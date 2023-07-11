Everton revive interest in Elanga

Everton are once again being linked with a move for Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, this time apparently on a permanent basis.

The Blues has reportedly targeted the winger as a loan acquisition during the January transfer window but Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag was said to be uncomfortable sending him to the upheaval at Goodison Park where Frank Lampard was sacked shortly before the transfer deadline.

Lampard was replaced by Sean Dyche but with fan protests against the Everton Board still dominating the headlines, the impression given by the media was that Ten Hag refused to sanction the move which left the young Swede somewhat in limbo.

Elanga made just three Premier League appearances over the second half of the 2022-23 season totalling just 27 minutes of play, his last game coming in early March.

According to the Foot Mercato, Everton are back in the for the 21-year-old and could offer to sign him on a full-time basis, with United prepared to let him go for around £10m to trim their squad.

