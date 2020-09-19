Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Gibson set for Reading loan
The young centre-half had been expected to be on the substitutes' bench today for Everton's home game against West Bromwich Albion but he was omitted from the squad because of his impending move south.
According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton will arrange for a mid-season break clause to be included in the terms in case they want to recall him.
Reader Comments (2)
2 Posted 19/09/2020 at 16:31:15
This must mean we have a centre back lined up to come in over the next few days.
1 Posted 19/09/2020 at 16:05:33
Wow, it was particularly bad from a player I have always defended
I think a Centre half is even more urgent than 12.29pm today