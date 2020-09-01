Reports: Rodriguez and Allan transfers are almost done

| Tuesday, 01 September 2020



Jason Burt of The Telegraph says that agreements are in place with both Real Madrid and the Colombian star and that confirmation of the deal is imminent. Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian makes similar claims while Sky Sports say that both players will undergo medicals with the club before completing their respective moves from Real Madrid and Napoli.

