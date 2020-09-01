Skip to Main Content
Reports: Rodriguez and Allan transfers are almost done

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 01 September 2020 49comments  |  Jump to last
Everton look set to wrap up deals for James Rodriguez and Allan Marques on Wednesday based on the latest reports.

Jason Burt of The Telegraph says that agreements are in place with both Real Madrid and the Colombian star and that confirmation of the deal is imminent. Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian makes similar claims while Sky Sports say that both players will undergo medicals with the club before completing their respective moves from Real Madrid and Napoli.

Reader Comments (49)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.


Geoff Lambert
1 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:03:27
Can't let myself get to excited, It always comes back to bite you on the arse.

Breathe and breathe.

Steve Shave
2 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:33:16
Wow, can't believe it! Exciting!
I wonder how many times Mosh has had the thought "If only I'd gone balls out in the beginning and got in Brands and Carlo, instead of that ham mannequin Koeman and Steve "goofball" Walsh?
Christy Ring
3 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:41:02
Hopefully d day tomorrow, and Docoure to follow. Hopefully can offload Sigurdsson to DC United, and get Ramirez and Bernard off our books, and give Delph to science.
Sam Hoare
4 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:42:03
Steve, I’ve heard that Moshiri did want Brands. Or Monchi. But Monchi said no and Brands said not yet.
Paul Hewitt
5 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:42:27
It doesn't matter who we sign. Not getting my hopes up again. Done it to many times, just to be let down.
David Pilkington
6 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:46:40
I’ll get my hopes up when we’re sitting in the the top 6 come January. Too many false dawns, hopefully this one is for real!
Terry Nolan
7 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:50:45
Cannot see toffees signing Doucoure now with both these players signing & we haven’t moved any of deadwood out...yet!!!
We should have offered both Yannick/Besic bit of cash as part of deal to get deal over the line.

If you read post on Siggy it says after his deal is complete so no transfer fee applied & toffees will not re-sign him so it’s a free transfer & his wages will be off the books!

Brian Murray
8 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:55:18
Blue tide is rising. Just need a goalie a winger and a proper chairman. Coyb
Stephen Vincent
9 Posted 01/09/2020 at 00:00:00
Makes a real change for our business to be done early. Brands now has until 5/10 to move out the crud. They know who they are.
Pekka Harvilahti
10 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:21:53
Paul, we all know but hope lives forever. But there'll always be another season, who knows who, who knows where...
Pekka Harvilahti
11 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:31:45
Allan seems to be a great player.
James, you won't know. If Carlo can boost his ego and the man back to where it was he might turn up to be the capture of the year.
Kieran Kinsella
12 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:32:39
Christy lol

I was just thinking of all our surplus midfielders and forgot Delph even existed.

Paul Kernot
13 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:34:35
After all the talk, these two really need to be part of the squad by the end of the week. They'd then have just one week to get up to speed with the squad. By 'speed' I mean 1st gear for these two. Wouldn't it be a nice change to get a result away at Sours on the 1st day & to be in the top 6 after half a dozen games?
Kieran Kinsella
14 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:37:07
James averages a goal every 3/4 games whereas Gomes, Tom, Bernard and Bolasie average a goal every 3/4 years — between them. Quite an improvement
Albert Perkins
15 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:27:40
Great, next Doucoure. It's shocking that we are signing players who really want to play for us, OK the Don, but same thing.
Ken Camara
16 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:50:20
Will be super excited if this is completed tomorrow. James will be tomorrow, hopefully Allan by end of the week. Will help us to compete against the top teams, and play the style the coach expects. I don't see Gylfi going to DC this year - the article states "after his contract is run at Everton". Still lots to do only two weeks to go before season opens
Anthony Murphy
17 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:56:48
Fingers crossed with Rodríguez and the medical
Mike Gaynes
18 Posted 02/09/2020 at 03:11:18
Geoff, me too. Gotta remind myself to exhale once in a while.
Michael Low
19 Posted 02/09/2020 at 04:07:24
LMAO Christy#3 Delph, you’re assuming he has residual value! :)

I’m holding my breath and trying not to get too excited over the prospect of landing these two. Keeping my fingers crossed.

Derek Knox
20 Posted 02/09/2020 at 05:13:20
Since Delph has come up on this thread, it wouldn't surprise me if he went to Leeds. Newly promoted side, want experience in the team to blend with the youth. Personally don't believe he's that bad of a player but his injury record whilst he has been with us has been abysmal.

Generally, newly promoted teams don't want to spend big in their first season, in case things don't go to plan and they find the Prem is a different kettle of fish.

Of course there are always the exceptions, Villa last season spent big, and for the most part struggled, and narrowly avoided going back down again.

Dave Evans
21 Posted 02/09/2020 at 06:30:13
Christy#3
Nearly choked on the granola. One leg would be a life's work.
Dan Nulty
22 Posted 02/09/2020 at 06:51:47
Doucoure won't happen now I don't think.
Benn Chambers
23 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:21:04
Is today the day we confirm two of our new modern day Holy Trinity?

If we get Allan, Rodriguez and Doucoure along with Gomes, we go from the worst midfield in the league to one of the best, instantly.

No longer can we allow Davies, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson to face off against the beasts in this league. We’ve got our own pit bull in Allan and a sprinkle of star dust with Rodriguez, I just hope we can shift Besic, Sandro, Bolasie, Tosun And loan out Davies, so we can free up the finances to complete Doucoure. A proper box to box beast. I’m greedy now, I’ll be slightly disappointed if they don’t come as a three. I’ve already decided they’re a three and must arrive as a three!!! 😂😂 COYB!!

Colin Glassar
24 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:39:54
Should be home in time to see these two holding up their shirts on ssn at 6pm. Doucoure, Timore (loan) and Arias and we’re done for now.

Time now to enjoy watching the flotsam float down the Mersey

Tony Abrahams
25 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:50:22
Amidst all the excitement comes the realisation that it’s a squad game nowadays.

I expect Leeds are waiting patiently for Delph, Derek, someone posted how good he was looking in training, and most probably because he can’t wait to get back to Leeds, to hit the ground running!

I expect Sandro out the door, not sure about Bolasie, (who although never impressing me, might as a last resort be useful as an impact sub)

Besic, he’s took the piss for years, and I would be very surprised if we got rid of him for a fee because he seems a greedy person, and has been running his contract down for a long time now. I’d take the hit and banish him, no more shop window Mo, leave or see what happens maybe?

Bernard, Sigurdsson have both got talent, (honestly) and why send Davies out on loan, when he’s finally getting some proper players to learn off!

Let’s see what the next few weeks bring, but finally we have a man with a plan, it’s just a massive shame we aren’t allowed in the stadium.

Si Pulford
26 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:51:09
Excellent news. Instantly improves our first eleven. I’m really hoping we get Dacoure signed as well. Greedy I know but he knows the league and has got the legs you need to be box to box in the PL. I think they’re looking at giving Pickford ‘online last season’ to improve but in an ideal works where mo eh is no object he leaves. He hosts us points. Imagine James getting an 80th minute ‘winner’ at old Trafford only for Pickford to let something approaching a scuffed shot under his body in injury time!!

I’ve said it on here before but we could get Messi and everything would be great up top but we will always concede freak, cheap goals with Pickford, pains me to say it as I wanted him to be a huge success.

Eddie Dunn
27 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:24:38
If we do all of this business then Brands will be very busy trying to offload some of our unwanted players. So we might have to wait till next term for Pickford to be switched.
Also if Jordan can get his act together, he might keep his England place and his value may increase, as at present everyone knows he has serious flaws in his game.
Next season I would love to see Pope.
Christopher Timmins
28 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:27:51
Two down, one to go, hopefully, another we acquire another mid field improvement but will settle for the Man United goalkeeper or a young right back to take over from Coleman in due course.

The difficult part will be the off loading of the deadwood!

With a competitive mid field we should hope to nit the 60 points mark in the season ahead.

Martin Berry
29 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:37:20
As expected, Carlo knew all along that he wanted these two in first because it was business with non-UK clubs.

As for Doucouré, he will be next and the mention that this deal won't happen because we have signed the other two will have no bearing.

I expect all three to be in by the end of the week. I think there will be other additions too, a right-back and possibly a back-up striker.

Joe McMahon
30 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:46:37
Si, I caught the end of the 1979 FA Cup Final on ITV4 last weekend, and Pat Jennings was in goal. Reminded me of Nev and Nigel Martyn.

Sadly the £30 million paid for Pickford is not on the same planet as these guys.

Hugh Jenkins
31 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:26:19
I think we are all hoping that the Doucouré deal also comes off, but unfortunately it seems that Monaco are also making overtures towards him.

Let's hope that the player wants to stay in the Premier League and so decides to come to us.

Tony Abrahams
32 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:54:46
Google the Sheff Wed v Arsenal fa cup game during the same season Joe. Watch how football used to be a game played by men in almost any conditions, as the second half got delayed because Jennings couldn’t get his hands to all the snowballs coming his way!
Rob Dolby
33 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:03:32
I am assuming we will sign Allen and Rodriguez. If we also sign Dacoure, any idea what formation Ancelotti wants to play? 433?
Geoff Lambert
34 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:36:39
It's a striker that we need the most. A goalscorer what cover do we have up front with any experiance if DCL or Richi gets injured? Only Kean and then we are in the the U23s. We so need an experienced striker to complement the revamp in midfield.
Nathan Jones
35 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:49:32
Looks like Allen and Rodriguez are on there way, I disagree that this mean we will not sign Dacoure, if anything I think it makes it more likeley. The stumbling block is how much Watford want for him and are asking for what we offered last year. There logic being the price is the price, our logic, you need the money now and Dacoure doesnt want to play in the championship so here is the lower offer. Ive heard that monaco are challening us, but they are not in the same financial league as us so wont be able to offer more. With the new players comming in its going to make Dacoure come more.

As for formations 4-4-2 was a means to an end to get more goals by getting DCL and Riche closer to eachother, it worked for a while but post lockdown teams just figued out that they outnumbered us in midfield and swamped us. Our midfirld looked, and was, terrible but it was usually 2 v 3 in the middle of the park. I expect all three midfielders to come in, Tom, Gomes, Siggy on the bench. I think those three lamasted players would look very different if one of them was on with 2 of the three new ones.

Gary Willock
36 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:51:52
Whilst I think most would be made up if we could attract a “goal scorer” as well, I don’t think it’s “what we need most”.

In DCL, Kean and Richie we have good choices here. Simms will come through this year as well I feel, and we still have Tosun on the books (and even Walcott to step in perhaps if desperately unlucky with injuries).

For me, it’s goal scoring winger, particularly on the right that we need. Someone who can beat a man and cross too. This would give us an option of 4-2-3-1 (with Gomes and Allan in the middle, and Richie, James, and ‘new guy’ as the attacking 3).

If we got Doucouré as well as James and Allan, it gives us a quality 4-3-3 option as well as a potential 4-4-2 diamond option too. I think this is what Carlo wants a flexible team who can change up regularly. 🤞

Justin Doone
37 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:24:14
I'm confused as to why we are offering James a permanent 3 year deal when madrid would happily agree to a year loan, contribute to his wages and we can assess how he fits in to our team and league over the next several months.

James has missed preseason so he's already a month behind everyone else and I suspect in our desperation to land a 'name' we have overlooked other options too.

I'm happy to have him and hope for the best but taking a step back I wouldn't be surprised if he's injured, lacks motivation, and we are digging our financial hole deeper on a dream instead of assessing all available options.

Sorry, I should be happy and I'll keep thinking positive. It will all work out brilliantly!

Geoff Lambert
38 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:25:11
Gary, you forgot Sandro. Another non "goal scoring" backup!!!
Justin Doone
39 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:26:49
Doucoure would be an Everton player by now if he wanted to come.

There's no way Monaco will offer £30+M so Watford can chew on that.

We need to move on, hopefully we already have.

Tony Everan
40 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:30:04
Doucoure agreed terms and Watford rumoured to have lowered their price to nearer 20m . No word on a player going to Watford yet though. Sounds like Doucoure has his heart set on coming here and playing for Carlo, so I am not too concerned about Monaco. As Gary#36 above says this signing will give Carlo options, all quality ones. Imagine that, teams fearing ‘our’ midfield.

A new striker will come in only if Kean goes back to Italy which is a distinct possibility, if the terms suit us. I am sure Brands and Ancelotti will have one or two names they are considering should it be necessary. They are keeping the cards very close to their chest on that one.

Craig Walker
41 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:51:14
It might be a controversial view, but I'd keep Delph over Davies. I think Tom, unfortunately offers us nothing. If Delph could stay fit then he's a better player than Davies. I'd even rather see Besic given a game than Davies. In fact, I thought Schneiderlin offered us more than Tom.

The question marks I'd have over Allan and Rodriguez is whether they can adjust to the Premier League. We've seen it before with the likes of Klaasen where a quality player for a top European side just cannot adjust to the rigours and pace of the English game. I agree with other posters that Doucoure has experience in this league and would make a good signing.

Said it before but even with these additions in midfield, I still think we need a top goalkeeper, a right back and a reliable goal threat.

Andrew Ellams
42 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:08:01
Would I be greedy asking for one of the pacey wingers that we have been linked with over the summer too?
Andrew Ellams
43 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:40:14
This will be an odd experience for Rodriguez. It's been a while since he was the stand out player at his club, or has the potential to be. It will interesting to see if or how that affects his performance.
Steve Brown
44 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:48:26
And Sigurdsson to DC United? The perfect day if I read that someone has come in with a big bid for Pickford.
Brian Harrison
45 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:03:37
With Allan and Rodriguez due to sign tomorrow, and we are still trying to agree a deal with Watford for Doucoure, well thats midfield sorted. So now its over to Marcel to persuade Walcott, Bernard, Tosun, Bolasie, Delph, that there futures lie away from Everton. Problem being all these players still have time left on their contracts and unless they fancy a move, which would have to be as financially rewarding as the one they are on here they wont be in any hurry to leave. So with the new players coming in on good salaries if we cant get any of the players surplus to requirements then where that puts us regarding FFP I don't know. Maybe 1 or 2 could be part of the deal to bring Doucoure from Watford but again how could Watford possibly afford the wages of any of our likely makeweights.

I think we have done the right thing get the players you want in first then hopefully sell the players you don't want. It also sends a clear message to these players that they will get little or no game time if they choose to stay. Lets hope thats the motivation for them to move.

Mark Pringle
46 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:17:52
Justin @37 & 39 - Regarding Rodriguez, how come you know that Real Madrid would ' happily agree to a year loan and contribute to his wages'??
Also, how do you work out that 'If Doucoure wanted to be an Everton player, he'd be here by now'??
Just curious how you can make these statements when re Rodriguez, I'm quite sure the club would have looked at all available options and also would imagine Real would prefer a fee and no contribution to wages rather than your suggestion. Also, the issue with Doucoure is the two clubs haggling over price, where he wants to go is irrelevant until that happens. 2 x crazy statements!
On a positive note, delighted with Allan & Rodriguez, particularly Allan as I think he fills the gap Gueye left except is a better all round player! Good times, keep the signings coming!!
Clive Rogers
47 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:24:33
Steve, #44, it’s not that perfect. Siggy is still with us for two more years until his contract is up.
Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
48 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:25:31
Why don't we just ring Levy and bid £20m to take Ndombele off his hands?

Jose doesn't want the lad.

And Brian #45 - patience my friend. Walcott, Bolasie and Tosun will all be gone this time next year if we don't give them new contracts. It will all be done before your next summer holiday.

Kieran Kinsella
49 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:34:40
Mark Pringle

I don’t know his secret sources but when Silva was here I recall Doucures agent mouthing off that if he left Watford he’d join a better club than Everton.

