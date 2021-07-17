Skip to Main Content
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Begovic likely to be first summer signing

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 17 July 2021 0comments  |  Jump to last
Asmir Begovic looks set to become the first acquisition of Rafael Benitez's tenure as Everton close in on the Bournemouth keeper.

The 34-year-old has a year left in his deal with the Cherries but the Blues have reportedly struck a deal and they hope to secure him on a two-year contract.

Everton have been linked with Gollini in Italy and Sergio Romero who is out of contract at Manchester United but appear to have set their minds on Begovic.

The Bosnian, who has had spells with Ipswich, Stoke and Chelsea and spent part of last year on loan at AC Milan, has been seen in Liverpool today where he is expected to undergo a medical.

