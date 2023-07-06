Season › 2022-23 › News Lonergan agrees a 1-year contract extension 06/07/2023 34comments | Jump to last Veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has agreed a 1-year contract extension to remain at Everton for the 2023-24 season. Still to make a senior appearance for the Blues as the third in line behind Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic for the last two seasons, the 39-year-old enters his third year with the club. The departure of Begovic now makes Lonergan Pickford's understudy for the coming season alongside Joao Virginia unless Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche bring in another "number two" before the transfer deadline. In the last four seasons, Lonergan has been with West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool and Stoke City and has played just one first-team game, an EFL Cup defeat for the Potters. Article continues below video content His existing contract expired on 30th June but he was one of the players Everton offered fresh terms this summer and he has taken up the offer to stay on. Reader Comments (34) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 06/07/2023 at 12:36:27 Things are looking up. Mike Hayes 2 Posted 06/07/2023 at 14:29:43 The “no news” is coming in thick and fast! As soon as we've sold off the assets, we can start visiting pub teams for potentials 🤡🤡🤡 ru(i)nning the club. 😡😡 Alan J Thompson 3 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:04:52 Given when Mina and Tom Davies left, I get the feeling that all these things, juniors included, were decided some time ago and are only being announced now to confuse us that movement is progress. Paul Kossoff 4 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:07:49 I posted yesterday about all the shite and non-news Kenwright & Moshiri are putting out to us as in Academy players signing pro contracts and fake news on takeovers and investments.Now here is another, a 39-year-old keeper who hadn't played a game for nearly two years before we got him is signing a new contract. Yippee, once again our squad is strengthened! What with all these academy players and 30-plus signings, surely we are safe for this season. Yes, I'm being sarcastic again. Paul Kossoff 5 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:12:49 NEXT!!!!!👎👎👎 Sean Roe 6 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:13:48 Two players in him and Coleman that could potentially get first team action, combined age of 74. Great news! Paul Kossoff 7 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:15:36 Paul, Mike and Alan, Do you think we are being fattened up for the kill, or taken to the cleaners? Alan J Thompson 8 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:24:58 Paul (#7); What makes you think anything is about to happen, takeover included. About the only thing we can bank on is a visit in October from the Independent Commission. Pat Kelly 9 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:31:28 Chuffed with this news. He's never let us down. Yet to concede a goal. Paul Kossoff 10 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:34:21 Alan, the only thing I think is happening is the shit show Kenwright & Moshiri are or have run this club into the ground. I've said before that, if we are still a Premier League club and solvent in a year's time, I'll be surprised. I don't expect anything from those two bastards – let alone anything good. Thank God I support every single team on the planet that come up against the Red Shite, then at least I have something to fall back on. Paul Kossoff 11 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:38:04 Just noticed that the only picture they could find of Lonnie is him trying to do leg-stretching exercises. I wonder if he leaves his chewing gum on the bedpost overnight?😀 Mark Taylor 12 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:45:54 It's hard not to laugh. Never had a single game in the Premier League. Last played at Championship level 5 years ago. God knows what expectations would be if an injury forced us to play him. Lower than a snake's belly, I'd imagine.Nil Satis Nisi Optimum and all that Allen Rodgers 13 Posted 06/07/2023 at 15:59:28 Why – just why? Peter Hodgson 14 Posted 06/07/2023 at 16:13:28 We can always go to the red Echo for an update and a good laugh on potential incomings though, can't we? Or maybe a nice statement on the future from our own versions of Laurel and Hardy!Keep smiling. Alan J Thompson 15 Posted 06/07/2023 at 16:49:52 Paul (#10); Very soon, Usmanov will team with that bloke exiled in Belarus and the one Putin locked up and ride into Moscow to take charge of all Russia, withdraw troops from Ukraine, and hold democratic elections and be welcomed at Bramley-Moore Dock on his white charger, with Blue trimmings of course, and a big bag of money defying the powers that be to enforce P&S regulations. Moshiri will go back to his accounts and Bill will make a box office hit musical out of it with his Jenny playing the headlocked Denise.Well, it will take at least something of that ilk to get us out of this present mess. Mark Taylor 16 Posted 06/07/2023 at 16:59:54 Here, we're all so negative right now so this is a positive thought.At least it means we can't possibly be thinking of selling Pickford. Right? Larry O'Hara 17 Posted 06/07/2023 at 17:19:08 Like a new signing? Dennis Stevens 18 Posted 06/07/2023 at 17:22:07 Certainly would, Larry! Alan J Thompson 19 Posted 06/07/2023 at 17:29:13 Mark (#17); Negative, here? Are you watching the cricket? Everton aren't providing the England selectors, are they? Paul Kossoff 20 Posted 06/07/2023 at 18:25:59 Alan, if it wasn't so funny, it would be sad.Hang on, it is sad. If Kenwright makes a stage show out of this shit show, it has to be a comedy because otherwise no-one would believe it. Kunal Desai 21 Posted 06/07/2023 at 19:16:48 Be typical of this club for allowing Pickford to leave and him starting against Fulham. John Pickles 22 Posted 06/07/2023 at 19:25:57 He's been told he'll be first (and only) choice next season. Ian Pilkington 23 Posted 06/07/2023 at 19:38:14 I looked up Joao Virginia's playing record last season on loan at Cambuur in the Eredivisie (incidentally, they were relegated): just 17 appearances.His other loans at Reading (2 appearances) and Sporting (1) were a waste of time.Would our resident experts Sam or Robert have any thoughts on Joao's suitability as a replacement for Begovic? Bobby Mallon 24 Posted 06/07/2023 at 19:59:00 Just a fucking shambles and Dyche is culpable. Geoff Lambert 25 Posted 06/07/2023 at 20:35:36 Might as well sign Lonnie Donegan… He's got as much Premier League experience. Ben King 26 Posted 06/07/2023 at 20:37:14 Bobby #24,I'll bite. How on Dyche culpable??? He's only been here long enough to keep us up?Or maybe you're one of the cover clogs that thinks he should have got us relegated?Jog on. This place goes beyond stupidity sometimes. Sometimes I think we've got the club we deserve when I read nonsense like that. Mike Gaynes 27 Posted 06/07/2023 at 20:41:44 Pat #9, damn, I hate when you beat me to the good lines. Jamie Evans 28 Posted 06/07/2023 at 21:12:23 Stop worrying, judge Moshiri at the end of the window… Bobby Mallon 29 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:12:11 Ben King @26,Because he's in charge of transfers and Donny should not have gotten a new 1-year contract. We all have our opinions, Benny. Ben King 30 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:22:57 Bobby at #29 and #24,How do you know Dyche is in charge of transfers? By all accounts it's Kevin Thelwell and possibly Moshiri sticking his oar in for shits & giggles. Where have you seen or read that Dyche is in charge of transfers? Please source your material. I'm sorry, pal, but you blaming the one half-decent thing about our club based on conjecture makes no sense. Indeed it's a nonsense. I stick by my words: when I read comments such as yours then I wonder if we've got the club we deserve. Paul Ferry 31 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:47:30 Bobby Mallon, can you please show me the evidence that confirms that Dyche is "in charge of transfers". I don't want hearsay, nor your opinion or poverty-stricken speculations, I want convincing evidence.Hint, you won't be able to provide it. Ian Riley 32 Posted 07/07/2023 at 00:16:10 I'm amazed dyche is still here. Take the money and run! If he keeps us up again then he must get freedom of the city!! Sean Roe 33 Posted 07/07/2023 at 05:36:38 If nothing else it will make incoming 33 year old Jay Rodriguez look like a spring chicken in comparison. Eric Myles 34 Posted 07/07/2023 at 05:45:13 Didn't Moshiri say he wanted Chairman Bill to stay on because of his expertise and success in conducting transfer business in the past.Although Dyche is likely to have some say in the matter on players he doesn't want. I can't see Chairman Bill selling players without Dyche's say so or Dyche could just walk. 