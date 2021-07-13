Small goes AWOL as Everton contract hopes fade

Fears appear to be growing at Everton that they will not be able to convince young prospect Thierry Small to remain at the club as he prepares to sign his first professional contract.

Small, who became Everton's youngest ever first-team player, when he made his first debut last season in an FA Cup tie last season, has not reported for pre-season training at Finch Farm, amid suggestions that he is set on a move away from the club because he doesn't see a short-term pathway to regular action for the senior side at Goodison Park.

Small initially came to prominence when he was featured on the BBC's Wonderkids series and there has been plenty of buzz about him in Everton's Academy, such that at 16 years and 176 days he replaced James Rodriguez against against Sheffield Wednesday, setting a new club record that had been held by Jose Baxter since 2008.

Initially signed from from West Bromwich Albion when he was just 11, in what was considered a coup as he was already being coveted by scouts from many other clubs, Small graduated to the Under-23s last October and has been very impressive so far, making a total of 13 appearances in Premier League 2, scoring 3 goals. He has since been capped by England at youth level and received his first call-up for the U19 squad in May 2021.

According to The Athletic, Everton have prepared a tempting three-year professional contract for Small which he is eligible to able to sign when he turns 17 on 1st August. However, the youngster's failure to show up last Monday and his continued absence from training at the start of this week has been accompanied by reports that Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are circling, hoping to tempt him away from the Toffees.

Small's recent change in agents is being seen as an indication that he wants to move on in the belief that Lucas Digne and Niels Nkounkou are standing in his way at first-team level. However, Everton are said to be determined to keep him and it is understood there was contact between the club and his representatives yesterday as Blues officials look to get him to agree to stay.

