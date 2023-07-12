Goalkeeper coach Billy Mercer steps in

Everton have made a short-term appointment of Billy Mercer as goalkeeping coach to stand in for Alan Kelly, who is set to undergo knee surgery.

Mercer has worked with Sean Dyche previously when they were both at Burnley. The 54-year-old is with the squad at Everton's pre-season training camp in Switzerland where he will put Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan and Billy Crellin through their paces.

Mercer started his playing career at Liverpool, having grown up in the Cantril Farm area of the city. He then went on to represent Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Chesterfield and Bristol City before retiring in 2003.

