Season › 2022-23 › News Garner and Branthwaite taste U21 Euros triumph Lyndon Lloyd 08/07/2023 19comments | Jump to last England Under-21s, with Everton's James Garner at right-back, beat Spain in the final of the European Under-21s Championship in Georgia to win the competition for the third time in history. England had reached the final for the first time in 14 years and were aiming to lift the trophy for the first time in nearly years, having been European Champions in 1982 and 1984 whereas Spain have won it five times, with three of those triumphs coming in the last six tournaments, the most recent in 2019. With former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley as head coach, the Young Lions had breezed through the group stage with a trio of 2-0 wins and then eliminated Portugal and Israel in the knockout rounds on their way to the final. Garner was a fixture in a new right-back role througout the competition with his Blues club-mate Jarrad Branthwaite named on the bench and it was same again from Carsley in the final in which Garner played the full 90 minutes. Article continues below video content It took a dramatic penalty save in the last minute from Burnley-bound James Trafford to not only preserve England's clean sheet record in throughout this year's tournament but to also guarantee them the trophy. In first-half stoppage time, Cole Palmer's free-kick had deflected off Curtis Jones and gone in to hand Carsley's men the only goal of the game but when Lewis Colwill was adjudged to have fouled Abel Ruiz, the Spaniards had the chance to force extra time but Trafford came up trumps. Reader Comments (19) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Barry Hesketh 1 Posted 07/07/2023 at 17:02:52 Derek Mountfield, Gary Stevens, Dave Watson (Norwich City), and Paul Bracewell (Sunderland) were part of the 1984 Euro U21 squad. In 1982 only Adrian Heath and Steve McMahon were part of the Euro U21 squad. Paul Kossoff 2 Posted 07/07/2023 at 17:09:55 England v Spain Under-21s final is on Channel 4 live on Saturday, 5.00 pm. Bjorn Morkestrand 3 Posted 08/07/2023 at 14:00:45 Barry, our Gary Stevens was not involved in the Euros in 1984 Gary Stevens from from Tottenham was Barry Hesketh 4 Posted 08/07/2023 at 16:21:10 Bjorn @4You are likely correct, I only referred what the site below informed me. Gary Stevens1984 Squad Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:27:32 Everton Academy product and former 'sensation', Anthony Gordon also plays, wearing No 11. Tony Everan 6 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:29:59 He's doing very well with some first class arm waving, Lukaku must have made a big impression on him when he was younger. Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:34:39 Interesting TV companies are fighting back against the crazy cost of broadcasting games. U21 blackout due to that reason until Channel 4 picked this up last minute. Women's World Cup was also facing a blackout until ITV/BBC managed a last-minute deal in June. Have we finally reached the point where football can't just rely on jacking up prices every year to justify outrageous wages for players and to line the pockets of FIFA and UEFA officials? Michael Kenrick 8 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:36:06 Is it just me or does the first Spanish goal seem perilously imminent?Game is very stop-start with lots of cynical fouls and playacting. No Gordon… Michael Kenrick 9 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:53:02 England score and what the hell? A mass pitch invasion by the substitutes?Red card for one of the Spanish coaches, and Ashley Cole. Dreadful advert for the future of European football… Alex Gray 10 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:55:44 It was the most exciting moment of the half! Really poor quality by both sides so far. Cole Palmer looks a step ahead of everyone. Michael Kenrick 11 Posted 08/07/2023 at 18:13:44 Great Spain goal... offside! Danny O’Neill 12 Posted 08/07/2023 at 18:19:55 It was offside.Garner as always, looking comfortable on the ball and doing his bit tracking back too. Paul Kossoff 13 Posted 08/07/2023 at 19:06:23 England Under-21s win the European Championship! Penalty save last minute by the England keeper. One-nil England. 😀 Peter Mills 14 Posted 08/07/2023 at 19:08:57 Garner played well. A joke of a penalty at the end, well done England. Dennis Stevens 15 Posted 08/07/2023 at 19:41:39 Did the ref suddenly realise it was the end of the tournament & he still hadn't used his quota of yellow & red cards? Tony Abrahams 16 Posted 08/07/2023 at 19:51:09 I thought England were very lucky to get away with that offside goal because they should have learnt from an earlier free kick from the same position in the first half, which flashed right across the goal. It was offside but they definitely got away with one there.Garner has got great energy, and had a decent game imo, and if that pitch invasion was a bad advert for the future of European football Michael, then I think the penalty that Spain were awarded, is very, very worrying for the future of football in general.With so many yellow cards for minor infringements nowadays, not being helped by a lot of cynical and shameful play-acting, from the players of both teams, then I also think it's time to review the card system. I think it would make sense bringing in a sin-bin, to help the ref, because most of the players are that obsessed with cheating nowadays, that it can't be an easy game to referee. Derek Knox 17 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:06:53 Well done to all the U-21 lads especially James Garner and Jarrod Branthwaite (though seldom used). Could augur well for us in the future. Just need a few quality additions. Andrew Merrick 18 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:43:04 Wow, well done England U21s.Big praise for Lee Carsley, massive achievement.Always loved Lee as a player and from everything read, a great human being, and now a proven coach. 👏 👍 💙 Robert Tressell 19 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:07:12 John, Garner is a really good footballer. Very pleased he signed him. Great Everton connections beyond Garner. Branthwaite made the squad but is, understandably, behind the excellent Colwill for the left-footed centre-back slot. Gordon was named player of the tournament, in a tournament that featured the likes of Mudryk and Tonali (and many other famous / high value players). And of course the manager is Lee Carsley. 