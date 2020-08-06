Skip to Main Content
Rumour Mill

Dalot now mooted as potential permanent signing

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 06 August 2020
Diogo Dalot is being linked with Everton again, this time in terms of a full transfer from Manchester United.

The young fullback was mentioned last month as a possible loan signing for the Blues who are looking for competition at right back as well as a long-term successor to Seamus Coleman.

Dalot has been unsuccessful in edging Aaron Was-Bissaka out of the first-choice role at Old Trafford and is said to be looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

A £10m move to Goodison is being mooted by The Mirror and the Daily Star.

Tony Everan
1 Posted 06/08/2020 at 22:25:17
I am not convinced we need to be getting involved with a speculative buy for right back at 10m this window. Just bring JJK back and give him a chance to make the position his own. He has some flaws that he can iron out and he more than makes up for it with his attitude, toughness and competitiveness. Qualities that should not be underestimated and ones we have been seriously short of.

We need to focus on the midfield first, Allan and David Brooks and a left sided CB with a bit of pace, Gabriel hopefully. These are the game changing signings we need to be focused on.

Maybe we are and it is being done professionally, out of the spotlight, by Mr Brands.

Will Mabon
2 Posted 06/08/2020 at 22:39:39
Wouldn't it be nice if only the real potential transfers were ever talked about.

Speculation overload...

