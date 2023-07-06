Season › 2022-23 › News Simms close to joining Coventry Lyndon Lloyd 06/07/2023 37comments | Jump to last Ellis Simms is on the verge of joining Coventry City in a deal that could reportedly be worth between £6m and £8m once all clauses are met. According to The Athletic, the Sky Blues are prepared to meet Everton's valuation of the striker after Ipswich Town were said to have failed in a move to land him for around half that. Simms has been chased by a number of clubs in England's second tier, including Swansea City and Sunderland where he spent the first half of last season on loan, but a number of media outlets are claiming that Coventry are set to win the race to sign the 22-year-old. Simms was signed by Everton from Manchester City's youth academy and, following successful loan spells at Blackpool and Hearts, looked to be building a case for breaking into the Toffees' first-team set-up in the near future. Article continues below video content He was recalled from the Stadium of Light by Frank Lampard in early January to bolster Everton's striking options while Dominic Calvert-Lewin tried to work his way back to fitness and was tasked by Lampard's successor, Sean Dyche, with leading the line as the lone striker at Anfield and Old Trafford in Premier League games in February. The Oldham-born forward struggled in difficult circumstances against world-class defenders in those games but appeared to have announced his arrival in the top flight with a superbly-taken goal at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea where his strike earned Everton a precious 2-2 draw. However, Dyche showed little faith that Simms had the ability or experience to effectively lead the line as Calvert-Lewin's understudy and he did not feature much in the run-in. He was effectively put up for sale to raise funds this summer and looks to have secured a fresh opportunity to build his career at Coventry where he will likely replace rumoured Toffees target Viktor Gyökeres. The Swede is believed to be close to signing for Sporting CP.

Mike Doyle 1 Posted 06/07/2023 at 20:59:00 Another one heading for the Exit door? Alan Myers reporting Ellis Simms is heading for Coventry. Jeff Armstrong 2 Posted 06/07/2023 at 21:08:52 Simms to Coventry for upto £8M, couldn't we have gone for Gyökeres with Simms as part of the deal?Obviously not that keen on the Coventry forward. Unless he basically turned us down for Sporting. Keith Gleave 3 Posted 06/07/2023 at 21:31:44 I understand the need to generate money but we'll need to buy a full squad at this rate and we will never afford that. Kieran Kinsella 4 Posted 06/07/2023 at 21:34:09 Car boot sale Sunday at Finch Farm. Last season's pink shirts, signed photos of Kenwright, Gomes & Gbamin — buy one, get one free. Some real steals to be had… Gavin Johnson 5 Posted 06/07/2023 at 21:38:17 £8m is the fee reported by Fab. I would hope we also attach 20% sell-on fee like Coventry have on Gyökores.Now go and get Gnonto and Rodrigo. Mike Gaynes 6 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:06:46 I will cherish the memory of him blowing through Koulibaly for that precious equalizer at the Bridge. Shrugged him off like he wasn't there. Loved it.Best of luck, kid. Jonathan Oppenheimer 7 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:14:17 Kieran, that should help raise the funds for some new water bottles and training bibs. Looks like we're ready to go with a 13-man squad in August. But at least we won't go bankrupt as we wait for P&S penalties to be imposed, and Kenwright can't claim he's made any ridiculous overpays on second-rate Spanish strikers. This strategy is all starting to make complete sense.Gavin, maybe to Gnonto, no to Rodrigo. Mike, that was a helluva single memory of the lad. Si Pulford 8 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:21:34 If it's £8 million then I think it's a good deal. He'll be 23 soon and Dyche obviously doesn't rate him and he sees him, day-in & day-out. That doesn't make him a bad player, he could be a very competent Championship striker but maybe not Premier League standard. I've always said it's not important how much you sell for – it's how you spend the money that counts. If we bring someone in for £8 million who's better, then it's a good deal.Problem is, we're woeful when it comes to how we spend money. Will Mabon 9 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:26:08 Mike @ 6, agreed.But not good enough for Everton apparently; even for further development. That goal must have been an aberration. Just how would £8M change our world anyway? Mick Davies 10 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:28:00 Are there any lifeboats left? Will Mabon 11 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:30:22 Mick, women and children only. Gavin Johnson 12 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:32:47 Jonathan, I have reservations on Rodrigo myself with his age, but he scored 13 last season and he's available for about £3.5m and will give us more goals than any of our current squad, except a fit Calvert-Lewin.I read yesterday that we haven't got the £70M that we brought in from Gordon and Kean sales (not really a surprise) but you would think with the P&S hearing and a possible transfer embargo on the horizon, we would spend £70M this summer, and then sell Onana, Richie-style before next summers 30 June annual accounts deadline.We don't want to be in a situation where we don't buy enough players now, and then aren't allowed to when we're in the Bottom 3 in January. Paul Kernot 13 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:43:21 If we're also focused on savings via getting the wage bill down a la Mina, how much do we pay Kenwright every year? Jonathan Oppenheimer 14 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:46:28 Gavin, fair enough about Rodrigo. I didn’t realize he could be had that cheap. Why would Leeds sell when they’ll need goals to stay up this year? In any case, everything you said makes sense, but it’s become very clear that no one has any clue what our exact financial situation is, other than that it’s generally terrible. Barry Rathbone 15 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:54:25 None of the Prem elite and none of the Prem makeweights in for him tells it's own story.I mean Coventry!!!! Lester Yip 16 Posted 06/07/2023 at 22:55:48 #14 Apparently there is a relegation release clause in his contract. Read news that Dele trained on the first pre-season training day. Good job for turning up Dele! Gavin Johnson 17 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:01:05 Jonathan, there's a relegation clause and he's in the final year of his contract. He's also on around £100k a year which aren't Championship wages so they need to get rid.The wages are a sticking point too, but the way I see it, losing Mina's £120k wages would offset it. He's also a Spanish international and can play anywhere across the line. He could also play behind DCL if he's fit in the Doucoure role, so he would give goals and options. James Flynn 18 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:03:51 They missed promotion on a 6-5 penalty shoot-out to Luton Town. 4th best GA. GF was OKish.Maybe he helps them out with goal-scoring.Good luck to him. Paul Kossoff 19 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:07:49 Paul Kossoff 20 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:07:49 So let me get this straight. We go after Coventry s striker, we don't get him because they won't sell to us but he goes elsewhere. Then they ask us will they sell our only other first team striker because they have sold the one we wanted to another team and now they don't have a striker, and we say oh ok, no problem. Now what I would have done is ask them to sell the striker we wanted in a swap deal involving Simms going to Coventry and the player we wanted coming to us.Isn't that what other teams do? Don Alexander 21 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:10:27 Paul (#13), surprise surprise, but the Everton boardroom was openly reported at the start of this year as being the highest paid boardroom in the country!Is anyone surprised though? I mean, buying silence can be expensive! Jonathan Oppenheimer 22 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:12:15 Thanks, Lester and Gavin. Of course lots of players have relegation clauses. That said I’d hope if we went in for him that we negotiated a much lower weekly wage. I’m guessing we’re looking at younger players, but of course we can’t be choosers much at this point. Shane Corcoran 23 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:17:13 Paul, are you certain that the manager and DOF were interested in the Coventry striker? Ian Jones 24 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:18:16 If Simms is indeed sent to Coventry for the reported £8 million it probably represents good business all round. Paul, re Coventry not wanting to sell to us, I never saw that, only that Gykires possibly preferred to go to Portugal. Player's decision.Whilst it's a shame that we are losing some of our younger players like Gibson, Samuels-Smith and Isaac Price, at least we are getting reasonable sums in for some of them.I also think that it's good that these players will get a chance to play regularly. Those who are 22/23 need to be playing. Although as has been said before by some posters Samuels-Smith if he goes to Chelsea will probably be loaned out, more than likely back to us so he can sit on the bench Jay Harris 25 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:19:42 DonI think you’ll find it was the third highest paid boardroom in the country which is still nevertheless disgraceful.I’m disappointed that Ellis Simms has gone before Maupay and before we signed another striker and that we allowed a very promising LB to go without a fight given we have no cover in that position.I just hope Dyche creates the fittest team in the league because woebetide us if we get any injuries.Reports of Iwobi and Demarai Gray wanting away are also very concerning as I doubt we will replace them with better quality. Ian Jones 26 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:30:45 If Dyche can get into Dele Alli's head and get him motivated, then we potentially have a player in the squad who is more talented than most. One concerning point is that I think Alli has one more year left on his contract so if he stayed with us for a year, I assume he becomes a free agent and can go for nothing. However, the more he plays for us, the more we have to pay Spurs.Who'd be football manager/Chairman/owner? Paul Kossoff 27 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:41:39 Have we or havent we?Almeria chief executive Mohamed El Assy said the Toffees had made a bid for the La Liga side's 21-year-old frontman El Bilal Toure.The Mali international reportedly has a 40 million Euros (£34.3m) release clause, but BBC Sport understands El Assy's quotes about a formal offer from Everton are wide of the mark. Come on Bill not like you to keep us in the dark. David West 28 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:45:12 Im all for having young players but if we look at Tom Davies if he wasn't out of contract, do we think anyone would be paying 6-8m for Tom now ? We need to cash in on these players at the right moment. With due respect to Ellis he hasn't pulled trees up or made himself a definite first team player with his performances. Yes Ellis may prove himself to be a decent player but if we can sell 2-3 young players who are on the perhifery of the first team to generate 20-25m to invest in players that will have an impact THIS SEASON. I'm OK with it. I'd rather keep Branthwaite, who imo, is the one young player who stands above the others at the moment. Dupont Koo 29 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:54:43 Rarely do we send our gratitude to a Rival on the Bidding Table (especially when we lost the bid).But without Sporting paying Coventry the reported €15 Million (that's a big fat £12.8 Million that we don't have!) for Gyökeres, there is no way Coventry would have the cash to come over with a bid for Simms. Up until this, there has also been nothing else we can ponder on in the market, other than an aggressive Ipswich trying to low-ball us on Simms with opening bids of £3 to 4 Million. (Quick tangent: Ipswich is going for back-to-back promotion, which gave Coventry added-motivations to out-bid a promotion rival and prevent them from strengthening. No hard feelings Tractor Boys!) £6 to 8 Million is exactly the range I hoped we can get for Simms when Ipswich made the initial overture back in early June. An expiring contract with Dyche's indifferent opinon on him, this price should bring some smiles to some depressed Evertonians. If there are Add-Ons in addition to the amount above, I'll buy a round of drinks for my colleagues after work. After some tidy work on the Samuel-Smiths deal, Thelwell continues trying his best to pull rabbits out of his hat. As a founding member, I am inviting membership request for the #ThelwellBrigade. Ian Riley 30 Posted 06/07/2023 at 23:59:46 Good luck lad! Surprised he is leaving a club going places... Mark Taylor 31 Posted 07/07/2023 at 00:11:13 Yep, it's probably a decent deal because he won't play here, because Dyche doesn't fancy him, and Dyche calls the shots right now. Imagine if he walked away. Club meltdown?That said, we are running out of players, even average ones, yet we still have to pay the Invisible Threesome £15m a year. Can we not con the Arabs into taking them? Closing down sale, everything must go.I'm thinking of dusting off my boots. I'm crap but that doesn't seem to be a problem and unlike Maupay, I'm available on a free and am cheap as chips on salary, so that should be music to the board's ears... that is, if we actually have a board. Sam Hoare 32 Posted 07/07/2023 at 00:37:55 £8m for Simms is good business for Everton. Especially as Dyche didn’t fancy him.To get £52m for Simms, Gordon and ISS is a good testament to an academy that’s failed to make much money in player sales since Rooney.Good luck to Simms. I could be wrong but he looks like he might be the next Dwight Gayle, a player destined to flit between good championship teams and poor Premier League ones. Nothing wrong with that. He’ll make a good living. Gavin Johnson 33 Posted 07/07/2023 at 01:16:05 So, we've actually brought in £18.5m once this deal goes through, with £8m on Simms, £4m on the kid to Chelsea, £2.5m on Nkounkou, £1.5m on Broadhead, and £2.5m on the John Stones CL money. I'll seriously lose it if we don't sign someone next week now. Kieran Kinsella 34 Posted 07/07/2023 at 03:50:11 GavinYou forgot $400,000 on Price although minus whatever we “settled” with Carlo out of court. Alan J Thompson 35 Posted 07/07/2023 at 03:55:02 So then there were three - Calvert-Lewin, Cannon and Dobbin and Mr Dyche will play the one who runs around the most when DC-L isn't fit. Maupay it is then.Is this the wholesale shake up that is needed and when does it get around to the big money earners. Gbamin has walked but no word from the club and Gomes back for pre-season while Doucoure and Iwobi are in their last year of contract. Speak now or forever hold your piece. Dupont Koo 37 Posted 07/07/2023 at 05:50:42 Gavin@33,Even if all deals are to come in at the lower end of the reported ranges:Simms = £6 MillionSamuels-Smith = £3 MillionNkounkou = £2 Million (€2.2 Million)Broadhead = £1 MillionPrice = £400K (thanks to Kieran@34!)We actually got only £2.125 Million (85% of the £2.5 Million) from the Stones payment due to a 15% add-on clause when we got him from Barnsley. So, Barnsley got a Secret Santa too. That's £14.5 Million so far in this calendar year (even though the full amount might take some time to be fully in the bank) to help balancing the book. Not too shabby compared to our endless Free Transfers of Youngsters in the past! Dan Nulty 38 Posted 07/07/2023 at 06:07:10 This calendar year we also got the Gordon money Dupont.Paul Kossof, how do you know we went for Gyokeres? And if we did, how do you know it was Coventry that wouldn't sell him to us? They were clearly up for selling him, possibly due to the fact he appears to be going to Sporting Lisbon. It looks to me like the lad has chosen the chances of winning things and playing European football over the chance to be playing in the championship again in 12 months time, can you blame him?