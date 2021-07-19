Skip to Main Content
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

McNeil and Bailey linked as wingers dominate speculation

Lyndon Lloyd | Monday, 19 July 2021 2comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are reportedly keen on signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley and remain interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, the latter of whom they have scouted heavily over the past couple of years.

Paul Joyce of The Times has tweeted that the Blues are eyeing McNeil who has emerged as a Premier League talent and he put his stamp on the last meeting between Everton and the Clarets with an impressive goal at Goodison Park earlier this year.

Jamaica international Bailey, meanwhile, is more of a pacy, goalscoring profile, although it's not clear if he would still be a target if his current team-mate, Demarai Gray, makes his anticipated £1.5m switch to Merseyside this month.

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Alex Gray
1 Posted 19/07/2021 at 19:08:31
I'd take either of them but can't see us being able to afford either until some players are shifted!
David Pearl
2 Posted 19/07/2021 at 20:09:32
Unfortunately Alex looks likely both Bernard and James will be going... to be replaced by Townsend and Gray. Then again, lower wages. These are Newcastle type players. Not that l won't be cheering them on. The idea being to supply Dom and Richy.

