Season › 2022-23 › News Academy product Ed Jones signs his first professional contract Michael Kenrick 05/07/2023 15comments | Jump to last Academy product Ed Jones has signed his first professional contract with Everton after establishing himself in Leighton Baines's Under-18s side last season. Ed Jones is an 18-year-old centre-back who has come up through Everton's Academy since joining at the age of 10. His 1-year contract runs until the end of June 2024. “I’ve been at Everton for a long time, me and my dad used to have Season Tickets and we’d watch a lot of games. This place is like a second home to me. “There are a lot of people around the Club who I know - coaches and players - so it’s been a good step for me to get my first professional contract and now hopefully I can try to kick on in the next few years.” Article continues below video content Injuries forced Jones to miss a large portion of last season, yet, he returned to full fitness in March and featured in each of the final nine games for Leighton Baines’s Under-18s. The young Blues suffered just two defeats during that run, with Jones playing an integral role in their fine form. Reflecting on that run, the defender admitted getting plenty of minutes under his belt was crucial after his enforced time on the sidelines. “It was really important for my game,” he reflected. “For lots of reasons: fitness, confidence and just getting back into the schedule again. I had a tough season with quite a few injuries. “But Leighton was really good with me, he gave me all the minutes needed to get me back up to speed for the season. It really helped me in terms of confidence and getting back into match structure. We did well, too, we won quite a few games. It was all positive, definitely.” Reader Comments (15) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mark Ryan 1 Posted 05/07/2023 at 13:43:13 Make your mark, young man. Become a Legend of our new era. Barry Hesketh 2 Posted 05/07/2023 at 14:02:51 Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea are in a battle with Tottenham over Everton's highly-rated left-back talent Ishe Samuels-Smith, according to reports.Joining the Goodison Park club at Under-9 level, Ishe Samuels-Smith is renowned in youth circles for his defensive ability, as well as the know-how when it comes to making runs forward with the ball and creating opportunities for attacking players.The Manchester-born defender has represented England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 level, whilst featuring in Everton's Under-21 set up in the 2022-23 campaign, despite being just 16 years old.Now, the teenager could be about to take the next step up in his exciting young career, with three of the Premier League's most prestigious clubs keeping a close eye on his development, with one name in particular expected to make a move.That is according to the information of MailSport's Simon Jones, who reports that Everton's promising young left-back is attracting interest from both Chelsea and Manchester City, with the 16-year-old tipped as ‘the next Leighton Baines'.Obviously, it's very difficult to keep young talent when the monied clubs take an interest in them, but Spurs and to a lesser extent Chelsea being named as prestigious clubs is quite difficult to take. Thank you for the good times, Bill. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 3 Posted 05/07/2023 at 14:08:03 So it is that time of the year where the club announce a new professional contract every day to drag out the news but to give each one a day in the spotlight.I wonder if they have a list of the one most likely 1st, then the 2nd most likely etc?But to Ed, hope you make it, and don't let the money go to your head nor that that is it now. The hard work is about to begin. Rob Dolby 4 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:07:02 Good luck Ed, breaking through as a young centre back at any premier League club is a challenge. Paul Kossoff 5 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:28:03 Yeees, another added to our growing squad. What's that now, three in the last few days. No longer should we be worried about our threadbare first team. Surely we now have a side to compete. Put these boys straight in the first team.Thanks Uncle Bill, NEXT!!! Alan J Thompson 6 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:41:02 I take it from being at Everton since he was 10 and he and his father had season tickets that he is a local lad, although Evans could be Welsh. Paul Kossoff 7 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:53:27 Mark 1, New era? We are skint. Moshiri is desperately trying to get investment in just to pay for a stadium that he either won't or cant fund. Bridging loans taken out just to pay off debts. Msp haven't invested they got together a dozen people to all put money in as high interest loans.The squad is so weak in numbers we will have three goal keepers on the bench, oh well we won't because we don't have three keepers. Any signings brought in? No. Will we sell anyone else, probably. Even Kenwright is still here. A new era, yes, if you are talking about championship or even possible administration. Wake up. Mark, we are having the wool pulled over our eyes, don't fall for the con. Mark Ryan 8 Posted 05/07/2023 at 16:06:30 Paul, same page as you. Just want to pretend it's all okay. I know it's not. He potentially our only signing this transfer market. This season will he harder than the past 2, of that I have no doubt. Its potentially a disaster. I need to stop pretending I know. New era ? my arse Clive Rogers 9 Posted 05/07/2023 at 16:12:36 Paul, well said. The club is in a perilous state. Moshiri could pull the plug and saddle the club with debts that will take decades to pay off. Andrew Brookfield 10 Posted 05/07/2023 at 16:48:34 Paul, I just don't agree. I might turn out to be naïve and gullable but I genuinely think we will start next season with a better squad than we ended this with. Our books get better each year, which means our FFP losses are reduced allowing us to spend more. With Gordon and Kean sale we start with £70M before any TV money etc. Every team will be improving, and in today's market 70M isn't much, but if we can raise a little cash from Simms et al and then spend £30M on three promising up and coming players - similar to Onnna then we are starting to lay the foundations for the turnaround. I don't massively rate Onnana, but I can see why a big club would spend £60M on the potential he offers. Do that 3 or 4 times and our balance sheet suddenly looks a lot better and we are good to go again. Toure that we are linked with for £30M has a much higher ceiling than Gordon. Sell Gordon for £40M sign Toure (net +10M) and an asset which is worth much more on the balance sheet. I know we all like to slag off every single part of Everton, but maybe Threadwell is getting it right - Maupay being a black mark that fans choose to focus on. Personally, I'm optimistic, I don' t think next year will be a relegation battle or a European challenge, but if it can be the first year of some solid foundations build around young players I'm all there Joe McMahon 11 Posted 05/07/2023 at 16:52:50 Andrew @10, Where are the goals going to come from? And please don't say Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Raymond Fox 12 Posted 05/07/2023 at 16:54:28 Well done, Ed. Get your head down and be the best you can. The best of luck because we all need some of that. Paul Kossoff 13 Posted 05/07/2023 at 17:38:31 Andrew 10. Bottle your enthusiasm and sell it to the Everton supporters who don't share your optimism.I will support Everton what ever happens, but to be so confident in the idiots who are running the club into the ground I have none. Just to still be solvent in 12 months time and still in the premier and not to have been in a relegation fight would be a miracle.The thought of hoping that some billionaire will save us is to expect too much. I don't care anymore about our academies. We never really develop players for the first team that can stand the test of time. I say get rid. Habib Erkan Jr 15 Posted 05/07/2023 at 20:44:25 Congratulations Ed on this first step in your professional career.