Season › 2022-23 › News Garner helps England into U21 Euros final Lyndon Lloyd 05/07/2023 13comments | Jump to last England have made it to the final of the Under-21 European Championships thanks to a 3-0 win over Israel in the last four, with James Garner continuing to impress at right-back. The Everton man was used as an emergency wing-back by Sean Dyche in the final two games of the Premier League season in the absence through injury of Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson and that prompted Lee Carsley to try him as a more conventional full-back for England U21s. More naturally a central midfielder, Garner has made the right-back spot his own this summer as the Three Lions have progressed through the tournament in Georgia. Both he and Blues club-mate Jarrad Branthwaite, who was an un-used substitute against the Israelies, now have the chance to win the Euros when they face either Spain or Ukraine in the final on Saturday. Reader Comments (13) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Kernot 1 Posted 05/07/2023 at 20:38:00 Brilliant for the lads. Interesting that James has shone at right-back. I'd have liked to see Jarrad in there too but either way, great experience and confidence builder for both. Alex Gray 2 Posted 05/07/2023 at 20:44:01 Didn't manage to catch it. How did Garner play? Andy Meighan 3 Posted 05/07/2023 at 20:56:14 Reminds me of when Snodin was here.A very good midfielder, but then even better at right-wingback.Garner looks like Coleman's ready-made replacement if Patterson continues to have his injury woes. Dennis Stevens 4 Posted 05/07/2023 at 20:59:57 Poor old Branthwaite has barely had a look in during this tournament. Paul Kernot 5 Posted 05/07/2023 at 21:00:14 I couldn't find it either Alex unfortunately so am just going off reports I've read. Sam Hoare 6 Posted 05/07/2023 at 21:21:35 Garner was solid if unspectacular. He suits the right-back role in some respects as his best qualities are probably his boundless stamina, composure on the ball, and he puts in a very decent cross.He's quick without being a great dribbler and is good at getting a tackle in or picking off an interception.If we keep Onana, then he'll probably be first choice alongside Doucouré and Gueye. It will be interesting to see where Garner gets used. Paul Kossoff 7 Posted 05/07/2023 at 21:22:14 Alex and Paul, Download the Uefa TV App from Google Play store, it's free and the coverage of all European football is excellent. Paul Kossoff 8 Posted 05/07/2023 at 21:28:17 Dennis 4, I'm not surprised he's not played much. After his display against Germany, I wouldn't play him either. Talk about looking uninterested, bang average and possibly the only player who didn't have to have his kit washed after the game. Paul Kossoff 9 Posted 05/07/2023 at 21:40:41 Paul and Sam, Don't know what games you're looking at but Garner is no right-back. Against Germany, he was clueless and all over the place. He doesn't get forward and I can't remember him putting in a cross. I've watched all the games and apart from the first game when he played midfield; he's done nothing of note. I'm just watching Spain v Ukraine, Spain winning 5 1 and I think they will batter England on Saturday. Hope Garner doesn't play right-back as he'll be served up with a bit of Garnerish. Andrew Ellams 10 Posted 05/07/2023 at 22:36:07 I see we're being linked with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the England captain in the tournament from Man City. Ajay Gopal 11 Posted 06/07/2023 at 06:56:15 Paul (9), Garner was excellent as a right-back in the final game of the season against Bournemouth. But I do believe that his most effective position may be right mid-field, where he and Patterson (if he can stay fit) can form a combative combination on the right with the right mix of skill, athleticism and aggression. Just like McNeil and Mykolenko seem to have developed a partnership on the left side.If all players are fit, this starting XI is pretty decent:PickfordPatterson Tarkowski Branthwaite MykolenkoGarner Gana Onana McNeilDoucoureCalvert-LewinThe problem is the drop-off in quality is quite steep when some of these first XI are injured or unavailable. For that reason, a few reinforcements, especially up front, are absolutely crucial. Kim Vivian 12 Posted 06/07/2023 at 08:37:10 Agree, Ajay. I'd like to find a berth for Iwobi, tbh, but a good shout. That team's never going to make Europe but could be decent mid table which would make me happy right now, and maybe even a bit of a cup run. Hopefully Rodrigo won't fancy Sahdi Arabia (or Fulham). At £3M, we can afford to pay him decent wages and he'd defo add a new dimension to our attacking options, particularly if we're selling Gray.