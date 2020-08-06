Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Dalot now mooted as potential permanent signing
The young fullback was mentioned last month as a possible loan signing for the Blues who are looking for competition at right back as well as a long-term successor to Seamus Coleman.
Dalot has been unsuccessful in edging Aaron Was-Bissaka out of the first-choice role at Old Trafford and is said to be looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere.
A £10m move to Goodison is being mooted by The Mirror and the Daily Star.
2 Posted 06/08/2020 at 22:39:39
Speculation overload...
1 Posted 06/08/2020 at 22:25:17
We need to focus on the midfield first, Allan and David Brooks and a left sided CB with a bit of pace, Gabriel hopefully. These are the game changing signings we need to be focused on.
Maybe we are and it is being done professionally, out of the spotlight, by Mr Brands.