Dominic Calvert-Lewin opens up on preparing to beat his injury challenges Michael Kenrick 12/07/2023 Everton's top striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been talking about taking ownership of his perennial injury problems by committing to extra work in a speciality German clinic before heading to Switzerland with the rest of the team. Dominic had already started his preparations for the new season long before his Everton team-mates returned to Finch Farm last Thursday. Desperate to find a long-term solution to his recent struggles, he visited the Myos Sports and Health Clinic in Munich to re-evaluate and start to build better foundations for his body. "I'm progressing really well and feeling good," he told evertontv. "I'm just upping and upping it every day, every week so far. "I was back in before the lads as well, so this is more like my third week back in rather than my first. I worked pretty much all the way through the off-season. "I tried to have a little rest, but for the most part, I just wanted to be back on the grass and running around playing football. The work I did was done to put myself in the best position possible for the new season. "Obviously, it's a massive season for myself and for the club. For me, it's about getting back to the level that I know I'm capable of getting to on a consistent basis. "That's been the frustrating thing for myself and everybody watching, because I think people know what I'm capable of doing on the pitch and know I can affect games, so to not be able to do that consistently has been very frustrating — and that's why I've done the extra work. It's going well, and I'm building up to where I want to be. "Obviously, after finishing the season not how I wanted to finish it on a personal note, it was a time to re-evaluate and start to build better foundations with my body. "It was really good. It was an opportunity for me to get some extra training and extra work in. I was there for just over a week, doing double sessions. "It makes it feel better when the games aren't being played and everyone else is on their holidays, so you don't feel the rush of telling yourself, 'get back fit, get back fit'. "I was able to go there and do some work that is going to stand me in good stead for this season." Reader Comments (21) Ian Horan 1 Posted 11/07/2023 at 13:44:36 This obsession with Calvert-Lewin being a top striker!! Let's be clear injuries or not he is never a 20-goals-a-season striker!! Before his fans state before his injuries etc, he actually had Gylfi, James, Richarlison and Digne as his supply line. Going forward and with penalties, I think he will be lucky if stayed fit for 10 to 12 league goals a season. A Dyche inspired signing will be Chris Wood from Newcastle. He went to Forest on loan last season but got injured. Really losing my passion for Everton atm. James Flynn 2 Posted 11/07/2023 at 14:20:05 "This obsession with DCL being a top striker!!"Said no Evertonian ever.We're better with Dom in the side than playing without him.Given his injury record the last 2 seasons, we need to sign some firepower. That's true.But calling him a "top striker!!!!!!" is something you made up. Jonathan Oppenheimer 3 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:13:22 This Evertonian says Calvert-Lewin is a top striker if healthy for a season. I’d say he’s more of a 14-17 goal scorer than 10-12, which puts him top 10 in the Premier League.Which leads me to agree that it’s tough in our financial situation to attract a proven goal scorer at the top level, because they’d essentially be coming in as back-up to him as long as he’s healthy. Puts us in a pickle, because as long as he’s with us, he’s first-choice if not injured. Bill Gall 4 Posted 11/07/2023 at 16:35:04 Strange some people are writing Calvert-Lewin off before he is given a chance to prove he was maybe brought back too soon, and he is now over his injuries.He can score goals given the opportunity, and he may start scoring with McNiel in the team who also can score. Andrew Ellams 5 Posted 11/07/2023 at 17:45:53 James,"This obsession with Calvert-Lewin being a top striker!!" – Said no Evertonian ever.We're better with Dom in the side than playing without him.But is that because the backup in the squad is so unbelieveably bad rather than him being actually that good? Paul Kossoff 6 Posted 12/07/2023 at 14:54:44 This is the "no news is good news" item. We have nothing to tell you so we need cover stories to hide the fact we have fucked up completely.What do we expect from Calvert-Lewin? Only now to stay fit and play most of the games. Will that happen? I doubt it with his recent track record. The news I want is not us bringing in 38-year-old full-backs or 19-year-old wingers, we need a striker, a proven one because, if we have to rely on Maupay to get the goals, we are fucked before we start. Sam Hoare 7 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:03:49 He’s due some better luck.The difference between DCL being fit for 38 games next season or being fit for 8 is probably the difference between us finishing 11th/12th or 17th/18th. He makes a massive difference to us. If he’s fit all season he’ll get around 15 goals I reckon. Clearly he’s working hard to give himself the best chance.I hope that he’s put his worst injury issues behind him and that we buy a good alternative in the (sadly quite probable) eventuality that he hasn’t. Paul Hewitt 9 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:07:01 Dom's a decent striker that's all. He misses too many clear chances to be called top class. Larry O'Hara 10 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:11:17 Honestly give the man a chance will you? Paul Hewitt 11 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:13:32 Larry he's had about 8 seasons. How much longer do you want ? Jack Convery 12 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:21:01 TBR reporting Iwobi has been told he can leave and they add that DCL and Pickford have been told the same. Make of that what you will.If true, then financially we are a lot worse off than we thought we were. Iakovos Iasonidis 13 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:23:36 He is the best we have, he is not lukaku, he is not top class striker for sure but he is not shit either. 10-15 goals if injury free. I am content with that if we have others who contribute as well Raymond Fox 14 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:23:56 Why some of you post beats me, whats the saying if youve nothing good to say, say nothing.I don't come on here to be cheered up thats for sure. Mark Andersson 15 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:24:06 Dom is good average striker, it's the club that's shite Raymond Fox 16 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:26:43 Jack 12, I will bet that news came out of the Beano. Paul Hewitt 18 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:36:50 Raymond it's a bloody Everton site. Of course we've nothing positive to say. Dale Self 19 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:42:45 Jack 12, maybe that was PBR reporting (yank beer joke and joke of a beer). I’m not much interested in slagging Dom. I thought he brought some of that on himself but it is now tiresome. We know this team plays a hell of a lot better when he is in the side. So does anyone have a football reason why we shouldn’t give him some support at least until some future breakdown? And Paul, WE accept that YOUR EVERTON is shite. I’ll let others weigh in but mine’s doing alright for now. Actually that was Mark but I won’t bother for a rephrase. Will Mabon 20 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:50:33 His commitment to starting training early has left him short of summer skirt time, so you have to admire him for that (no-one had taken the dig yet, so...)I hope things improve for him. We know what he is and talk of him being a "top" striker or not are moot. He improves us every time, and his last mini run proved that again. Who else better is likely to join in the coming weeks? Yes, we need backup too.As has happened throughout the saga, the talk of his injury problems is mostly generalized and vague. Not that I expect all the cards to be laid on the table but it's frustrating to not know the intent or target of this specialist treatment. Whole thing's been a long term mystery. Paul Hewitt 21 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:00:46 Dale can I start supporting YOUR Everton then. They sound amazing. Lee Courtliff 22 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:01:23 In his last two full seasons, he scored 15 then 21 goals. In his last two full seasons, he scored 15 then 21 goals. In a Dyche team that will undoubtedly put the ball in the box very often, I'm sure he'll get around 15 ish goals quite easily. He makes a massive difference to our team. Good luck to him. Kev Wood 23 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:03:37 Great to hear this- it is what I would expect of anyone (pro or amateur) who wants to perform to the best of their abilities. Hope this attitude inspires Dele and anybody else in the squad who could do with taking a good look at themselves. Nil satis nisi optimum!