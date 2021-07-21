Seasons2020-21Everton News

Bernard makes UAE move

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 22 July, 2021 46comments  |  Jump to last

Bernard has left Everton after signing for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

A year after a switch to Nasar fell through, an agreement to transfer the Brazilian has been reached as first reported by Greg O'Keeffe of The Athletic.

Bernard was signed on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk but struggled to hold down a first-team place under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

His move to the UAE Pro League is believed to have garnered Everton a nominal fee of around £1m as well as freeing up between £120,000 and £150,000 a week in reported wages.

 

Reader Comments (46)

Gavin Johnson
1 Posted 21/07/2021 at 23:54:17
Along with Delph, Bernard is at the top of the list of players we need to offload and his exit will suddenly make the signing of Demarai Gray look astute business.
Jack Convery
2 Posted 22/07/2021 at 00:12:03
Bernie has bolted ! Best of luck. His wages will pay for 2 players at least.
Dale Self
3 Posted 22/07/2021 at 00:15:25
Yeah, we'll take that damn nominal fee too thank you very much!
Ben King
4 Posted 22/07/2021 at 00:17:17
I bet we’ll still have to pay a portion of his wages. We hoped for a Coutinho instead we got a lightweight Stewart Barlow

Can’t wait for this guy to go

Bill Watson
5 Posted 22/07/2021 at 00:57:25
The only time you ever hear of Delph is the latest reason he isn't available. What a complete waste of a squad number he is.
Kieran Kinsella
6 Posted 22/07/2021 at 01:13:21
Bernard was good but he just hung on at Everton for three years too long. If he’d been turned away upon arrival he’d have the same kind of cult status as his compatriot Muller. Had some nice touches but nothing more like a latter day Preki although unlike the Serb, he was obscenely paid. Pound for pound one of our worst signings. Good luck in the UAE, you’re a brilliant money acquirer if nothing else. You’ll love it there.
Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 22/07/2021 at 02:01:47
Kieran #6, I liked the guy, always gave his best, and to me Everton 5-4 Spurs made it worthwhile.

But Ben #4, not sure who was hoping for a Coutinho. If you were, you'd never seen him play at Shakhtar. I thought he'd be a better contributor, but never expected anything close to that level.

All told, 84 appearances (43 as a starter), 8 goals, 7 assists. Hardly dazzling but we've had worse.

Kieran Kinsella
8 Posted 22/07/2021 at 02:11:44
Mike

If he was paid like Dennis Straq or Cadamarteri I’d like him too based on that goal but 15 million plus in wages for one moment that ultimately led nowhere? Not for me.

Mike Gaynes
9 Posted 22/07/2021 at 02:15:27
Kieran, as I've said many times before, I couldn't care less what a footballer is paid. My opinion of a player is based on what he does on the pitch, not at the bank. I realize that's a minority perspective, but honestly I don't give a shit about his paycheck.

And that goal actually made me jump up and down like a little kid, so I have that fond memory. I cherish Oviedo for the same reason.

Kieran Kinsella
10 Posted 22/07/2021 at 02:22:10
Mike

I’ll agree on Oviedo. Not only a meaningful goal but also a brilliant one. Plus my Yankee mate on ToffeeWeb had been saying he was a quality player for ages and was proved right :)

Mike Gaynes
11 Posted 22/07/2021 at 02:25:21
You've got me grinning, KK.
John Maxwell
12 Posted 22/07/2021 at 02:43:53
Everton pay a player over 100k a week and his next move is to the UAE ?

Shocking recruitment policy, sounds like one more will have his contract terminated from the recent stories in the press... Lets hope we can get rid of several other "dead wood" players this summer...

Ajay Gopal
13 Posted 22/07/2021 at 03:56:55
He had a few good moments under Marco Silva, but was never a consistent performer. I think there is a good player there, but the move to UAE (no disrespect) must surely signal the twilight of his footballing career. He won’t be a poor man though, for the rest of his life.
Mike Gaynes
14 Posted 22/07/2021 at 04:24:08
Ajay, he's only 28 and has been mostly injury-free. He's got years ahead of him if he wants them.
Mick O'Malley
15 Posted 22/07/2021 at 07:10:33
I thought he was really good under Silva, linking up with Digne but, under the defensive boring shite Carlo served up, he was about as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike, good little skilful player who is not suited to the Premier League.
Lee Courtliff
16 Posted 22/07/2021 at 09:09:48
I liked Bernard and for, a little while, it looked like he and Digne could be our modern version of Baines/Pienaar.

That obviously didn't work out but he's clearly got some talent. Bit like Osman, he would have done better in France or Italy or somewhere like that.

Definitely should have been used more under Carlo. Good luck to him.

Alan J Thompson
17 Posted 22/07/2021 at 09:31:13
Bernard, Richarlison, Jo, Rodrigo... what is it about Everton and Brazilian players? Or is it all South Americans Castillo, Funes Mori, Alcaraz, Oviedo… and now rumours of Mina and James being let go???

And we don't seem to do much better with Scandinavians. Perhaps we should stick to the Welsh as we always seem to do well with them: TG Jones, Vernon, Neville Southall, Pat van den Hauwe.

And to think, it used to be the Jocks and Irish.

Derek Knox
18 Posted 22/07/2021 at 09:44:22
Jack @ 2, 'Bernie The Bolt' ! I like that, but if memory serves he only had one 'Golden Shot' (and not assisted by Anne Aston either, against Manure) don't think anyone in all honesty, could say they didn't like the little fella.

That was one of the main problems, he was 'bullied off the ball too easily' players of a similar stature generally put up more resistance or refuse to yield, he had sublime skill at times, but the Premiership is not a place where you get time on the ball.

The amount of money he has trousered is bordering on immoral, not his fault admittedly, but like a few have alluded to before, this sort of profligacy with Contracts and Wages surely has to be cauterised. " You work for your ill-gotten gains here lad, or sling your unbaited hook, the Gravy Train left an hour ago and you should have been on it! "

Robert Tressell
19 Posted 22/07/2021 at 09:59:20
Very good in a well drilled Shakthar side where he linked up well with Ismaely the Brazilian LB. Not bad doing likewise with Digne but a bit too little, not much end product and a victim of too much chopping and changing of managers, tactics, players, formations etc.

Tony Everan
20 Posted 22/07/2021 at 10:00:20
I thought he was a good signing at the time, but it soon became clear that he was not cut out for the Premier League. Even in the games he showed some of his sublime skill he disappeared for long periods. The UAE will be a good move for him to show off his talent in a more benign environment.

His salary was astronomical but that reflected the zero transfer fee. There were other options for him and we took the plunge. A bit like Sandro Ramirez. A bit more thought has to be given as to whether paying astronomical wages on a free deal is good business or not, as the inflated wages can make it a struggle to move a player on if things don’t work out.

Salomon Rondon linked in a spurious rumour today , think he was playing for Benitez in China. They are thinking of back up to DCL on another cheap deal?

Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
21 Posted 22/07/2021 at 10:04:32
I repeat - he will have cost £18m.

2018 - Everton have announced the signing of a Brazilian International for £12m and on £40k a week wages. You would have said brilliant business. Not a huge fee - not huge wages.
That would have cost £18m

Turns out not as good as we hoped - but it was worth the punt.

Yes we all know it was not the bargain we hoped it was.

PL Stats
Started 43 games - and 30 from the bench.
Played 3865 minutes
Scored 5 goals.

Bill Gienapp
22 Posted 22/07/2021 at 10:33:05
Not a bad signing, just never quite worked out. As others have said, his inflated salary was offset by his lack of a transfer fee... but we can't continue to justify paying it for a guy who can't nail down a starting spot.
Eric Myles
23 Posted 22/07/2021 at 11:02:08
Sharjah?I hope he doesn't like a drink, it's the dry state!

Unless he gets a chance to get a game for Sharjah Wanderers!

James Newcombe
24 Posted 22/07/2021 at 11:02:47
Good little player actually, but couldn't put it together often enough in the PL. Not convinced his best position is a wide-man!
Tony Shelby
25 Posted 22/07/2021 at 11:22:20
Even better news, Connahs Quay Nomads have made a move for Iwobi…
Sam Hoare
26 Posted 22/07/2021 at 11:40:27
I think Bernard was criminally underused to be honest, especially by Ancelotti. He’s a good player and even last season when unable to build an consistency he was one of our best creators from open play.

It’s also a shame we couldn’t sell him to Roma for £6m in January as that might have given us some more wiggle room in FFP.

We’ve made almost no money from player sales in last year or two which is problematic.

Henrik Lyngsie
27 Posted 22/07/2021 at 11:51:36
Agree Sam. Particularly when seeing Iwobi ahead of him in the pecking order. I never understood that.
Eddie Dunn
28 Posted 22/07/2021 at 11:55:20
I honestly think the guy is very talented but out wide or in midfield he was outmuscled by the PL athletes. Perhaps at 10 with a busy midfield around him he could have done what James does.
There should be a place for little artists like Bernard but the PL is unrelenting. Spain, Portugal or France would suit him but he will earn more dosh in the Middle East.
Tony Shelby
29 Posted 22/07/2021 at 11:57:45
Don’t they call Sharjah The Flintstones?

I think it’s because they don’t have any good players but Abu Dhabi do.

I’ll get my coat…

Chris Williams
30 Posted 22/07/2021 at 12:09:01
Gray signing announced. Wearing number11
Brian Harrison
31 Posted 22/07/2021 at 12:09:21
I think our transfer budget will be determined by what money we can generate through player sales. The players who don't feature but are on fantastic money wont leave before their contract is due to expire, they know they will not get this sort of money anywhere else so there is no incentive for them to move on. The one player they were hoping would swell the coffers of the transfer budget was Moise Kean, but PSG have no interest in making it a permanent deal this season, as they need all the money to satisfy Mbappes wage demands. Our only hope is that Juventus might want to buy him back but it will be massively less than we paid for him. The only other alternatives are the sale of James or Allan or maybe Richarlison which are all quite feasible, but these players will have to be replaced but probably more journeymen on less wages will fill the void.
Tony Everan
32 Posted 22/07/2021 at 12:10:59
Porto now interested in signing Bernard , it would be interesting to see how he gets on with them.

Other rumours Besiktas want Tosun, but Tosun wants us to pay him off to leave as Besktas will be offering appx 25k pw plus bonuses.

Ben King
33 Posted 22/07/2021 at 12:18:20
@Eddie #28

Exactly - why not continue what should be his best years in a proper league?

Strikes me he’s a man that’s motivated by money

Yes he has some skill and nice touches but he’s just not good enough

Someone on this thread mentioned Leon Osman…..if Ossie had Bernard’s talent, given Ossies’s heart, he’d have achieved far more than this little money grabber

Robert Tressell
34 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:27:42
Sam # 26 - almost no revenue from sales in the past couple of seasons. Beggars belief. So after being the 5th biggest spenders in the Prem in the past 5 years we're left with a deteriorating patchy squad and have nothing to reinvest into new players.

For those who dismiss the sell on value of players, this is why it matters.

We've materially outspent sell to buy clubs like the RS and Leicester to get where we are and have nothing to show for it.

Dave Williams
35 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:36:52
Way too lightweight and on ridiculous wages. Get rid- the new boys will be a much better option especially Townsend who can defend a bit too!
Tony Abrahams
36 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:41:26
Criminally underused is also how I’d view this talented little footballer, who rarely got a run in the team, especially under Carlo Ancellotti.

Bill Gienapp
37 Posted 22/07/2021 at 19:22:02
Deal's official - announced on Twitter. Pics of Bernard in his new Sharjah FC threads and everything.
Barry Hesketh
38 Posted 22/07/2021 at 19:34:38
Bill @ 37
A likeable guy but he just couldn't perform consistently in the rough and tumble that is the Premier League. I wish him well for the future and it seems he reciprocates the same for Everton, in his outgoing message.

"First of all I would like to thank the fans, and all the players who were with me and always supported me at all times, since I arrived I was always well received and treated as if I was really a member of the family.

"Unfortunately you who support me and not those who appear here to spread the words of hate DON'T KNOW HALF of what happens behind the scenes, I wanted to be more clear but unfortunately TODAY I can't, the message I leave today is of gratitude and you will always be special.

"Everton is GIANT, has an incredible history and has the structure and capability to return to be and to conquer everything that it has been and conquered.

"I'm satisfied about how much I dedicated myself and did my best to be the best of me in all training and games, and I ask God to continue blessing all the friends I left at the club and hoping that Everton returns to the glories that it deserves."

Derek Knox
39 Posted 22/07/2021 at 19:39:50
Tony @ 32, What? Straight up! Cheeky bastard want's a kick in his Turkish Delights, not his fault I know, but these fellas not only milk the Gravy Train once they get on it, but also want compo as well, while people are starving in the World and his own Country.

Greed manifesting itself, he has had one of the biggest stages in the World, to display his worth, albeit in limited appearances, and what has he done only get fatter and richer?

Dale Self
40 Posted 22/07/2021 at 19:56:37
That's a load of Rubble Tony (29)!
Ian Bennett
41 Posted 22/07/2021 at 19:58:20
Bernies gone - confirmed.
Tony Everan
42 Posted 22/07/2021 at 20:03:18
Bernie’s Out.

His Everton career has been cut short.

Darren Hind
43 Posted 22/07/2021 at 20:18:50
Just when he was getting into his stride
Colin Glassar
44 Posted 22/07/2021 at 20:20:07
To paraphrase the much maligned Bay City Rollers (my sisters were fans), Bye, bye Bernie, Bernie bye bye….
Pat Kelly
45 Posted 22/07/2021 at 20:21:07
He brought a little magic.
Barry Rathbone
46 Posted 22/07/2021 at 20:22:16
Thank you, Bernie, so sorry it didn't quite work for you here.

A true footballer with genuine mastery of a football is a rare gift in these days of pace above all else. Your quick feet and shoulder dropping magic were a joy to behold when the force was with you

The very best of luck in your new adventure.

