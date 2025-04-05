Season › 2024-25 › News A soft penalty gives Everton another point Michael Kenrick 05/04/2025 33comments | Jump to last Everton 1 - 1 Arsenal After giving up a pretty soft goal in the first half, Everton were gifted an even softer penalty that Ndiaye converted just after the break to earn another point in Moyes's perennial battle to avoid relegation. Moyes has made some changes as expected, but they might not be what is really required, with Doucoure and Harrison both still in the starting line-up. But they are joined by Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam, with Alcaraz and Garner the ones who are stepping down to the subs bench. Vitalii Mykolenko is injured again so Nathan Patterson gets to start at left-back. Arsenal make five changes, with Martin Odegaard on the bench alongside Bukayo Saka. The Blues kicked off in the sunshine, straight back to Pickford for the pointless punt up field. But this time it won a free-kick that was easily headed clear. That led to Arsenal's first attack which looked dangerous but Sterling's goalbound shot hit Iroegbunam in the stomach. Harrison led an Everton attack down the right but his cross was as poor as any in his unimpressive repertoire. Patterson took out Nwaneri, leading to a lecture from and Arsenal moved up to win the first corner, headed behind by Beto, Rice's second corner punched out by Pickford, Branthwaite needing to clear the follow-up. Everton attacked and Ndiaye found Beto who almost got free, a nice backheel to Doucpoure almost put him through. But Arsenal's defence was not yielding that easily. Branthwaite had to head behind for another Rice corner and it was a fantastic delivery, going straight in at the far post until it was headed behind again, brilliantly by Jarrad Branthwaite. Harrison did well to stop Sterling on the next Arsenal attack. Everton won another free-kick wide right that went right through to O'Brien but he didn't expect it to bounce up and hit his chest, just a yard from the goalline. O'Brien was then booked for something before he took a long throw, but it led only to another Arsenal attack. Sterling went down too easily under pressure from Harrison and the referee wasn't interested. But Gueye was then called for his interaction with Trossard . Nwaneri's free-kick went over everyone and they couldn't do anything in Phase 2. A hospital ball from Tarkowskit to Gueye saw Trossard break at speed but Branthwaite tracked him to the inch and slid in with an absolute brilliant interception in the Everton penalty, with Trossard about to pull the trigger. Astounding skill. Everton came forward with a better cross to the far post by Harrison that saw Gueye bundled over, but no call. Then good work by Ndiaye eventually saw him with a chance to shoot but it was blocked at source. Everton had some possession and worked themselves forward but the cross from Iroegbunam was hopelessly overhit on the half-hour. A silly and unnecessary foul by Gana on Lewis-Skelley let Nwaneri battle with Patterson. Everton had kept the Gunners out of their penalty area until a Gueye header in midfield (perhaps he should have left it for Branthwaite?) fell nicely for Sterling and he galloped forward to feed Trossard who slotted it wide of Pickford for a rather soft first goal. Not one you'll want to watch back. Beto seemed particularly exercised by the reverse, twice getting close to the Arsenal goal but unable to convert, Everton then wasting the corner. A great cross in form Harrison (now on the left) saw O'Brien clash heads with Merino, a long break in play required before the game resumed. Everton's low block seemed to become deflated as they allowed Arsenal to run forward, and when Docuocure did force the turnover, the Blues failed to play it forward, to the displeasure of many Blues fans who had to watch Arsenal playing keep-ball until Trossard got forward. This time, it was Trakovski who did enough to interfere without getting the ball, and then blocking Rice's follow-up shot. After what seemed like an age, Everotn pushed forward with more intent, Ndiaye shooting fairly well, the ball high curving over the far post. And that was it for the first half. Not much to write home about. And Mikel Arteta upped the ante after the break, bringing on Saka and Martinelli to terrorize the Everton backline. The response from Moyes? Nothing apparent. Beto and Saliba clashed in front of Raya. Then Lewis-Skelly couldn't handle Harroison's advance and fouled him, a clear penalty said Darren England but Stuart Attwell wanted to find anything else he could to deny the penalty before Ndiaye could compose himself and slot it in calmly with Raya going the wrong way. [Whtaever the foul was that Lewis-Skelly committed, it must have started well outside the penalty box, so Everton rather lucky there that VAR didn't interfere.] A good counter saw Docucoure surging forward but he choose to shoot at Raya rather than cross for a much more likely second goal. Arsenal then counteredm winning a corner off O'Brien that was defended away eventually. But Arsenal were not having this Blue resurgence and pressed again, winning another corner off Tarkowski, delivered deep to Trossard all by himself but he made a terrible mess of the return ball. Another Arsenal attack saw Ndiaye foul Jorginho in striking distance, but Saka drove it low into the base of the wall. Everton pushed out, Ndiaye got a nice akle tap from Ben White — no card shown. The free-kick almost caused some panic but was clear by Arsenal until Lewis-Skeely got an opportunity to run at or through the Everton defence, Tarkowski upending him just before he got into the 18-yard box, at the expense of a yellow card. From the edge of the Dee, Rice powered a curly that was fortunately right in line with Jordan Pickford, who punched it clear. On came Garner and Broja Ndiaye was fouled again but Harrsion's free-kick managed to hit the first defender, albeit winning a corner. Lots of grappling in the area — why not another penalty? Garner's decent corner was fielded well by Raya, who had to barge his way past the attentions of O'Brien. Gana did a great job dispossessing Martinelli, Harrison then putting Lewis-Skelly off the execution of hos cross. On the other side, Patterson was late coming on Saka, and another set-piece opportunity for Arsenal but Rice delivered it too deep. Ndiaye went down with cramp and was replaced by Alcaraz, with Young on for Patterson. A long ball up to Trossard produced a fantastic plamed save from Pickford but the whistle had gone for a foul on Branthwaite. The pace of the game seemed to have been disrupted by all the second-half stoppages, with 10 minutes left for Everton to hold on to another precious point. Arsenal tried to find their way through, Odegaard firing wide. Martinelli drove in past O'Brien like he wasn't there, forcing another superb save from Pickford. The resulting corner produced only a goal-kick for the home side. McNeil then made his long-awaited return, in place of Harrison. Alcaraz got a stupid yellow card for not retreating after committing a foul. Arsenal worked it around well and a pinpoint cross to Tierney looked like a certain goal but Branthwaite was marking him and probably put his aim off. Kiwior had to clear under pressure, Everton with a long throw, but somebody fouled an Arsenal player and the last chance faded for Everton to produce an unlikely win. Lots more pressure from Arsenal forced a late corner off Young in added time but he was the first defender who belted it clear. A bizarre non-contact free-kick call caused confusion before the final whistle went, with another point for the Blues. Are we safe yet, David Moyes? Everton: Pickford, Patterson (75' Young), Branthwaite, Tarkowski [Y:63'], O'Brien [Y:18'], Ndiaye (75' Alcaraz [Y:87']), Gueye, Doucoure, Iroegbunam (65' Garner), Harrison (87' McNeil), Beto (65'Broja). Subs not Used: Virginia, Keane, Chermiti, Coleman. Arsenal: Raya, Kiwior, Saliba, White (62' Timber), Lewis-Skelly (75' Tierney), Nwaneri (46' Saka), Jorginho [Y:48'] (71' Odegaard), Rice, Sterling (46' Martinelli), Merino, Trossard. Subs not Used: Neto, Partey, Zinchenko, Gower. Kick-Off: 12:30 pm BST, Saturday April 5 2025, live on TNT Sports 1Referee: Darren England. Assistants: Scott Ledger, Akil Howson. Fourth official: Bobby Madley. Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Wade Smith. Attendance: 39,316 Live Forum Reader Comments (33) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:24:25 I think we might get into the game when the subs come on …Especially Charly — that's if it's not too late! Derek Knox 2 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:31:13 Why, why, why (not Delilah) but Doucoure? About as much use as an ashtray on a Harley-Davidson! Jarmo Rahnasto 3 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:51:25 I cannot understand this persistance on Doucoure either but we have to stick with Harrison because the only other option on right flank is Ashley Young. Tony Heron 4 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:54:59 Harrison and Doucoure? Flabbergasted!! George Cumiskey 5 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:58:46 A shocking team selection in my opinion, Harrison and Doucouré again. Unbelievable. Alex Whitehead 6 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:09:12 All singing off the same sheet!!!Harrison & DoucoureShocking selection. Michael Kenrick 7 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:09:25 Uh Oh... West Ham 0 - 6 Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.Moyes has previous! Si Cooper 8 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:14:45 It's probably the most ‘physical' side we have put out this season, so maybe that's key to the game plan?Doucoure's energy seems to satisfy the manager. I'd have started Alcaraz but perhaps he's been a bit under the weather or the manager thinks he can cement a win in the second half with some impact from the subs' bench? Tom Bowers 9 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:17:55 Every game is a tough one for Everton with the lack of offense they have but Arsenal can play you off the park if you don't match them in midfield.Yes, I agree Doucoure starting again is weird… but hopefully he will be gone in the Summer.Arsenal have rested some key players which is odd but can Everton step up and use that to their advantage.? Having said that, Arsenal have squad players who are among the best.My question is why did Arsenal have an extra day's rest and also Liverpool? Alan J Thompson 10 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:27:25 Patterson is definitely left back and not O'Brien switching flanks? Mind you, team selection seems to have little to do with performance while we must be trying to stave off having to pay Alcaraz transfer fee while Garner who has right back experience is benched. Still, we all know that we can't rest Doucoure on the bench as he runs around too much.How's that saying go, "I could do dat, giz a job, lah". Shaun Parker 11 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:31:21 Harrison and Doucouré again🙈🙈🙈🙈 Robert Tressell 12 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:31:44 Doucoure and Harrison are in because of workrate and defensive discipline as everyone knows - which we will probably require today. It's not like the "footballing alternatives" are going to play Arsenal off the park. Get stick in Everton and get a result 👏 Si Cooper 13 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:28:21 Frustrating but we are not out of it yet. A really big second half required. Will the sun still be a problem at the Gwladys Street end second half? Alan J Thompson 14 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:32:19 Missed the first 20 minutes so I assume the clocks changed in UK last weekend.We were doing OK until Gana's ridiculous header put them away, did he need to head it? Then as has been obvious for a while the defence continue to back off when the last man could have stepped up and put the scorer offside or at least delayed his run. Tarkowski had words with Gana after.And the bias continues with the RS commentator saying that O'Brien followed through causing the clash of heads when it was obviously the Arsenal man arriving late, the ball had gone.Somehow we need to understand where are players might be when we put in crosses as it just seems hit and hope and it looks like we have finally given up on the corner that looks for Tarkowski beyond the back post. Arsenal look a lot more confident on the ball despite what looks like our higher press. Bill Gall 15 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:38:48 Didn't we hire a coach to improve our corner kicks. Si Cooper 16 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:43:32 “And the bias continues with the RS commentator saying that O'Brien followed through causing the clash of heads when it was obviously the Arsenal man arriving late, the ball had gone.”Which broadcaster was that? They both competed for same ball at the same time. Si Cooper 17 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:47:53 Tim's shown a little naivety at times, a few poor choices. We need to be able to keep possession for a while. Ernie Baywood 18 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:34:34 Some weird refereeing at the end. Also a very odd one where Trossard fouled Branthwaite, the referee thought Trossard fouled Branthwaite, but he allowed play to go on until Pickford made the save. (And what a save it was!)What would have happened if Trossard scored? Presumably VAR would check it but would be deciding whether it was a clear an obvious error to allow play to continue, despite the referee obviously believing that it was a foul. He should never have let play go on – Pickford bailed him out of a very tough situation. John Pickles 19 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:35:16 Not a bad point. I wonder how many Rednoses would have been happier if a weakened Everton, without Tarkowski, would have lost today? James Hughes 20 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:40:04 First game for me in a few years… Whilst I am loath to slag off our players but Doucoure is even worse in the flesh.Good point though. Alan J Thompson 21 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:40:27 I was surprised that we got that penalty – not because it wasn't but I thought VAR would pull this back saying that, while the fall was in the box, the foul started outside of it. But was that the only time we troubled their keeper, crosses excepted, in the second half?Again, lots of effort but not much in the way of scoring chances and we'll all be glorying in a home draw against a top-placed side.Which commentator, Beglin. Steve Brown 22 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:43:51 Skelly caught Harrison’s left leg in the box as he fell.It was a penalty. Alan, I also thought they would find a reason to disallow it. Steve Brown 23 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:46:48 Broja had little influence on the game when he came on. Bob Parrington 24 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:49:29 Bollocks Michael. It was a friekin penalty. So don't put the team down! Michael Kenrick 25 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:51:30 No, they're showing the penalty call again… and again… 15 times.Harrison clearly dives after there was insufficient contact to bring him down. Very lucky for the Blues. Or we'd be looking at another miserable defeat.I can only assume the instruction to VAR was, "We've taken a few off them Blue fuckers, so be lenient this time when you have to make a call!" Thanks, Mr PGMOL! Michael Kenrick 26 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:55:34 Fucking Mooyes: "Until it's mathematically impossible..."But at least he's going to go and visit the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock this week!ps: It was never really a penalty. It was a gift from PGMOL. Tom Bowers 27 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:55:40 You take what you can get in this game and this was a well earned point.Davey shuffling the pack as he sees what he has for next season and I think it is getting clearer for him.The Gunners did capitalize on an error but good defending kept us in the game and the penalty was reward for the endeavor.You knew Arsenal would try to use the bench to good effect but Everton's bench did well. Good moves by Davey.This point basically secures Everton's position but may have scuppered Arsenal's faint hope of catching RS. Ernie Baywood 28 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:56:52 It's definitely a foul outside the box. That much is clear. The rule is that if it continues inside the box then it's a penalty. I'm not convinced that it did. Mind you, I don't understand half the decisions they make nowadays. And we've had a couple chalked off that defied every bit of footballing common sense. The chant of "you don't know what you're doing" has never been so apt. They've really fucked up a pretty simple game. Josh Horne 29 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:56:53 Great result. I thought it was a clear penalty in real time, less sure now but no obvious error for VAR to overrule so right call. 14th place was unthinkable when Moyes took over, full credit to him for that. Lots of changes to come, exciting. Michael Kenrick 30 Posted 05/04/2025 at 15:01:36 Pretty good comments and discussion from Martin Keown. Not one of my favourite ex-Everton players but he knows his stuff about the club, recent and current situation, and talked well, I thought. Christy Ring 31 Posted 05/04/2025 at 15:02:40 Delighted to get a point, and definitely due a bit of luck with the penalty. I still cannot understand how Doucoure and Harrison started, Delighted to see McNeill back, but the last time Chermiti came on, he made a huge difference, and I'm surprised he hasn't got game time since? Danny O'Neill 32 Posted 05/04/2025 at 15:03:54 I'm not blaming Gana-Gueye for the up. In that situation, the centre has to take control. Branthwaite should have given the shout and, if necessary, go through Idrissa. John Raftery 33 Posted 05/04/2025 at 15:09:32 A great point in a contest between two weakened teams. Their weakened team was of course a lot stronger than ours.Ndiaye was excellent for the seventy minutes he was on the pitch. Our midfield looked more effective after Garner came on for Iroegbunam who is still learning the how to play at this level. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb