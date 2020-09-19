Skip to Main Content
Gibson set for Reading loan

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 19 September 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last
Lewis Gibson is on the verge of joining Reading on a season-long loan.

The young centre-half had been expected to be on the substitutes' bench today for Everton's home game against West Bromwich Albion but he was omitted from the squad because of his impending move south.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton will arrange for a mid-season break clause to be included in the terms in case they want to recall him.

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Philip McKeown
1 Posted 19/09/2020 at 16:05:33
Can't be any worse than Yerry across the Mersey today.
Wow, it was particularly bad from a player I have always defended
I think a Centre half is even more urgent than 12.29pm today
Tony Everan
2 Posted 19/09/2020 at 16:31:15
He needs to be playing competitive football so this is a good opportunity for him to prove himself.

This must mean we have a centre back lined up to come in over the next few days.

