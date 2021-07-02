Seasons2020-21Everton News
Richarlison gets his Olympics wish
Richarlison appears to have convinced Everton to grant him leave to represent his country at the Olympic Games in Japan next month even though it means he could miss the start of the Premier League season.
The Brazilian's extensive international involvement had threatened to become a sticking point with the club this summer but it appears as though he has got his wish to play for Brazil in a second competition.
Everton had been hoping that his request would not materialise, given the impact it would have on his player's availability for crucial games at the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season which kicks off on 14 August.
However, when the Brazilian Olympic team coach called Richarlison up for the summer games to replace Pedro, who was not released by Flamengo, he campaigned heavily to be granted leave on top of the Copa America, where Brazil could still go all the way to the final on 11 July.
In that event, Richarlison would be excused from returning to pre-season training at Everton for up to 2 more weeks after that but now it seems unlikely that he will be returning to Finch Farm until after his participation at the Olympics is over.
“I fought there, right?" Richarlison reportedly told EPSN via UOL. "I was arguing all day with Everton, with the manager. I also called the new coach.
"It's very important for me to get this experience, to get more maturity because it will be important for me.
“When I heard the news that Everton released me, I came to the game even more happy to wear this shirt," he explained after Brazil's win over Chile in the Copa America quarter-finals last night.
“Now, it's about getting to the dressing room, celebrating with my teammates, because the game was very difficult too.”
Quotes sourced from ESPN/UOL via Sport Witness
2 Posted 02/07/2021 at 22:04:44
Brazil are taking the piss, the club should not let him go.
The club should not worry about upsetting his feelings, just tell him he's a big boy now and big boys don't play with the kiddies in the Olympics.
3 Posted 02/07/2021 at 23:31:43
Probably he has been promised the captain of the team or possibly he thought, since we are not going to be in Europe next season, he can insist on going to Tokyo.
Let's look at the pros and cons of the situation and insist on a better decision.
Wishing Pickford another clean sheet and progression against Ukraine on Saturday.
4 Posted 03/07/2021 at 00:54:52
Sensible decision for all.
5 Posted 03/07/2021 at 01:07:17
His agent will be crying 'burn out' next and 'he needs to move for his own well being'... or some such shite. Enough is enough.
6 Posted 03/07/2021 at 03:11:32
Yes, there's the Covid issue, but the underlying truth is that he's no longer a teenager or junior footballer and he shouldn't be going to the Olympics.
The answer should be No – even if Covid wasn't with us.
7 Posted 03/07/2021 at 04:04:38
Glad we at last are putting us first and showing some teeth. We really need to know if him and or Calvert-Lewin are staying at least a year.
The catering kopite (sorry, still can't say his name… bear with me) I hear is ruthless and a proper pro. We'll have a Plan B and a Plan C, like other clubs, and no more Lukaku type scenarios.
8 Posted 03/07/2021 at 08:46:22
But I love the Olympics and would always want to represent my team, my country when called upon.
It's a massive global event although I get in footballing terms it's not as prestigious as a World Cup or the Continental tournaments.
I think the club simply blames Covid and tried not to upset the lad.
9 Posted 03/07/2021 at 13:30:55
I first reported this as a breaking news story in yesterday's Euro 2020 matchday thread when, at kick-off in the Belgium - Italy game, the Brazilian match commentator said Richarlison had been invited to join the Olympic squad.
At the end of Brazil's 1-0 quarter-final win over Chile in the Copa America last night, Richarlison said he had badgered Everton, both Brands and Ancelotti, every day about representing Brazil in the Olympics.
Then, in the late night news here in Brazil last night, it was reported Everton had refused the request to let him play at the Olympics, but I see more of the story of Richarlison's post-match comments this morning suggesting that the club has consented.
The only reference to Richarlison on the club site at the moment is that he played for Brazil last night. No mention of the Olympics.
Now Richarlison's comments about badgering the club every day would be for his domestic audience. Personally, having played in the Copa America, I think it would be detrimental to both the player and the club for him to spend a further month playing football at the Olympics.
He would be the only player from Brazil's Copa America squad that goes on to play at the Olympics. He needs a break and Everton needs him fresh from the start of the new season.
He shouldn't be allowed to go.
10 Posted 03/07/2021 at 13:59:56
11 Posted 03/07/2021 at 14:06:53
My only caveat would be that he sits out first month to recover, and IF whoever takes his place does well, then they keep the place until they stop doing well.
If we’re going to compete where we want to, then we need proper competition in every area of the pitch. We’ve got to stop picking players on name, and pick only on form and desire. If Richie feared 6 months on the bench on return (putting future Brazil appearances, such as World Cup, in doubt) then we wouldn’t have this problem.
Until we are a position were all players have to fight for their place in our team, we will never get to where we need to be.
If we’re not there yet it’s our problem not his.
12 Posted 03/07/2021 at 14:09:32
It shouldn't be seen as just another chance for millionaire footballers to get sponsorship deals and a gold medal.
13 Posted 03/07/2021 at 14:29:38
14 Posted 03/07/2021 at 14:33:02
15 Posted 03/07/2021 at 14:40:50
Another moderate player elevated to superstar status imo because we're still searching desperately for a real hero.
16 Posted 03/07/2021 at 14:43:50
Not that the 21st century has a monopoly on this weird stuff. I read somewhere that shooting live pigeons was once an Olympic sport. So was town planning.
17 Posted 03/07/2021 at 15:35:54
18 Posted 03/07/2021 at 15:55:02
They’ve been playing constantly for 12 months, except for that very short rest period, that would usually come under pre-season, and although he must love playing for his country, he’s definitely not interested in Everton, as much as he should be, if he’s not aware he also needs to rest, before he starts another, at times grueling, ten month season again.
19 Posted 03/07/2021 at 15:55:31
Brazilians are mad for anything its 'seleção' do. But The Olympics comes way behind both the 'Copa' and 'Copa America' and is only slightly more considered than international friendlies. I've never seen huge parties over the Brazilian olympics football team matches, and the Gold medal for Rafaela Silva in Judo was as celebrated, if not more, as that of the football team.
20 Posted 03/07/2021 at 16:14:24
Five years ago Neymar was placed in a similar situation, wanting to play in both the Copa America and his home Olympics in Rio. Barcelona - his club at the time - simply said 'either/or, but not both.'
He opted for the once-in-a-lifetime experience and played in the Rio Olympics, leading his team to the gold medal.
The scenario today is very different for Richy on a number of counts:
1) like most footballers that regularly play for their national teams, due to the disruption of the global pandemic, they have been 'on' playing pretty much non-stop for two years now. Each and everyone of them needs SOME R&R.
2) if Richy does go to the Olympics immediately on completing the Copa America that already eats into the above-mentioned R&R he would get if he didn't go to Japan.
3) this further delays his return to Everton (the players start pre-season training on Monday), further delays his R&R, further delays his own pre-season at Everton, further delays his integration with Everton for next season, and most definitely will mean he will miss some early matches of next season. Is that what we want? Is that in the best interests of either the player or the club?
4) More than a month ago Brazil named two distinct squads, one for the Copa America, one for the Olympics. Not ONE player was duplicated across the two squads.
The player who Richy is replacing in the Olympics squad is Pedro of Flamengo. The Brazil Olympics team had a couple of warm up games recently. Pedro didn't play in those preparation games because he was CV-19 positive. He is now back in training, so fit and available. The irony here is that Pedro's club Flamengo has refused their player permission to play for Brazil at the Olympics, as is their right. How so? Because unlike their world and continental competitions FIFA do not mandate that clubs HAVE to release players if called up to play in the Olympics.
Richy is handsomely rewarded by Everton. If fit he typically plays 40-50 games a season for Everton, but only 6-10 times for Brazil, if selected.
No. For all of the above, I remain totally opposed in allowing Richy to play at the Olympics.
IMO, the club needs to protect their own interests first here and protect the player from himself.
21 Posted 03/07/2021 at 16:27:33
In fact, even though the Copa America is currently being played in Brazil, albeit behind closed doors (unlike the Euros), I have never ever seen such a total lack of interest or enthusiasm by Brazilians for this Copa America or any World Cup. It's as if the tournament isn't even being played.
That has as much to do with the appalling CV-19 situation here and the associated politics as anything else.
Fran, am I right in saying you would have been in Brazil still at the time of the Rio Olympics? If so, you might remember that the Brazilian women's team led by Marta got off to a flyer whereas the men's team led by Neymar stuttered.
The Brazilian nation got right behind the women's team and were jeering the men. Many crossed out the name of Neymar on their footy jerseys and penned in Marta's name instead.
By the end of Olympics the fickle Brazilians did a complete turnabout when the women fell in the semi-finals whilst Brazil gained a measure of revenge for 'that' 7-1 defeat by beating Germany on pens in the final. The enthusiasm for the Olympic footy teams was only there because it was a home Olympics.
A measure of how 'serious' the upcoming Olympics are being taken by Brazil is the 38-year-old Daniel Alves has been selected as an over-age player for his first Olympic appearance, whereas for the women the 43-year-old Formiga (literally 'ant') will be appearing at her (astonishingly!) SEVENTH Olympics. And yes, she is good enough to be there even at 43.
22 Posted 03/07/2021 at 16:28:49
The club does have to make a stance here. I don't think for one minute Richarlison's intent is wrong. He represents Everton consistently even if his form and attitude has been called into question. But he wants to represent his country. Is it a case of trying to do too much and please everyone?
Like Jay's closing statement says, protect our interests, but in a tough love kind of way, protect the player here.
Well, I was that late to this one, the headline changed as I typed!!
23 Posted 03/07/2021 at 16:45:31
24 Posted 03/07/2021 at 16:48:34
25 Posted 03/07/2021 at 16:48:48
26 Posted 03/07/2021 at 16:55:18
Like raising kids sometimes a parent has to be the protector stopping them from doing something stupid.
Richy needs protecting by the club from his own potentially damaging boyish enthusiasm.
Then again, if he or the club are looking to move on, then all bets are off.
27 Posted 03/07/2021 at 17:03:57
28 Posted 03/07/2021 at 17:08:09
29 Posted 03/07/2021 at 17:14:12
If as you say Richarlison is the only player invited to play from the Copa team I can only imagine it’s because Richie has told the selectors he can sort it to play and they think we are a soft touch.
It’s taking the piss, football shouldn’t even be a Olympic event, the WC is the pinnacle for professionals and no one remembers which country has won any previous gold medals.
It’s time to stop all this “nice club” crap and put our own interests first.
Benitez has to be given every opportunity to deliver success, to get to know his senior players and have enough time with them to develop the style of play he wants. A fit and fresh Richie is integral.
Richarlison, as a professional, should realise his first responsibility is to his employer and in our current situation with a new manager and as a senior player he should be back from Copa commitments as agreed.
If I was Rafa I’d see this as laying down my first marker to signify a change in attitude, it sounds like Ancelotti just let the players do what they wanted, it’s time to remind the squad who’s in charge.
30 Posted 03/07/2021 at 17:29:05
31 Posted 03/07/2021 at 17:33:35
But this Olympics, really, who gives a hoot?
Awful decision by the club to let him play, and Richy, after what was a very below par season for his club, should be more focussed on getting back into shape for the club that pays his hefty wages than playing in this B-level competition.
32 Posted 03/07/2021 at 17:38:42
Richy wsa often valued at 80+ million, but after a very poor season last year, and the whole Covid economy, I couldnt see us getting anyway near that. We'd probably be looking to getting what we paid for him + some extras dependant on performance.
But a good Copa, and a gold medal and such in Tokyo just might persuade some big club to splash the cash and give us much needed funds to reinvest,
I like Richy, would love him to play to his best for Everton, but last season wsa very poor and i'd rather focus our squad/attacking development around DCL than him.
33 Posted 03/07/2021 at 17:41:15
Stop him going, he is a club employee and can do what he's told, like the rest of us. We pay him enough to expect him to do his best to avoid injury and keep in perfect condition.
34 Posted 03/07/2021 at 17:59:52
Went on about until you're involved in it you just don't realize the enormity of it. He also went on to say he would never forbid a club player from representing his country in the Olympics because of the worldwide importance of it.
35 Posted 03/07/2021 at 18:17:09
36 Posted 03/07/2021 at 18:20:49
37 Posted 03/07/2021 at 18:27:57
38 Posted 03/07/2021 at 18:29:31
Richarlison is at his best in this formation so, as we look to rebuild the squad, ensuring one of our best players is happy makes sense to me. He had a gentleman's agreement to leave this summer; if he exchanges that to play in the Olympics, I'm fine with that.
Sign a right-winger (Hudson-Odoi), replace our Number 10 (Rodriguez for Coutinho) and we'll be pretty tasty.
39 Posted 03/07/2021 at 18:31:38
40 Posted 03/07/2021 at 18:33:45
However, that doesn't equate to him being correct in always doing so.
At the turn of the year he deliberately deceived Carlo Ancelotti about a serious injury he was carrying to ensure he could go away on international duty for Brazil.
He was injured so badly in a league game he was subbed out before half-time. Read here what he did in the following days to ensure he travelled to Brazil for international games.
How Richarlison Fooled Ancelotti
I reported on TW at the time that he was training and getting treated alone away from the rest of the national squad and he duly didn't play the first of 2 games, trained gingerly for the second game in which he only featured for a half.
Some might consider his commitment as admirable. Others might regard it as irresponsible, potentially jeopardizing his availability for Everton for an extended period.
To me this historic example and the current situation is why the decision by the club needs to be firmer rather than always appease the personal desire of the player.
41 Posted 03/07/2021 at 19:03:59
He is a hard worker but that doesn’t, IMO, make up for his attitude. So, if he’s sold I wouldn’t give a toss tbh.
42 Posted 03/07/2021 at 19:05:18
Another on my list of fourteen to sell.
43 Posted 03/07/2021 at 19:13:21
44 Posted 03/07/2021 at 19:18:28
45 Posted 03/07/2021 at 19:57:36
46 Posted 03/07/2021 at 20:00:26
47 Posted 03/07/2021 at 20:38:43
48 Posted 03/07/2021 at 22:11:58
"Ode to Tina" was the final straw for one of the weary fellow poets and fisticuffs ensued. Bring it back, I say.
49 Posted 03/07/2021 at 22:13:31
How many metres?
50 Posted 03/07/2021 at 22:19:04
Britain did take gold in the iambic pentameter.
51 Posted 03/07/2021 at 22:20:07
52 Posted 03/07/2021 at 23:34:18
I should mete(r) out punishment by forcing you to listen to a recitation of
53 Posted 04/07/2021 at 00:14:49
Also, another example how our South American players would rather play for their country and not show the same commitment to Everton, and why we will never be a Top 4 team when we allow this to happen. This guy is a regular in the Brazilian team so it’s not like he’s a young player who has to prove himself at the Olympics.
It’s about time Everton put their foot down and say to these fucking players, "You either want to play for Everton or you don't; if you don't, then let’s stop you dishonouring the club by giving your all for the country shirt, coming back to Everton conserving your energy and preserving your body by not giving everything for your club and building your international reputation so you can be picked up by a bigger club."
Everton management need to grow some balls and say No!
56 Posted 04/07/2021 at 00:54:30
I had already said Everton should come first but I get the pull of the Olympics.
Keeping him happy may be the best preseason for him.
It also highlights how poor and thin our squad is especially lacking in the wide and attacking areas.
As for the Olympics, they can't even ban consistent drug cheats which is the biggest farce.
I'm not in agreement of allowing professional boxers to compete against novice amateurs. That's baffling.
But I am looking forward to the BMX, climbing and skateboarding events. I think chess and boomerang-throwing are in line for an Olympic call-up too.
57 Posted 04/07/2021 at 02:38:14
The reaction to Rafa shows how small-minded we have all got after 25 years of no trophies.
58 Posted 04/07/2021 at 09:02:45
Sorry I don't see the connection in Richarlison missing pre-season, with a new manager, to play a worthless event (football specifically, not the Olympics overall) and how this would enhance our global image.
I cannot name you one player from Europe's current top 10 most successful teams who won a gold medal in the Olympics, it has no impact whatsoever on a team's profile.
We have a promising opening fixture list with a new manager who should be given every opportunity to succeed.
Depriving Rafa of one of our senior players for a 2nd rate beano, having already allowed him to play in the Copa America, would be a decision of cowardly management.
For all those saying “but Richarlison might sulk & want to leave”, okay let him go (at the right price).
We've already shown our willingness to drop our pants by letting James leave before season end (how'd that work out?) and letting Ancelotti take the piss with some of the worst mismanagement in the final run-in (how'd that work out?).
If Rafa comes in and shows these overpaid divas who's in charge, I'll back him over all the usual suspects who play 1 good game in 5.
Olympics, for fuck's sake… a professional footballers pinnacle is the World Cup.
59 Posted 04/07/2021 at 16:07:36
60 Posted 04/07/2021 at 16:49:52
An athlete's career is short at the best of times and, despite the British not generally competing in football at the Olympics, for most athletes, it is the pinnacle.
I would guess most Everton fans' main concern is not wanting him to get injured. Again, I totally understand but that's like saying he will not get injured training or playing for Everton. There is just no way of knowing.
It's easier to get the most from a happy player. An unhappy player is like Covid, spreading unhappiness throughout the squad. The clubs then have to redirect time and resources to stamp it out before it spreads.
61 Posted 05/07/2021 at 13:22:17
62 Posted 05/07/2021 at 14:50:41
But we let Richarlison go, and the RS tell Salah no.
Mugs.
63 Posted 09/07/2021 at 20:48:12
64 Posted 09/07/2021 at 23:16:25
Every other place you read it originated from the link.
As a special bonus, this being the silly season, the "Everton source" spoke in the clickiest clickbaitish language "the club will listen to offers for Richarlison if he pushes for an exit."
Which quote can be attributed to every single player, male or female, in any professional sport, anywhere in the world.
And just to shift from rumour to fact. Richarlison is our player. He busts his ass out there, is young still, and has some fine attacking skills.
He goes nowhere. We add to our roster, not subtract.
1 Posted 02/07/2021 at 20:12:13
Not good news; the club absolutely should not release him, unless he is being sold.