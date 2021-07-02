Richarlison gets his Olympics wish

Richarlison appears to have convinced Everton to grant him leave to represent his country at the Olympic Games in Japan next month even though it means he could miss the start of the Premier League season.

The Brazilian's extensive international involvement had threatened to become a sticking point with the club this summer but it appears as though he has got his wish to play for Brazil in a second competition.

Everton had been hoping that his request would not materialise, given the impact it would have on his player's availability for crucial games at the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season which kicks off on 14 August.

However, when the Brazilian Olympic team coach called Richarlison up for the summer games to replace Pedro, who was not released by Flamengo, he campaigned heavily to be granted leave on top of the Copa America, where Brazil could still go all the way to the final on 11 July.

In that event, Richarlison would be excused from returning to pre-season training at Everton for up to 2 more weeks after that but now it seems unlikely that he will be returning to Finch Farm until after his participation at the Olympics is over.

“I fought there, right?" Richarlison reportedly told EPSN via UOL. "I was arguing all day with Everton, with the manager. I also called the new coach.

"It's very important for me to get this experience, to get more maturity because it will be important for me.

“When I heard the news that Everton released me, I came to the game even more happy to wear this shirt," he explained after Brazil's win over Chile in the Copa America quarter-finals last night.

“Now, it's about getting to the dressing room, celebrating with my teammates, because the game was very difficult too.”

Quotes sourced from ESPN/UOL via Sport Witness

