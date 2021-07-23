Prof. Barrett-Baxendale named Business Woman of the Year

Friday, 23 July, 2021



Everton's Chief Executive Officer, Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, MBE, has been named Business Woman of the Year and netted an awards hat-trick at the National Business Women's Awards 2020.

Professor Barrett-Baxendale had already been named 'Business Woman of the Year' in the large organisation category and ‘Influential Business Woman of the Year', when she was revealed as the judges' choice for the evening's top honour.

And there was a fourth accolade for Professor Barrett-Baxendale when she received a silver award for Corporate Leader of the Year.

The Overall Business Woman of the Year award recognised Everton's CEO for her exceptional leadership of Everton Football Club and steering the response of both the football club and its charity, Everton in the Community, to the global coronavirus outbreak.

That leadership includes overseeing the project to deliver a state-of-the-art 52,888-capacity waterfront home for the Club. The stadium project will enter the first phase of construction next week, creating 15,000 jobs and triggering an estimated £1bn boost to the city of Liverpool's economy.

In addition to driving the stadium project forward in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, the Everton CEO's determination to support those most vulnerable in society over the last 18 months through the launch of an outreach and engagement campaign - Blue Family - has also contributed to her receiving these awards. The Blue Family initiative has supported more than 30,000 vulnerable and isolated people across Merseyside and beyond.

Other recent achievements for Professor Barrett-Baxendale include leading Everton into new business headquarters inside Liverpool's iconic Royal Liver Building, restructuring the leadership of the Everton Women's team, and being appointed to an Advisory Panel, chaired by Tracey Crouch MP, to provide expert advice to the Government's Fan-Led Review of Football Governance in the wake of the attempt by 12 clubs across Europe to create a Super League outside the traditional football pyramid.

