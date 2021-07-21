Bernard makes UAE move

A year after a switch to Nasar fell through, an agreement to transfer the Brazilian has been reached as first reported by Greg O'Keeffe of The Athletic.

Bernard was signed on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk but struggled to hold down a first-team place under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

His move to the UAE Pro League is believed to have garnered Everton a nominal fee of around £1m as well as freeing up between £120,000 and £150,000 a week in reported wages.

