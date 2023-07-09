Season › 2022-23 › News New 2-year contract for keeper Virginia Lyndon Lloyd 09/07/2023 13comments | Jump to last Everton reserve goalkeeper Joao Virginia has agreed a new 2-year contract with the club. The young Portuguese stopper spent last season on loan in the Dutch league with SC Cambuur but could now get the chance to vie with veteran Andy Lonergan, who agreed to a contract extension last week, for the number two spot behind Jordan Pickford. Asmir Begovic left the club last month at the end of his contract having turned down fresh terms to remain at Goodison Park but it is unclear if the Blues are in the market for a more experienced back-up. Everton signed Virginia from Arsenal's academy in August 2018 and he was a fixture for what was then the Under-23s before going out on a series of loans at Reading, Sporting Lisbon, and Cambuur. Reader Comments (13)

David Bromwell 1 Posted 09/07/2023 at 12:32:07
Virginia is a funny one. Looked okay when saw I him play but seems to have a rough time while away on loan. Presumably our Number 2 now so fingers crossed he can do the business.

Tony Abrahams 2 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:07:58
It sounds like Virginia possibly suffers with nerves, David?

Paul Hewitt 3 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:48:05
Surely this means he will be our Number 2 goalkeeper. Paul Ferry 4 Posted 09/07/2023 at 14:53:06 Wish I could get excited or at least pleased by this. I simply cannot. Ian Bennett 5 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:02:35 Like a new signing. Gary Brown 6 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:09:49 Good choice for once. Well, as long as we use him as number 2 and not just extend to loan out again. Still a young keeper, and decent experience for his age. Hopefully good enough for the no-hope cups and saves buying another grandad to add £20-40k a week to bill for no reason. Ajay Gopal 7 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:42:13 I remember he played well in the FA Cup game against Man City a couple of seasons ago (?) and had kept a clean sheet until they got a lucky rebound from the crossbar. I hope he can get a few games and is able to show the fans what he is capable of. However, my opinion is that it would be a big risk to rely on him and Lonergan if Pickford were to be out for an extended period of time (knocking on wood). Paul Ferry 8 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:49:44 Agree, Ajay, this puts too much weight/importance/pressure on Pickford, who I hope with all fingers tightly crossed will be with us at the start of September. Lee Courtliff 9 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:50:42 He looked fine when he played against City and Burnley a couple of years ago. I'd much prefer this over wasting yet more money on a back up that hardly ever plays anyway. James Flynn 10 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:53:56 Didn't see this coming. He's terrible.This past March I put this in the ToffeeWeb LoanWatch thread."Played his last game on 21 January. After which the manager said, “He has made too many of the same kinds of mistakes in recent weeks, which made the team restless.” Not good. Hasn't played since. One year left on his contract, the club will have to find someone somewhere to take Joao on loan for his last season with us. He's 24 come October and will never be big-league quality."And he didn't play any games after March, either.I'll stick with my opinions, then and now.If he's going to be our #2 keeper, I pray that Pickford doesn't get injured. Habib Erkan Jr 11 Posted 09/07/2023 at 15:57:19 Kevin continues to do his best to make lemonade out of the lemons Andy Mack 12 Posted 09/07/2023 at 16:31:07 Strange one, but it makes sense as he's already here and will (hopefully) barely play. I'd be more confident with 'free again' Robles as a backup to Pickford and Joao taking Lonergans 'third keeper' shirt. It is a shame that Joao's loans did nothing to iron out the errors in his game. Alan J Thompson 13 Posted 09/07/2023 at 17:21:32 Obviously it has occurred to somebody that we might be light on for a bench if last season is anything to go by. Given their references from respective loan managers Tyrer might have been a better choice. 