Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Peter Kenyon heading consortium to take over Everton
.
The group includes the chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate, Maciek Kaminski, and American businessman John Thornton. The consortium is believed to be taking advice from US law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges along with investment specialist Michael Klein.
The report suggests talks are at a “relatively early stage”, but that heads of terms may already be in place - signalling the intent to progress. Owner Farhad Moshiri values Everton in excess of £500M, including the club's debts, according to the Telegraph article.
Kenyon's consortium will apparently seek assurances that the club will not be subject to a heavy fine or points deduction in relation to Financial Fair Play rules before entering into any formal agreement. Everton insist they remain compliant and have comfortable headroom regarding the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Reader Comments (17)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:05:42
3 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:17:42
4 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:21:35
5 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:27:27
6 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:31:19
7 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:31:38
Say what you like, but Americans know how to run big businesses
Moshiri needs to sell and recoup his wasted cash.
8 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:52:36
9 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:09:21
wasn't bad at all. As ever, who knows where the money may come from - I suspect this will prove a hollow rumour anyway.
If we're going to reject owners/funders on ethical grounds, we really ought to have started with Green and then Usmanov whose accountant is our current proprietor. The moral ship sailed long ago, possibly when we signed up along with everyone else to the Skybollox.
10 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:14:50
11 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:20:08
12 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:31:17
Maybe just another clickbait type story?
13 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:47:02
14 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:47:05
15 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:01:17
16 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:05:41
It's not football now though, it's a game of "We've got loads more money, okay!"
17 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:11:41
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:57:13