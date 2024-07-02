Season › 2023-24 › News Everton sign former Arsenal youth Benjamin Lyndon Lloyd 02/07/2024 4comments | Jump to last Everton have acquired teenage foward Omari Benjamin for their Under-21s side after taking him on trial at the tail end of last season. The 18-year-old, who has represented Wales up to Under-19 level so far, signed a three-year contract with the Blues today. “This is a really exciting opportunity for me," he said on evertontv. "I’m keen to show what I can do on the pitch and excited at what is to come at Everton. “When I came here on trial, the boys and staff were really nice, there was a good feel to the Club and everyone was really welcoming so it made to easy to sign here.” Benjamin added: “I’d say I’m an exciting forward who likes to drive at opponents and score goals. “I’m really keen to get started. This season, I just want to show what I can do and then, longer-term, get a chance to impress in the Senior Team set-up and, one day, play for Everton and help the Club as much as I can.” Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Larry O'Hara 1 Posted 02/07/2024 at 15:57:12 Welcome Omari: just the type of signing we need! Tom Bowers 2 Posted 02/07/2024 at 16:06:48 I guess the Gunners don't rate him ??Would be nice just for once Everton come out on top with a young hopeful. Gavin Johnson 3 Posted 02/07/2024 at 16:15:35 Sounds like he's worth a gamble.Hope we also get moving with selling Onana, and reinvest that money in Jaden Philogene and Matt O'Riley from Celtic. Mike Gaynes 4 Posted 02/07/2024 at 16:21:39 All I care about right now is the completion of The Deal.Moshiri out, Friedkin in. Everything else can wait. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb