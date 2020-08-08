Bailey's availability attracts Everton links

The Blues are said to have watched the Bayer Leverkusen winger in recent weeks and have been buoyed by the fact that the Bundesliga side are apparently willing to let him leave this summer.

Bailey, who scored 5 times in 22 league appearances for Leverkusen in 2019-20, has been with the German side since 2017 after moving there from Dutch side Genk.

The Jamaican is reportedly available for for around £25m.

