Pitiful exhibition of Premier League football incompetence

21/01/2023



West Ham United 2 - 0 Everton

Another massive test for Frank Lampard and his motley crew of Everton players, still unstrengthened despite the impending arrival of Arnaut Danjuma on loan, as they travel to the London Stadium and the home of an equally challenged Wst Ham United side under David Moyes.

The media is swamped with testimony of a broken club in crisis, with Board and fans in civil war over who is responsible for the unerringly bad direction the club is heading in.

Ben Godfrey is a notable absence, with Lampard stating: "Ben got a small sprain in his knee in the Southampton game. He got through the match but it rules him out of this one."

And a big media play of the Everton Board and Owner Moshiri all being in attendance in the relative safety of the London Stadium.

Demarai Gray got Everton going, all in yellow, the ball punted out of play. It was cagey from the Hammers who got forward eventually, a through-ball to Paqueta overhit before that ridiculous playing out at the back by Everton almost let Antonio in.

Everton had some faltering possession that initially went nowhere, on 5 minutes they made their first venture forward over the half-way line until Iwobi's pass found a defender.

Everton forced a turnover and actually passed it around quite well until it broke down with a questionable Iwobi handball off his chest. Calvert-Lewin almost played in Gray with a flick-on from a Pickford punt, but really it was very poor quality and ineffective scrappy ugly football for the first 10 minutes, as might be expected.

Something approaching a break through the middle ended with Mykolenko's backpass and the Yellows stuttered and stalled until Gana scooped a crossfield pass out of play.

Iwobi tried to get Mykolenko to overlap but his cross was sent behind by Zouma for the first corner that was initially cleared, then Mina mishit the recycled ball well over while claiming handball. All far too slow and unconvincing.

Everton broke down the left through Gray, Zouma putting the ball behind again but the corner was cleared. At the other end, a rare Hammers ball in almost found Antonio before Gray galloped after the long clearance but couldn't get in a clear shot.

Everton were now in the ascendancy and finally playing balls into the West Ham area but they just weren't sticking, with Calvert-Lewin's jumping still way off.

Everton went through another spell of pretty meaningless possession, as the back five honed their seriously limited inter-passing skills until Coleman finally booted one forward to see if Calvert-Lewin was still awake. What utterly facile football.

A terrible clearance by Gana gifted a free hit to Benrahma who stung Pickford's glove as the Hammers looked to have a spell of decent possession, Paqueta's shot blocked. An absolutely criminal vignette saw Gana and Onana do a dreadful me-too-you-to-me routine until Onana passes it straight to a Hammer player. Utterly pitiful.

More Hammers pressure and Bowen won West Ham,'s first corner off Tarkowski that seemed wasted but the ball came back in and Bowen scored from close range. It looked seriously offside; however, the VAR did not rule it out.

Everton were wide open for a cross to Antonio with Bowen coming in but it was put behind for another corner that was cleared. Everton tried again to advance with their ponderous plodding play, Mykolenko finally getting a cross in but then it broke down again and West Ham were instantly up the other end, Antionio crossing for Bowen to score, two Hammers outwitting four pathetic yellow statues.

Everton won a corner at the other end, Iwobi's goalbound shot deflected onto the post and behind, with Calvert-Lewin straying a fraction offside for the second phase off the ensuing corner. Calvert-Lewin for once got the best of his marker on a long ball and the cross looked like it could have been converted but it was driven out by the defender for a corner that was cleared.

And so ended another absolutely abysmal half of football from this dreadful Everton team under the increasingly incompetent Frank Lampard.

Two almost unprecedented changes at half-time from the Everton manager... but what difference would it make?

A big difference judging by the first moments, a McNeilcross going through both Calvert-Lewin and TD, before Iwobi put it back in the mix and Davies set up Gana for what should have been a killer shot… but wasn't. McNeil's next cross, however, was back to normal service – grossly overhit.

Another spell of seemingly promising Everton possession again went absolutely nowhere, but this time ending in an Everton free-kick that was swung out toward Calvert-Lewin and ultimately wasted.

More Everton possession tortuously exected until the ball was gifted to West Ham who advanced at pace – the contrast was stark. Davies and Iwobi then worked it well to lay the ball on a plate for Iwobi only he was a yard off the pace and could not convert at the far post.

Gana got into space and finally had a pop, it drifting wide. But from the corner, good work by Iwobi looked to create another real chance but Fabianski gobbled it up. However they were stretched in attack and West Ham were very very quick to get to the Everton penalty area, the danger snuffed out this time.

Davies and McNeil had made some difference, but it was only marginal, and it was still taking an age for the ball to get forward. A Gray free-kick was looped in but was more of a lottery than a cleverly constructed move. And the next one won a corner but again no-one picking the ball out to power it home.

Davies played another good forward ball that Calvert-Lewin played onto Ogbonna for another corner but they were completely impotent deliveries. Meanwhile, Emerson got loose, cut in well and fired at Pickford who pawed it up onto the bar and out for a corner and a lesson in How to send one in and cause chaos from Bowen.

Bowen then sucked in Tarkowski for a desperate foul, yellow card, and free-kick... thankfully wasted. That was until Everton gave it away again playing out from the back. Every sign now that, after a decent 20 mins, they were determined to give up a third goal.

Rice was given a fine running opportunity down the left and shot across Pickford, inches past the far post. Another great ball forward from Davies looked to play in Gray who was floored but apparently no foul by Aguerd.

McNeil's deep free-kick looped onto Mina's head and from there looped into Fabianski's hands; they really showed fewer and fewer signs of even threatening the Hammers' goal.

Iwobi's cross did not reach Calvert-Lewin and then Bowen was chasing down a long ball and it required a tremendous block from Coady to deny his hat-trick goal.

Everton resumed the general farting around that passes for possession football at Finch Farm while only threatening their own goal on each turnover to release a counter-attack. Davies again tried a strong cross but it was just cleared and turned into another West Ham attack.

The match fizzled out with a few more lame crosses that failed to reach a man in a yellow shirt and Everton still tried the utter nonsense of playing it out from the back before the ref's whistle condemned us to yet more incomprehensible misery.

West Ham Utd: Fabianski, Zouma, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta [Y:50'] (70' Soucek), Emerson (82' Johnson), Bowen, Benrahma (82' Downes), Antonio: (72' Ings).

Subs not Used: Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Areola, Kehrer,

Everton: Pickford, Coleman (46' Davies), Mina, Coady, Tarkowski [Y:67'], Mykolenko (46' McNeil), Onana, Iwobi, Gana, Gray Calvert-Lewin.

Subs not Used: Begovic, Holgate, Vinagre, Price, Gordon, Maupay, Simms.

