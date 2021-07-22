Gray arrives as third Everton signing of the week

Thursday, 22 July, 2021







The Blues activated a clause in the former Leicester City player's contract and have landed him in a deal with around £1.7m.

Gray has signed a three-year contract that would keep him at Everton until 2024 but there is an option for the club to extend it by a further year.

The 25-year-old underwent a medical abroad, most likely due to COVID-19 restrictions, and has flown to Orlando to join his new team-mates.

