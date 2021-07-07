Ancelotti wants Richarlison at Real

| Wednesday, 07 July 2021



Carlo Ancelotti fancies reuniting with Richarlison by signing him for Real Madrid according to reports.

ESPN Brazil are claiming that according to their sources, Ancelotti has asked the hierarchy at the Bernabeu to explore the possibility of signing the Brazilian forward this summer.

However, Real's financial difficulties mean that it's hard to see how they could afford Richarlison, with Everton in the driving seat in terms of valuation.

