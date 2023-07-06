Lonergan agrees a 1-year contract extension

06/07/2023



Veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has agreed a 1-year contract extension to remain at Everton for the 2023-24 season.

Still to make a senior appearance for the Blues as the third in line behind Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic for the last two seasons, the 39-year-old enters his third year with the club.

The departure of Begovic now makes Lonergan Pickford's understudy for the coming season alongside Joao Virginia unless Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche bring in another "number two" before the transfer deadline.

In the last four seasons, Lonergan has been with West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool and Stoke City and has played just one first-team game, an EFL Cup defeat for the Potters.

His existing contract expired on 30th June but he was one of the players Everton offered fresh terms this summer and he has taken up the offer to stay on.

