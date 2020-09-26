Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Everton close in on Swedish youngster
According to a report by Göteborgs-Posten (via Fotbollskanalen in turn cited by Sport Witness), the transfer is done bar the final details with confirmation from the two clubs expected shortly.
Described as a "superkid" who can operate across midfield, 16-year-old Jagne has apparently signed a three-year contract with Everton and will go straight into David Unsworth's Under-23s side.
