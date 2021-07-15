Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Everton land Sunderland youngster
That's according to MailSport who say that the Blues will add him to their development squad as the latest acquisition with an eye on future first-team involvement.
Okoronkwo is already 6ft 3in, and his physique allowed him to compete with players 2 years above his age group in Sunderland's Under-18 side last season, where he made 17 appearances, scoring three goals and making three assists.
Reader Comments (17)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:24:01
That said, I always feel a lot of sympathy with a club like Sunderland that's already lost Hugill to Man Utd last season. Shame these kids don't stick around to represent their local clubs. That's modern football unfortunately.
3 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:29:10
4 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:29:57
5 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:33:30
Welcome and good luck.
6 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:59:56
7 Posted 15/07/2021 at 19:08:24
We have just released a few to Blackpool, I just hope we don't regret it later down the line, and have yet to make decisions on a few others too.
8 Posted 15/07/2021 at 19:55:24
I'm a hypocrite really because my head says bolster the academy squad with signings like this but my heart says its a rotten state of affairs.
9 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:02:46
Please feel free to blame Bill Kenwright and turn this thread into another bashing Bill club get-together. Or we could arrange a special TW night for it...
Well you never know, good luck the kid. The season Unsworth topped up the u23s didn't work out but we have had some good ones in Stones, Calvert-Lewin, and Holgate.
I see we are about to let Bernard go but l would've liked him to get more chances last season as he did okay in patches. If we get another centre-back in, then that puts us up to 7 of them. Then we have 6 central mids and could be signing another one. Question marks over Delph and Gbamin of course but surely at least 2 of them will be moved on. Brands will be a busy man, let's hope for a couple incoming before they fly off to Florida. Sorry for going off thread!
10 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:12:13
11 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:43:12
12 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:56:04
Derek, Holgate had some iffy moments last season but also some very good games such as against the RS. I wouldn't shed many tears if we sold him but he could also kick on again if he sorts his head out.
13 Posted 15/07/2021 at 20:58:11
Roberto Martinez was the first to mention how many kids really stagnate in this country, between the ages of 19-21, and this has been evident at Everton imo, but can’t have been helped by us having such an unsettled era with regards to having so many different managers in charge of the first team.
I remember a very young Arsenal, footballing the Everton team that came 4th, off the pitch at Highbury, in a league cup game, with so many possessing a talent that seemed to be entrained into the Arsenal Wenger style, but I can’t remember many of those very talented kids coming through either.
Maybe feeder clubs, could be the way forwards? Young kids getting proper competitive football in a settled environment, could only be a good thing, and might just help more young players come through to play at a higher level, because the present system seems to be falling down, and possibly because to reach the end game, (the top) a lot depends on a players physicality in this country, and I'm sure it’s something that should and could be improved, with more game time lower down, to possibly help some of these kids adapt? (My wording is probably to difficult to understand)
Thinking about this a little bit more, I’d say Everton’s budget at this level, probably dwarfs nearly every single club in league one, a league that half these expensive teenagers, eventually fail to make the grade into, for just a little bit more perspective, on how much money is wasted across the board?
14 Posted 15/07/2021 at 21:02:43
15 Posted 15/07/2021 at 21:12:01
I was reading this article in the Sunderland Echo which says midfielder:
Everton win race to land promising Sunderland youngster Francis Okoronkwo
Anyway, he has been flagged as a real talent for quite a while so it will be interesting to follow his development.
16 Posted 15/07/2021 at 21:55:38
How many players move from the B team to the first team? Certainly far far more than is promoted from our junior teams to the first team I would venture to suggest.
For me that’s the way forward but another impossible dream.
17 Posted 15/07/2021 at 22:20:47
Red Bull obviously looked at the youth development and transfer system and concluded it was crackers - therefore built a model to largely circumvent the traditional approach.
I have joked we could acquire Dundee and send Duncan up there to manage them with Branthwaite, Gordon and Simms in the side. We've done dafter things!
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 15/07/2021 at 18:21:35
Joking aside welcome to our great club, hopefully the next DCL