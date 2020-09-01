Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Reports: Rodriguez and Allan transfers are almost done
Jason Burt of The Telegraph says that agreements are in place with both Real Madrid and the Colombian star and that confirmation of the deal is imminent. Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian makes similar claims while Sky Sports say that both players will undergo medicals with the club before completing their respective moves from Real Madrid and Napoli.
Reader Comments (49)
2 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:33:16
I wonder how many times Mosh has had the thought "If only I'd gone balls out in the beginning and got in Brands and Carlo, instead of that ham mannequin Koeman and Steve "goofball" Walsh?
3 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:41:02
4 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:42:03
5 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:42:27
6 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:46:40
7 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:50:45
We should have offered both Yannick/Besic bit of cash as part of deal to get deal over the line.
If you read post on Siggy it says after his deal is complete so no transfer fee applied & toffees will not re-sign him so it’s a free transfer & his wages will be off the books!
8 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:55:18
9 Posted 01/09/2020 at 00:00:00
10 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:21:53
11 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:31:45
James, you won't know. If Carlo can boost his ego and the man back to where it was he might turn up to be the capture of the year.
12 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:32:39
I was just thinking of all our surplus midfielders and forgot Delph even existed.
13 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:34:35
14 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:37:07
15 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:27:40
16 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:50:20
17 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:56:48
18 Posted 02/09/2020 at 03:11:18
19 Posted 02/09/2020 at 04:07:24
I’m holding my breath and trying not to get too excited over the prospect of landing these two. Keeping my fingers crossed.
20 Posted 02/09/2020 at 05:13:20
Generally, newly promoted teams don't want to spend big in their first season, in case things don't go to plan and they find the Prem is a different kettle of fish.
Of course there are always the exceptions, Villa last season spent big, and for the most part struggled, and narrowly avoided going back down again.
21 Posted 02/09/2020 at 06:30:13
Nearly choked on the granola. One leg would be a life's work.
22 Posted 02/09/2020 at 06:51:47
23 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:21:04
If we get Allan, Rodriguez and Doucoure along with Gomes, we go from the worst midfield in the league to one of the best, instantly.
No longer can we allow Davies, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson to face off against the beasts in this league. We’ve got our own pit bull in Allan and a sprinkle of star dust with Rodriguez, I just hope we can shift Besic, Sandro, Bolasie, Tosun And loan out Davies, so we can free up the finances to complete Doucoure. A proper box to box beast. I’m greedy now, I’ll be slightly disappointed if they don’t come as a three. I’ve already decided they’re a three and must arrive as a three!!! 😂😂 COYB!!
24 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:39:54
Time now to enjoy watching the flotsam float down the Mersey
25 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:50:22
I expect Leeds are waiting patiently for Delph, Derek, someone posted how good he was looking in training, and most probably because he can’t wait to get back to Leeds, to hit the ground running!
I expect Sandro out the door, not sure about Bolasie, (who although never impressing me, might as a last resort be useful as an impact sub)
Besic, he’s took the piss for years, and I would be very surprised if we got rid of him for a fee because he seems a greedy person, and has been running his contract down for a long time now. I’d take the hit and banish him, no more shop window Mo, leave or see what happens maybe?
Bernard, Sigurdsson have both got talent, (honestly) and why send Davies out on loan, when he’s finally getting some proper players to learn off!
Let’s see what the next few weeks bring, but finally we have a man with a plan, it’s just a massive shame we aren’t allowed in the stadium.
26 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:51:09
I’ve said it on here before but we could get Messi and everything would be great up top but we will always concede freak, cheap goals with Pickford, pains me to say it as I wanted him to be a huge success.
27 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:24:38
Also if Jordan can get his act together, he might keep his England place and his value may increase, as at present everyone knows he has serious flaws in his game.
Next season I would love to see Pope.
28 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:27:51
The difficult part will be the off loading of the deadwood!
With a competitive mid field we should hope to nit the 60 points mark in the season ahead.
29 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:37:20
As for Doucouré, he will be next and the mention that this deal won't happen because we have signed the other two will have no bearing.
I expect all three to be in by the end of the week. I think there will be other additions too, a right-back and possibly a back-up striker.
30 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:46:37
Sadly the £30 million paid for Pickford is not on the same planet as these guys.
31 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:26:19
Let's hope that the player wants to stay in the Premier League and so decides to come to us.
32 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:54:46
33 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:03:32
34 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:36:39
35 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:49:32
As for formations 4-4-2 was a means to an end to get more goals by getting DCL and Riche closer to eachother, it worked for a while but post lockdown teams just figued out that they outnumbered us in midfield and swamped us. Our midfirld looked, and was, terrible but it was usually 2 v 3 in the middle of the park. I expect all three midfielders to come in, Tom, Gomes, Siggy on the bench. I think those three lamasted players would look very different if one of them was on with 2 of the three new ones.
36 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:51:52
In DCL, Kean and Richie we have good choices here. Simms will come through this year as well I feel, and we still have Tosun on the books (and even Walcott to step in perhaps if desperately unlucky with injuries).
For me, it’s goal scoring winger, particularly on the right that we need. Someone who can beat a man and cross too. This would give us an option of 4-2-3-1 (with Gomes and Allan in the middle, and Richie, James, and ‘new guy’ as the attacking 3).
If we got Doucouré as well as James and Allan, it gives us a quality 4-3-3 option as well as a potential 4-4-2 diamond option too. I think this is what Carlo wants a flexible team who can change up regularly. 🤞
37 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:24:14
James has missed preseason so he's already a month behind everyone else and I suspect in our desperation to land a 'name' we have overlooked other options too.
I'm happy to have him and hope for the best but taking a step back I wouldn't be surprised if he's injured, lacks motivation, and we are digging our financial hole deeper on a dream instead of assessing all available options.
Sorry, I should be happy and I'll keep thinking positive. It will all work out brilliantly!
38 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:25:11
39 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:26:49
There's no way Monaco will offer £30+M so Watford can chew on that.
We need to move on, hopefully we already have.
40 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:30:04
A new striker will come in only if Kean goes back to Italy which is a distinct possibility, if the terms suit us. I am sure Brands and Ancelotti will have one or two names they are considering should it be necessary. They are keeping the cards very close to their chest on that one.
41 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:51:14
The question marks I'd have over Allan and Rodriguez is whether they can adjust to the Premier League. We've seen it before with the likes of Klaasen where a quality player for a top European side just cannot adjust to the rigours and pace of the English game. I agree with other posters that Doucoure has experience in this league and would make a good signing.
Said it before but even with these additions in midfield, I still think we need a top goalkeeper, a right back and a reliable goal threat.
42 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:08:01
43 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:40:14
44 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:48:26
45 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:03:37
I think we have done the right thing get the players you want in first then hopefully sell the players you don't want. It also sends a clear message to these players that they will get little or no game time if they choose to stay. Lets hope thats the motivation for them to move.
46 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:17:52
Also, how do you work out that 'If Doucoure wanted to be an Everton player, he'd be here by now'??
Just curious how you can make these statements when re Rodriguez, I'm quite sure the club would have looked at all available options and also would imagine Real would prefer a fee and no contribution to wages rather than your suggestion. Also, the issue with Doucoure is the two clubs haggling over price, where he wants to go is irrelevant until that happens. 2 x crazy statements!
On a positive note, delighted with Allan & Rodriguez, particularly Allan as I think he fills the gap Gueye left except is a better all round player! Good times, keep the signings coming!!
47 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:24:33
48 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:25:31
Jose doesn't want the lad.
And Brian #45 - patience my friend. Walcott, Bolasie and Tosun will all be gone this time next year if we don't give them new contracts. It will all be done before your next summer holiday.
49 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:34:40
I don’t know his secret sources but when Silva was here I recall Doucures agent mouthing off that if he left Watford he’d join a better club than Everton.
1 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:03:27
Breathe and breathe.