Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Peter Kenyon heading consortium to take over Everton

Michael Kenrick | Monday, 13 June 2022 17comments  |  Jump to last
On Tuesday evening, The Telegraph claimed that former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO, Peter Kenyon, is spearheading a consortium that is intent on taking over Everton Football Club from Farhad Moshiri. strong>
.
The group includes the chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate, Maciek Kaminski, and American businessman John Thornton. The consortium is believed to be taking advice from US law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges along with investment specialist Michael Klein.

The report suggests talks are at a “relatively early stage”, but that heads of terms may already be in place - signalling the intent to progress. Owner Farhad Moshiri values Everton in excess of £500M, including the club's debts, according to the Telegraph article.

Kenyon's consortium will apparently seek assurances that the club will not be subject to a heavy fine or points deduction in relation to Financial Fair Play rules before entering into any formal agreement. Everton insist they remain compliant and have comfortable headroom regarding the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Reader Comments (17)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Shane Corcoran
1 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:57:13
Bill will have to work even harder than 24/7 to make sure he’s kept on…
Nick Page
2 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:05:42
Chairman Bill of The Democratic Peoples Club of Everton ain’t for movin'. Until he has at least an entire stand named after himself and/or a statue on the concourse depicting the moment he remortgaged his house to save the club. Brings a tear to my eye, and not the ones in my head.
Jay Evans
3 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:17:42
Matt Law from The Telegraph now reporting on this alleged takeover.
Pat Kelly
4 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:21:35
Forget all the deadbeats we've been linked with. We're getting new billionaire owners.
Soren Moyer
5 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:27:27
Well, now that Saudis' take over of the Barcodes has been approved, how about accepting any incoming bid from the likes of Pol Pot of Cambodia or Kim Jong-un!?
Brian Murray
6 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:31:19
So does this mean we will be known as Thornton's Toffees…!!!
Tony Graham
7 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:31:38
Hope this comes true.

Say what you like, but Americans know how to run big businesses

Moshiri needs to sell and recoup his wasted cash.

Clive Rogers
8 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:52:36
Thornton is not a billionaire. It appears he is worth about $4.5 million.
Tony Hill
9 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:09:21
Not a pretty bunch by the sounds of it, though Kenyon's record
wasn't bad at all. As ever, who knows where the money may come from - I suspect this will prove a hollow rumour anyway.

If we're going to reject owners/funders on ethical grounds, we really ought to have started with Green and then Usmanov whose accountant is our current proprietor. The moral ship sailed long ago, possibly when we signed up along with everyone else to the Skybollox.

Tony Hill
10 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:14:50
Given Thornton's connections could there be a Chinese angle here somewhere in the background? Total speculation, obviously.
Mark Ryan
11 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:20:08
Exciting news if you can believe what The Guardian and The Telegraph are reporting. Kenyon will see the back of Kenwright for sure. Hope this has legs, sounds very, very promising.
Neil Copeland
12 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:31:17
I have just seen a post on Facebook that claims Peter Kenton is heading up a consortium interested in buying Everton (according to The Telegraph). Farhad Moshiri values the club at £500 million apparently.

Maybe just another clickbait type story?

Dale Self
13 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:47:02
First the Saudis, now it's the Kenyons.
Danny O’Neill
14 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:47:05
If to be believed, there are apparently some serious business heads involved in this.
John Pickles
15 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:01:17
Another Man Utd cast-off... :)
Raymond Fox
16 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:05:41
The FA have probably tipped Moshiri the wink and told him "Best if you and your mate bugger off!"

It's not football now though, it's a game of "We've got loads more money, okay!"

Kevin Molloy
17 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:11:41
American 'investors' with no background in sports management raises a major alarm bell. The people involved don't seem to be particularly wealthy, and seem to be viewing Everton as an investment. Early signs are worrying, if this turns out to be a leveraged buy out, then Kenwright needs to be front and centre raising the alarm whilst there may be an opportunity to 'scare them off'. If we end up getting sold, and Kenwright says post the sale 'I wasn't able to find out how they were financing it' that won't wash.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles


Ongoing Site Issues

Site performance is slow at times at the moment. Thanks for your patience. Server migration is underway but may take up to 2 weeks.


Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

NYCHYL

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2022 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb

Usage: 303KB
Peak: 322KB

Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.