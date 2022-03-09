Everton to provide free coach travel for Palace tie

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022



Everton will lay on free coaches for the club's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Crystal Palace later this month.

The last-eight fixture has been scheduled to kick off at 12.30pm on Sunday 20 March, meaning Evertonians are unable to travel to Selhurst Park by train.

To ease travel concerns of supporters, the Board of Directors has confirmed the club will be increasing their provision of coaches for the match and will be making places on official coaches free for fans. Tickets for the fixture will go on sale on Thursday 10 March.

The club will also reimburse any affiliated or independent Supporters' Clubs or groups who arrange independent bus or coach travel to South London.

Affiliated Supporters' Clubs will be contacted directly by the Club's Fan Engagement team to process the reimbursement of coach costs. More information on how other fan groups or unaffiliated Supporters' Clubs can apply for the reimbursement of coach or minibus hire will be made available in due course.

Ticket information for the game is available at evertonfc.com.

