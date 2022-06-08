Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Tarkowski close to making Everton switch
Everton could make official their first signing of the summer transfer window this week amid reports that James Tarkowski is to undergo a medical ahead of a free transfer from Burnley.
The 29-year-old defender is out of contract at Turf Moor this close season and was expected to leave the Clarets whether they were relegated or not in 2021-22.
Said to have interested Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Tarkowski now looks set to remain in the northwest with Everton having agreed personal terms with the Blues according to sources.
Beginning his professional career at Oldham Athletic, the Manchester-born centre-half spent two seasons at Brentford before joining Burnley in 2016.
Article continues below video content
He spent five years as a mainstay at the heart of the Lancashire club's defence and will bring a raft of Premier League experience to the Blues' back line which could lose Yerry Mina this summer.
The Colombian is being linked with a move to the Continent.
1 Posted 08/06/2022 at 22:53:17
Mina’s, fitness over 4 years must be a serious concern but Id like him to stay but if he was gonna play at least 32 league games per season, allowing for injuries and suspensions. This seems unlikely.
But Frank and his Team have a huge job this summer to put their mark on the Everton squad.