Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Ivanovic claims Everton interest
The 36-year-old full-back, who made his name in England with Chelsea, is a free agent this summer and could be an option for the Blues who are looking for cover at right-back amid uncertainty over Jonjoe Kenny's future.
Though the Liverpool Echo have played down reports suggesting Everton were interested in Ivanovic's services, the player himself has told Novosti that an offer is on the table:
I will probably continue my career at Everton. I received a good offer from them. I will see how things will turn out.
So far, I have not received any offer from Red Star. If anyone calls me, then I will consider the offer. Now there is no need for me to think about moving to Belgrade.
In addition to the Echo's scepticism, Sky Sports Northwest correspondent, Alan Myers, has also tweeted that he doesn't believe Ivanovic's assertion to be true.
Original Source: Novosti via HITC
Reader Comments (9)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:09:52
3 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:12:21
Ivanovic could be a decent partner for Holgate in the short term but Keane and Mina aren't that bad so it just doesn't make sense to me. Even for 12 months. If we went down that road we'd surely go for Thiago Silva.
4 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:13:07
5 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:14:02
6 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:15:12
7 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:15:55
8 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:18:13
If Carlo has decided he is selling Jonjoe, put the money towards signing Aarons.
9 Posted 03/08/2020 at 21:18:36
I think I will give Everton a break, Media speculation and agent induced stories I can do without. Every agents still thinks Everton are a soft touch, including this guys one.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 03/08/2020 at 20:40:31
Fingers crossed we have better options in mind.