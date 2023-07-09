New 2-year contract for keeper Virginia

09/07/2023



Everton reserve goalkeeper Joao Virginia has agreed a new 2-year contract with the club.

The young Portuguese stopper spent last season on loan in the Dutch league with SC Cambuur but could now get the chance to vie with veteran Andy Lonergan, who agreed to a contract extension last week, for the number two spot behind Jordan Pickford.

Asmir Begovic left the club last month at the end of his contract having turned down fresh terms to remain at Goodison Park but it is unclear if the Blues are in the market for a more experienced back-up.

Everton signed Virginia from Arsenal's academy in August 2018 and he was a fixture for what was then the Under-23s before going out on a series of loans at Reading, Sporting Lisbon, and Cambuur.

To date he has made just three first-team appearances for the Toffees, one in each of the Premier League, EFL Cup and FA Cup, with his display in the last game a valiant one as he kept Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at bay for three quarters of the game before two late goals put the Citizens through.

