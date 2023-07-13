Season › 2022-23 › News Young becomes first signing of the close season Lyndon Lloyd 13/07/2023 18comments | Jump to last Ashley Young is the first signing Everton have made since Sean Dyche took over after he completed the formalities on a free transfer today. The veteran defender, who left Aston Villa last month as a free agent when his contract there expired, signed an initial one-year deal after successfully coming through a medical and is expected to join his new team-mates at the Blues' summer training camp in the Alps. Young, who turned 38 on Sunday, had a matching offer from newly-promoted Luton Town but opted to join Everton where he will add depth and experience in the right-back and right-wing positions. The player sent a nice social media message to Aston Villa players managers staff and fans, finishing it with "Villa Park will always be a special place to me. See You Next Season…… Age really is just a number……" Article continues below video content The Stevenage-born player began his career at Watford and played 157 League games in his first spell with Villa between 2007 and 2011 but he is most known for almost a decade at Manchester United where he made 261 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 times. He was also capped 39 times by England and spent a year in Serie A with Internazionale between 2020 and 2021, playing another 59 matches and weighing in with 5 goals. Reader Comments (18) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mick Davies 1 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:09:50 10 years ago, we brought in the most exciting young striker in Europe, an international midfielder, again, young with bags of potential, and an experienced serial winner to work alongside him. Plus, a very young winger from Barca, who was being touted as the future of Spanish football. How times have changed. Mick Davies 2 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:18:37 Lukaku, McCarthy, Barry, Deulofeu! What a difference a decade makes! Frank Knight 3 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:29:42 It’s always encouraging when fans of their last club say you’re lucky to have him. I think this could be the Gareth Barry signing. It makes sense to sign such a versatile experienced player even as a stop gap when the squad is so unbalanced. He can fill in at left and right in any position John Raftery 4 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:31:47 Mick (1) That was when we had sound foundations and the club was respected as comparatively well-run. It feels like it was more than a decade ago. Sean Roe 5 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:39:12 Perhaps if we'd signed a few players beforehand I may feel differently but as it stands, completely underwhelmed. Robert Leigh 6 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:40:42 He'll do a job - down either flank, welcome Ashley! Lester Yip 7 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:40:45 Just watch the interview. He does look fit and doesn't look like 38. Mal van Schaick 8 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:41:16 Great ambition by Everton and those who make these decisions. Another example of how to alienate the fans. Andrew Brookfield 9 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:45:18 Solid backup for both RB & LB for a season, and I think he might even push for a first team place. No transfer fee, modest wages, definitely an upgrade on Vinagre. Good bit of business to start the summer with. Dave Downey 10 Posted 13/07/2023 at 12:53:06 Is this a late April Fool joke? If my maths are correct he's 38 years of age. What a farce. If that isn't taking the piss out of supporters after the garbage served up last season, I don't know what is. Dyche planning for the future with this landmark signing. I trust he isn't actually going to be paid to turn out, if he ever does. Nigel Munford 11 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:03:05 Dave, who's pissed on your firework? There's no pleasing some people, and not sure where it says this is a landmark signing, we've no money, we're on our uppers, so we have to cut our cloth according to our means now. This isn't the fault of the players we sign, so get behind them, not on their backs, we all know where the blame for the appalling state of our club lies!! Welcome, Ashley, I believe this is a very sensible signing. Pat Kelly 12 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:05:42 Phew! He passed the medical. Colin Glassar 13 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:08:08 As long as he's not Delph Mk II, welcome aboard. John Zapa 14 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:08:24 I think Young will be the first of possibly 7 or 8 signings this summer. If Sean Dyche gets his way, the squad will have a very different look to it by the end of the window. Lee Courtliff 15 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:10:22 I know it's not an exciting signing but at least its a relatively sensible one. Provides cover on both flanks and is proven at Premier League level.Let's hope it's the first of, at least, 4 or 5 new signings. Good signings. Barry Hesketh 16 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:12:10 Frank Lampard may be looking for excuses or perhaps he's being honest about the issues that face many a manager in this interview relayed in the Echo:Opening up on the challenges that he has faced in this respect during his managerial roles to date, he told The Diary Of A CEO Podcast: "If you're going to make a mistake in a game, I've got no problem with that. If you're not going to run for your team-mate or work through the week, with an idea that when I train on Monday that's got to have a direct relation to what Saturday is going to look like, I probably can either get upset with the player or distance the player."When you're working with a group, you have to be careful of that one because not every player has your mentality. So you either have to try and bring them up to the party or, if not, they're going to have to not be there if you're going to have success. You have six or seven players where you know what you're going to get every day: they're going to train, come in and be active every day. You're going to have the middle group and the ones saying 'I'm just coming to training' or 'I'm a bit sore today'."The bar-raisers can take some time to raise the bar, but the bar-lowerers can get you very quickly. That negativity can slip in and be really contagious. In football, winning is everything, and that is obviously relative to if you're Manchester City or Everton. Everton will win 35 per cent of games at best at the moment, and you know that. You know there will be 65 per cent of weeks that aren't that great. The bar-lowerers can lower that quickly. Whereas if you can get the bar-raisers to take control, you can get there."I see Young as a player that Dyche can rely on to help with removing any 'bar-lowerers' that may still be in and around the squad and similarly to Seamus, he seems to be a good professional and a tough guy too, from that perspective, despite his age, you can't have enough of those types in any squad, never mind one that has struggled so much over several years. Bill Gall 17 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:20:54 I can not understand some of the comments, we have a club that is operating on a tightrope with the FFP ruling yet people still think we should go out and spend millions that we don't have, and at the next inquiry get a heavy fine and something we do not want and that is a points reduction.WE have just signed something we did not have last season that cost us points in playing other people out of position, and that is backup for injuries at full back and someone who can be used on the wing. With the players let go so far I do not believe we have weakened the team just the Squad, and that is getting built up with our youth players. I am going on that old saying, Beggars cant be choosers. We know it is difficult but let us see what we can achieve at the end of the window before criticizing who is brought in as stopgaps. Si Pulford 18 Posted 13/07/2023 at 13:30:31 Good short term signing. Plugs gaps all over the park. Good short term signing. Plugs gaps all over the park. Comfortably plays in five positions. Very astute signing. Yes he's old but his injury record through his career is unbelievable. He's made of iron. Villa fans are gutted he's gone.