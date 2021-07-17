Begovic likely to be first summer signing

| Saturday, 17 July 2021



The 34-year-old has a year left in his deal with the Cherries but the Blues have reportedly struck a deal and they hope to secure him on a two-year contract.

Everton have been linked with Gollini in Italy and Sergio Romero who is out of contract at Manchester United but appear to have set their minds on Begovic.

The Bosnian, who has had spells with Ipswich, Stoke and Chelsea and spent part of last year on loan at AC Milan, has been seen in Liverpool today where he is expected to undergo a medical.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb