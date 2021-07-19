McNeil and Bailey linked as wingers dominate speculation

Paul Joyce of The Times has tweeted that the Blues are eyeing McNeil who has emerged as a Premier League talent and he put his stamp on the last meeting between Everton and the Clarets with an impressive goal at Goodison Park earlier this year.

Jamaica international Bailey, meanwhile, is more of a pacy, goalscoring profile, although it's not clear if he would still be a target if his current team-mate, Demarai Gray, makes his anticipated £1.5m switch to Merseyside this month.

