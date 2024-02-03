Season › 2023-24 › News Stubborn Blues rescue a point after Richarlison brace Michael Kenrick 03/02/2024 82comments | Jump to last Everton 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Everton play what will be only their second home game in the Premier League of 2024 when Tottenham Hotspur come to Goodison Park for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Sean Dyche is still without the services of Onana and Doucore but Gana returns with Coleman on the subs bench. Danjuma, who started against Fulham, is not involved today. For the visitors, former Everton favourite, Richarlison, makes his first appearance at Goodison Park since leaving Everton in the summer of 2022, James Garner kicked off back to Pickford for the hoof forward. And there were lots of wayward aerial balls to follow without much form until Spurs got the ball down and tried to work their first attack, getting pushed back into their own half. But they came bag through Udogie down the left and his cross was casually fired home by who else – Richarlison, easily picked out with no-one marking him. Article continues below video content Everton tried to respond and a good cross was delivered to Calvert-Lewin but he could only head over despite a prodigious leap. Much chase-ball followed as Spurs made the most of their possession, Maddison's shot deflected wide for a corner that Hojbjerg drove over. Everton won a corner but there was too much physical presence around Vicario, who punched it clear regardless. Pickford found Calvert-Lewin with a good drive down the right but Garner dummied the crossfield pass and then wanted a foul after running across his marker. But Everton did win a free-kick and that was worked to a corner but this time Michael Oliver was not allowing the three attackers around Vicario to prosper from that. Everton were at least trying to play up in their own haphazard fashion, winning another free-kick that McNeil delivered too deep. Crosses were played in but too easily cleared. Gana found Mykolenko in space but McNeil's soft shot hit Harrison who had gone in front of him to the far post and was offside. Gana fed a lovely ball to Calvert-Lewin but he had advanced a foot offside and Van de Ven still won the encounter. Richarlison barely fouled Harrison for another Evrton free-kick which found Mykolenko but his cross was blocked away; however, the second phase yielded another corner with less pressure on Vicario and Calvert-Lewin unable to get it back on goal from beyond the far post. Everton kept plugging away but the crosses coming in were a big let-down, as Pickford almost got caught out trying to play the ball out. Another cross from Young with no one on the end of it. But yet another Young cross at least won another corner. McNeil's excellent delivery this time was headed back by Tarkowski at the far post and in by Calvert-Lewin for a goal finally, from inside the 6-yard box, on his 200th appearance — only for it to later be awarded to Harrison! He still can't score! Gana went down in pain and needed treatment, scampering back on to immediately win the ball back and start an Everton attack. Everton were doing a decent job of pressing Spurs and denying them much space, but they still found it hard to take advantage, Harrison's cross not finding Calvert-Lewin despite good build-up work. In the next forward thrust, McNeil was fouled by Bentancur but the execution was not good enough, Branthwaite was eventually caught offside. But Spurs did come forward and Richarlison was set up again, this time from the edge of the area, beating Pickford all hands down. Ashley Young got annoyed with something but was not punished for fronting up to Romero then Van de Ven. Gana cleverly stole the ball off Richarlison. Harrison then fed Calvert-Lewin on the run but he could not control the ball. Van de ven passed the ball straight to Gana who advanced and decide to shoot, deflected wide. The corner looked like it might go in but Godfrey's header was stopped on the line by Vacario and cleared before harrison could strike it. But Everton kept up the pressure and another corner was won, Vacario getting to this one and batting it down where Braintwaite couldn't quite get to it before it too was cleared. A cross finally fell nicely for Mykolenko who smashed it goalward but Vacario saved as Garner was called for a clear push. And that brought to an end a half where Everton seemed to have dominated the play without really creating enough chances, while Richarlison had scored on both his forward forays. Everton won an early corner after the break but McNeil's delivery to the far post sailed over everyone and out of play. Calvert-Lewin was given a bouncing ball to run onto but it bounced off his head and behind him. Harrison tried but failed to lob Vacario. Spurs advanced and Porro's goal-bound shot was well parried by Pickford. The Spurs corner was repelled, with Garner bear-hugging his opposite number. A great ball over the top set Harrison free but Van de Ven was back very quickly to put the ball behind for a corner that was cleared by Vacario. At the other end, Maddison fed Werner who could not beat Pickford before the offside flag went up. Johnson tried to play in Werner but Godfrey got across him to scoop the ball behind for a Spurs corner that came to nothing. A headed clearance from Godfrey fell for Maddison to lash the ball goalward, well saved by Pickford. Everton surged forward, Godfrey appearing to win a corner off Van de Ven but the linesman thought otherwise, Godfrey booked for his protestations. A deep free-kick from Pickford would not fall for a Blues player and Spurs countered but to no effect. A Garner free-kick from the half-way line found Calvert-Lewin but he was too far out to trouble Vacario. Maddison almost got free but Godfrey was across well. The Spurs corner was effectively contained. Everton got forward but Godfrey's shot was weak, with Everton's pursuit of a second equalizer faltering as Spurs were handling the Everton press better in the second half. Richarlison looked to have been set up by Kulesevski for his hat-trick but Pickford denied him. Coleman came on for Godfrey, who was struggling with a knock, the game going through a lull, Chermiti on for Young. After a long dry spell, Coleman won Everton a corner, but Vacario now had the measure of McNeil's far post deliveries. Yet more subs destroyed any flow but a great ball from Dobbin should have been hammered home by Chermiti. It wasn't. Harrison was found by Gaana but the cross was away from Beto as Chermit tumbled under the slightest contact from Dargusin. Garner was booked for whatever he said to Michale Oliver in added time. Gana tried to feed Beto who was blocked off by Draguson. Dyche was then booked for his comments. A late Everton free-kick was delivered, Romero heading on to the far post where Branthwaite headed it in, with Vacario writhing in pain. The VAR looked for offside but could find none and the equalizer stood. Dobbin tackled Dragusin perfectly, winning the ball, but was still shown a yellow card. Everton: Pickford, Godfrey [Y:59'] (75' Coleman), Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner [Y:90+1'], Gana, Young (80' Chermiti), Harrison, McNeil (85' Dobbin [Y:90+6']), Calvert-Lewin (85' Beto). Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Hunt, Metcalfe. Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Hojbjerg (89' Dragusin, Bentancur (64' Sarr), Johnson (64' Kulusevski), Maddison (86' Skipp), Werner (86' Gil Salvatierra), Richarlison. Subs not Used:) Emerson, Forster, Davies, Scarlett. Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 39,321 Live Forum Reader Comments (82) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Steve Cotton 1 Posted 03/02/2024 at 11:42:26 I assume one of the McNeils is Ashley Young? Nick Page 2 Posted 03/02/2024 at 11:44:35 The only question for me is how they screw us out of this one…. Jeff Armstrong 3 Posted 03/02/2024 at 11:52:31 One McNeil is enough at the moment. Phil Bickerstaff 4 Posted 03/02/2024 at 11:54:28 At White Hart Lane, or wherever they play, we were robbed Every week we are robbed. Corrupt bastard Premier League. Raymond Fox 5 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:04:03 Well, Kane's no longer playing for them and their present best player is in Asia so that must give us some kind of a chance.On the other hand, it shows how little Dyche has to choose from when Young is picked out of position. With my optimistic hat on, maybe he could prove to be our secret weapon, we'll see. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:05:16 Steve @1,Jesus Christ... the fucking useless club website got me again! It <em>still says there's two of them! And I just copied it like a parrot.Now I'm sick… as a parrot. Alan J Thompson 7 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:05:33 Interesting to see how Godfrey gets on without somebody like Young in front of him and who is supposed to sit off DC-L. Iain Johnston 8 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:10:12 We'll have a player sent off, 2 stonewall pens ignored & lose 1-0. Don't know why we fuckin bother. Dale Self 9 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:13:43 We… Alan J Thompson 10 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:14:20 Well that answers that then but where has that third keeper gone. Tom Bowers 11 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:20:51 No good hoping for anything from this one with what we have.No offense to speak of so we may need a set piece goal to steal it if we can, otherwise it's another three points down the Swanee.Would be nice for once to savor some of the RS fairy tales. Robert Tressell 12 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:27:37 Beto might have been a better player to exploit the space in behind today than DCL. Do we know why Danjuma isn't in the squad? Injury? Phil Sammon 13 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:29:42 Ankle injury for Danjuma apparently Paul Kossoff 14 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:35:12 One.nil three minutes oh dear. Ernie Baywood 15 Posted 03/02/2024 at 12:37:13 We actually had the ball in a decent position but it fell apart with Myko and suddenly we're camped in our own half.You can't just not play football in football matches. Paul Kossoff 16 Posted 03/02/2024 at 13:00:56 GOOOOOOOOOOAAL👮👮👮✝️ Paul Kossoff 17 Posted 03/02/2024 at 13:12:59 Ritchie again 1 2😭 Raymond Fox 18 Posted 03/02/2024 at 13:24:32 Bloody typical just our MO, forced to sell him and sure enough up he pops.I've said several times I'm sure we are cursed, we need a witch doctor. George Cumiskey 19 Posted 03/02/2024 at 13:26:53 Harrison having his usual fucking stormer 🤬🤬 Alan J Thompson 20 Posted 03/02/2024 at 13:29:14 Thanks to Optus's bloody awful service, the game was 16 minutes old before they could give pictures or commentary.Anyway, we had enough possession in good places but don't seem able to do anything of any substance. Calvert-Lewin had a yard/metre start but was caught in two strides and then we scored what I thought was a lucky goal but always welcome. Then down the other end we had too many players standing watching as Richarlison picked his spot.They don't look too hot but we certainly look like bottom feeders. I'm sorry but we just aren't good enough despite the many reasons offered as to why it can't be improved.Meanwhile back at the Optus search… Jussi Zerni 21 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:08:20 Young above Godfrey. Why not Patterson who could be better to play forward he is fast if you compere him to Young.And if Calvert-Lewin is not scoring, why not give Beto a chance? If he doesn't produce, take Calvert-Lewin from the bench when he is fresh and defenders are tired. If he could get scoring again, it would be great. But now is the time to give Beto a chance. And Young, he is too slow! How the hell is he better than Patterson??? Paul Kossoff 22 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:27:42 Goooooalll😀😀😀👮👮👮✝️ Chris Gould 23 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:33:00 James Garner is magnificent. Alan J Thompson 24 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:41:15 Got lucky and got a point.I didn't think much of them but we look like relegation fodder whose best way of avoiding it is in our points appeal.We get 15 metres/yards over the halfway line and totally run out of ideas never mind some sort of ability. Perhaps we should look at some sort of co-manager who has some idea of attack and set up while Dyche looks after the defence because that didn't look like we had any sort of idea near their penalty area.That was fucking rubbish! David West 25 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:46:43 I'll just say this: that was not our best performance, but it shows that, with desire, aggression, determination and a will to win, we can compete against any side. If we play like that against Palace, Brighton, Bournemouth, West Ham, we are capable of being well clear of the drop. People don't like Young but I think we look so much better with him. Garner was excellent today. Big bad Jarrad!! Oozes class. Teams like Spurs playing that high line suits us, there's space for the balls over the top. When we play teams with a deeper defensive line is where we will struggle. Goodison Park is not going to see many more atmospheres like this one… immense!! Jerome Shields 26 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:46:59 Alan,We got lucky with 7 minutes added on. All down to Richarlison's dying swan act.Good point though, as David says. Good pressure on Luton. David West 27 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:48:57 Wouldn't say got lucky, I'd say got what we deserved, earned that point. Anthony A Hughes 28 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:55:54 Yes, a well-earned point. We could have folded and went under but we kept going. Rob Jones 29 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:56:18 Got lucky? As if. They had chances, so did we. Their second goal was a worldy, and their keeper made a lot of good saves.We don't always have to do our own team down. Steve Cotton 30 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:57:09 Spot on David, we deserved that. Also thought Gana was imperious today... we have missed him. Brian Williams 31 Posted 03/02/2024 at 14:58:08 Alan #24.No, what was rubbish was your post. Iain Crawford 32 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:00:18 I wouldn't say it was a lucky point, it was a point earned by hard graft. There wasn't much in the way of quality but the sheer effort deserved a point. Ball retention in midfield and final passes today were below standard. The late goal gives us a bit of positivity and belief in the coming week. With Doucoure back in training and Onana not far away, we will have our first-choice line-up back soon. The one that got us to 11th or 12th place before the points deduction. So some optimism to be had even though we didn't get the win. Paul Kossoff 33 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:00:29 Fantastic performance from a weakened Everton, and in all honesty should have been three points. Apparently DLC didn't score so his drought goes on, if he's in any other team he's dropped. For Dyche to say the other day that extra training for finishing is up to the player is a joke. Do your job, Dyche, you're the manager and should react to an obvious problem. Well done, the Blue Boys. 👮👮👮 Paul Smith 34 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:01:32 We were dreadful 2nd half and lucky to get a draw. We need some points back or it will be a close-run thing. Pickford and Branthwaite are the only two quality players we have left. John Charles 35 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:04:20 No luck involved. Good game by the Blues. Couldn't really see the penalty claims from my seat in the Park End. We were the better side and deserved at least a draw. Phil Grayston 36 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:06:11 What I see is a very tired, overstretched squad giving their all. Something at least we can identify with in the corrupt circus that is the Premier League. Alan J Thompson 37 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:07:16 All I can say is that some of you set a low bar if you think that was good football. Garry Martin 38 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:08:38 EFC Effort and commitment very prominent again today, however, final touch and finish is sadly lacking.Keep the faith boys !COYB's Dave Cashen 39 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:09:32 Made up for the faithful inside Goodison Park – especially the Dannys of this world who traveled despite all the rail uncertainty. That late equalizer came as a huge relief.We fight on! Tony Heron 40 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:11:43 Thought Garner, Gana and Pickford had good games. The performance, as always, lacked quality. The desire and fight was there though and we deserved the point. Wish we had someone like Maddison, good player. Anthony A Hughes 41 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:11:55 I wouldn't say it was good football but, under the circumstances, with injuries and a stretched squad, it was a spirited effort against a side with more quality in nearly every position. Paul Kossoff 42 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:13:36 Alan @38, It's the points that count. How many times do you see the Red Shite play crap and still win or draw? No one says a word when it's them, a point's a point – no matter how you get it. Well done, the Blues. Tom Bowers 43 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:14:26 A point is a point and could be precious at the end of the season especially being behind twice.They are fighting hard despite all the adversity.Surely a few wins will come soon against RS and City. Well, one can dream, right ! Jerome Shields 44 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:15:39 Dyche needs to bring his Subs forward 7 minutes in future. Frank Fearns 45 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:17:51 Alan @38. Folk are not saying it was good football; they're saying it was a hard-fought point. There's a difference. Hopefully you can recognise that. Peter Moore 46 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:21:38 Richi was our shining star for us when on song. He is on song again but for Spurs. The collective found a way to not lose against a better football team. The saying the table does not lie is wrong this season, we should be 12th but for the 10 points deducted by the corrupt process. Given our record against spurs recently and the lack of players available, particularly Doucoure, that is more a point gained than two points lost in my honest opinion, though I desperately wish for better of course. UTFT. Christine Foster 47 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:22:22 Well done, Blues, a well-deserved point I thought we wouldn't get. Class finishing by Richarlison. They are a decent team, they may be better but sheer grit from the Blues was the leveller. 4:20 am... again, time for bed. I might even sleep! Niall McIlhone 48 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:23:30 Pickford had to be at his imperious best today, and he was: there should be lots to feel good about today, given we were up against an in-form, free scoring Spurs team. Watched the match on TNT, and rarely have I seen a more despondent post match interview than that with Postecoglu, who clearly thought his team had the points in the bag, bizarrely blaming the referee for allowing too many (perceived) fouls to go unpunished. Big Ange looked at the floor and spoke under his breath for the entire interview. Good. Nothing better than seeing opposition managers leaving Goodison with tails between legs. McNeil's current form is poor, perhaps he is not fully free of injury, and whilst Harrison is industrious, he gives the ball away too often. The return of a fit and firing Doucoure will make a big difference. Dale Self 49 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:23:55 Paul Ferry told me I can't do ‘told ya so' but maybe he would look the other way for this:Well, well, well. What do the slaggers have to say for themslves? Oh wait, just remembered, don't fucking care. And while that may be rude it seems most appropriate. Dave Ganley 50 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:27:12 Fair dos, credit where credit's due. I was scathing about them last week after the Luton debacle but they've come back with 2 draws against 2 decent teams. I just wish they could put in that kind of effort and grit every week but I guess the lack of consistency is why we are where we are. Good response to last Saturday, nevertheless. Jerome Shields 51 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:30:39 Everton are going to be in relegation dogfight mode this season, after losing points with not a ball kicked. A point counts, because of the pressure it inflicts on those teams around them, and the belief that Everton are better than their position adds to that. In the turmoil of change of a relegation battle, every positive counts. It may even add to pressure on the Premier League. Alan J Thompson 52 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:35:16 Paul #43 & Frank #46; As I said, good to get a point but that won't always be the case until we show some improvement, especially around the opposition's penalty area in both open play and set pieces. And let's be honest, Spurs aren't the best but it has to start with us improving our play. If we want to be better than three other clubs, and ain't that some target, then we need to have more idea as effort alone won't cut it. It's just a start, not any sort of finished product, but then, mediocrity is more than an aim for us over this and the last few seasons. Phil Lewis 53 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:36:16 A well deserved point for yet another gutsy performance. Our 'G Men' Godfrey Gueye and Garner played well, along with Branthwaite. Pickford made some important saves but his distribution was lacking.It was sheer effort and a refusal to surrender which got a result, there was little guile in the build up. But that's ok. Given our current selection situation plus off field restrictions, against a top four Tottenham, we held our own. Full marks to the team for that.When all are fit and available, I would very much like to see a slight change in formation, at least as an alternative to playing two out and out wingers in the same team. I believe it makes us vulnerable at times and teams are often able to play through us with ease in the middle of the park. Gomes and Doucoure can't come back quick enough for me. These are players who can hurt the opposition with a passing game through the middle. Not so Onana, who is yet to impress me. Although his return will also be welcomed. David West 54 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:38:15 Alan 38.. you can win games and get points without playing like man City mate. If you are expecting this team/sqaud to give you some glorious football to drool over your a few wafers short of a kit kat lad !!! The fact your expecting it, is the real puzzle, have you watched us over the last 7 - 8 seasons ?? The majority will be happy with the effort and spirit shown against one of the most inform and productive front lines in the leauge in a match no one gave us a hope in ! UTFT!!!! Christy Ring 55 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:41:05 Definitely a point gained, and don't understand the criticism.In case you didn't know, Spurs are a top side in 4th place. I still think it's harsh not crediting Calvert-Lewin with the goal, his header was heading in and brushed off Harrison. David West 56 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:41:05 And Alan, only Arsenal have scored more goals from set prices this season... Alan J Thompson 57 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:50:52 David #56, Are you saying that you are happy with the way we play now so long as we don't get relegated. Well, you know where your kit kat belongs! As I said many years ago on Teamtalk, aim for mediocrity and just fail you are in a relegation battle, aim for the top and just fail and you might qualify for European competition. How fallen are the mighty, how lost is our swagger?The nearest we come now is asking how we struggle against the Luton's, Brentford's and Brighton's of this world, and now in all respects,We are EVERTON, aren't we, or do you just pretend we were? pete hughes 59 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:54:00 I would be more impressed if had scored more goals than Arsenal from open play tbh! Jeff Armstrong 60 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:55:56 I thought we played ok today, for the football purists, forget it,not going to happen is it, what this team is about is fight,effort and a don’t give in attitude, which is how we won a point today, not pretty but effective. Raymond Fox 61 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:56:40 Happy pills anyone. We were playing a top four side, what do some people expect. We know there isn't any top six players playing for us except Pickford or maybe Branthwaite in time.What do you want superb skills and dazzling moves, the squad is moderate and in need of reinforcements which is not going to happen.Dyche is doing a very good job for me under a lot of pressure, he would love to have a few of the top sides best players I've no doubt to join it all together. Michael Kenrick 62 Posted 03/02/2024 at 15:57:11 Christy @55:"I still think it's harsh not crediting Calvert-Lewin with the goal, his header was heading in and brushed off Harrison."Just shows exactly how stupid football has become, as if we didn't know or needed any confirmation but, if that brushes off a defender instead, it's Dominic's goal and not an own-goal — because it was goal-bound. Just plain stupid — like the handball rules. James Hughes 63 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:01:47 Alan, just to say from my armchair the presenters were saying what a great game of fottie and they would love another 45 minutes. I do get where you are coming from as a lot of the crosses into the box were overhit and our play in the final third was slapdash. But you must admit our will to win and deisre today was impressive and only our ex player scoring two high quality goals gave them a point. Frank Fearns 64 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:09:25 Alan. No pretending from anyone. We all wish for sublime football from our beloved blues but realistically not a dogs chance with years of crap management and dreadful signings. It is what it is and that is a mediocre squad who have to scrap for every point.One day mate? We all hope. Jack Convery 65 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:20:05 VAR gives Luton a penalty ! Ref tells Luton to take it again after taking it before he blew his whistle. Scores !!!!! Bill Gall 66 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:20:20 Well we don't have the players with the skill set to change the game, but we have a team that are willing to fight for the full game to get a result. It may not look pretty, or what we would all like to see, but our sole object for the rest of the season is to put us beyond the relegation candidates.This was a hard fought game against a top 4 team who I think has not lost at Goodison Park for a few seasons. Lets enjoy what we get instead of complaining, they are few and far between. Mick O'Malley 67 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:20:53 Alan @ 57 I completely agree, it’s the acceptance of mediocrity I can’t get my head round, I’ll never settle for mediocrity , Ross Barclay running the game and Luton 2-4 up at Newcastle, there having a right go and scoring plenty Andy Crooks 68 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:21:03 Alan @57, the second paragraph of your post is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever read on this site.You actually think that we "choose" where we aim? God almighty, that is a collectors item. David Bromwell 69 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:22:34 Well I really enjoyed the game, and given all the circumstances it was a very well earned point. I just want to mention Ben Godfrey, who I thought had a terrific game. He looked fit, very fast and committed. I do hope he did not pick an injury, and if he is ok I think he deserves a run in the side. Kieran Kinsella 70 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:22:53 Masters says we continued to spend excessively yet the star we were forced to sell scores two against us while the cheap signing from Carlisle saves the day. I wasn’t able to watch the game so I’ll offer my view anyway. Hibbert was crap. Paul Kossoff 71 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:24:02 Paul Kossoff 72 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:24:02 Luton 4 2 up. Didn't stay out the bottom three long, did we. Alan J Thompson 73 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:24:35 James #63; I appreciate your thoughts on our actual play in this game but I don't go in for much of what presenters, paid to partly sell the product that employs them, have to say.We do, however, at least agree that our play could be improved without resorting to the "what do you expect from a squad this weak" and especially around the opposition's penalty area where none of our players seem to get or know what to do when they get there. We do seem to concentrate on making it difficult to score against us and there's nothing wrong with that but I do feel we should spend as much time working out how at least to get more players into attacking position and to know where our other players are, what alternatives we have and where to move when the "line leader" makes his move which seems to be missing at the moment albeit it has improved, players in the box, recently. Paul Kossoff 74 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:28:02 Newcastle 3 Luton 4. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 75 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:32:16 Just to repeat - We have earned more points in the last 38 games than Brighton. Yes, Brighton. Everyone's favourite team if you support someone else.We could play wonderful football if we were playing teams from the Cheshire County 2nd division. But we played a team that is 4th in the English Premier League. Yes we should be disappointed that they didn't sit off and let us pass it around them. Oh for the days of Ball, Harvey and Kendall or Reid, Bracewell, Steven and Sheedy. Sadly, those days are gone and picking up four hidden gems are long gone.I bet most on here wanting glorious flowing football with the qualify of players we can afford probably do the lottery every week and are disappointed when they don't win the jackpot.BTW - wafers short of a kit-kat. Not heard that one before. Great. Alan J Thompson 76 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:32:31 Andy#68; We don't choose, we've given in to it, accepted second best. At the time I wrote that on TeamTalk many years ago the club budgeted for an 11th place finish so you know where you ridiculousness belongs. Do try to keep abreast, pal. Dave Abrahams 77 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:41:26 Well, with the squad so small and depleted further today, with little on the bench to improve it, I was delighted with that point – another to the collection that will keep us up. I mentioned the poor subs bench, got to say the best move of the second half should have got us level earlier than we finished with a little run by Dobbin and an excellent pass that Chermiti should have put away.We had five bookings, did Spurs get any?Then we had to wait for the Villians And Rogues to give the nod to our goals, mind you we were amazed it went in our favour twice! Michael Oliver must have been livid with them.Dyche deserves praise not criticism for his work this season. Alan J Thompson 78 Posted 03/02/2024 at 16:49:48 Phil #75, That is the perfect example I've been getting at, we've got more points than Brighton over 38 games and finished where behind them this and last season? Even their youth reserves won't come on loan to us for half a season. Still, we have those 38 games. Andy Crooks 79 Posted 03/02/2024 at 17:05:20 Cheers, Alan, you've compounded it. So you reckon this summer the club should budget for a top four position? Me too.Our club are in a perilous position, we battle to come back and rescue a point against a side who will be challenging for a Champions League place and it displeases you. Who is saying we are playing good football, by the way? Mick @ 67, you will never accept mediocrity? What does that mean? How are you demonstrating your non acceptance? If it's by coming on here complaining and ridiculing the rest of us who you seem to think are happy with things, then you need to come up with a new plan. Mike Price 80 Posted 03/02/2024 at 17:12:16 Wish we’d have signed Barkley, maybe useful for next season if he’s on a free again. David West 81 Posted 03/02/2024 at 17:13:28 Alan @ numerous posts I WILL BE HAPPY IF WE DONT GET RELEGATED THIS YEAR !!! Won't you ??? With no point deduction we are 12th ! Under the financial conditions Dyche has been working under, I'd say 12th would mean he's doing OK, if he keeps us up with the biggest point deduction in PL history, I won't moan about performances like today, I'll congratulate him ! No ones excepting that this is good enough for our club. But when people say that was a decent performance its relative to our situation. You are taking 2 and 2 and making 47 mate. No one I can see is proclaiming a wonderful performance today. I could understand fans anger after Luton & even Fulham, but your original post with " that was fucking rubbish " seems harsh. You may not rate spurs, but they are 4th for a reason. You may think we're shit at set peices but we are second only to arsenal at goals from them. You may think that today was not an improvement on recent games, which is subjective, but I think most Would have thought it was alot better than recent matches. Kieran Kinsella 82 Posted 03/02/2024 at 17:15:15 Is there a reason other clubs don’t come out onto the pitch accompanied by music from old TV shows? Coronation Street, Whickers World etc? John Charles 83 Posted 03/02/2024 at 17:15:55 I will never accept mediocrity.I will tell the team and the club when we are shitAnd when we don’t win the league - 9 times in 144 years - I will be livid! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb