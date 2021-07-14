Benitez's first press conference: 'I want to win'

Rafael Benitez held his first press conference since being confirmed as Everton manager and he spoke of his confidence in being able to improve on last season and ultimately make the fans happy.

The Spaniard's Zoom call came as it was confirmed that his long-time fitness coach and associate Paco de Miguel and Duncan Ferguson will be his Assistant Managers. Antonio Gomes has also come on board as first team coach and senior analyst.

A controversial choice given that he managed Liverpool for six years and won the Champions League in his time at Anfield, Benitez predictably fielded a number of questions about his past but he was frank and unemotional in his insistence that he has taken an opportunity and welcome challenge back in the Premier League.

“Obviously, I know about the club, the traditions and the history, the ambitions of the owners, the fans behind the team,” he said “So all these things, for anyone that knows the history of the club, it's quite [easy to see why I took the job].

“I am at home, I want to compete, I want to challenge for whatever you can challenge and there's enough motivation. I think it's a great opportunity, a challenge for me and I'm really pleased with that.”

Benitez was asked about the reception he has received on both sides of the city in the context of his past association with Liverpool FC, comments he infamously made about Everton in 2007 and the banners that were left at Goodison Park and near his home opposing his appointment.

“To be fair, the Evertonians around my place [have been] quite happy and supportive,” Benitez said. “And even the Liverpudlians were accepting that it's an opportunity for me to come back to the Premier League and compete for something so it's been quite good.

“Talking about the banners; we can talk about one or two people… you never know. I think it's better to think about positives and how a lot of people were encouraging me to do well.

“I've said before (regarding the ‘small club' comment), it depends on the context. It was a long time ago, you are fighting for your club which is what I'd do now. You have to defend your club in any context and in this case I will fight for Everton, I will fight to do my best very game and do my best against anyone.

“Liverpool is my city. We have very good connections on the Red side and on the Blue side and now, obviously, a lot of people on the Blue side will be pleased if I am successful.

“So I don't see a big issue; I think that the fans appreciate that we will be here working really hard for the team and the club and if we win, no one will be talking about what happened in the past. I am thinking about the future; I know they want me to be successful and I am sure we can do well.”

Asked what the minimum target for success would be for him in his new role, Benitez was cautious, preferring to talk of improvement on last season as a primary focus while still speaking in broad terms of longer-term ambition.

“In terms of targets, it's always complicated. I think approach [has always been] one game at a time and think about the next game as an opportunity to win so we'll have to see what happens.

“Obviously, I know how the team finished last year and we must try to ensure we do better. But I prefer to walk the walk and see if we can do well and hopefully everyone will be happy, starting with me. If I am happy then the fans will be very happy too.

Speaking about transfers and how much say he would have in the recruitment process, Benitez said:

“The manager always has an important opinion. You have to work in the context where you have a Director of Football, you have the Board and you have the financial position so there's a lot of things you have to put together.

“But I am quite happy with the commitment of the lads. They are training really well. I think we can improve things so that is one point. And if we can bring players in they are good for us, that is the objective.

“So to improve the players we have, we have good communication with everybody here and managing the financial restrictions that we have to manage while still being ambitious.

“I have had conversations with some of the senior players and I'm really pleased because all of them are ambitious but they realise that something was missing [last season]. This something is what we have to be sure we can find and for me it's a winning mentality that has to be there from the first day to the last day.

“They want to do well, they are desperate to improve in a positive way, so I think it's a very good thing for me that we have these players who will carry on, continue pushing and be an example to the young players.

"I think we have to create a team that will be competitive, that has to fight for the shirt from the first minute until the last. It doesn't matter about the name of the opponent. Try to win, that's it."

