chelsea, is a free agent this summer and could be an option for the Blues who are looking for cover at right-back amid uncertainty over Jonjoe Kenny's future.

Though the Liverpool Echo have played down reports suggesting Everton were interested in Ivanovic's services, the player himself has told Novosti that an offer is on the table:

I will probably continue my career at Everton. I received a good offer from them. I will see how things will turn out. So far, I have not received any offer from Red Star. If anyone calls me, then I will consider the offer. Now there is no need for me to think about moving to Belgrade.

In addition to the Echo's scepticism, Sky Sports Northwest correspondent, Alan Myers, has also tweeted that he doesn't believe Ivanovic's assertion to be true.

Original Source: Novosti via HITC

