20/06/2024

Tim Iroegbunam is close to becoming the first incoming signing of Everton's close season following reports that a deal has been agreed for his transfer with Aston Villa.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have shaken hands on a £9m deal with the 20-year-old midfielder now set to undergo a medical while El Bobble from A View From The Bullens suggests that full agreement is close and that personal terms are being discussed with the player.

Iroegbunam is seeking regular game time that he doesn't feel he will get at Villa who have been looking to sign Ross Barkley on a free transfer from Luton.

The Blues, meanwhile, are the subject of continued speculation over the future of Amadou Onana who is being eyed by a number of clubs while he is on Euro 2024 duty with Belgium.

Article continues below video content

Iroegbunam came through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion before joining the Villans and spent last season in the Championship on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Lewis Dobbin is on the verge of making a move in the other direction, having reportedly completed his medical with the Birmingham club,

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb