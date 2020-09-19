Gibson set for Reading loan

| Saturday, 19 September 2020



The young centre-half had been expected to be on the substitutes' bench today for Everton's home game against West Bromwich Albion but he was omitted from the squad because of his impending move south.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton will arrange for a mid-season break clause to be included in the terms in case they want to recall him.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb