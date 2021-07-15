Skip to Main Content
Everton land Sunderland youngster

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 15 July 2021 17comments  |  Jump to last
Everton will sign 16-year-old striker Francis Okoronkwo after agreeing a fee of £1m with Sunderland.

That's according to MailSport who say that the Blues will add him to their development squad as the latest acquisition with an eye on future first-team involvement.

Okoronkwo is already 6ft 3in, and his physique allowed him to compete with players 2 years above his age group in Sunderland's Under-18 side last season, where he made 17 appearances, scoring three goals and making three assists.

Reader Comments (17)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Andrew Brookfield
1 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:21:35
Championship at best ;)

Joking aside welcome to our great club, hopefully the next DCL

Robert Tressell
2 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:24:01
Obviously no idea about this kid but a few signings like this can save us a lot of money if they succeed (or cost us peanuts if they fail). So makes sense to supplement the academy this way.

That said, I always feel a lot of sympathy with a club like Sunderland that's already lost Hugill to Man Utd last season. Shame these kids don't stick around to represent their local clubs. That's modern football unfortunately.

Brent Stephens
3 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:29:10
Swings and roundabouts, maybe, Robert. We might lose the likes of Small at the same time as we sign this lad.
Tony Abrahams
4 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:29:57
Good luck to the kid, and hopefully he does well. Everton will probably just go and sell Small, for a similar fee now, and I just hope we can sell a few of the first team squad, to free up some wages for a few new additions.

Danny O’Neill
5 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:33:30
Interesting academy Sunderland. Liverpool signed a young player from them around the same age back in 2018, Luca Stephenson. I served with his dad who was a good player himself, representing the Army.

Welcome and good luck.

Colin Glassar
6 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:59:56
Probably to be released in 2023. We’re lucky if 1 out of 20 of these kids ever make the grade.
Derek Knox
7 Posted 15/07/2021 at 19:08:24
Although we never know the true ins and outs at Finch Farm with these youngsters and how they fare etc, very few are seen to be given contracts to keep them at the Club, or even are given the chance to train with the first-team squad. I'm not that naive to believe they will all make the grade, as Colin says, but many good ones are released (Haaland) prematurely too.

We have just released a few to Blackpool, I just hope we don't regret it later down the line, and have yet to make decisions on a few others too.

Robert Tressell
8 Posted 15/07/2021 at 19:55:24
You're probably right Brent #3 but this trading of teenagers sort of teaches them to chase the money rather than love the club. Small in all honesty would possibly have been best served staying at WBA all along, because they might offer him first team football quicker.

I'm a hypocrite really because my head says bolster the academy squad with signings like this but my heart says its a rotten state of affairs.

David Pearl
9 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:02:46
Derek, can you believe we had a chance to sign Haaland and passed on him!? I know they can't get it right all the time what a momentus balls-up.

Please feel free to blame Bill Kenwright and turn this thread into another bashing Bill club get-together. Or we could arrange a special TW night for it...

Well you never know, good luck the kid. The season Unsworth topped up the u23s didn't work out but we have had some good ones in Stones, Calvert-Lewin, and Holgate.

I see we are about to let Bernard go but l would've liked him to get more chances last season as he did okay in patches. If we get another centre-back in, then that puts us up to 7 of them. Then we have 6 central mids and could be signing another one. Question marks over Delph and Gbamin of course but surely at least 2 of them will be moved on. Brands will be a busy man, let's hope for a couple incoming before they fly off to Florida. Sorry for going off thread!

Robert Tressell
10 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:12:13
David # 9, in fairness loads of clubs had a similar chance to sign Haaland. The fact he ended up in Salzburg seems to suggest he and his dad (wisely) thought through what a good career trajectory might look like and were impressed with the RB organisation. It's certainly paid off.
Derek Knox
11 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:43:12
David @ 9, I beg to differ with Holgate, who I don't really rate, and would be made up if we got a decent offer for him accepted. Mind you he is not alone, just how many on that Old Deadwood Stage we can move to another town, may lessen the Calamity! Yee Hah :-)
David Pearl
12 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:56:04
Robert, l agree he certainly got some good advice. What a player!

Derek, Holgate had some iffy moments last season but also some very good games such as against the RS. I wouldn't shed many tears if we sold him but he could also kick on again if he sorts his head out.

Tony Abrahams
13 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:58:11
The more I think about it, the harder it just seems to be, trying to bring these young players through, and sometimes it makes me wonder what the answer is.

Roberto Martinez was the first to mention how many kids really stagnate in this country, between the ages of 19-21, and this has been evident at Everton imo, but can’t have been helped by us having such an unsettled era with regards to having so many different managers in charge of the first team.

I remember a very young Arsenal, footballing the Everton team that came 4th, off the pitch at Highbury, in a league cup game, with so many possessing a talent that seemed to be entrained into the Arsenal Wenger style, but I can’t remember many of those very talented kids coming through either.

Maybe feeder clubs, could be the way forwards? Young kids getting proper competitive football in a settled environment, could only be a good thing, and might just help more young players come through to play at a higher level, because the present system seems to be falling down, and possibly because to reach the end game, (the top) a lot depends on a players physicality in this country, and I'm sure it’s something that should and could be improved, with more game time lower down, to possibly help some of these kids adapt? (My wording is probably to difficult to understand)

Thinking about this a little bit more, I’d say Everton’s budget at this level, probably dwarfs nearly every single club in league one, a league that half these expensive teenagers, eventually fail to make the grade into, for just a little bit more perspective, on how much money is wasted across the board?

Simon Dalzell
14 Posted 15/07/2021 at 21:02:43
Now we're talking. Normally we wait until 1 minute off the window closing, buying an Iwobi instead of a Zaha. This could be a game changer, bucking all previous trends. My faith has been restored.
Tony Everan
15 Posted 15/07/2021 at 21:12:01
Welcome to Everton, Francis Okoronokwo, I'd like to know whether he is a striker or midfielder.

I was reading this article in the Sunderland Echo which says midfielder:

Everton win race to land promising Sunderland youngster Francis Okoronkwo

Anyway, he has been flagged as a real talent for quite a while so it will be interesting to follow his development.

Ian Burns
16 Posted 15/07/2021 at 21:55:38
Tony - 14 - it is always an interesting subject for debate owning a team lower down the system (eg: League One). It would never be allowed in this country but I wonder how successful it is in such as Spain, where the top clubs have their B team playing in their equivalent of the Spanish second division.

How many players move from the B team to the first team? Certainly far far more than is promoted from our junior teams to the first team I would venture to suggest.

For me that’s the way forward but another impossible dream.

Robert Tressell
17 Posted 15/07/2021 at 22:20:47
Ian # 16, it would be possible in Scotland or Denmark. Or as Mike Gaynes sometimes suggests the MLS but more along the lines of an affiliation than ownership.

Red Bull obviously looked at the youth development and transfer system and concluded it was crackers - therefore built a model to largely circumvent the traditional approach.

I have joked we could acquire Dundee and send Duncan up there to manage them with Branthwaite, Gordon and Simms in the side. We've done dafter things!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


