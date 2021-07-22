Seasons2020-21Everton News
Gray arrives as third Everton signing of the week
The Blues activated a clause in the former Leicester City player's contract and have landed him in a deal with around £1.7m.
Gray has signed a three-year contract that would keep him at Everton until 2024 but there is an option for the club to extend it by a further year.
The 25-year-old underwent a medical abroad, most likely due to COVID-19 restrictions, and has flown to Orlando to join his new team-mates.
Reader Comments (4)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:46:31
3 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:46:55
4 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:53:09
I'd be very surprised to see Ross return to Everton, even if it was only on loan from Chelsea. What would he offer the team? He lacks pace, he often dribbles down blind alleys, he can't tackle, OMG he ticks every box :)
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 22/07/2021 at 15:35:39