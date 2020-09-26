Skip to Main Content
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Everton close in on Swedish youngster

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 26 September 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last
Everton look set to conclude a £1.3m deal with BK Häcken for teenager, Imam Jagne, with whom they have been linked this month.

According to a report by Göteborgs-Posten (via Fotbollskanalen in turn cited by Sport Witness), the transfer is done bar the final details with confirmation from the two clubs expected shortly.

Described as a "superkid" who can operate across midfield, 16-year-old Jagne has apparently signed a three-year contract with Everton and will go straight into David Unsworth's Under-23s side.

Reader Comments (2)

Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
1 Posted 26/09/2020 at 22:39:08
Mycket bra!
Brent Stephens
2 Posted 26/09/2020 at 23:10:05
U23s at Southport now open to the public I think. Monday they have a game there and subsequent games. Keen to get there.

