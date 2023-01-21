Season › 2022-23 › News Pitiful exhibition of Premier League football incompetence Michael Kenrick 21/01/2023 98comments | Jump to last West Ham United 2 - 0 Everton Another massive test for Frank Lampard and his motley crew of Everton players, still unstrengthened despite the impending arrival of Arnaut Danjuma on loan, as they travel to the London Stadium and the home of an equally challenged Wst Ham United side under David Moyes. The media is swamped with testimony of a broken club in crisis, with Board and fans in civil war over who is responsible for the unerringly bad direction the club is heading in. Ben Godfrey is a notable absence, with Lampard stating: "Ben got a small sprain in his knee in the Southampton game. He got through the match but it rules him out of this one." And a big media play of the Everton Board and Owner Moshiri all being in attendance in the relative safety of the London Stadium. Article continues below video content Demarai Gray got Everton going, all in yellow, the ball punted out of play. It was cagey from the Hammers who got forward eventually, a through-ball to Paqueta overhit before that ridiculous playing out at the back by Everton almost let Antonio in. Everton had some faltering possession that initially went nowhere, on 5 minutes they made their first venture forward over the half-way line until Iwobi's pass found a defender. Everton forced a turnover and actually passed it around quite well until it broke down with a questionable Iwobi handball off his chest. Calvert-Lewin almost played in Gray with a flick-on from a Pickford punt, but really it was very poor quality and ineffective scrappy ugly football for the first 10 minutes, as might be expected. Something approaching a break through the middle ended with Mykolenko's backpass and the Yellows stuttered and stalled until Gana scooped a crossfield pass out of play. Iwobi tried to get Mykolenko to overlap but his cross was sent behind by Zouma for the first corner that was initially cleared, then Mina mishit the recycled ball well over while claiming handball. All far too slow and unconvincing. Everton broke down the left through Gray, Zouma putting the ball behind again but the corner was cleared. At the other end, a rare Hammers ball in almost found Antonio before Gray galloped after the long clearance but couldn't get in a clear shot. Everton were now in the ascendancy and finally playing balls into the West Ham area but they just weren't sticking, with Calvert-Lewin's jumping still way off. Everton went through another spell of pretty meaningless possession, as the back five honed their seriously limited inter-passing skills until Coleman finally booted one forward to see if Calvert-Lewin was still awake. What utterly facile football. A terrible clearance by Gana gifted a free hit to Benrahma who stung Pickford's glove as the Hammers looked to have a spell of decent possession, Paqueta's shot blocked. An absolutely criminal vignette saw Gana and Onana do a dreadful me-too-you-to-me routine until Onana passes it straight to a Hammer player. Utterly pitiful. More Hammers pressure and Bowen won West Ham,'s first corner off Tarkowski that seemed wasted but the ball came back in and Bowen scored from close range. It looked seriously offside; however, the VAR did not rule it out. Everton were wide open for a cross to Antonio with Bowen coming in but it was put behind for another corner that was cleared. Everton tried again to advance with their ponderous plodding play, Mykolenko finally getting a cross in but then it broke down again and West Ham were instantly up the other end, Antionio crossing for Bowen to score, two Hammers outwitting four pathetic yellow statues. Everton won a corner at the other end, Iwobi's goalbound shot deflected onto the post and behind, with Calvert-Lewin straying a fraction offside for the second phase off the ensuing corner. Calvert-Lewin for once got the best of his marker on a long ball and the cross looked like it could have been converted but it was driven out by the defender for a corner that was cleared. And so ended another absolutely abysmal half of football from this dreadful Everton team under the increasingly incompetent Frank Lampard. Two almost unprecedented changes at half-time from the Everton manager... but what difference would it make? A big difference judging by the first moments, a McNeilcross going through both Calvert-Lewin and TD, before Iwobi put it back in the mix and Davies set up Gana for what should have been a killer shot… but wasn't. McNeil's next cross, however, was back to normal service – grossly overhit. Another spell of seemingly promising Everton possession again went absolutely nowhere, but this time ending in an Everton free-kick that was swung out toward Calvert-Lewin and ultimately wasted. More Everton possession tortuously exected until the ball was gifted to West Ham who advanced at pace – the contrast was stark. Davies and Iwobi then worked it well to lay the ball on a plate for Iwobi only he was a yard off the pace and could not convert at the far post. Gana got into space and finally had a pop, it drifting wide. But from the corner, good work by Iwobi looked to create another real chance but Fabianski gobbled it up. However they were stretched in attack and West Ham were very very quick to get to the Everton penalty area, the danger snuffed out this time. Davies and McNeil had made some difference, but it was only marginal, and it was still taking an age for the ball to get forward. A Gray free-kick was looped in but was more of a lottery than a cleverly constructed move. And the next one won a corner but again no-one picking the ball out to power it home. Davies played another good forward ball that Calvert-Lewin played onto Ogbonna for another corner but they were completely impotent deliveries. Meanwhile, Emerson got loose, cut in well and fired at Pickford who pawed it up onto the bar and out for a corner and a lesson in How to send one in and cause chaos from Bowen. Bowen then sucked in Tarkowski for a desperate foul, yellow card, and free-kick... thankfully wasted. That was until Everton gave it away again playing out from the back. Every sign now that, after a decent 20 mins, they were determined to give up a third goal. Rice was given a fine running opportunity down the left and shot across Pickford, inches past the far post. Another great ball forward from Davies looked to play in Gray who was floored but apparently no foul by Aguerd. McNeil's deep free-kick looped onto Mina's head and from there looped into Fabianski's hands; they really showed fewer and fewer signs of even threatening the Hammers' goal. Iwobi's cross did not reach Calvert-Lewin and then Bowen was chasing down a long ball and it required a tremendous block from Coady to deny his hat-trick goal. Everton resumed the general farting around that passes for possession football at Finch Farm while only threatening their own goal on each turnover to release a counter-attack. Davies again tried a strong cross but it was just cleared and turned into another West Ham attack. The match fizzled out with a few more lame crosses that failed to reach a man in a yellow shirt and Everton still tried the utter nonsense of playing it out from the back before the ref's whistle condemned us to yet more incomprehensible misery. West Ham Utd: Fabianski, Zouma, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta [Y:50'] (70' Soucek), Emerson (82' Johnson), Bowen, Benrahma (82' Downes), Antonio: (72' Ings).Subs not Used: Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Areola, Kehrer, Everton: Pickford, Coleman (46' Davies), Mina, Coady, Tarkowski [Y:67'], Mykolenko (46' McNeil), Onana, Iwobi, Gana, Gray Calvert-Lewin.Subs not Used: Begovic, Holgate, Vinagre, Price, Gordon, Maupay, Simms. Live Forum Reader Comments (98) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Everan 1 Posted 21/01/2023 at 14:12:42 Happy that Mina is in if he can stay fit for the duration. Not a fan of the back five with the wing backs we have available . Seems to be inviting pressure from the off rather than taking the game to West Ham. Still if we can keep it tight we can pinch one at the other end. Any win will do ! COYBLUES! Ray Smith 2 Posted 21/01/2023 at 14:16:11 Probably the strongest side FL could start with.Let’s get behind the team, and put the off field saga where it belongs, not here on a match day.2-1 to the blues, Ings to score for the Hammers COYB Matthew Williams 3 Posted 21/01/2023 at 14:17:24 So the man of glass starts...jeez, and Myko and Gana retain their places I see,why can't Frank use our squad more??We've lost already...sigh Gary Johnson 4 Posted 21/01/2023 at 14:18:12 If Mina lasts the 90, we should be a decent threat in air at least. Otherwise another grey and predictable selection by John Major. Simon Harrison 5 Posted 21/01/2023 at 14:42:39 I'm with you Matthew [3], I just logged on to see the team news.Why-oh-why does he persist with the same team more-or-less that lost at HOME to Soton?A back 4, with Idrissa as a screen; Davies, Doucoure and Onana swamping their midfield and putting pressure on Rice, with Gray and DCL the counter attack, over the top threat.What does Lampard, the surrender Monkey do; plays a RWB who will probably last 55-60 mins before being goosed? A back three that haven't played together this season? Still playing Myko who looks shorn of confidence (Why loan Vinagre, if you're not going to try him?) We already know that Idrissa, Iwobi and Onana doesn't work as a unit. The only thing he has done has kept the 'mercurial' Gray and a still not fit DCL upfront.If Simms doesn't come on with more than 9 minutes left, let him go back to Sunderland...My fervent hope, is that we win, get the 3 points, and we sack Lampard. He is a terrible, clueless, inept, demotivating, I've been in football a long time, neo-progressive (I.e. plays systems that doesn't fit his squad), careless non-entity of a coach.COYB, UTFTBK out, DBB out, FL&Co out!!! James Flynn 6 Posted 21/01/2023 at 14:44:41 Just saw a "Sack The Board" banner held up on NBC. Simon Harrison 7 Posted 21/01/2023 at 14:44:48 Gary [4] Someone on ToffeeTV UTube, more-or-less called this, just got Idrissa for Doucoure wrong Lampard is, see [5] Mark Ryan 8 Posted 21/01/2023 at 14:57:51 Talk on radio that Moshiri is there today Justin Doone 9 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:01:11 Mina or Coleman to last longer?Both teams setup defensively. Set pieces could be key.Cresswell off the bench for them to score against little armed, poor position Pickford.But.. we live in hope. Steve Cotton 10 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:22:16 Blatant pen not given, checking the badge.. Paul Kossoff 11 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:27:17 Moshiri and Boxing day are both at West Ham, no sign of uncle Bill, he must be negotiating a transfer deal and a nice back hander. Paul Kossoff 12 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:33:02 Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are indeed at the London Stadium today.It is Moshiri's first game watching the club in 14 months.Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale is also present with former striker Graeme Sharp, Pete Hughes 13 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:33:37 Paul@ 11 The fat fraud is there ! Paul Kossoff 14 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:36:10 Shite! Paul Kossoff 15 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:36:59 That's us done for the day! Tony Abrahams 16 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:40:34 If ever a goal has been coming it’s been here. This Everton team are a collective bunch of cowards. They have got some talented players, but they have no heart, no savvy, and no drive.Could have been offside, and we could have had a penalty, with a different VAR referee, but come on Everton, watching us pass to nowhere, and not break sweat is soul destroying. Simon Dalzell 17 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:46:15 Sideways and backwards and nothing up front at all. Looks like we're stuck with the 'old' DCL. Doomed. John Wignall 18 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:46:21 2 nil Tony Abrahams 19 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:46:37 I feel like smashing the telly here, but I’m too long in the tooth for that.Iwobi, made the mistake that cost us here last year, but when he rushed, whilst in possession in a dangerous area, even though West Ham, had 80 yards to travel, and Tarkowski should have ended up off the pitch with both the ball and a Antonio, I just knew it was going to be two nil. Andy Crooks 20 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:50:16 Whatever happens today, and it looks bleak indeed, our last hope of survival is that Frank Lampard. Andy Crooks 21 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:54:09 sorry, that Frank Lampard and his lamentable coaching team are sacked before the day is out. This is the worst Everton team and coach I have seen in 57 years. They have embarrassed the Blues who have followed them today. They are shameless and truly unfit to wear the shirt. Justin Doone 22 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:54:45 2- 0 down. Got to go for it in the 2nd half. Change toPickVin, Mik, Coady, Mina, Holgate.Onana.Gordon, Gray.McNeil, Dom.Go forward, fast, direct and cross, shoot, cross, head, cross, shoot, cross and more crosses.Forget passing around and loosing the ball without threatening their goal. Alec Gaston 23 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:55:08 All the board and owners here - there has to be a board meeting and Lampard has to go - I like the man but he is steering us into relegation - same players, same formation same result Alan J Thompson 24 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:55:34 What a game plan! Two passes forward, one back then 2 or 3 sideways then give it to Pickford and boy did we stick to it and absolutely nobody up front,>The defence is a shambles. Tarkowski is all over the place, is Coady actually on the pitch and Mina doesn't seem to know where he or the other two are supposed to be.Still the hypocritical cowards known as the Board are out in force in what must be their farewell appearance!Pathetic all around! Ciarán McGlone 25 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:55:42 Shite.That's really all I have to say and all this club merits. Colin Glassar 26 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:55:57 Goodbye and god bless, Everton. Roy Kjærstad 27 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:57:42 Half-time substitution: Dyche on for Lampard, please Paul Birmingham 28 Posted 21/01/2023 at 15:58:54 Basic errors, but for me the 1st goal was well offside, but over the last few seasons, and the last fortnight, VAR, and offside, is a farce. Everton don’t get much luck in this aspect of VAR, and shit house referees.You make your own luck, and now for the fight and belief to be shown, and no more basic errors like the 2nd goal.. Needless. 45 minutes to get a result. John Wignall 29 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:01:13 Get simms on go 2 up front Tony Abrahams 30 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:03:15 Definitely agree with that Alec@23, and I also think the sale of Anthony Gordon, might also be imminent, because we have got to bring in some new players.3-5-2, only works with decent wingbacks, and after watching and managing us last week, I honestly don’t know how it has been possible for the manager to pick the same two wingbacks again. Joe McMahon 31 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:04:20 "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Michael Lynch 32 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:05:54 The players aren't good enough, the coaching team isn't good enough, and that's why we're going down. West Ham have some decent players, they won't be anywhere near the relegation zone by May. Dave Abrahams 33 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:06:53 You could argue all day about the first goal offside or not but why the fuck is Pickford glued to the line, always waiting to save a shot instead of anticipating the play. Michael McFarlane 34 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:10:06 The worst first half of football I have seen from us in 46 years of watching. Lampard is incompetent, surrounded by incompetent sidekicks. Tactically inept at the extremeIf he's not sacked tonight, he needs to do the decent thing and walk. Or we're going down Pete Clarke 35 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:11:22 Tony, these players are indeed cowards although I make an exception for Seamus. That spell of tippy tippy I don’t want the ball shit belongs in a playground full of 10 year girls learning to play. No heart at all in Iwobi, Onana and Gueye to get that ball forward so the choose to take the easy way out all of the time. Then we have our so called 5 man defense that just love to give space to the opposition. Absolute train wreck of a club and it’s sickening looking at the runts up there in the directors box watching all of their own piss poor management unfold. We should have made big protests years ago to get rid of these pricks. Bill Gall 36 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:14:18 To me they were playing like they thought they where Barcelona, without the skill level. My anniversary today and I thought I may get a performance that at least would cheer me up, but this performance makes you feel like walking in a river till your hat floats. I see more effort from my Great Grand kids building a snowman. Why do they even bother in training with short passes and shots on goal when they cant do it in a game, it looks like we may get a new manager and the only one's fault for that is the present manager,, being screwed by the Owner and Board like the rest of them. Michael Lynch 37 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:26:56 Two problems - firstly, all the teams at the bottom are taking points off each other, and all of them are taking points off us. Secondly, we are terrible. Tony Hill 38 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:30:57 Bill @36, happy anniversary. There is still time for us - in this game but, more importantly, in the season.I assume Frank will go if we lose and I assume Dyche will be offered the job. We'll still be following them whatever happens. It's become so poor that I'm fairly serene about it. Tim Fowler 39 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:31:45 This is terrible. I do not Lampard surviving beyond the weekend. Someone must surely be able to get a tune out of this team James Byrne 40 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:33:18 We are now officially f*cked if we lose to West Ham. How low do we go as a club. Everton are now the benchmark in English football of how not to run a club or an academy. Every department unfit for purpose.It's time now to offload some of our high value players and get in some attacking talent to try to avoid the drop. Get rid of Pickford, Gordon, DCL and raise £150 million plus to try and buy our existence in the Prem.If we go down with these high value players still at the club their value will drop significantly. Fran Mitchell 41 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:33:18 Lampard should resign before he leaves the stadium and stay in London Colin Malone 42 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:34:14 Carlos Corberán Danny Baily 43 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:35:26 Tony 38, today changes nothing. We've been relegated since the defeat on Boxing Day. No point changing Lampard now, unless there's an ideal candidate ready, willing and available. Tony Hill 44 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:36:05 James @40, we're not finished yet, we're really not and we must not let that view take hold.If we lose today, though, I do accept (much later than most) that Frank should go. Danny Baily 46 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:39:14 James 40, it's way, way too late for that. Better to keep our powder dry for the championship. Paul Birmingham 47 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:39:55 A Kevin Brock, special...Too slow, and not enough belief. Some one take a few shots, and bring on Simms.Last chance saloon, but no decent deliveries, and so a few pot shots now, as Everton, ain’t working their keeper, and DCL, needs to take a few gambles while he is still on. Tony Hill 49 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:46:15 Danny @43, I'd go for Dyche. I think we have a chance with him. We must not give up with so many points still to go for. Joe McMahon 50 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:47:37 I don;t know what the answer is. It has to be about next season now as Everton will be relegated. Look at what Vincent Kompany is doing now, after Dyche. We need vision and a plan for the next appointment. Rick Tarleton 51 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:48:01 Surely Simms or Maupay should be thrown on for the last few minutes? Phil Wood 52 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:50:56 The King Clown has shown up at West Ham I assume to bestow a sacking on Frank.Very sad as if Frank was to be sacked it should have been after the Bournemouth week of disaster. The new man would have been given some time to sort the chaos out. Christy Ring 53 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:51:06 Cannot believe he hasn't brought on a 2nd striker, did he forget we're 2-0 down. Justin Doone 54 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:52:50 I think Frank would have made a good Championship manager if Ferguson would have got us relegated last season. Dave Abrahams 55 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:53:23 Bill (36)happy anniversary, so sorry you never got a decent game from our team, I hope you get a lot of comfort fro the many memories you and your wife have made over the years, best wishes, I hope things improve with your lives as well. Paul Birmingham 56 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:56:13 Tony@44, well said, and agreed.There’s just under half a season to go, but very poor today, for such a massive game, and alehouse crossing to the wrong areas, and made it too easy for West Ham.Now the fight is on and fight and guts are needed, and to reset with the 2 week break.Whose in charge in 2 weeks time, who knows. Danny Baily 57 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:56:16 Tony, we really needed to act after the Wolves match. A new manager, a full transfer window and we could have done it. Now it's just too late. A massive loss of status, but Everton will still be here. We might even have something positive to play for in the years to come, not just the looming spectre of the drop.We'll be back, well within a decade. This club belongs at the top table. In the meantime, we might even enjoy following the blues. Simon Harrison 58 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:57:47 How depressingly familiar, the team goes behind, Lampard makes just 2 like-for-like subs; no change in attacking options, and absolutely the wrong system for the players we have.As someone said above, I'm beyond frustration now; if no-one else can see how poor Lampard has been since his arrival, I despair.Still supporting the Blues, but for the love of God, sack Lampard, and put him out of his and our misery. Ian Bennett 59 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:57:57 Why bother with 5 at the back and two defensive midfielders when you consistently ship in 2 goals a game plus.Frank out now ffs Michael Lynch 60 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:58:00 Small mercies, but at least some of the other scores turned in our favour towards the end. Assuming Soton lose, and Leicester and Bournemouth only draw, then it ain;t over for us just yet.Sadly, Lamoard gone by Monday, but no idea who can get this bunch of misfits to stop looking quite so shit and get us out of this terrible situation, George Cumiskey 61 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:59:38 Can anyone on ToffeeWeb honestly say they've seen us play any different in any of our games, never never never have we started on the front foot. Kieran Kinsella 62 Posted 21/01/2023 at 16:59:56 Positives, young Tom Davies there is a player in there. Mina if he avoids injury can be our rock. DCL just lacking a little sharpness he will soon be back to his brilliant best. Pat Kelly 63 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:01:27 It's over. Viagra couldn't raise this lot. Cristobal Aguirre 65 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:02:20 I was too optimistic with my prediction. I said we could get 1 point out of 9 in the games against Wolves, Soton and WHU. But Everton can always surprise you. Also I predicted for today game that WHU will beat us 2-1, I thought that Onana might have scored, but I was wrong. For the next ten games my prediction is (considered that Lampard is still here and we cannot add 23 players during this month) 0 point, 2 goals in favour (one of them an own goal) and 30 goals for the opponents. And finally, I am sure I still will read here some fans asking for Lampard to stay. Denis Hignett 66 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:03:03 Good bye Frank! Arnez Desmond 67 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:03:12 I said this months ago. Frank Lampard is not a PL manager. He is clueless. He has been backed by the board. It is time to sack him and move on to someone who plays pressing attacking football. The football we see on the pitch is rubbish. Passing backwards, slow and ponderous, clueless. There is enough talent on the pitch if we play the ball forward and fast but we want to play possession football. Total rubbish. Easier to watch paint dry than watch FL's team. He is officially the worst Everton manager ever. Justin Doone 68 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:03:23 If you can't defend and we can NOT, go forward and attack!Oops, to late. Maybe next time. David Hallwood 69 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:04:24 The frustrating thing is that we've not been absolutely hammered by any team. We've threw the white flag up a few games, but no shots coming in at all angles "it was like the Alamo out there" just spineless display after spineless display David Hallwood 70 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:04:24 The frustrating thing is that we've not been absolutely hammered by any team. We've threw the white flag up a few games, but no shots coming in at all angles "it was like the Alamo out there" just spinless display after spineless display Pete Clarke 71 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:04:25 Frank Lampard giving his players a final back slap and saying goodbye I think. Little bit better in the second half but still spineless football and not one decent cross into the box. These pricks are millionaires and don’t give a shit about the club or probably football in general. Rip it up and start again. Ray Jacques 72 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:04:33 Kiran, you drinking mate? We haven't won since October, I've had two holidays since then(mini breaks). There are no positives. Colin Malone 73 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:04:50 Just seen a flag. Sharp out. OMG. Derek Knox 74 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:04:55 I'm coming to the end of my tether after supporting for nearly 60 years, we seem to be getting worse. Sorry but Lampard and the Board have all got to go to bring about change, even if that means going into the Championship to achieve that. Ian Edwards 75 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:05:01 2-0 down in a must win game and didn't bring on a forward. Not only is he incompetent he is also a coward. Get him gone tonight. Sean Roe 76 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:05:16 I didn't bother watching the game today as I knew the outcome. I will not watch another game while Lampard is in charge as I know the outcome! Gavin Johnson 77 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:05:19 He has to be sacked now surely?? The tactics were there for all to see in the 1st half: Slow, ponderous, with no end product! The only positive for me was that he took Mykolenko off. The lad is not good enough and epitomises the 'play it back' style we've become accustomed too. We're going down with this manager. At least throw the dice and hope a new manager can offer something new tactically. Dermot O'Brien 78 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:05:56 Ian #59, was just wondering that myself, have we won any game, or even got a draw with 5 at the back? Or three at the back, whatever the fuck it's meant to be. Lampard is just sitting tight for his pay-off at this stage. Simon Harrison 79 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:06:10 If us fans were offered the options of ;i) Dycheii) Espirito Sanchoiii) Vitor Pereira or iv) Chris Wilderv) A.N. Other, Gareth Ainsworth for exampleWho would you like to be in charge. Of course, you could still vote stay with Lampard(?)Post a vote, or don't. Cristobal Aguirre 80 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:06:47 At least the end of the month is coming, so the mercenaries will receive their very well deserved salaries. Alan J Thompson 81 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:07:12 I thought Davies played well when he came on and McNeil looked better when bringing the ball out from our half but overall it was a poor performance and the only thing to excuse it is that we may/should have had two penalties, one in the first half from an extended arm and a tackle from behind on Gray in the second half. Other than that it looked like a team without a plan or purpose. It seems that drastic action is the only chance of change on the field while our disgusting (away) Board again made fools of themselves trusting another clubs security without being able to organize their own. Tony Hill 82 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:07:58 Danny @57, I don't agree with your view of our prospects this season (yet) but I very much agree with your general desire for an authentic Everton and with your overall optimism. I think all fans feel that. I, for one, am preparing to travel around to away games a bit more even at my advanced age, and if I can get tickets, if we are relegated.Everton has been the love and the creation of those who came before us and is our love too. It will not be lost. Ray Jacques 83 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:08:08 Bielsa, at least have a blast going down. Gavin Johnson 84 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:09:39 Simon #79 I'd have Wayne Rooney with Lee Carsley over those names Tony Hill 85 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:09:48 Simon @79, Wilder is an interesting one but I would firmly go with Dyche. Barry Hesketh 86 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:10:08 I think that's our goose well and truly cooked, we have had a run of games that we thought we could get points from and we've blown each and every one of them, Leicester Bournemouth, Wolves, Southampton and today. Fifteen points on offer, not a single point taken. It's great getting a result at Man City, but it counts for little if we can't stop those teams around us taking maximum points off us. Even five draws in those fixtures would have given us an outside chance, but as it is, we're done for, I also think that Saints and Bournemouth will go alongside us. Simon Dalzell 87 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:10:57 PATHETIC. Sideways and backwards and aimless hoofs into the box. Bye Frank. Should have gone two months ago. Bill Fairfield 88 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:11:56 Absolutely hopeless. Just don’t know what we’re going to do. Martin Mason 89 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:11:56 Sorry to say but I think I've just heard the fat lady singing. Against a tragically poor WHU, who will probably go down with us, we were tragically poor even by their standards. It was also absolutely down to poor coaching and selection, how can you blame the board for that garbage? Christy Ring 90 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:13:19 What about Michael Carrick, learned his trade at Utd under Fergie, has completed turned Middlesbrough from relegation candidates, into a playoff position? Lampard has to go, hopefully we'll sell Gordon and make a few signings with a new manager before the window closes with a 2 week break, and should definitely hold off on a new contract for Iwobi. Chris Leyland 91 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:13:42 Barry you are dead right. 5 draws in those games would have probably meant safety as we’d have 20 points now and the others would all be 2 points worse off. We actually lead at home in 2 of them too and still contrived to lose Bill Gall 92 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:14:02 My question is whenever I watched training videos there is a lot of short passing knowing where the teammates are yet in a game they have to look up to find someone and they are usually behind or on level with them and they seem happy to play keep ball.Dave @ 55 Thank you for your wishes, after 62yrs we have a lot of fantastic memories, unfortunately not many of them include Everton. As other people have said we do have some decent players, the problem is getting a manager who can use them as a team and not a bunch of individuals., that seem like they have just met. Other teams seem to play out of trouble moving forward we seem to go 2 moves forward and 5 moves backward. Colin Glassar 93 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:16:00 They (everyone) are an embarrassment to ourselves, our history, our fans. We deserve to go down. Football owes us nothing but we’ve rested on our laurels for over 30 years thinking the unimaginable would never happen. Well, it’s happening and we are paralysed and unable to do anything about it. Simon Harrison 94 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:16:12 Hey Christy, I thought about Carrick, but... Realistically, would he come to the club, whilst it is in the state it is in?He's got Boro' rocking again, and the support of the (functional) board.I just can't see him coming here unfortunately. Darren Hind 95 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:16:36 Loving the continued obsession with Tom Davies @62.We are going through the darkest period in our history and this guy has nothing else on his mind. First thing and name mentioned after every single game...Whether he plays or not. Nothing like Betty Davies eyes...For some.I guess most Evertonians will be more worried about the clubs plight Rob Dolby 96 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:17:01 What an underwhelming performance.60% possession 2 shots.Controlling the pace of the game or maybe just playing at a snails pace. Moving the ball well from defence to midfield to defence back to midfield and rinse and repeat for 94 mins.Nothing up top at all. DCL didn't cause any issues for the west ham defenders.Typical of the game is that with seconds remaining the center half is playing 1 twos with the goalie.2 strikers on the bench, getting beat and no attacking subs introduced.Tarkowski should have been subbed at half time for giving the 2nd goal away. Real poor defending at any level.No fight, no heart, no shots, no intent, no goals. What do they do in training all week.I am resigned to the drop now with this crew. From top to bottom the club is a mess. Ian Edwards 97 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:17:42 I'd sooner have Mickey Rooney than Wayne Rooney. Erm erm erm. Just get rid of Lampard and see who is interested. Lee Robinson 98 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:17:52 Are we the easiest side to play against? so predictable every week. West Ham have won 2-0 without doing anything. No threat in any of our attacks, happy to play it back and sideaways and aimless balls into the box. No urgency in anything they do and does anyone want to put a tackle in?Sorry Frank but someone else needs to have a go. Gordon not coming on must mean he's off. Our only hope is using the money for some quality in midfield and get some goals in the side from somewhere.The only way I can see the fans and team coming together is if someone like Rooney comes in, which goes against the whole DoF picking his coach plan methodology but it's probably what can galvanise this group of no hopers. Darren Hind 99 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:18:31 Its Big Dunc time. We''ve seen all the alternativesThis is what they look like Christine Foster 100 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:21:44 Dawn here, about to try to get some sleep, totally dejected with that performance. No zip, backwards play at snails pace, zero threat, no creativity and poor game management.It's hard to support. First time seen all the board and Moshiri at z game for over a year. Kenwright left on his own at the end.. suspect Lampard and Kenwright will not survive the night. Alan McGuffog 101 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:22:04 The damage relegation will cause is incalculable. The debt of the new ground will have to be honoured but by whom ?We shan't bounce back up after one year because of the overall state of the club...trying to offload or pay off the dross that, allegedly, turns up every day at FF to train.So where does it lead us and what can be done ?The club could well go bust. The damage relegation will cause is incalculable. The debt of the new ground will have to be honoured but by whom ?We shan't bounce back up after one year because of the overall state of the club...trying to offload or pay off the dross that, allegedly, turns up every day at FF to train.So where does it lead us and what can be done ?The club could well go bust. I realise " it's a funny old game" but would any business, failing in its objectives as badly as Everton, continue to plough on oblivious to what is happening.It'll be impossible to do because of the expense but I'd love to see lots of heads rolling. My pet target would be to scrap the Academy. Someone please tell me what it achieves