Everton move for Cameroon international full-back

| 04/07/2024



Everton are being linked with Hellas Verona’s Jackson Tchatchoua, according to a report in Italy.

Transfer gossip site Tuttomercato claim that Verona hope to make an €5m profit on the 22-year-old who they bought a year ago from Belgian side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb