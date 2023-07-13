Young becomes first signing of the close season

13/07/2023



Ashley Young is the first signing Everton have made since Sean Dyche took over after he completed the formalities on a free transfer today.

The veteran defender, who left Aston Villa last month as a free agent when his contract there expired, signed an initial one-year deal after successfully coming through a medical and is expected to join his new team-mates at the Blues' summer training camp in the Alps.

Young, who turned 38 on Sunday, had a matching offer from newly-promoted Luton Town but opted to join Everton where he will add depth and experience in the right-back and right-wing positions.

The player sent a nice social media message to Aston Villa players managers staff and fans, finishing it with "Villa Park will always be a special place to me. See You Next Season…… Age really is just a number……"

The Stevenage-born player began his career at Watford and played 157 League games in his first spell with Villa between 2007 and 2011 but he is most known for almost a decade at Manchester United where he made 261 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 times.

He was also capped 39 times by England and spent a year in Serie A with Internazionale between 2020 and 2021, playing another 59 matches and weighing in with 5 goals.

