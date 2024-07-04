Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumours MatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Season 2023-24 News
The Rumour Mill

Everton move for Cameroon international full-back

Lyndon Lloyd | 04/07/2024 1comment  |  Jump to last

Everton are being linked with Hellas Verona’s Jackson Tchatchoua, according to a report in Italy.

Transfer gossip site Tuttomercato claim that Verona hope to make an €5m profit on the 22-year-old who they bought a year ago from Belgian side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Paul Kernot
1 Posted 04/07/2024 at 05:06:41
Another 22 year old right back. Get him on a choochoo & get him over here. Maybe big Sean will like this one.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

Get rid of these ads and support ToffeeWeb


Recent Articles

The Unofficial Everton Timeline – 2014-2023 The Moshiri Years

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

  Team Pld GD Pts
5 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0 0
6 Chelsea 0 0 0
7 Crystal Palace 0 0 0
8 Everton* 0 0 0
9 Fulham 0 0 0
10 Ipswich Town 0 0 0
11 Leicester City 0 0 0

View full table

Talking Points & General

^^  Top of the Page

Change Consent

© 1994 - 2024 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.