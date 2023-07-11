Skip to Main Content
Season 2022-23 News
The Rumour Mill

Everton revive interest in Elanga

Lyndon Lloyd | 11/07/2023 4comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are once again being linked with a move for Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, this time apparently on a permanent basis.

The Blues has reportedly targeted the winger as a loan acquisition during the January transfer window but Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag was said to be uncomfortable sending him to the upheaval at Goodison Park where Frank Lampard was sacked shortly before the transfer deadline.

Lampard was replaced by Sean Dyche but with fan protests against the Everton Board still dominating the headlines, the impression given by the media was that Ten Hag refused to sanction the move which left the young Swede somewhat in limbo.

Elanga made just three Premier League appearances over the second half of the 2022-23 season totalling just 27 minutes of play, his last game coming in early March.

Article continues below video content

According to the Foot Mercato, Everton are back in the for the 21-year-old and could offer to sign him on a full-time basis, with United prepared to let him go for around £10m to trim their squad.

Original Source: Foot Mercato  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Pat Kelly
1 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:14:36
£10m is probably our entire transfer kitty unless we sell someone.
Gavin Johnson
2 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:17:44
He's got qualities but he doesn't score many. If I was Thelwell I'd be also enquiring to take Diallo on loan.
Eddie Dunn
3 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:22:42
Just seen an ad for Braun shaving gear on Insta featuring our very own Dominic Calvert-Lewin. I wonder what kind of dosh he got for that?
Paul Jones
4 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:43:05
Did he manage to avoid cutting himself shaving Eddie? It bodes well for all of us if he did.

