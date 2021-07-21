Seasons2020-21Everton News
Bernard makes UAE move
A year after a switch to Nasar fell through, an agreement to transfer the Brazilian has been reached as first reported by Greg O'Keeffe of The Athletic.
Bernard was signed on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk but struggled to hold down a first-team place under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.
His move to the UAE Pro League is believed to have garnered Everton a nominal fee of around £1m as well as freeing up between £120,000 and £150,000 a week in reported wages.
Reader Comments (46)
Can’t wait for this guy to go
But Ben #4, not sure who was hoping for a Coutinho. If you were, you'd never seen him play at Shakhtar. I thought he'd be a better contributor, but never expected anything close to that level.
All told, 84 appearances (43 as a starter), 8 goals, 7 assists. Hardly dazzling but we've had worse.
If he was paid like Dennis Straq or Cadamarteri I’d like him too based on that goal but 15 million plus in wages for one moment that ultimately led nowhere? Not for me.
And that goal actually made me jump up and down like a little kid, so I have that fond memory. I cherish Oviedo for the same reason.
I’ll agree on Oviedo. Not only a meaningful goal but also a brilliant one. Plus my Yankee mate on ToffeeWeb had been saying he was a quality player for ages and was proved right :)
Shocking recruitment policy, sounds like one more will have his contract terminated from the recent stories in the press... Lets hope we can get rid of several other "dead wood" players this summer...
That obviously didn't work out but he's clearly got some talent. Bit like Osman, he would have done better in France or Italy or somewhere like that.
Definitely should have been used more under Carlo. Good luck to him.
And we don't seem to do much better with Scandinavians. Perhaps we should stick to the Welsh as we always seem to do well with them: TG Jones, Vernon, Neville Southall, Pat van den Hauwe.
And to think, it used to be the Jocks and Irish.
That was one of the main problems, he was 'bullied off the ball too easily' players of a similar stature generally put up more resistance or refuse to yield, he had sublime skill at times, but the Premiership is not a place where you get time on the ball.
The amount of money he has trousered is bordering on immoral, not his fault admittedly, but like a few have alluded to before, this sort of profligacy with Contracts and Wages surely has to be cauterised. " You work for your ill-gotten gains here lad, or sling your unbaited hook, the Gravy Train left an hour ago and you should have been on it! "
His salary was astronomical but that reflected the zero transfer fee. There were other options for him and we took the plunge. A bit like Sandro Ramirez. A bit more thought has to be given as to whether paying astronomical wages on a free deal is good business or not, as the inflated wages can make it a struggle to move a player on if things don’t work out.
Salomon Rondon linked in a spurious rumour today , think he was playing for Benitez in China. They are thinking of back up to DCL on another cheap deal?
2018 - Everton have announced the signing of a Brazilian International for £12m and on £40k a week wages. You would have said brilliant business. Not a huge fee - not huge wages.
That would have cost £18m
Turns out not as good as we hoped - but it was worth the punt.
Yes we all know it was not the bargain we hoped it was.
PL Stats
Started 43 games - and 30 from the bench.
Played 3865 minutes
Scored 5 goals.
Unless he gets a chance to get a game for Sharjah Wanderers!
It’s also a shame we couldn’t sell him to Roma for £6m in January as that might have given us some more wiggle room in FFP.
We’ve made almost no money from player sales in last year or two which is problematic.
There should be a place for little artists like Bernard but the PL is unrelenting. Spain, Portugal or France would suit him but he will earn more dosh in the Middle East.
I think it’s because they don’t have any good players but Abu Dhabi do.
I’ll get my coat…
Other rumours Besiktas want Tosun, but Tosun wants us to pay him off to leave as Besktas will be offering appx 25k pw plus bonuses.
Exactly - why not continue what should be his best years in a proper league?
Strikes me he’s a man that’s motivated by money
Yes he has some skill and nice touches but he’s just not good enough
Someone on this thread mentioned Leon Osman…..if Ossie had Bernard’s talent, given Ossies’s heart, he’d have achieved far more than this little money grabber
For those who dismiss the sell on value of players, this is why it matters.
We've materially outspent sell to buy clubs like the RS and Leicester to get where we are and have nothing to show for it.
A likeable guy but he just couldn't perform consistently in the rough and tumble that is the Premier League. I wish him well for the future and it seems he reciprocates the same for Everton, in his outgoing message.
"First of all I would like to thank the fans, and all the players who were with me and always supported me at all times, since I arrived I was always well received and treated as if I was really a member of the family. "Unfortunately you who support me and not those who appear here to spread the words of hate DON'T KNOW HALF of what happens behind the scenes, I wanted to be more clear but unfortunately TODAY I can't, the message I leave today is of gratitude and you will always be special.
"Everton is GIANT, has an incredible history and has the structure and capability to return to be and to conquer everything that it has been and conquered.
"I'm satisfied about how much I dedicated myself and did my best to be the best of me in all training and games, and I ask God to continue blessing all the friends I left at the club and hoping that Everton returns to the glories that it deserves."
Greed manifesting itself, he has had one of the biggest stages in the World, to display his worth, albeit in limited appearances, and what has he done only get fatter and richer?
His Everton career has been cut short.
A true footballer with genuine mastery of a football is a rare gift in these days of pace above all else. Your quick feet and shoulder dropping magic were a joy to behold when the force was with you
The very best of luck in your new adventure.
