Martin Sherif signs his first professional contract

03/07/2023



Martin Sherif, who has established himself as a striker with Everton Under-18s, has signed his first professional contract, a 3-year deal that runs through June 2026.

Turning 17 last month, he joined the Blues from Dutch club Almere City in the summer of 2019 under Director of Football Marcel Brands and has made impressive progress through the Club’s Academy.

Last season under Leighton Baines, he scored 14 goals for the Under-18s, and 6 goals the season before, when he became a regular in the side under Paul Tait.

“I feel good. There’s lots of joy at signing this contract and I’m ready to go,” Sherif told Everton TV.

“I know I’ve improved. To go from 6 league goals in the previous season to 14 last time is great. It was a season of working hard on improvements.

“Leighton spoke to me about my hold-up play and he used Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a good example,” he added. “Kieran (Driscoll - Under 18s assistant head coach) has helped with my composure in front of goal. Both of them have been really helpful to me, so I appreciate that.”

He has already been given the chance to step up to the Under-21s, with 3 appearances last season:

"For next season, I want to be in and around the Under-21 side,” added Sherif. “Play well there which could hopefully catch Sean Dyche’s eye.

“It’s also important for me to keep featuring for Holland because playing for your country is one of the best honours you can achieve.”

