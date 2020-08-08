Skip to Main Content
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Bailey's availability attracts Everton links

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 08 August 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Everton's desire to strengthen their squad in wide areas has reportedly led the club to Leon Bailey who is being linked with a move to Goodison.

The Blues are said to have watched the Bayer Leverkusen winger in recent weeks and have been buoyed by the fact that the Bundesliga side are apparently willing to let him leave this summer.

Bailey, who scored 5 times in 22 league appearances for Leverkusen in 2019-20, has been with the German side since 2017 after moving there from Dutch side Genk.

The Jamaican is reportedly available for for around £25m.

Alan Johnson
1 Posted 08/08/2020 at 18:25:39
Don't know much about this guy but my son is excited about the possibility of him joining.

