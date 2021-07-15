Everton land Sunderland youngster

That's according to MailSport who say that the Blues will add him to their development squad as the latest acquisition with an eye on future first-team involvement.

Okoronkwo is already 6ft 3in, and his physique allowed him to compete with players 2 years above his age group in Sunderland's Under-18 side last season, where he made 17 appearances, scoring three goals and making three assists.

