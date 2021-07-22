Seasons2020-21Everton News

Gray arrives as third Everton signing of the week

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 22 July, 2021 4comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have completed another signing with the confirmation of the capture of winger Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Blues activated a clause in the former Leicester City player's contract and have landed him in a deal with around £1.7m.

Gray has signed a three-year contract that would keep him at Everton until 2024 but there is an option for the club to extend it by a further year.

The 25-year-old underwent a medical abroad, most likely due to COVID-19 restrictions, and has flown to Orlando to join his new team-mates.  

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Minik Hansen
1 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:35:39
Gray, welcome to Everton! He is 25, there are many players that top late in their 20's, so for me this is promising, given how much we paid for him. He just came back from Bundesliga, a different kind of experience (though only for 12 games and 1 goal) that most likely have an impact on him becoming a better player - and coming back to the Premier League which is well known and comfortable to him, he will adapt his experience from Germany. With a new manager and different players around him, I'm excited to see what he's giving to us. In other news, Richarlison a record hattrick inside 23 mins, the first hattrick for a PL player.
Michael Burke
2 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:46:31
I am going to be minority that see these 3 signings as good business sense amd I'm quite pleased with them. They are positions we need with attributes that compliment our strikers. Looking back over the last 5 years or so, like many, I was drawn in with the £20m+ fees and the lure of champions league football. How many of of the 15 or more expensive signings have worked out. We can probably count those on 1 hand! We are not the only club in this situation. How many games has the £60m keita played for the RS or Pepe for Arsenal! Our approach seems to be more directed at the moment. Rather that the scattergun approach of previous years. Brands influence or Rafa's?
Mike Doyle
3 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:46:55
Off topic. Do any of the ITK posters believe their is anything in the Ross Barkley links?
Barry Hesketh
4 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:53:09
Mike @3
I'd be very surprised to see Ross return to Everton, even if it was only on loan from Chelsea. What would he offer the team? He lacks pace, he often dribbles down blind alleys, he can't tackle, OMG he ticks every box :)

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads