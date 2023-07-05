Garner helps England into U21 Euros final

England have made it to the final of the Under-21 European Championships thanks to a 3-0 win over Israel in the last four, with James Garner continuing to impress at right-back.

The Everton man was used as an emergency wing-back by Sean Dyche in the final two games of the Premier League season in the absence through injury of Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson and that prompted Lee Carsley to try him as a more conventional full-back for England U21s.

More naturally a central midfielder, Garner has made the right-back spot his own this summer as the Three Lions have progressed through the tournament in Georgia.

Both he and Blues club-mate Jarrad Branthwaite, who was an un-used substitute against the Israelies, now have the chance to win the Euros when they face either Spain or Ukraine in the final on Saturday.

