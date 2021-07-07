Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Ancelotti wants Richarlison at Real
Carlo Ancelotti fancies reuniting with Richarlison by signing him for Real Madrid according to reports.
ESPN Brazil are claiming that according to their sources, Ancelotti has asked the hierarchy at the Bernabeu to explore the possibility of signing the Brazilian forward this summer.
However, Real's financial difficulties mean that it's hard to see how they could afford Richarlison, with Everton in the driving seat in terms of valuation.
Maybe that’s why we gave him permission!
Tax dodging, greedy, Don Carlo suits this greedy arrogant club so well – it's little surprise he ran back and done over those who trusted him. The fact he's tapping up players illegally now by phoning directly is just as telling of the man and this club.
FTA.
Seems like Cashflo is more of a fucking snake than Moyes, no wonder he's had so many clubs... and he's still fucking clueless!
Just the same, if Real Madrid are serious, let them present Brands a menu, a full menu of their players for him to choose from. In lieu of a transfer fee, we pick three players we can use. Three players.
I think Richarlison is very much a Marmite type of player, personally I like him, and think we would struggle to replace him easily, my only beef/dislike with Richarlison, is the easiness he goes down when no real need to, and the apparent sulkiness maybe that's an act I don't know. I also think Carlo (The Not So) Magnifico has shown a total disrespect for us knowing he is one of our very few assets and wanting to whisk him off, after declaring his admiration for Everton and Crosby not so long ago.
Be interesting to see what does actually happen both with our current players, the good and bad, and of the course the odd ugly ones, and who we actually do seriously get in to 'improve' us.
It was inevitable I suppose that the Euros would have to finish before much activity occurred in the Transfer Market. Yet Leicester have made additions early, which could prove to be astute, as we have been linked with Soumare hitherto. Wish they would get a move on as the clock is ticking, louder and louder!
If they've made an offer, we should look at it as they have a big squad and a "B" team so in among that have they got a decent young right-back, a striker and possibly a midfielder and tell them we'll take them and £70M as if it is true they are cash strapped under FFP (and they wouldn't want to fall foul of UEFA again) then you hold the upper hand.
It might sound like replacing one good 'un with three unproven but it will let us see if Mr Brands and Benitez's list of 3000 are worth anything.
I totally agree with Alan, there must be some players on the fringe but are really good (eg, Digne). Brands needs to identify those and drive a hard bargain.
Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin in combination hasn't been working well. Not a bad idea to cash in on one when the price is sky high and find the next Coleman.
If we cash-in, we need another forward who can put the ball in the net. Not a full back.
I don't believe for a second this is true, Richarlison didn't perform for Carlo last season so why would Carlo use most of his budget on him? We should be looking at north of £70m, we could do worse than spend some of that on a Malen - Dumfries double deal from PSV, spend the rest on a winger.
I know I am playing football manager there but both players are for sale, PSV is Marcel's old club and there must be some good relationships still there for him, they seemed gutted when he left! I want Richarlison to stay another season personally, and we buy Malen and Dumfries. :)
His scouting must be non-existent if Richarlison is part of his Real Madrid plan although the euros show what a dearth of star quality there is at the moment.
As baffling as the Gravesen signing
I'm curious why we don't see him, Allan and Bernard in the pre-season training clips on the club site.
I've already speculated elsewhere this could be due to forced isolation having returned from an amber or red zone country. (Talking of which, are you in isolation Rob on returning from Madeira, or does the UK consider it an 'OK' destination? Did you try the Port-like Madeira wine? Good gear!).
Or... do any of the named players know they are on the move and won't be seen at Finch Farm again…?
On a transfer note that Dave Abrahams I'm sure will be interested in, Liam Walsh has just left Bristol City on a free and been snapped up by Swansea City. Any one ever tell you, Rob, that Swansea has a manager fit for the Everton job..?
Carlo has enough on his hands trying to get his existing set up back on course while working for that snake Perez, and secondly Real Madrid don't have a pot to piss in… so, for me, it’s no deal and another click-bait story.
I saw Michael Keane in the videos and photographs reporting for training on Monday. The other two are in isolation, I believe, as you say.
However, Richarlison is a much harder working footballer, and he has suffered at Everton by having to work under different managers.
We should definitely keep both Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin and if James stays another season, and more importantly, if he can stay fit, I am hoping that our front 2 (possibly supplemented by Moise Kean) will be more lethal than they were last season.
This sounds to me like more lazy journalism, unless they can tap into Ancelotti's phone, and that is illegal.
Bill Kenwright is still using the Arteta money to repay the Mike Walker fine given the interest that has racked up.
But then I'm pretty much done with top-level football anyway, the players are so far detached from the working class people that pay to watch them, it's unreal.
Madeira is classed as a green zone, so no need to quarantine on our return. Had to have a covid test 72 hours before our departure from Madeira, but we had ours on the Monday morning, flying home later that evening.
Then had to have a PCR test on Tuesday. Both tests were negative, so that's the end of all tests for now.
Yeah, we had the Madeira wine, but only as a free drink given out when we went to a restaurant. As you say, good stuff but the missus was not so keen on it. Jeez, there's that word "keen" again!! 😁😁😁
Jay, would that be some bloke called Steve Cooper from Swansea?
Thanks for that, I hadn't heard anything about that move. It seems that, after a very good season with Coventry City, Liam went back to Bristol with good expectations of making a success of his career, but once again Lady Luck didn't smile on him with a succession of more injuries that have plagued him on and off since he was a teenager.
Now, he is 24 and looks like he has run out of time to make it and yet Swansea have offered him a 3-year deal having been let go, so he must have a certain reputation in football circles. I just hope the dice start landing on 7s and 11s instead of 2s and 3s.
Rumours like this can be used to flesh out other bids for clubs, or based on the story he wants to play in the Olympics then a rumour like this can be extremely useful when negotiating with Everton about him being released.
Next rumour, please……
Palace getting him and Eze for a combined £24M is exactly the sort of business I hoped Brands would do. But instead, he bought Iwobi for £28M! Really hope to see a better summer from the recruitment department this year.
At the time in the 2016-17 League Two season, for me he was the best player in that team. But injuries and bad luck seem to have hindered his progress. Hopefully now he will find success and grow his career.
43 Posted 08/07/2021 at 21:09:24
It looks like Delph will be here till his contract runs out. Iwobi, not even getting tapped by the Chinese League.
Hope eternal.
The fact Ancelotti ever suggested he would win the Ballon d'Or one day made me laugh. I often joked about it with my Man Utd season ticket-holding girlfriend. He will never win that as long as Phil Foden or Pedri have two legs, never.
He's a limited player and I would get rid if the prices quoted are right and reinvest. I'd rather keep Kean than Richarlison.
There's a few now who have moved on for very reasonable fees who would be a good fit for us – Mwepu to Brighton, Soumare & Daka to Leicester, Trincao to Wolves, Gonzalez to Fiorentina, Gerson to Marseille, Bade to Rennes.
Hopefully, we will get in on the act soon.
Definitely some bargains to be had this summer. Let’s see what Brands has up his sleeve.
Plus ça change...
Some of the notes around that interest suggest he believes both Holgate and Godfrey are “too young”…. if that's true, any patience I may have had for the man is already gone.
I'm guessing (hoping) the Lenglet rumour is more about Barca trying to offload a player than any genuine interest.
Yes, a lot of these rumours are what they are, rumours, added to a lot of guesswork. Some of them are genuine stories which come from ordinary supporters who are very close to the story and have connections to reporters they know and make a few pound from relating these true transfer deals.
I can smell a player plus ££s in the air here with Richarlison going the other way. If so, I hope Brands & Benitez have a striker lined up (and I'm not thinking Kean, but in addition to Kean).
Lenglet plays for Barca so that's a non-starter.
My frustration with that rumour is we are buying the cast-offs from other teams that just aren't good enough. Every time I have seen him play, he's been a disaster waiting to happen, like Koscielny.
But they need to really trim down their wage bill to accommodate him. Players at Barca are not all has-beens or cast-offs but I admittedly know nothing about this French lad.
Nothing wrong with other clubs' cast-offs per se. Henry, Vieira, Coutinho and many others were cast-offs – albeit they were young, talented but unable to break into a team full of established stars.
Lenglet, as I think you're saying, is more your Schneiderlin style cast-off – high wages, high cost and having been found out as not quite good enough for his present club. Exactly the sort of player we shouldn't be signing.
I'll go back to reading the rumours.
I think the club needs reinvigorating and energising with one or two signings of this type. Benitez talks about balance, and I think bring some energy and pace into the side is definitely what we need to redress the balance of what we've currently got.
Another option is just to buy the next version - like Sulemana the teenage Ghanaian in Denmark who will end up at a big club soon. Just as Barca have done with the 17-year-old Austrian Demir, who looks like a fabulously talented little playmaker.
There are studies done on this proving your statement here is one to heed.
I don't often agree with Balague but I share his reservations on this occasion. You have to be amazing – not just good – to really compensate for those deficiencies. International football may be more forgiving in that regard.
Mind you, Balague has been bigging up Benitez so perhaps his assessment is to deliberately put off others so Benítez can swoop in?
Yeah, so? Better he spell his name Blague
Just another click bait nobody.
I prefer Sam Hoare over this "Pay me money." bullshitter.
I really liked him when he was here.
He's still only 26, so still scope for development and yet to hit his peak as central defenders don't do that until they are beyond 28 and approaching 30.
Godfrey now looks our best CB - but none of Mina, Holgate or Keane look like the right partner. Godfrey needs someone commanding in the air (about 6 foot 2 or over), mobile but not necessarily electric pace, a really good reader of the game and good on the ball.
That's not Zouma. Especially the reading of the game.
Koulibaly is obviously in that category. Other longer term options might be Elvedi and Akanji, Milenkovic and possibly Demirel. We've been linked heavily with the latter - Moyes likes the look of Milenkovic, who is entering the final year of his contract at Fiorentina and will be good value.
Either way, I think we're much better off investing in forward options this summer and making do with a selection of good CB options for the time being.
And if we play a back 3 fairly deep then Godfrey, Mina and Holgate look like a good trio to me.
Problem being is our failure to secure European football. I think that might have swung it if there was anything in those rumours.
67 Posted 10/07/2021 at 09:56:03
Would Koulibaly come to Everton to play for Benitez? I might be wrong but that's a bit like asking would Van Dijk go to Sampdoria if they hired Neil Lennon?
I think we realistically lost out on any chance of Koulibaly once Ancelotti went and if there was any lingering chance, when we didn't qualify for Europe.
That's of course if there was ever any truth in the links. At the end of the day, it is mostly speculation and guess work.
Interesting call on the right back. Obviously a priority for us, even though Seamus isn't completely done yet. At least now we (well us fans) have different options. At one point, everyone seemed to have their bets hedged on the lad from Norwich, who I don't know too much about to be honest.
I'm in fantasy Danny dreamland. Don't worry, the reality will hit me shortly!!
71 Posted 10/07/2021 at 10:32:12
There's a suggestion in some media outlets we might be keeping Moise Kean. I for one would see that as a poor decision and one that could quickly backfire on Rafa.
The lad has no interest in playing for the Blues and has openly said as much, he looked out of his depth at Everton and in the Premier League. This could put an early question mark against Benitez. Kean rarely looked like hitting the net last time out; I can't see there being any difference this time.
Right-back, right-wing and possibly a centre-midfield upgrade. Or striker if Kean leaves.
Knowing that Brands was negotiating in Holland recently, I'm thinking Dumfries, Boadu and Antony. The latter especially is a really exciting player!
Also read today that Boubacar Kamara might be available from Marseille for only £12M; very talented young player at that price, able to play centre-back or as a sitting midfielder.
My thought, when I saw us linked with Koulibaly was that if you can improve in any position, you do it. Hypothetically (won't happen anyway now), had we brought in the 29-year-old Koulibaly, we would have sold the 28-year-old Michael Keane or more likely Mina. So we are upgrading a position, but because we are buying and selling, it wouldn't or shouldn't impact other priority areas.
Our defence is currently good. But not good enough. To repeat, if we get the chance to improve it and do so by wheeling and dealing, then why not? In my opinion.
There has been internet chatter that Benitez doesn't like the look of Mina; almost definitely baseless but maybe a new centre-back might be on the menu if the Colombian moves.
It makes me think something is going to happen in that area and that maybe Brands is now leading on the transfer front?? That's a question by the way!!
Is it worth selling him in this buyer's market? That's the question?
The lad takes a lot of stick from some ToffeeWebbers but I still consider him a top, top player with his best years still ahead of him.
"Best years ahead of him"
You're absolutely correct and I'll bet he'll soon want to spend them in the glow of the Champions League, most of the pundits back in Brazil are shouting he's wasting his time with us.
I believe he would have gone anyway this window had it not been for the pandemic, but the price we could get right now might just be too low.
It's only a matter of time though.
The fact that he has done well alongside Neymar for Brazil or that Ancelotti wants him doesn't mean he is suddenly an exceptional striker.
If Everton can get the right fee, then I say let him go and use the money to get someone else who will contribute more up front.
I'm of the opinion that, in the context of the modern squad concept & rotation, or if he performs for 60 out of the 90, we have a special talent our hands who I want to see in the new (awful) Everton kit.
I think back to City with Augero. I don't recall him eating stick because he disn't play every game.
Surround someone like Rodriguez with better players and when he does play, he will influence games. We need better players and a deeper squad to benefit from players like James.
Alternatively, we could always go and by the next up and coming Lee Carsley or Marcus Bent because they try hard.
Deliberatley and shamelessly flippant of me, and no offence to those type of players. I would finish by adding that Lee Carsley seems to be growing in his reputation as a coach. Good on him.
Danny, your dogs have just had a quiet word with me and basically said "Tell that numpty on the end of the lead this is about Richi not James." Woof!
Now when the red shite pundits claim he isn't the right fit for us we believe them. Reality is they dislike Everton signing truly talented players. They prefer us back in our box so they can pat us on the head and tell us we are lucky to have Benitez.
Since then he had some good games, scored some very good goals but has never been consistent, surprises me that any top club would be interested in signing him, especially for the fees quoted by fans on this site, I see a player making the same mistakes now that he has done since he came, see no improvement in his game,I take the Ancelotti interest in him with a large dose of salt, Ancelotti has just watched him for nearly eighteen months, why would he have the slightest bit of interest in him.
If Everton sell him and get any profit on him they will have done very well, very well indeed.
The players you mentioned always looked appreciative of playing for Everton James doesn't give the same vibe.
His gleeful pics from a private jet showed clear detachment from the club, team mates and fans and was a monumental nob'ead moment. Scousers don't suffer fools so if he continues having days off with "fatigue" the faithful won't be happy no matter how talented he is.
Needs to pull his finger out if he's staying
'most of the pundits back in Brazil are shouting he's wasting his time with us.'
No they're not.
his contribution in the derbies alone secured us a win and a draw. For a free transfer that's just fine as far as I'm concerned. He's the best player I've ever seen in blue, and Carlo talking about 'fatigue' was nonsense, as the colombian medics ruled him out for the whole tournament.
They do worry about me. But we do have very deep and meaningful conversations about Everton every morning!
93 Posted 10/07/2021 at 23:47:44
