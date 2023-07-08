Season › 2022-23 › News Sky: Everton set to sign free-agent Young Lyndon Lloyd 10/07/2023 251comments | Jump to last Updated Everton have held discussions with Ashley Young about the possibility of signing the former Manchester United man on a free transfer this summer, with the veteran due to undergo a medical on Tuesday. Alan Myers of Sky Sports News reported over the weekend that the Blues have been in contact with Young who left Aston Villa this summer when his contract there expired. The 38-year-old is now a free agent and it would appear as though Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche have pin-pointed the former England international as a potential addition to add depth at right-back and another option on the wing. Despite his age, Young remains in good shape and fitness and played 29 times for Villa last season, scoring one goal. Article continues below video content Myers tweeted that Young, who made 261 appearances for United, has already turned down overtures from clubs in the English Championship and the Premier League and Everton are now favourites to sign him, with the transfer expected to be wrapped up by the middle of the week. Young is reportedly being offered a one-year contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months, a deal that newly-promoted Luton Town are believed to have matched. Reader Comments (251) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Pat Kelly 1 Posted 08/07/2023 at 16:26:10 Ashley not so Young. Still only 37. Till tomorrow at least. Stephen Davies 2 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:26:39 Young having a medical. Denis Richardson 3 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:33:30 Is the Young rumour true? If so I can see the obvious reason - no fee, relatively low wages, tons of experience and played a few games last season for Villa so should be able to play a few this coming season if needed.If he signs at least we have initial back up for Mykolenko. Not the worst stop gap I guess. We're shopping at Poundland these days. Jay Evans 4 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:07:10 Don’t worry about it boys and girls, the Ashley Young deal is now done so it’s a like for like replacement.Apparently he’s 38 today. One for the future. Marc Hints 5 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:21:25 Alan Myers just confirmed Ashley Young on the verge of signing. Clive Rogers 7 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:47:26 Jay, no he’s younger than that, he’s 38 tomorrow. Clive Rogers 8 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:50:45 Waiting for our first signing of someone on a zimmer frame. Julian Exshaw 9 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:13:05 Ashley Young...you've got to be kidding. I remember him scoring for Villa against us about 20 years ago! This would be no marquee signing! You can and must do better than this Everton! Mal van Schaick 10 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:16:36 Ashley Young….another nail in our coffin. It must be a joke. Alex Gray 11 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:30:56 Imagine freeing up all our wages then signing Ashley Young. I just know we’re going to fuck this window up again. Bobby Mallon 12 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:47:32 Why oh why have this club gone the opposite of signing young players who can push this club forward, to signing over the hill nearly 40-year-olds? I would rather struggle playing attacking football with all under-26s than fucking struggle defending with old over-the-hill players. Stop signing old pros!! Michael Kenrick 13 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:00:41 Oh dear... this is probably going to stoke the raging fires even more! Alan Johnson 14 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:01:28 What The Fuck? Tony Everan 15 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:03:20 Bobby, Wayne Rooney is only 37, watch this space. Mal van Schaick 16 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:04:13 If Everton sign him, I'm finished with Everton after 54 years of supporting them. Si Pulford 17 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:04:33 If it’s just for cover I get it. Great experience etc and 29 games last season suggests he can still put a shift in. But surely there are cheaper players in terms of wages? Paul Kernot 18 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:05:01 Hmmm. This really is where we're at then. Mike Hayes 19 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:06:03 Just what we needed – what a fucking joke of a club. Len Hawkins 20 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:08:06 Ashley Young has got a Young head on very old shoulders he could do a job, the dressing rooms at Finch Farm must need brushing and mopping and the jock straps picked up it's not a job to be sniffed at.As Ernie said at post 5 they must be selling everything so I am going to put a bid in for Kenwright's sofa in case the Arteta money is down the back. Brendan McLaughlin 21 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:08:43 So age isn't just a number? Gavin Johnson 22 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:10:41 We signed Richard Gough at the age of 38 or 39 and he was a fantastic signing. I don't think this one will pan out quite like Gough's Everton career though.I was hoping we could get Kieran Tierney on loan. There must be left-backs available for loan as good as Mykolenko, and are better bet than a soon-to-be 38-year-old. Sam Hoare 23 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:11:01 Ashley Young. Most will spit out their tea at the suggestion but, if you dig deeper, it's not quite so ludicrous.He played 2000 minutes last season for a team that finished above us, playing at both right- and left-back. Most Villa fans seem to think he did well.For £50k p/w on a 1-year deal, he wouldn't be the worst back-up full-back. I actually think he could challenge Mykolenko for starting spot!Not glamorous but we'll have to be canny this summer and I think this is a better option than you'd think at first glance. Even if it would give our full-backs a combined age of 72! Peter Mills 24 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:12:33 On the right terms, this could be a decent signing. He’s a vastly experienced player, very versatile, and would add know-how to the team. Mike Hayes 25 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:12:34 Going backward to Walter Smith days, for fuck's sake! Alex Gray 26 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:12:49 It's baffling that Seamus Coleman will not be our oldest full-back next year. We're an utter joke. Si Pulford 27 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:13:00 Sam. Spot on. He played a lot of minutes for a better team than us. Simple as that. Neil Copeland 28 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:13:36 Jeez, there are some ridiculous posts which just get worse by the minute (not yours Sam),Get a grip! Neil Lawson 29 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:17:08 £50k per week and unlimited Sanatogen. Bargain. Brendan McLaughlin 30 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:21:56 Ridiculous post, Sam #9Who drinks tea on a Saturday night? Tony Everan 31 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:22:58 He’s 38 in 90 minutes. He’s been a great professional, very competitive player and it’s incredible how well he played last season at 37. At some point though he will decline, his body will say enough, and at 38 this could well be next season,I can see the logic of getting someone in like him who is still playing so well. It’s without a doubt a desperate, ‘stay in the league’ mindset, rather than a progressive one. In so far as choosing proven experience, rather than scouting a young promising full back full of potential. Can’t our scouts come up with a player from Europe, the Americas or even the Championship? If not, why not? Andy Peers 32 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:24:51 See Kenwright put the numbers together and came up with the solution. Simms and Smith are 38 between them so we replace them with one 38-year-old. Smart business, don't you think ?I just want to cry!!! Gavin Johnson 33 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:25:12 Reminds me of when we signed Kenny Sansom when I was a kid. Even he was nowhere near this old and he seemed ancient and well past it when we got him as a left-back.Sam, I agree with much of what you say. Young must still be performing at a highish level to get all those minutes last season. £50k a week though?! No way I'd offer those wages. I don't think he'll be inundated with offers at his age. Will Mabon 34 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:30:45 Young per se is not the problem. The fact that a viable case of sorts can be made for him, and what that says about our present status as a Premier League club – that's the problem.Brendan – me. Si Pulford 35 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:32:53 If it's true, then whatever we think or say on ToffeeWeb doesn't matter. He'll be judged by his performances on the pitch. If he plays like last season, then it's worth it. If he suddenly goes to shit, then Dyche and Thelwell carry the can. Seems quite low risk. (And low inspiration…) Stephen Campbell 36 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:38:09 Leighton Baines is 38 — why not bring him back into the squad from his coaching role? Will Mabon 37 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:41:51 Stephen - no more awkward questions, there's a good lad. Gavin Johnson 38 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:43:07 I stand corrected. Seems Young has had plenty of offers from other Premier League clubs as well as the Championship, according to Alan Myers.If that's true, it has to be testimony to his numbers at Villa. I guess he could do a job next season, but it's very depressing and magnifies just where we are right now as a club. Dave Williams 39 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:55:30 He's a competitor who won't put up with any crap. Should be decent cover short term. John Kavanagh 40 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:58:17 Are Gazza and Ginola available? Just asking. Fuck off, Kenwright, and take Usmanov's bagman with you. Paul Kossoff 41 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:59:26 Plus he's had a fantastic hair transplant so at least he'll look good. Raymond Fox 42 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:59:56 He's being signed as a back-up – not as a first choice, for Christ's sake. I think some of you just come on here to moan regardless.Our one aim this season is to stay in the Premier League — no more, no less. Brendan McLaughlin 43 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:03:10 Will #34There's always one! Si Pulford 44 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:03:58 Exactly, Raymond. Some come on here to post the most hilariously passive-aggressive teenager-sounding thing they can think of. Reminds me of an emo kid screaming ‘Your not my real mom…..' and storming out of the house. We should be signing Cancelo obviously. It's so simple. Barry Rathbone 45 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:38:53 What a great laugh this club is… Julian Wait 46 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:45:06 Next up, David Ginola oh wait. Andrew Keatley 47 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:51:47 Ah. Ashley Young. Possibly one of the greatest exponents of the “trailing leg” school of foul-play. If he does sign for us, I'll be expecting referees to suddenly have grown wise to his shithousery and book him repeatedly.Having said that, we're desperately short of bodies, options and cash, so if he did come in, then it gives a bit of depth to the squad – but as a full-back and even potentially as an advanced wide-player as per his younger days. Not exciting, but sensible. John Pickles 48 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:09:06 Riquelme's only 45, it's on. Alan Johnson 49 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:24:01 Sam #23. Talking utter nonsense. If we are to go forward, we need to start a new momentum. Forget taking in old players looking for a last payday and bring in 'Young" people on the way up. For Christ's sake, will we never learn, let's move forward... Jerome Shields 50 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:25:19 In Everton's present predicament, as Sam says, he is good back-up and if right Dyche must think he can do a job for Everton.I think reality at Everton is beginning to bite. The coming season is about survival starting now. Gary Brown 51 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:32:25 We're already struggling to attract anyone. What message does it send selling two young left-footed players and hiring someone old enough to be their dad? Another imbecilic move. Pete Clarke 52 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:45:41 This is just both a sad sign-ing of the times and things to come. Can't stand Ashley Young and can't stand the club I support either. Utter joke as we just accept that survival is our only aim. Paul Birmingham 53 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:57:00 For me, he's been and of last season a very capable player and a good professional in his career.I've no issues if he signs, it's a short-term fix, but a depleted squad in terms of numbers and the reality of the mess at Everton is very real.I hope a few more players, arrive ASAP, to allow them chance to gel.UTFTs! Ernie Baywood 54 Posted 09/07/2023 at 01:05:29 No gnashing, no wailing. Just common sense.This transfer makes zero sense. If he plays a minute for us he'll be ahead of some young lad (either existing or signed) who we could be developing.And it sends a huge signal that we are screwed if we're selling young players and signing free 38-year-olds. It says we need money and no-one under 35 wants to join us. And for what benefit? He's not going to offer much.For what it's worth, I quite like Ashley Young. I'm just baffled about any kind of strategy that would involve us signing him. Mark Taylor 55 Posted 09/07/2023 at 01:10:49 Sign of the times. People can smell our desperation... Ernie Baywood 56 Posted 09/07/2023 at 01:14:53 Jerome #50. I'm beginning to wonder whether next season is even about survival.It might be more about keeping the descent smooth and softening the landing.38-year-olds with limited competition and 1-year contracts scream it out.Let's be realistic. The squad is nowhere near good enough and it was a minor miracle or fluke that we stayed up last season. What will improve this season?We got a bounce from Lampard followed by a deflating few months. We got a bounce from Dyche. What happens next?We're going into another season saying 'we might be alright if Calvert-Lewin is fit'. We already know he won't play every game. But, realistically, the over/under is probably at 50%. Don Alexander 57 Posted 09/07/2023 at 01:16:34 Does any one of us envisage any opponent club at all making pre-match adjustments to their games against us to cope with the damage Young and his ilk might unleash on them?Thought not – but there'll be one bent, dickhead voice saying that "our" Ashley is destined to add to our "good times". Ian Black 58 Posted 09/07/2023 at 01:31:08 Since we have signed a single player we have got rid of Rondon (no laughing at the back), Gordon (no cheering at the back), released Coady, Vinagre through loans expired, then Begovic, Mina, Townsend, Davies (amongst others who haven't had a chance to play) and sold Simms. All this on the back of selling Richarlison, our most productive attacking player.Our squad last season had two keepers on the bench for some of our last games, so doesn't lead to much confidence that we have a great deal of youth options available.Unless we have some exceptional cavalry on the horizon the signs aren't great for the new season ahead. Ideally, we would have some (one!) in by now to generate some enthusiasm. Normally at this time of year, I like to speculate on incoming transfers and look at Skybet where we have numerous players odds on to join us. Although most never come off, it spends time in the close season.Worryingly, we are not favourites to sign anyone right now. Our best chance is 6/1 for Harry Maguire. Let that sink in. Third favourites to sign a Man Utd reject is our best potential chance of signing a named player. Admittedly, we may have irons in the fire to sign players unreported but it hasn't looked this bad for as long as I can remember.Let's hope our 'new board' can square the circle and bring in players to fill out the squad so our season isn't as painful as the last two.Dyche has a hell of a job, I can only wish him well, and wish he has the backing to at least make us competitive, which is the least you can expect after spunking £500M+ on garbage recently.Looking for some rosary beads right now, and wondering why we employ a DoF if they don't have any exceptional talents lined up from their 'exceptional contacts'. Habib Erkan Jr 59 Posted 09/07/2023 at 03:07:39 My initial reaction was a pisser but many of the positive comments here have turned me around. If the deal is short term on modest wages, then Young may be the perfect full-back cover. He is on a free so we still got our power dry to capture attacking players. 🤞 Joe Digney 60 Posted 09/07/2023 at 03:31:04 Been doing some research (prowling Villa Twitter pages) and most Villa supporters are genuinely gutted they never offered him an extra 1-year deal. All say he was their “unsung” hero last season, playing over 20 games and playing well in all of them, barely ever injured and keeps himself super fit for his age. Kind of makes me think, on a 1-year deal, he'd be a clever acquisition, could have a Barry effect on the side. Dyche loves him anyway so I'd say this is almost certainly happening. UTFT. Phillip Warrington 61 Posted 09/07/2023 at 03:40:12 Well done to the recruitment team. I mean what a steal — he's only 37. Wow, what a statement of intent, what a grand old team to play for. Gary Brown 62 Posted 09/07/2023 at 04:02:14 Short-term deal for what? To make Nkounkou or Samuels-Smith ready? Mike Gaynes 63 Posted 09/07/2023 at 04:18:16 Get real, people. We need to do whatever we can to survive the next 12 months and stay in the Premier League. And we're not going to sign anybody significant until the ownership transition is completed. So for right now, it's shopping off the freebie shelf. Young meets two critical needs. One is quality cover at left-back (he'll be better than Godfrey there if he's in a wheelchair). The other is veteran leadership. He could be Gareth Barry Mk II.Yeah, it absolutely sucks that we can't start moving forward into the future yet. But the fact is, we can't. Period. So we gotta do what we can. This is the art of the possible. I'm for it. Simon Dalzell 64 Posted 09/07/2023 at 04:37:09 Only Everton would make this signing. Nothing changes. Hell Fire. Thought he'd retired. Just when you thought you'd seen it all… Gary Brown 65 Posted 09/07/2023 at 04:40:11 Get real, Mike, there's a reason Villa let him go and why very few players of his age play in this league. He is simply past it, and the only thing he should be leading is the bingo calling. We have mature leaders in Coleman, Tarkowski, Gana, etc. and don't need another. We tried it with Coady and it just causes disruption. What we need is week-in & week-out competition for Mykolenko. Surely the £4M we just got for a development player can fund a decent bet from fringes of Premier League teams, Belgium, France or other. The way to survive is having 22 players capable of playing all season. Alan J Thompson 66 Posted 09/07/2023 at 04:49:02 I think some may be overlooking the obvious that Young and Lonergan are the foundations for an over-30s competition or Seamus won't be fit for the season and somebody forgot that it is left-back for which we have no cover.Why do we need a DoF for this and is it seriously the best he can do? Mike Gaynes 67 Posted 09/07/2023 at 05:20:49 Gary, if you really, truly think we lost a potential Premier League left-back when we sold Nkounkou, the one who needs a reality check ain't me. By every account from his managers, fans and local media at Standard Liege and Cardiff, the kid was an absolute fucking disaster of an left-back. (Ishe Samuels-Smith I can't speak to, I never saw him.)What we "need" and what we can afford are two different things right now. As to the £4M, you and I have no idea if the club can actually spend it. We have zero visibility into the financial situation, the lawsuit situation, and the ownership situation. It may well be that, at this particular moment, free transfers are all we can do. I saw Young play a half-dozen times last season, and there was not one single minute when he looked "past it" to me. He looked better than our old buddy Digne. Jay Harris 68 Posted 09/07/2023 at 05:24:20 That's the Everton Way — sell one of the most promising left-backs in recent years for £4M and use it to get Asley Cole for 1 season.And we wonder why we are in financial trouble.Just to add salt to the wounds it seems we did not get £8M for Ellis Simms — it was £3.5M plus add-ons.Get in there, Bill — you're playing a blinder. Gary Brown 69 Posted 09/07/2023 at 05:54:11 Mike, let's get Goughie and Jags back too? True leaders and men amongst men. Last time I saw both play they were well better than Nkounkou at 2 of his 3 loans, and whilst Unai Emery seems happy to walk away, what does he know eh? Not like he's won anything recently. Whilst you are right, we both know nothing about the financial situation, it's utterly bizarre you then use that fact as an argument. Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Forest, etc. already net spenders. The league is awash with cash… if we have none, we need to ask why not, not settle for past-it OAP sticky plasters. If we really have none (time will tell), go loan a young future star from Barca, Man City, Real, whoever… because if we have to give them back, who gives a fook cos with Young it's dead money too. At least that sets a bar that players can come here to take a step towards something other than a free bus pass. Joe McMahon 70 Posted 09/07/2023 at 06:01:22 Paul Gascoigne being lined up for a deadline day "headline" signing, along with Kevin Kilbane as he "Gets Everton". Danny O’Neill 71 Posted 09/07/2023 at 06:21:10 Some must have seen Samuels-Smith play a lot. I personally never have, live or on the tele, so I won't comment on his potential as I simply don't know. And you never know if a 17-year-old will realise the potential apart from the odd special one.On Young, he's done well for Aston Villa and Man Utd well into his 30s. I remember us signing the veteran Paul Power as back-up for the injured Van den Hauwe. Okay, 34 (I think), but that was nearly 40 years ago. Most footballers look after themselves a lot better now and their careers are prolonged.For some, their legs go early (think Rooney). Others, they keep going and can do a job if used appropriately.We have two young promising full-backs now backed up by two experienced full-backs. Makes sense to me. Tarkowski, Keane (I know), Godfrey who may find his mojo again and Branthwaite hopefully coming back. Holgate may still be in the mix. If either Holgate or Keane go, I am sure the manager will bring someone in.Long story short, given where we are, the defence seems okay, especially under this manager.Doucoure pushing further forward worked towards the end of last season and we got a goals return out of him. Hopefully, in my opinion, Onana stays raw and young, but potential. Iwobi can do his Iwobi thing. McNeil showed the player he can be once he settled and obviously is comfortable with this manager. His confidence grew. Plenty of goals and assists there. Gray, on his day, can put defences under pressure with his pace and directness. Calvert-Lewin, just stay fit and get your confidence back. In my opinion, a midfielder to help Gueye out is needed. A wide player and back-up striker. Get Warrington and Mills involved with the first-team squad. I don't know enough about Cannon, but many seem to rate him.It's where we are, but that gives us a balance of youth, young players and experience.I never heard the Arkles appreciation society complain about the now 37-year-old Milner playing regularly. And the much admired Brighton seemed to have no hesitation securing his services. The manager, like all managers, will want players that fit his system and who he can trust. It's his watch. He may get some calls right, he may get some wrong. That's football. Well, it's life really. None of us can predict the future. Some had us relegated the past two seasons. We weren't. Some are predicting it next season before a ball is kicked. We won't be.We can opine and have different views all day long, which is natural and healthy. But we can only trust the manager's judgement whilst he's in the hot seat.I didn't want to mention the K word, but I trust Dyche more than him. Last season, he walked into a shit show, ignored the noise around him, and focussed on what needed to be done. I think that may have gone some way to building belief into a demoralised squad. Ernie Baywood 72 Posted 09/07/2023 at 06:22:45 I'm beginning to wonder whether we are already under some kind of unofficial transfer embargo. Could the Premier League have said "We won't punish you and embarrass ourselves regarding the integrity of the league, but you aren't showing any cash for a couple of years"?P&S can't possibly still be a concern. This rolling 3-year period must be comfortably positive.The alternative is that we're preparing for the soft landing I mentioned earlier. Sam Bowen 73 Posted 09/07/2023 at 06:24:35 I think this isn't as bad as some are making out and reasonably sensible but please please Everton, make sure that there are a couple of other more exciting signings. If we were to spend all of our budget (whatever it is) on 2 younger players with more quality in the forward positions, then a couple of frees or loans and a bit of experience as back-up isn't such a bad idea. My personal opinion is that we need at the very least, 4 first-team-ready players and 2 or 3 squad additions. If these squad additions were Young, Rodrigo and maybe someone like Tom Heaton, then all the budget can be concentrated on the younger players, ready now but with sell-on value etc. Mal van Schaick 74 Posted 09/07/2023 at 06:45:14 I would rather give a chance to 17- or 18-year-old semi-professional than sign Young. He is well past it, and not even any good. This is a backward step. We may as well have offered Tom Davies a better contract to play anywhere in defence or midfield. A stupid decision that should be shelved immediately. Colin Glassar 75 Posted 09/07/2023 at 07:05:44 My opinions about the going ons at this former club are shared by many on this forum so I will not comment on the above mentioned player.What I would like to say is I love reading the comments by the eternal optimists, god bless their souls. They find glints of light in the darkest places. Smell roses where I smell shit. See rays of sunlight where I can only see dark clouds etc…This is not a criticism. On the contrary, I think I would’ve thrown the towel in by now but these people keep me hoping against all the odds, evidence and clear dysfunction that Everton might once again become a proper club.Now all together, always look on the bright side of life……. Sam Hoare 76 Posted 09/07/2023 at 07:26:46 Alan @49 — if you're going to throw insults around, maybe you should substantiate what part of what I said is ‘nonsense'?The reality is we have quite a few positions to fill and a limited budget. By bringing in a cheap experienced player who can ably provide cover for at least 2 positions it enables us to spend any real cash we have on the more exciting younger players (Gnonto, El Bilal etc) that you're talking about.A move like this should not be judged individually but in the context of our entire summer transfer business once it's done.And it's not only ‘Everton who would do this' as some people cry! The rightly lauded Brighton recruitment team have just bought in Milner, who is a few months younger than Young, to provide a similar cover. Danny O’Neill 77 Posted 09/07/2023 at 07:27:51 Mal, how much do you know about the 17-year-old? I assume you have seen him play often? I have never seen him play.I suspect he won't play for Chelsea anytime soon. Maybe a League Cup appearance or two. They may cash in on him as they have done with the likes of De Bruyne, Lukaku and most recently Mason Mount's £55M move to Manchester United (plus potential add-ons). It tends to be their model.Different scale and indicative of how the club has been run and the standard of output from our academy under the Unsworth years, who rather than being the Director of the Academy, was more interested in standing in the U23s dugout. To realise the output takes years. We are seeing that output now and it is below par in comparison to others. Whether that is to feed the first team, which is always rare, always has been. Or to make money. Given the fees we are commanding for academy products, it suggests that generally, our academy produces decent footballers, but I don't see clubs banging our door down.We keep going, Colin. We always will. It starts again in a few weeks. Conor McCourt 78 Posted 09/07/2023 at 07:55:25 I think that we have to see how the rest of the window goes before we can really pass judgement on this signing.Of course the transfer of Ashley Young almost seems a comical Everton-like signing but so far Thelwell seems to have done okay and Dyche will know exactly what he wants and needs.The three points I would make here:1) I don't think Young is coming as back-up. Mykolenko was dumped for Godfrey last season which I think is an indictment of how Dyche views the player. I was hoping for a new left-back and thought we should have gone to Chelsea for a loan of their plus one, whether that be Cucurella or Hall, depending on how Pochettino sees it.2) We need a left-back, centre-back, attacking midfielder, about three widemen and a centre-forward. We are brassick so Ashley Young's versatility will be important. He can play in both full-back and wide positions without seeing a massive drop-off in ability. Currently, we have three widemen at the club. One Dyche seems to rate, one he seems lukewarm and the other he clearly doesn't fancy. This signing will give Dyche the option of playing Young in front of a full-back with 20 minutes left when shutting up shop, which he likes to do.3) Linked to his versatility is our limited budget. Dyche may only seek one wideman in this window to replace Gray or go as is depending on how much he has to spend and what he sees as his priority. Should we bring in Gnonto to replace Gray, that would look like great business long term but the Leeds player is still very raw so Dyche will know that we need to be pragmatic rather than projective and the option of Young could be important. Having just two widemen and a prospect may be harmful to our plight. Michael Lynch 79 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:04:23 Brighton have signed Milner. He's the same age as Ashley Young.I thought everyone on here thought Brighton were the best run club in the country, making the smartest signings year after year?If Ashley Young spends a year at Goodison, I really won't have a problem with it. I doubt if all our signings will be this age, and, while we need to build for the future, we also need to avoid another relegation battle. Young would definitely help.And if we have, in Coleman and Young, two of the oldest full backs in the league, we also have two of the best. Paul Tran 80 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:12:37 A good transfer window (remember those?) will bring a mix of younger and more experienced players. The easiest, quickest deals are the ones where experienced players have finished their contracts at better-run clubs who no longer need them.If you wake up in the morning looking for another reason to bash the club, you'll readily take this opportunity. If you think about our financial position, the number of players not good enough, the number of gaps in the squad, this good be an astute signing particularly if there's more to come, which I think there will be. Anthony Dove 81 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:21:14 In the days when he was a winger, he always gave Tony Hibbert a hard time.Not relevant now but just saying. Lester Yip 82 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:24:09 I think, after Dyche has seen Godfrey and Holgate covering the full-back positions, he reckon that they're no full-backs. Godfrey was a centre-back but played at left-back somehow worked quite well in a short period of time. If Young can cover both flanks on a free, injury-free, then it seems a sensible deal. Looks like there will be no signing till the last 24 hours before the window closes. Rob Dolby 83 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:29:08 What a signal of intent this is.Typical of our recruitment over the Moshiri years. One extreme to another.We are the worst-run club in league football.Pure laziness from Thelwell and team.You're not telling me there isn't a left-back in the pyramid or from abroad on a free that can provide cover.The Barry and Power comparisons are well off the mark. Both were brought in to help top younger players around them. Young is a lazy panic buy.Another season where we hope there are 3 worse teams than us. Andrew McLawrence 84 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:33:24 I see Shea Charles, who we were linked with, has gone to Southampton. It seems even relegated teams are more attractive. Tony Everan 85 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:41:31 I think it's a good point that we have to look at this in the wider context. He's free, will provide cover on both sides when necessary, his wages will need to be realistic. The big picture at the end of the window is what will matter, this signing will just add more strength in depth in two areas we got caught cold on last season, It's an insurance policy, squad depth, at relatively low cost, to make sure that doesn't happen again. Another reason that I want some depth at full-back cover is I do not want James Garner to become a utility player going forward. He's too good a player to be used like that, even though he can, and is 100% willing to, like against Bournemouth. Similarly McNeil, too good to be used as a defender, he was our best attacker, improving incrementally as the season went on, he needs to be allowed to get on with his day job.Any finances this window need to be focused on goals; a striker and then on goals from right midfield and attack. The crystal clear priorities have to be adhered to. The rest is secondary and can be funded by whatever is left in the pot after the goalscoring players have been acquired.Anyway, after all this huff and puff he'll probably go to Luton where he will play more. Danny O’Neill 86 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:42:18 Or maybe, Andrew, like some of our young players, he wants to play football regularly so takes a step down as he knows he won't get that in the top flight?He might just want to progress his football development by playing in a competitive league on a more regular basis rather than warming a bench.Jack Grealish held his nerve and stayed with Villa when they went down and waited until the right move came along. I follow Villa because of the family, so I am aware of how he was thought of and listening to their supporters how he was thought of.I don't really care about other clubs, whatever league they are in. Rob Dolby 87 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:46:51 Is there anything positive happening at the club?We have sold a striker when we don't have any competition in that area. We have sold a promising full-back. Our 38-year-old goalie has signed for another year!Another 38-year-old is about to join us.Dele Alli is back but we can't play him as we don't have the money to pay for him.There are far too many negatives around us at the moment that won't shift anytime soon.Moshiri needs to go and take Kenwright with him.Oh and this website is getting slower and slower with the adverts. It's killing my phone. Danny O’Neill 88 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:49:19 Nailed it, Tony, in my view.Garner is a footballer. Comfortable on the ball. A ball-playing number 6 who will look to play forward as long as he has options.McNeil has great delivery in his arsenal as well as chipping in with goals. His performance at Brighton away had me travelling home with a smile all the way.Don't waste them as makeshift defenders unless in extremis. They are more effective putting us on the front foot. Ian Bennett 89 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:50:46 He's been a good player, and would add something to the bench if wages weren't too high. Our bench is non-existent.It does however send out the wrong message of selling academy players to fund wages of players who are finished. £4M for the kid; £2.5M plus to Young? Madness financially.Villa were happy to see him go, when they've European football. That is a worry. Why were they happy for him to go? Danny O’Neill 90 Posted 09/07/2023 at 08:53:12 Ian, as has been mentioned above, quite a lot of Villa supporters were disappointed to see him leave.Family connections. Dave Abrahams 91 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:02:56 Tony (85), Ashley Young looks like he has looked after himself regards to fitness and will be a good signing for various positions.We all know most of the signings will consist of loans and out-of-contract players, get used to it and we could be surprised in a pleasant way with a lot of them and two or three financial signings to go with them. Joe McMahon 92 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:05:34 For obvious reasons, many of us are not happy with anything related to Everton at the moment. But today we have the British Grand Prix and the Test Match, which I'm hoping is gonna at last give us some hope for The Ashes!Anything to take breather from Everton! Anthony A Hughes 93 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:19:03 With a bit of luck, there will be three worse teams than us again next season. Neil Lawson 94 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:19:20 In all your comments, do not forget the maths. £50k per week to, potentially, be just a squad back-up player. £200,000 per month, almost £2.5 million for 1 year (which is effectively only 9 months).I think that is ridiculous and obscene. You may well disagree claiming it is what the market demands. Doesn't stop it being ridiculous and obscene. Mike Doyle 95 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:23:31 Given our lack of money and other priorities, this seems like a low-cost, low-risk way of providing left-sided cover for one season.One of my neighbours is a keen Villa fan and tells me Young played very well last season. John Pendleton 96 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:33:00 It's my fault, sorry.Found this lamp in the attic, gave it a rub, and a hard of hearing genie granted me three wishes. In shock, I stuttered ‘we… desperately need… A. Young…full back'.On an unrelated matter, anyone need a 12-inch pianist or want to go on a Dennis Van outing? Brian Harrison 97 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:33:35 I think the fact that we are talking to Ashley Young is a sad indictment on our academy's failure. Not only does it not produce a left-back capable of progressing to the first team, it seems we can't even produce one good enough to cover an injury in this position. I would hope that, if Thelwell is doing his job he would be asking his academy coaches why they don't produce more quality in all positions. I am not asking them to produce future internationals – just young players able to progress to play first-team football when required. Jim Lloyd 98 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:41:33 Whether this particular signing is obscene, or the fact that this cost is tiny compared to some who are on half a million a week or so; it might be called obscene but I don't think signing Ashley Young is ridiculous. We need good players, we've very little money, we're having to sell players we might not ordinarily want to; but that's the way it is and Ashley Young is a good player, who can cover several positions. If we want to stay in the Premier League, then this few weeks is vital.Unless Calvet-Lewin is fit from the start, we will need a goalscorer before the season starts. (I'd hope we could get James Vardy, if we could afford him... and he was willing to come!) But, whoever it is, we need one. We'll hopefully be saving all our money for a goalscorer and possibly a right winger. That is maybe all we could afford.How are the mighty fallen. Everton have got the job of rising again, and it's not going to be easy! Pat Kelly 99 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:51:41 If Young and Coleman play together, we'll have full-backs with a combined age of 72! Kevin Edward 100 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:52:53 Well, this isn't very inspiring. There's a chance that it might pay off, but also a massive risk that it's going to back-fire. Age catches up with us all, and as much as I admire older sportsmen and women who can still compete at the highest level, modern top-level sport is so so physically demanding (that's why they get paid so much, right?). So I'm happy to be proved wrong on this one if goes ahead.As mentioned above, the money now is staggering, so I'm not sure how much longer it can go on before a Premier League club goes under. Just hope it's not Everton. Tony Abrahams 101 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:54:55 I've just been reading that our academy has made the club, £55 million this year, so I can't work out if it really has been a failure, or there just doesn't seem to be a pathway because we have had seven managers in seven seasons, all coming in and then trying to sign their own players.Actions speak louder than words. The club is skint, and have got problems with P&S because of the constant mismanagement since Moshiri, came in. But looking on the bright side, Ashley Young, must be the consummate professional to still be playing at this level after having the career that he has had? Duncan McDine 102 Posted 09/07/2023 at 09:55:25 JP 96… I enjoyed those! Gotta laugh, or we'd all be dialling the Samaritans.We're back to the good ol' days of Bill scrabbling around in the dirt, looking for a few pennies to tempt “past their sell-by date” players, to have one more playing season before they settle into retirement.Despite being fully aware of our “up Shit Creek” predicament… this kind of stuff makes me feel ill. Clive Rogers 103 Posted 09/07/2023 at 10:02:02 John, 96, you should have wished for a striker. Mick Lynch up front, better than Maupay. Danny Baily 104 Posted 09/07/2023 at 10:05:21 An experienced utility player would be a good signing. But Ashley Young is too far over the hill for us to benefit from that experience. He's too slow. Brian Harrison 105 Posted 09/07/2023 at 10:07:23 Tony,While £55 million in sales of players that came through the academy looks great, but £40 million of that was for Gordon. Now you could say that £55 million pays for the coaches and all those involved in our academy for many years, so financially the academy is working. But maybe we were lucky in having naturally talented lads like Gordon, Barkley, Rooney and Jeffers who didn't need much coaching they just had natural talent. But as for an academy producing players good enough to play Premier League football, then that's a different case completely. Barry Hesketh 106 Posted 09/07/2023 at 10:14:24 Cannon is the latest 'younger' player rumoured to be on the move, as reports Sunderland are interested in buying him for circa £3M. Meanwhile, Onana is being linked with West Ham, who we apparently stole a march on last year when we purchased the Belgian. Danny Baily 108 Posted 09/07/2023 at 10:22:18 I'd keep hold of Cannon. He did well in the championship, and we don't have any better options. John Williams 109 Posted 09/07/2023 at 10:53:41 If Milner had opted to join Everton in the 23/24 seasonmany Blues fans would be made up, even though he played across the park.The same could be said of Young, who played 29 timesfor Villa last season, Gerrard sacked and look where theyended up. Can cross a decent ball and pop up with a goal.One season will do me, just keep us above the bottom 6. Iakovos Iasonidis 110 Posted 09/07/2023 at 10:56:31 Nothing good happens at this club...Paper thin squad, no depth, no quality...We need at least 6-7 quality players, we will propably buy 2-3 mediocre ones and we will go down. Only ourselves to blame. Waiting to sell onana in order to buy someone, anyone...propably not even as good as him. Terrific transfer plan John Raftery 111 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:00:21 If Simms is worth £6 - £8m we should be looking for at least that amount for Cannon. I hope Dyche is willing to give him a chance in pre-season. If that doesn’t work out Championship clubs will be queuing to take him on loan. Whichever way we view it our Academy is preventing the club’s finances from being even more in the mire. I don’t understand why people assert it should be scrapped. Tony Abrahams 112 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:08:57 I was reading about the young Southampton fullback who was signed from Chelsea, the other day. I can’t pronounce or spell his name but he made his debut at Goodison a couple of seasons ago and you could see he was a completely natural footballer.Livermancho or something his name is, and there is now talk of Chelsea coming back in for him but The Saints will want around £40 million for him?The pathway to get into the ultra physical EPL, is unbelievably hard for young kids nowadays, and I’ve often asked Liverpool fans what they think of Curtis Jones. He’s not good enough is usually the standard answer, but Klopp seems to have faith in him and wants he really develops then a lot of those same people might have a different answer?I agree with you Brian, I personally think something is wrong with the way young Everton players are coached (although it’s not like I’m an expert) but I do believe more young players would have come through and made the grade, if the club had been more stable with regards not having so many managers over the last seven seasons?Tom Cannon looks like he could be next but I’m not sure Everton will sanction another deal, I might be wrong? Clive Rogers 113 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:10:00 Just because Young possibly did OK for Villa doesn’t mean he will for us. When players are that age, they are fine one week, then suddenly gone the next. Ray Wilson was like that, playing well, as ever at 34, picked up an injury, was out for 4 weeks and when he returned his legs had gone. I predict a disaster with Young. Christy Ring 114 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:10:30 IT'S not as bad as it sounds,and played most of the season at Villa, a natural left back, the same age as Milner, a better option than Godfrey for one season. Tony Abrahams 115 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:18:19 I wouldn’t have wanted Milner, John W, because I believe he has lost the basic pace that is required to play in the big league. I might be wrong but I don’t think he’s the same player who worked that hard in one Merseyside derby at Goodison, a few years ago, that I could have been mistaken for thinking he also had a twin brother on the pitch.In the game when we lost to Liverpool’s second string at Anfield a few years ago, I thought their cause was helped when Milner was taken off injured because he had already been caught trying to play a high line on a couple of occasions, and I think defenders only do this when they haven’t got enough faith in their ability to get back in?If Ashley Young has retained enough pace then I think he will be fine, because he’s got a big heart and only lasted at Manchester United by reinventing himself as a fullback, after going to the club as an attacking wide player. Football though, is obviously all about opinions. Brian Harrison 116 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:18:35 I just hope that its Sean Dyche who is having the biggest say on who comes in and who goes, as at the end of the day it will be his head on the chopping block. Not sure of his record at promoting youngsters from the Burnley academy when he was there, but maybe like here we don't produce enough from our academies. I just think when you havent got great amounts to spend then your recruitment and producing better quality from the academy are vital if we are to survive. Sean Kelly 117 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:21:36 I'd keep Cannon just for his firepower. We need it.I'll get my coat..As for Ashley not so Young. Stinks of desperation and no funds. Ian Hollingworth 118 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:28:53 Thank god Mosh kept billy liar on.Without his vast football experience and negotiating skills we would never have hoped to pull off such a coup.The phone will be ringing off the wall today with all the Chairmen wanting to know just how do Everton do it? Clive Rogers 119 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:36:56 Tony, 115, you’re not wrong. That’s why Liverpool have got rid.Brian, 116, you are correct in what you say, but it will be years before our academy produces first team youngsters and Dyche will be long gone. We have sold the two most likely to succeed this summer. Tom Bowers 120 Posted 09/07/2023 at 11:57:12 Are things that bad that we need to sign a 38 year old because he is free. This is getting ridiculous !!! Dave Abrahams 121 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:07:39 Clive (113), You are correct, there is no guarantee that Young will be successful, f he comes, every player is different, I could mention Power from City who did well, you mention Ray Wilson who became injury prone after injury, Richard Gough stunk in the first game I saw him play for Everton a preseason friendly game, then he had a tremendous season for Everton, his second season and last I think he only played two or three games.Every signing is a risk whether young or old, I’d take that risk on Ashley Young even if it costs us £2M or so, Alli could cost us £10mif he plays a few more games!! Bobby Mallon 122 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:08:22 Robert Tressell 123 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:16:49 Tom # 120, yes - things are that bad. We are doing this deal because we are skint. And because we are skint it's not a daft deal to do. It gives us a bit of extra cover at full-back (a serious problem at the back end of last season). So it's not a case of Thelwell being lazy or incompetent - it's just financials.Obviously it would be great to be going for the likes of Livramento or Thomas from relegated Saints and Leicester, but the reality is we cannot afford them.And it would have been great to keep Samuels-Smith because he's the stand out star of the academy (and only English player to have been included in team of the tournament for the recent U17 Euros). But even if he stayed it's unlikely he'd have got much (if any?) playing time this season.I did wonder whether we might try to get Manning (Swansea LB, free) or Doherty (the former Wolves RB who is also free) but I guess Young can cover both FB positions and is available. Sam Hoare 124 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:17:55 For those with panties in a twist about Young, have a look at this: LinkThe vast majority of Villa fans want him to stay and are disappointed he’s leaving. And they finished comfortably higher than us last season. So long as we’re not paying him ridiculous wages it’s a sensible move that allows us to address other more urgent areas. John Graham 125 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:19:36 Maybe he can do alternate games with Leighton Baines.Does show we have a s t DOF and scouting system though. Steve Cotton 126 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:35:51 And one final point Ashley the salary is only £10k that's all we can offer...A year! Shaun Laycock 127 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:36:29 What the hell are we doing, selling a young left back to Chelsea and bringing in a veteran? Ajay Gopal 128 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:55:03 Sam, what do you think of Adam Wharton of Blackburn Rovers whom Dyche is reportedly keen on? Us and Newcastle are reportedly after him and will cost 15 million in transfer fee. Looks like a playa on YouTube :-) Denis Richardson 129 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:07:56 £50k/pw not as cheap as I'd have hopped but will bring much needed experience to the dressing room and decent back up at full-back. He played enough times last season to show he's got a few games if needed.He won't be our last signing so a good interim step forward to get us through the coming season. Eric Myles 130 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:10:35 If true I hope it's a Gareth Barry / Richard Gough type of inspirational signing not Delphlike. Sean Roe 131 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:14:56 I wonder if Ginola and Gazza are free. Mike Hayes 132 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:18:36 Get the oxygen tent on standby – at this rate the new ground will need a Stannah stair lift to get the players up to the pitch. 🤡🤡🤷 Bill Watson 133 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:18:48 As a short-term back-up for both full-back positions, this will be an excellent signing. Larry O'Hara 134 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:31:53 Riquelme spotted in his wheelchair at John Lennon Airport.. Steve Cotton 135 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:39:01 Defib units every 20 yards on the side of the pitch. James Hughes 136 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:43:36 If he can pass on a few tips to Mykolenko, then it is justified, When he was working with Ashley Cole, his game improved; maybe Young could do the same. Don't agree with selling Samuels-Smith and he won't get any game time at the Chavs. Lee Courtliff 137 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:44:23 I watched Blackburn a few times last season and Wharton looked like a very promising player. Not sure how much we need another midfielder with our limited budget, but just on quality and potential, I'd be very happy to sign this lad.Another Garner, meaning, proven at Championship level so even if he flops for us we'd still get back most of our outlay. And his wages won't be massive, by today's standards. Dave Williams 138 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:45:08 Mike #63 – total common sense!! Ray Said 139 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:01:04 I spent many a happy hour booing this diving bastard when he has played against us. Foolish move. [Bangs head on wall.… Again and again…] Jamie Crowley 140 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:20:59 I think this is terrible.Yes, Young is reliable and often not hurt. Yes, he'd make a capable back up.But this club should not be signing 38-year-olds as it lacks any sell-on and we have no money. Save the dough. We'll be fine with Mykolenko and any one of our back-ups who would be played slightly out of position if Mykolenko is hurt.This just isn't good business. Save da money.Besides, Young is a diving little shit, and cheering the guy on curdles my stomach. Shane Corcoran 141 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:26:22 It's a very tough choice, but Mal #16 giving up supporting the club after over 50 years if they sign Young is a thing of beauty. Patterson, Coleman, Mykolenko, Young and Godfrey covering the full-back positions for a club who need to use their scarce funds further up the pitch makes perfect sense to me. Hopefully it gets done. Jamie Crowley 142 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:26:24 I also have to say, why in the name of all that is holy did we ever sell Antonee Robinson???I remember Mike and I saying it was a mistake. Having to possibly sign Young a few years later really hammers home how big a mistake it was.We sold him for what? Two million to Wigan?Imagine him and Mykolenko competing for a starting spot, pushing one another to be better players.This signing kinda makes me sick if it happens. Rob Birks 143 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:26:32 Here's one scenario… what if Calvert-Lewin isn't fit in 5 weeks?? Robert Leigh 144 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:30:03 He’d be fine playing right wing whipping balls into a striker, with Patterson behind him. Paul Ferry 145 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:40:35 Have to agree with Jamie and didn't I recently see a story linking Robinson to a fairly big money deal somewhere else, I want to say Man City, but that can't be true can it? I do appreciate the pragmatic posts about decent back-up and playing time last season (etc), but a part of me has my hands up in the air in despair that we have been put in a position by blabber droopy blubber jowls (and co) that we turn to someone Ashley's age. Sorry, can't help it, it's how I feel. James Hughes 146 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:41:30 Jamie #140, this club has been signing players with no sell-on for years regardless of age. Think of Tosun, Walcott, Allen, The Viking, Mina, Bernard, Gbamin, Delph. The list goes on. I totally agree about Antonee Robinson. Jack Convery 147 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:43:54 Forest Green have released a former Scottish International centre forward, He might be worth a look.If Young does half as well as Paul Power, it will be okay. If not Dyche and Thelwell will be in the dock. The one next door to the new stadium. Barry Hesketh 148 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:49:14 I think we've all been conned by this 'sell on' mantra that's become part of the fans psyche, I don't want players to arrive at Everton to become saleable assets I want them to be good players who perform well in an Everton shirt, whilst they are at the club, that's what I pay good money to watch. I realise that money is a major factor and that the club is a business, but that's the responsibility of the board and finance guys in the office, and a fine job they've made of that in recent times. I'm starting to believe that Bill, is having his revenge on all of us, he won't be watching - at least not at Goodison - whatever squad is cobbled together come the first game of the season, so why should he care about the quality or age of the squad. Alex Gray 149 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:02:53 He's the same age as Leighton Baines. Being fair, if we'd signed our strikers and attacking options then went for young I'd be a bit more open-minded. But in true Everton fashion, our attacking targets are signing for other clubs and we're celebrating Seamus Coleman signing a 1-year extension for the second week in a row.The club simply cannot read the damn room. Dale Self 150 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:10:15 We are doing this only because it provides much needed cover at a position that is not expensive. This is so we can pay the premium if we need to get another deal over the line. Get some belief or get a drink, this is our transfer season form. For now, working on that. Believe. Ian Bennett 151 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:10:27 Standy by Goodison Exercise - Phil Jones you say? Dale Self 152 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:13:19 Would it help some of you if we posted an Andre the Giant tifo with ‘Believe’ underneath? Or maybe if we stopped using the phrase trans-fers? Ed Prytherch 153 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:49:10 Older players are often good backups provided that their wages are not too high. Young players need to be playing every week which is OK at Man City who play many more games in a season. Ashley Young could be a good signing for us. Mike Gaynes 154 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:49:47 Danny O, good posts all.Conor #78, Mykolenko was NEVER dumped for Godfrey. When Mykolenko was healthy, he started every game. Jamie, dammit, why did you have to bring up Robinson? Every time that giveaway is mentioned, I grit my teeth so hard, I lose a filling. By now I look like Walter Brennan. Sean #117, yep, a top caliber player. Raymond Fox 155 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:56:24 I agree with Barry 148, I don't care if they have sell on value or not if they can play well for us, you have to take into account that older players cost less so its swings and roundabouts.We don't know what sort of financial state the club is in but no one will want us relegated, so I think its certain every effort will be made to make the best signings possible.We are probably not seen as such an attractive destination just now, so thats another complication when we are trying to sign anyone. Sam Hoare 156 Posted 09/07/2023 at 16:05:30 Ajay@128, I really like Adam Wharton. Very interesting young MC but i'm not sure that position is a priority unless we sell Onana. And i'm not sure £15m would be good value for him. We got Garner for less than that after being one of the better midfielders in the Championship. But if we could get Wharton for nearer £10m then it would be a good investment. I don't think they'll sell him for that and I don't think we can afford to pay a lot more for a positions that is not priority, unless we give them great bonuses and sell on. Rob Halligan 157 Posted 09/07/2023 at 16:38:57 In reply to Shaun’s post # 127……….at this moment in time, what we need is experienced premier league players, not youngsters who have yet to kick a ball in anger in the premier league. Samuels-Smith is 17 years old, who I very much doubt will kick a ball for Chelsea in any competition. It’s quite simply not a chance we could afford to take by having him as back up for Mykolenko. What if Mykolenko gets a serious injury early in the season and our only cover was Samuels-Smith? Could he cope with that pressure? Right now, in my opinion, we should not be looking to the future regards bringing in young players, it’s the here and now. We simply need to remain in the premier league until the big move, and also get this financial mess sorted out. Whilst Ashley Youngs age may be against him, we will get him for nothing, providing the rumours are true of course, whilst also banking £4M for the sale of Samuels-Smith. Stability is essential for the next two years, and remaining in the premier league is of paramount importance. If Ashley Young is only going to be a back up, then he will be more than a very reliable back up, and if he plays regularly then we might all be surprised. David Currie 158 Posted 09/07/2023 at 17:05:32 Regarding Ashley Young, Aidy Boothroyd former Watford Premier League manager came over for a month to the soccer club that I coached at in San Diego. I remember asking him who was the best player he ever worked with, his answer was Young and went onto say that his work ethic and the way he looks after himself will take him right to the top and that he will have a long career. He has been and still is a model professional and Aidy was spot on about him. John McFarlane Snr 159 Posted 09/07/2023 at 17:20:38 Hi Rob, [157] I try to avoid getting drawn into arguments regarding individual players, but I agree with your assessment of the current situation. There are many who consider the signing of Ashley Young as a mistake, and there are others who think that as a free transfer it makes sense. Like yourself I think that it's a chance worth taking, because there is so much at stake. Once a player dons the Royal Blue shirt of Everton, he gets my support. Jim Lloyd 160 Posted 09/07/2023 at 17:28:40 I think you're right, Rob. (157)Because we don't know what the position is, re finances, points, transfer ban or anything else, except the Board has said very little, it's guesswork. However,assuming we're skint or near so, wherever we can get the best value goalscorer seems to be our priority. either Loan or buy...whatever is the best we can do. We need experienced cover at left full back and we will do well to get Ashley Young. He's a couple of years older than Seamus, but a top professional and is ready to start the season.We need a goalscorer that is ready to start as well, in case CL's muscle problem kicks off. It's great that we've got Dobbin, and he may well be a bonus for us; but we need an experienced goalscorer, ready to play. Another IF is whether Iwobi wants to leave. If he goes, we need an experienced right wing midfielderWhoever we can get after the two players I look on as priorities, are bonuses. I think this first year is likely to be a crisis year; and the top prioritiy is to avoid relegation and I think we'd just about have enough, if people stay fit, to avoid it. If we find half way through the season, the the Investigation finds us all above board, then we might have money to to buy futher players in January.All I hope is that we don't waste any money we have on similar puddn's that we've spent fortunes on in the past! This coming season, to me, it's like the last chance saloon for our club. Dale Self 161 Posted 09/07/2023 at 17:32:53 Yes to what John and Rob are saying. Honestly, until he signs I hate the player, don’t know him as a person, but if I continue my honesty it is simply because he has been tenacious opponent I really can’t think of him sucking it on the field ever. They all get burned occasionally but he always seemed to figure it out to minimize damage. Ed Prytherch 162 Posted 09/07/2023 at 17:44:44 Young started out as a winger and only later became a wing back/full back. His versatility is a bonus if we sign him. Dean Johnson 163 Posted 09/07/2023 at 17:55:16 Good back up = not better than what we have now.Surely that must be the first thing we consider? Andy Crooks 164 Posted 09/07/2023 at 17:58:43 I think that Ashley Young would be a good signing. Between 32 and 38 depends so much on attitude, fitness and desire. We are not going to sign a single player that any other club in the Premier League wants. So, we rely on Dyche to do some alchemy. Ray Robinson 165 Posted 09/07/2023 at 18:04:19 My dislike of Ashley Young stems from a 3-3 draw at Villa Park about a decade ago when he spent the whole evening diving for penalties and eventually conned the ref into giving one.Having said that, he appears to be a model professional who has looked after himself.I suspect it's the timing of the signing which rankles some. If this were the ultimate deal, our having already sealed the other transfers that we need to make, then more would see this as a sensible move. But because it is the only signing so far, it looks terrible and desperate.Let's see what happens over the next few weeks before passing judgement. Bill Gall 166 Posted 09/07/2023 at 18:11:06 I doubt if anyone would have complained about him if we had him last season when we had to do without Mykolenko. Patterson and Coleman. Our weakness was the lack of goal scoring last season and any large amounts we may have for transfers, this is one of the most important areas we must improve, and after that the midfield. We are playing next season to do what we have failed for the last couple of seasons and that is to stabilize the club in a mid-table position, by improving the most obvious failures from last season with the major one being goal scoring and backup in this area to cover injuries.If we are being honest no one really wants to see the club having to have to sign this type of player, but through bad management the club are forced to look at these type of bargains, and having watched Young a couple of times last season it is a reasonable signing for coverage and I don't think he will let anyone down if called on. Alan J Thompson 167 Posted 09/07/2023 at 18:26:54 Bill (#160); A lot in what you say, Bill, but I can't help feeling that Young and Coleman, no matter what they do this season, is not stabilizing the club and we most probably need two more next season with little likelihood of there being any youngsters ready. It seems just to be delaying a repeat of what got us into this situation. Danny O’Neill 168 Posted 09/07/2023 at 18:48:56 Some very wise and experienced Evertonians in Dave Abrahams and John Senior have made some good constructive comments on the prospect of this signing.Others (Andy Crooks, Tony) have also added a balanced view.As I said earlier, we would enter the season with two promising young full-backs, who would be backed up by two experienced ones who have looked after themselves fitness wise and won't take any nonsense.I get the sentiment about Young. He is a proper nark. I don't mind him being our nark.To repeat, a lot of Villa supporters (who qualified for Europe), are disappointed to be losing him. Sean Kelly 169 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:06:25 Danny, you can't sell this to me unless Billy Bullshit is doing a remake of Dad's frigging Army! Peter Hodgson 170 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:12:58 There are many ageist comments on here about Young which, in our position, are unwarranted. I have never liked him and personally classed him as a good player despite him many times chopping down his opponent after he has been beaten. A dirty sod in other words.However he is a good pro and if he maintains his fitness that is what we need in the season to come. I doubt very much if our opponents will treasure the idea of playing against him having seen him operate at the top level for so many seasons. As I said earlier the important thing thing is maintaining his fitness and there hasn't been any indication that I have seen that makes that a problems so far. A one year contract without high wages to cover left /right full backs when needed is a good solution in the circumstances, particularly if it saves money for our reputed cover (forward planning) for DCL which I strongly believe will be necessary,So go for it. Danny O’Neill 171 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:15:46 I said earlier Sean, I'm leaving the K word out of the equation on this one. Separate debate.This is about the manager and his team bringing in players who they think will add depth. Justin Doone 172 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:20:34 I'm not concerned with a players age. If there good enough and remain fit, healthy and motivated that's all what's needed. Young is right footed but has played left back plenty of times. I could not tell you if he played let back naturally or looked like a fish out of water. Another old ex-winger turned attacking full back is Navas (?) the ex Man Cty. He would have been my preference but I think Young is a good muli-positional player to have for a few seasons. Hopefully he's more lucky than Townsend was (pace, ability and fitness before long term injury) a really good professional and good option. Gary Brown 173 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:22:53 Lonergan, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Young, Doucoure, Gomes, Gueye……As always, just the forward positions letting us down in quest to field the oldest team in Premier League history. Reckon Vardy is available? That would make some of the anti-youth fans in here happy. We could tread water for at least a year or two! Mike Price 174 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:27:55 He’s light years better than Mykolenko, whatever his age. Will Mabon 175 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:30:54 Peter, a small point: please don't tag discussion of the undeniable effects of age in professional sport with an "ist/ism".No-one is discriminating but merely addressing inescapable reality. Pretty soon, Young won't be playing pro' sport anywhere, due to age. Gary Brown 176 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:42:27 Ooooer! Just as I say forwards are letting us down. I see Rodrigo rumour getting warm again! That record could be ours! PS for those still advocating aged players, 11 of our current 22 man squad are out of contract next year. Guess making it 60-70% will do us the world of good. SMH. Gary Brown 177 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:43:15 Well said Will. Spot on. James Newcombe 178 Posted 09/07/2023 at 20:03:30 Rumours abound on Twitter that we are in for the two old geezers off The Muppet Show, next. Bill Watson 179 Posted 09/07/2023 at 20:08:26 Gary; Onana, Godfrey, Patterson, Garner, Branthwaite, Mykolenko and McNeil are all quite young and, hopefully, we'll be able to add Cannon to that list, if he steps up.Any squad is a mixture of ages but an immediate concern is to bring in experienced cover for the full-back positions and I think Young fits that bill. In fact, if he signs, it'll probably be Mykolenko who ends up being the cover! Paul Turner 180 Posted 09/07/2023 at 20:46:13 Mike Wood, Canadian cyclist, powered up the Puy de Dome climb to win today's stage of the Tour de France. He's 37 later this year... Gary Brown 181 Posted 09/07/2023 at 20:48:18 Bill,I'd rather have another 6-7 of the players you mention than over-the-hill stop-gap has-beens like Young.Why does cover have to be “experienced”? Why not have “potential” as cover? Give younger kids a chance to have a go. In a worst-case scenario, Godfrey's done well backing up Mykolenko…. so I don't see a risk of having a “Samuels-Smith” type in there also. At least that shows we give a platform. The message you're sending is we're back to the elephant graveyard years of Gazza and Ginola. Brent Stephens 182 Posted 09/07/2023 at 20:51:08 Yes Paul, and Mark Cavendish aged 38 still on the tour until his busted shoulder. Football players only have to "endure" 90 minutes; Tour de France riders several hours, daily, for the best part of 3 weeks. Sean Kelly 183 Posted 09/07/2023 at 20:58:55 Whether you like it or not, Danny, that turd you don't mention is front and centre in this discussion. Unless I've got it wrong, he is still our negotiator, so much bullshit about change. Ben King 184 Posted 09/07/2023 at 21:07:02 Gary #181,‘Godfrey has done well backing up Mykolenko'The problem when you spew stuff like this is that it discredits everything else you say because it's absurd. It's complete nonsense. It's such disinformation that one wonders whether you watch Everton matches. Sure, he was a decent back-up option at left-back in the past but last season he was a complete utter liability. Gary Brown 185 Posted 09/07/2023 at 21:18:49 Ben - other than two bad games starting with Man Utd, in which the entire team was out of kilter btw, most will agree he's done okay there. Also, if you try actually digesting my post instead of reading it and dribbling, you'll see I'm arguing that's “backup to the backup” and a reason why we can take a chance with “potential” as a backup, instead of players graveyard ready grandads. Disinformation? Try watching less media. Jim Lloyd 186 Posted 09/07/2023 at 22:06:09 Gary, we're taking him because he is able, knows the way of premiership players and is costing us comparatively little for his wages. I think if Dyche and Thelwell thought we had a sufficiently capable left back in the club as a stand in, then they wouldn't waste money on Young.If they had enough money to buy a top class Premiership full back, they wouldn't likely take Young. If they felt they had a player ready made to back up Myko, then they wouldn't need Young.It look's very much, like the situation we're in, Young won't be the last of the Free transfers. Gary Brown 187 Posted 09/07/2023 at 22:16:39 Jim - if he were capable, Unai Emery wouldn’t be binning him. It’s utterly embarrassing that fans think we are no longer Villa level. 12 months ago they were in a relegation fight too. Not long before that they were championship. For me, it’s this “good enough for us” shite that lets the owner and Billy to get away with it so long. Andrew Bentley 188 Posted 09/07/2023 at 22:19:41 We don’t need back ups. We have the worst 11 remaining in the prem this season after scraping through from relegation the last 2 season. What we need is players that will push out the existing 11 to be back ups and make the team better.Ashley Young is not the answer. Just screams of a lack of a plan and just trying to sign anyone who is free. Danny O’Neill 189 Posted 09/07/2023 at 22:40:32 I'll have to kindly agree to disagree Andrew.We do need back up. For several seasons now, our squad has been thread bare. Scratch the surface and with a few injuries, we are down to the bones and untried kids.All opinions, but we do need back up.Most clubs have that principle in place. Jamie Sweet 190 Posted 09/07/2023 at 22:44:30 On reflection, and with the additional input of some contributors regarding his playing time last season, plus the apparent positive reviews from Villa fans, this perhaps isn't quite the stupid idea I first thought it was.However, how many signings have we made in recent years, where the only thing we have to look forward to from that player is "getting his wages off the books". It is a very sad indictment of how piss poor our recruitment has been overall, and I do worry that we'll be thinking the same thing about Ashley Young in the not-too-distant future.It does seem like we're run by people who are totally incapable of learning from our past mistakes.I'm expecting that we'll be asked to judge our transfers at the end of the transfer window rather than now, and perhaps this will prove to be shrewd if it means we can invest in a decent striker. I believe we're still waiting for the striker that Mosh promised us at the end of the last transfer window though aren't we? Andrew Bentley 191 Posted 09/07/2023 at 22:48:38 You’ve missed my point Danny. If the goal is to sign back ups then that doesn’t make the quality of the first team better.The goal needs to be signing players that make the first team better, and then the current incumbents in that position become the back ups.Completely agree that we need a bigger squad and more options - the point I am making is that we need to bring in people who should be first choice and make us better.Let’s say we need to sign 5 extra players to give our squad more depth (I’ve made that number up, it’s likely to be a lot more!) then I’d rather we get 5 players in who become our first choice, rather than signing 5 players who are back up to the current bunch who have been playing relegation football for 2 seasons. We need players to push us on is my point Jim Lloyd 192 Posted 09/07/2023 at 22:52:52 Can't agree Gary, but that's just my opinion, and if it were left to us, we'd have as many opinions as us lot. What I feel about it, is if our manager and DoF have chosen him, it's because they think he's the best available. I think Unai Emery is letting Young go, because he thinks he's got a better option available. It's likely Villa are a more attractive club and have also got more funds available I'm not so sure it's "good enough for us shite" I think it's more likely that Young is the best option available to us. I'm not so sure it screams of a lack of a plan as Andrew says, either. It looks to me like there is a plan; and it will consist of Dyche and Thelwell trying to find the best available players on the very limited financial means the club is constricted by. Danny O’Neill 193 Posted 09/07/2023 at 23:00:12 Not missing your point Andrew.You are saying we don't need back up.Any squad needs back ups. On the full back front, which is topical of this thread, as I said earlier, we have two young promising fullbacks.We now potentially have two very experienced back ups. Gary Brown 194 Posted 09/07/2023 at 23:24:01 Your point is spot on Andrew; we MUST target players who are going to push to replace - and ergo improve on - the players we have now. Signing players JUST for backup reasons only is an utter waste. Don Alexander 195 Posted 09/07/2023 at 23:44:29 Ashley Young is as desperate a signing as a club run for years by two colossal dickheads can make,And yet, as a direct result of their dickheadedness, he's likely to be this summer's marquee signing.Says it all really. Si Cooper 196 Posted 10/07/2023 at 01:44:42 Not sure why everything needs to be assessed as a statement of intent.This should obviously be classed instead as a relatively small gamble for a short period of time that could pay off.Andrew (191), much easier said than done unfortunately. Iain Johnston 197 Posted 10/07/2023 at 05:00:19 What... no link to Oxlade-Chamberlain yet?That's just lazy journalism. If I was a journo I would have wound up half the fans in the Premier League with that one by now, laid back satisfied in my fat comfy leather armchair and watch as the clickbait counter spins like a hamster wheel... Alan J Thompson 198 Posted 10/07/2023 at 06:17:13 Si (#196); A pity that Antonee Robinson or Ishe Samuels-Smith couldn't be seen as relatively small gambles which if either paid off would have held us in good stead for quite a few years, whereas the two probable full-back covers will themselves probably need replacing next year. Doesn't really come under forward planning unless it is thought they will do well at a mid-table Championship side the season following this one. Danny O’Neill 199 Posted 10/07/2023 at 06:23:11 Alan @198.Have you seen Samuels-Smith play?I haven't but I'm intrigued as many who have seem to rate him highly.I'd like to know what it is that has gotten so many energised about this one.I genuinely can't comment on him as I've never seen him play. Alan J Thompson 200 Posted 10/07/2023 at 06:38:02 Danny (#199); Well we'll never get the chance to see him play with us and, other than reading Villa fans comments, when was the last time you saw Young play, and I don't mean Alex? And does your argument also apply to the never seen in an Everton first team Antonee Robinson.It's no good reasoning that he is not highly rated when a Premier League side is willing to pay a reported £4 million for his services, or are you suggesting they've never seen him either? Danny O’Neill 201 Posted 10/07/2023 at 07:18:19 With the other half being a Villa supporter, I've watched him quite a few times in the past few seasons Andrew.I take it you mean Alex Young in your reference?I was born in 1971 so never saw him, just listened to stories like a lot of us. So no, I am not referring to him. Ashley Young.Chelsea have history of doing this only to spit them out of the system and make a lot more money on the players than we can right now. Sadly, we are in a position where we take what we can get when we can get it to help the manager build the team he wants. That's where we are and we all know why, so I don't need to labour that point.My personal opinion is that if he is as good as those who have seen him make out, he would be better off staying put and trying to push for a place. I'll reiterate, I'm not criticising the player. I can't. I haven't seen him play to make comment.There will be multiple factors at play. The club's intent (we had the Rooney interview not long ago) and the also the manager's plans or wants.The fact we already have two young fullbacks. What are the manager's priorities? This manager will be thinking relatively short-term (I think - don't know).Also, it is often not down to the player unfortunately. But maybe the bright lights of the Fulham Road are an attraction that turns his head. Who knows?I suspect he will spend most of the next few years playing at Cobham (read Finch Farm) before being farmed out on loan and then sold at profit. That's their model in general.We just don't know. All that I know are the pre-season fixture dates and we play Fulham on the opening day of the season. Tony Abrahams 202 Posted 10/07/2023 at 07:24:54 Consolidate, consolidate, consolidate. The boring repetitive circus has now gone full circle and just as it was at the beginning of the most tedious era in Everton’s very long history, we once again seem to have an opportunist conman digging in, aided by an absent owner who has been played like a fool, and then absolute silence from everyone else.It’s not about winning, it’s about consolidating, and one day soon in the distant future, the new ground will open and suddenly we will all begin to see the value of Bill Kenwright’s amazing tenure. Fuck the trophies, they are only for the big clubs, but just look at our new ground? They won’t be able to call us plucky anymore, and this is all down to me. I’m the greatest ever chairman of Everton football club, because I made the people understand it’s all about consolidating, rather than becoming a Leeds, a Leicester, a Forest, or a Manchester City. Danny O’Neill 203 Posted 10/07/2023 at 07:33:58 He simply cannot be around for the start of the season, let alone the new Stadium Tony.If he had any ounce of decency in him, he would know that and would have realised it years ago.There lies the problem.I could use a few analogies and parallels.The blind leading the blind, but that would be offensive to our supporters, so applies to dumb and dumber upstairs.Or blue Lions led by donkeys.I think that is more appropriate to how we have been treated with the utmost disrespect and contempt.It's only Monday. Another week in the Everton madhouse lies ahead. Jerome Shields 204 Posted 10/07/2023 at 07:40:53 Ernie#56Alot of your post I agree with.When I talk of survival it is exactly the attitude that in needed now by the Manager.Especiallly when the coming season is going to be very much dependent on him, with limited resources available.He really can't be dependent on a regime that has run Everton into the ground and is still operating. Ashley Young providies good back up in various positions, which Dyche has already found he has needed.My main concern is lack of pace which is a perennial problem at Everton, but obviously Everton are going to be set up defensively, with a look for improvement in attack. Alan J Thompson 205 Posted 10/07/2023 at 07:49:30 Danny(#201); Perhaps Chelsea may have been unwilling to wait but you do raise the prospect that he could have been "trialed" in preseason games. It could be that he has to have his registration changed during a transfer window and I wonder if that applies to those not registered to the Premier League as part of a squad of 25 which may not apply to those under a certain age. I very much doubt he would be in Chelsea's first team squad.As for Chelsea loaning and then, as you say, "spitting" them out at a profit, don't Everton do the same thing, albeit on a smaller scale? I suppose the last couple to come through at Everton were Barkley and Davies. I can't think of any others that weren't first at other clubs academies or only made very limited, if any, first team appearances.Oh, and in my time I've been called many things (yes, probably that one as well) but I can't remember Andrew being among them. First time for everything, I suppose, but somewhat later for promising juniors. Danny O’Neill 206 Posted 10/07/2023 at 08:02:04 Sorry Alan,I do multi task in the mornings and confuse myself.Yes, we do similar, but just not on the same scale as Chelsea.A sad indictment of our brand in comparison to Chelsea (yes Chelsea)?Or a sad indictment of our youth system?Combination of both?I've seen this happen at Schalke. A few years back, Bayern snapped up a certain Manuel Neuer. A couple of years later, they took the follow on keeper Nubel as a potential successor. Played once before he was shipped out on loan to Monaco.Schalke fell into the double edged trap of selling from their very productive academy. Check out the products over the years - top drawer.How much of that was the hawks circling or the club willing to sell and cash in, or the players' intent is anyone's guess. Steve Brown 207 Posted 10/07/2023 at 08:10:35 A couple of thoughts on the discussion.The number of young players that a club like Chelsea have on their books should be regulated. Equally, the number of young players that clubs can sign on a transfer fee below 18 years old.Given the size of the benches now permitted and 5 subs per game, clubs should also be required to retain 2 spots for young players (23 yo and below).Clubs like Chelsea are just farming talent from other rivals for talent to sell at profit. And agents are giving poor advice to these kids to earn a commission. Alex Gray 208 Posted 10/07/2023 at 08:15:24 Steve Chelsea have been doing this for twenty years and nobody has done a thing to stop them sadly. Danny O’Neill 209 Posted 10/07/2023 at 08:17:30 It's a very valid point Steve.I think the entire academy system needs reviewing. And I mean holistically, not just Everton.It is a cash cow that is manipulating young kids with dreams from a young age. A very young age.Clubs would do better to engage with grass roots and leave those young players in the natural environment and support them in a different way whilst still monitoring them. Ian Jones 210 Posted 10/07/2023 at 08:28:43 If Ashley Young comes in, I imagine he'll bring in some footballing nous and professionalism, may even be able to teach our defenders a thing or three Alan J Thompson 211 Posted 10/07/2023 at 08:33:15 Danny (#206); The Germans snapping up young keepers! That would never do at the Marigold Tearooms, sorry, Finch Farm, nor anything solid from the Rock Emporium or worthy of the Entertainment Arcade. Although we could be worthy of the name, All-at-Sea. Danny O’Neill 212 Posted 10/07/2023 at 08:43:33 Google players that have come out of the Schalke academy over the years Alan. Different class. They don't get the recognition of Ajax or Barcelona, but it's pretty impressive. And mostly local.I go out once or twice a season and it's great to be able to watch the development teams on the academy pitches in the shadow of the stadium before the match.Not playing behind locked gates like Finch Farm and other English Premier League clubs. John Williams 213 Posted 10/07/2023 at 08:56:52 Not one to spread wild gossip, but I live about 3 miles away from where Jarrad Branthwaite was living and the house has now gone up for sale.Of cause, he may want a larger home or move to another area. Who knows? Bill Watson 214 Posted 10/07/2023 at 09:14:45 Gary #181,I've seen every minute of every game Godfrey has played and I can assure you he ain't no full back! If we're relying on him we're doomed! Alan J Thompson 215 Posted 10/07/2023 at 09:22:27 Danny (#209); I couldn't agree more. Having coached kids cricket from Under-11s to U-17s in Western Australia where there is Community Cricket (local clubs) to District Cricket at U-13, U-15 and U-17 levels (games scheduled to allow players to play both competitions in a season and the Metropolitan area split into quarters) before Senior levels or Grade cricket if good enough, the latter being where Sheffield Shield State teams are selected, I would suggest that there must be something overseeing Coaching levels as some coaches, despite having done the courses, try to change everything about young cricketers rather than encouraging their better talents. I've seen promising bowlers ruined by coaches who want another fast bowler in the Dennis Lillee mold and batsmen dropped for playing a reverse sweep in the nets.However, they do play with their mates and schools, if they run teams and some have recognized courses, as well as having a pathway to a career if good enough. There are also State teams at U-15 and 17 levels which usually only play at an annual carnival in a selected State. Oh, and the girls are allowed to play with boys and can play upto 2 years under their age level.Just as an aside, it is also necessary to get a police clearance as permitted to work with children if you wish to coach. Jim Lloyd 216 Posted 10/07/2023 at 09:28:02 Don (195) I think there may be more signings that could be called desperate; but I think it's a sign of how strapped for cash the club is. Sometime in the future (exceedingly hopefully) we might find ourselves out of this pit that the "worlds best Evertonian" has guided us unerringly into.For now though, it looks like it's a continuation of Dyche and Thelwell, doing their best to save as much money as they can to buy the best goalscorer they can. What that sum will be for a goalscorer...who knows. I'm not expecting it to be any more than £20miiion or so. Perhaps not even that! I'll be made up if we can afford a decent right winger as well; but who knows, we mightn't have the money. Even if we do have some Arteta money stashed away the club is not an attractive proposition for good young players. It won't be until we see a dramatic improvement in the Boardroom make up, and who can hopefully begin to pull this club in an upward direction.While Kenwright is Chairman, I can't see him being any use except he's the only one left of the previous Board who is culpable for the mess we are in. Hope I'm wrong but I can't see us buying all the quality players we need. It might be loans and free transfers until we're out of this mess. George McKane 217 Posted 10/07/2023 at 09:42:51 Danny - as you know I have been following The Bundeligea for 25 years and have spent a great deal of time - like you in Germany - my team is Freiburg - I just like them - but I have worked extensively on Koln and got to seeing some games - believe it or not played some 5 A Side at Koln FC - a long time ago - also had the odd Koln FC Player in The Dark House - but the point I wanted to make is they built their training ground in The late 50’s - or earlier/later - next to their main ground - training was open to the public and you could have a meal and watch the players train - no secrets given away I’m sure - on a personal note - agree with Chris and others about language - and trivialising big words - I have returned to UK - urgently - and have been here in Cancer Specialist Ward for 4 weeks - possibly starting Chemotherapy this week - big meeting tomorrow with Doctors - BUT - to use this word and others in a football conversation is beyond me and has no place - not overplaying anything - but I am battling for my future - Up The Blues. Brian Harrison 218 Posted 10/07/2023 at 09:49:04 Good luck George and I hope your meeting with your doctor is a positive one for you, and that you will soon be back sending us your cosmic waves. Dave Abrahams 219 Posted 10/07/2023 at 09:51:54 George (217) Best of luck George, fingers crossed and palms held together saying a few prayers for you George,God bless, Everton can be put aside for the moment George. George McKane 220 Posted 10/07/2023 at 09:53:53 Thank you Brian and Dave and everyone for the good wishes - catching those cosmic grooves. Danny O’Neill 221 Posted 10/07/2023 at 10:00:42 Same here, Alan, I had to have clearance to coach youth teams at Hayes & Yeading. Although I had high level Government clearance anyway! I think I'm still on the system and can never visit Russia or China without disruption at port of entry.I am a big promoter in coaching and leaving kids in their natural environment for as long as possible and even when they get taken on, don't lock them behind closed gates. It's why so many are increasingly subject to mental health issues. They are denied a normal life from a young age.I've been to Western Australia. In my military days, I stayed in the barracks in Swanbourne. Visited Perth which was okay, but my favourite place was Fremantle. Ray Jacques 222 Posted 10/07/2023 at 10:02:31 Whether Ashley Young can play a useful role for us short term remains to be seen. However, the fact that we are not signing Ollie Watkins from Villa but Ashley Young sums up the last farcical seven years of amateur management at Everton.Quite fancy Villa as dark horses to rattle the top four this season. Jim Lloyd 223 Posted 10/07/2023 at 10:47:28 That's the way it is Ray, we've thrown away a king's ransom to end up skint! I remember My dad telling me when I started going the match and John Moores was funding the great team of the Sixties (brilliant time to be a Blue !) about Sunderland. They spent a fortune and ended up being relegated.Well, we've ended up skint, by the look of it; and you're right. Seven years to blow a fortune and end up skint. We've also got a Chairman who led us this. I wonder if he will be hear at the start of next season and is he going to keep up his disappearing act? I just hope his interim chairmanship is very "interim"! Lynn Maher 224 Posted 10/07/2023 at 10:59:22 George, I will be sending you positive vibes. Your posts have always been uplifting. Very best wishes to you. George McKane 225 Posted 10/07/2023 at 11:00:50 Thank you Lynn. Danny O’Neill 226 Posted 10/07/2023 at 11:51:47 George,I wish you god's speed.It has been great meeting you in person. We will do again.Fantastic talking to you on the phone. Wonderful reading your writings about the thing that brings so many of us together.Eternal Evertonian. Bill Griffiths 227 Posted 10/07/2023 at 12:01:33 Best wishes, George, it has been a pleasure to make your acquaintance. Fingers crossed and hope to meet you again soon at the Dark House. Neil Copeland 228 Posted 10/07/2023 at 12:09:56 Good luck George, keep fighting and use the cosmic waves positivity. Looking forward to meeting again soon at The Dark House. John McFarlane Snr 229 Posted 10/07/2023 at 12:27:42 Hi George, [217] Best wishes to you, in these difficult times, "football pales into insignificance", and I will say a prayer for you. Although you and I only met on a couple of occasions, I really enjoyed your company. I have just submitted an article that may interest you, "The Ups And Downs Of The Original Twelve", you will find it on the 'General Forum/Messages' thread. Paul Ferry 235 Posted 10/07/2023 at 13:03:06 Dear George, you are a real inspiration and source of knowledge and very best wishes for your health and that belief and strength and resilience that I so much admire will get you to Bramley Moore for many moons to come Take care of yourself and send those cosmic waves into yourself. Tony Everan 236 Posted 10/07/2023 at 14:45:44 Sending posso-vibrations George, best of luck to you 💙 Bill Watson 237 Posted 10/07/2023 at 15:04:55 Great to see your post George! As you know, I'm not superstitious but I'll be keeping everything crossed that everything goes well, tomorrow. Peter Mills 238 Posted 10/07/2023 at 15:19:13 George, sending you very best wishes and posso vibes. Dale Self 239 Posted 10/07/2023 at 15:34:52 George, I don’t want to overplay this but I think we are all fighting for your future. The Bluest of positive vibes to you my man. Brent Stephens 240 Posted 10/07/2023 at 16:26:09 George M. I echo all the positive vibes for you as above.And, yes, beyond me also how anybody can use the "cancer" word as a throwaway criticism of somebody. Some people, eh. Mike Gaynes 241 Posted 10/07/2023 at 17:11:40 George, we've never met but I've enjoyed your ethereal posts here for many years. I'd like to join the rest in wishing you the very best in your battle. There are a fair number of survivors here on TW, and we look forward to welcoming you into our club. Stay strong and positive, and ride the cheers of this crowd to victory. Eddie Dunn 242 Posted 10/07/2023 at 17:32:57 George, we have never met but I have enjoyed your many posts over the years along with the odd video from the Dark House. I have missed your contributions and wish you the very best of outcomes from your meeting with the Doctors and whatever treatment you have.I hope our positive vibes help you in this horrid time and you pull through to continue with us all, on this other battle that we all share. Barry Hesketh 243 Posted 10/07/2023 at 19:27:06 Alan Myers reckons that Young will join Everton in the next 48 hours - that could mean anything if it's an Everton 48 hours - with a one-year deal and an option of a second. Good luck tomorrow George, and make sure you're fit and able when the new ground opens. Dale Self 244 Posted 10/07/2023 at 19:31:49 What?? A signing? Synchronize watches, hit the theme music. Sean Kelly 246 Posted 10/07/2023 at 19:37:51 George best wishes to you lad. Having uplifted our spirits on recent dark journeys I hope you take all the positive vibes and blessings from all us evertonians on your journey to full recovery. God bless. Christy Ring 247 Posted 10/07/2023 at 20:46:40 George always loved your posts, wishing you best wishes. Young can still do a job, but we need a few serious signings. Christine Foster 248 Posted 10/07/2023 at 20:47:38 George, news trickles down under slowly, so please forgive any delay in wishing you a positive outcome. They say all roads lead to Rome, for Evertonians that's Bramley Moore Dock! Each off us face the journey there with trepidation but never alone. You have thousands of friends you have never met but look forward to your posts, the future is bright, the future is blue. Get well soon lad, 50,000 hands are reaching down to give you a hand.. Andy Crooks 249 Posted 10/07/2023 at 21:04:14 Best wishes George. Won't ever forget the taxi, Derek Knox and I shared with you from Bramley Moor to Lime Street. As I recall you leapt out and the taxi driver said"what the fuck was that". Cry tough,George, everyone on here are cheering you on. Christine Foster 250 Posted 10/07/2023 at 21:07:20 Young.. I wonder if Leighton Baines keeps fit... I mean, come on, is he there to make up squad numbers as back up? Surely they can't be contemplating a starting role?It's pretty clear what's happening now, cost is being cut out of the club big time. Players shed, none brought in. Focus is on tweaking what we have and selective use of the up and coming with experienced pros alongside. It seems like a plan. Decisions on who stays or goes have been made, apart from another striker I cannot see any money being used, whilst definitely not a fire sale, we will be leaner and hungrier. Dyche has to have them super fit if it's to work.It's been a long time coming, but there is a massive culling at the club to make both it's cost base more attractive and cut out the bloated numbers unwanted or unneeded. Currently at least the focus appears to be primarily on further reducing the squad numbers rather than loaning out players. After the last two seasons I hope they get this one right. Mal van Schaick 251 Posted 10/07/2023 at 21:10:31 A crap signing. Another backward step. Terrible. 