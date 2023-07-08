Sky: Everton set to sign free-agent Young

Updated Everton have held discussions with Ashley Young about the possibility of signing the former Manchester United man on a free transfer this summer, with the veteran due to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Alan Myers of Sky Sports News reported over the weekend that the Blues have been in contact with Young who left Aston Villa this summer when his contract there expired.

The 38-year-old is now a free agent and it would appear as though Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche have pin-pointed the former England international as a potential addition to add depth at right-back and another option on the wing.

Despite his age, Young remains in good shape and fitness and played 29 times for Villa last season, scoring one goal.

Myers tweeted that Young, who made 261 appearances for United, has already turned down overtures from clubs in the English Championship and the Premier League and Everton are now favourites to sign him, with the transfer expected to be wrapped up by the middle of the week.

Young is reportedly being offered a one-year contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months, a deal that newly-promoted Luton Town are believed to have matched.

