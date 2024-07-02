Lyndon Lloyd 02/07/2024 4comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have acquired teenage foward Omari Benjamin for their Under-21s side after taking him on trial at the tail end of last season.

The 18-year-old, who has represented Wales up to Under-19 level so far, signed a three-year contract with the Blues today.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me," he said on evertontv. "I’m keen to show what I can do on the pitch and excited at what is to come at Everton.

“When I came here on trial, the boys and staff were really nice, there was a good feel to the Club and everyone was really welcoming so it made to easy to sign here.”

Benjamin added: “I’d say I’m an exciting forward who likes to drive at opponents and score goals.

“I’m really keen to get started. This season, I just want to show what I can do and then, longer-term, get a chance to impress in the Senior Team set-up and, one day, play for Everton and help the Club as much as I can.”

 

Reader Comments (4)

Larry O'Hara
1 Posted 02/07/2024 at 15:57:12
Welcome Omari: just the type of signing we need!
Tom Bowers
2 Posted 02/07/2024 at 16:06:48
I guess the Gunners don't rate him ??

Would be nice just for once Everton come out on top with a young hopeful.

Gavin Johnson
3 Posted 02/07/2024 at 16:15:35
Sounds like he's worth a gamble.

Hope we also get moving with selling Onana, and reinvest that money in Jaden Philogene and Matt O'Riley from Celtic.

Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 02/07/2024 at 16:21:39
All I care about right now is the completion of The Deal.

Moshiri out, Friedkin in. Everything else can wait.

