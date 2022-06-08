Skip to Main Content
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Tarkowski close to making Everton switch

Lyndon Lloyd | Wednesday, 08 June 2022 1comment  |  Jump to last

Everton could make official their first signing of the summer transfer window this week amid reports that James Tarkowski is to undergo a medical ahead of a free transfer from Burnley.

The 29-year-old defender is out of contract at Turf Moor this close season and was expected to leave the Clarets whether they were relegated or not in 2021-22.

Said to have interested Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Tarkowski now looks set to remain in the northwest with Everton having agreed personal terms with the Blues according to sources.

Beginning his professional career at Oldham Athletic, the Manchester-born centre-half spent two seasons at Brentford before joining Burnley in 2016.

He spent five years as a mainstay at the heart of the Lancashire club's defence and will bring a raft of Premier League experience to the Blues' back line which could lose Yerry Mina this summer.

The Colombian is being linked with a move to the Continent.

Paul Birmingham
1 Posted 08/06/2022 at 22:53:17
Let’s see what happens, with this free transfer and also when the window, opens for trading next month, whom will be leaving from the current Everton defence.

Mina’s, fitness over 4 years must be a serious concern but Id like him to stay but if he was gonna play at least 32 league games per season, allowing for injuries and suspensions. This seems unlikely.

But Frank and his Team have a huge job this summer to put their mark on the Everton squad.

