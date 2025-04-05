05/04/2025

Everton 1 - 1 Arsenal





After giving up a pretty soft goal in the first half, Everton were gifted an even softer penalty that Ndiaye converted just after the break to earn another point in Moyes's perennial battle to avoid relegation.

Moyes has made some changes as expected, but they might not be what is really required, with Doucoure and Harrison both still in the starting line-up. But they are joined by Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam, with Alcaraz and Garner the ones who are stepping down to the subs bench. Vitalii Mykolenko is injured again so Nathan Patterson gets to start at left-back.

Arsenal make five changes, with Martin Odegaard on the bench alongside Bukayo Saka.

The Blues kicked off in the sunshine, straight back to Pickford for the pointless punt up field. But this time it won a free-kick that was easily headed clear. That led to Arsenal's first attack which looked dangerous but Sterling's goalbound shot hit Iroegbunam in the stomach.

Harrison led an Everton attack down the right but his cross was as poor as any in his unimpressive repertoire. Patterson took out Nwaneri, leading to a lecture from and Arsenal moved up to win the first corner, headed behind by Beto, Rice's second corner punched out by Pickford, Branthwaite needing to clear the follow-up.

Everton attacked and Ndiaye found Beto who almost got free, a nice backheel to Doucpoure almost put him through. But Arsenal's defence was not yielding that easily.

Branthwaite had to head behind for another Rice corner and it was a fantastic delivery, going straight in at the far post until it was headed behind again, brilliantly by Jarrad Branthwaite. Harrison did well to stop Sterling on the next Arsenal attack.

Everton won another free-kick wide right that went right through to O'Brien but he didn't expect it to bounce up and hit his chest, just a yard from the goalline. O'Brien was then booked for something before he took a long throw, but it led only to another Arsenal attack.

Sterling went down too easily under pressure from Harrison and the referee wasn't interested. But Gueye was then called for his interaction with Trossard . Nwaneri's free-kick went over everyone and they couldn't do anything in Phase 2.

A hospital ball from Tarkowskit to Gueye saw Trossard break at speed but Branthwaite tracked him to the inch and slid in with an absolute brilliant interception in the Everton penalty, with Trossard about to pull the trigger. Astounding skill.

Everton came forward with a better cross to the far post by Harrison that saw Gueye bundled over, but no call. Then good work by Ndiaye eventually saw him with a chance to shoot but it was blocked at source.

Everton had some possession and worked themselves forward but the cross from Iroegbunam was hopelessly overhit on the half-hour. A silly and unnecessary foul by Gana on Lewis-Skelley let Nwaneri battle with Patterson.

Everton had kept the Gunners out of their penalty area until a Gueye header in midfield (perhaps he should have left it for Branthwaite?) fell nicely for Sterling and he galloped forward to feed Trossard who slotted it wide of Pickford for a rather soft first goal. Not one you'll want to watch back.

Beto seemed particularly exercised by the reverse, twice getting close to the Arsenal goal but unable to convert, Everton then wasting the corner. A great cross in form Harrison (now on the left) saw O'Brien clash heads with Merino, a long break in play required before the game resumed.

Everton's low block seemed to become deflated as they allowed Arsenal to run forward, and when Docuocure did force the turnover, the Blues failed to play it forward, to the displeasure of many Blues fans who had to watch Arsenal playing keep-ball until Trossard got forward.

This time, it was Trakovski who did enough to interfere without getting the ball, and then blocking Rice's follow-up shot. After what seemed like an age, Everotn pushed forward with more intent, Ndiaye shooting fairly well, the ball high curving over the far post.

And that was it for the first half. Not much to write home about. And Mikel Arteta upped the ante after the break, bringing on Saka and Martinelli to terrorize the Everton backline. The response from Moyes? Nothing apparent.

Beto and Saliba clashed in front of Raya. Then Lewis-Skelly couldn't handle Harroison's advance and fouled him, a clear penalty said Darren England but Stuart Attwell wanted to find anything else he could to deny the penalty before Ndiaye could compose himself and slot it in calmly with Raya going the wrong way.

[Whtaever the foul was that Lewis-Skelly committed, it must have started well outside the penalty box, so Everton rather lucky there that VAR didn't interfere.]

A good counter saw Docucoure surging forward but he choose to shoot at Raya rather than cross for a much more likely second goal. Arsenal then counteredm winning a corner off O'Brien that was defended away eventually.

But Arsenal were not having this Blue resurgence and pressed again, winning another corner off Tarkowski, delivered deep to Trossard all by himself but he made a terrible mess of the return ball.

Another Arsenal attack saw Ndiaye foul Jorginho in striking distance, but Saka drove it low into the base of the wall. Everton pushed out, Ndiaye got a nice akle tap from Ben White — no card shown. The free-kick almost caused some panic but was clear by Arsenal until

Lewis-Skeely got an opportunity to run at or through the Everton defence, Tarkowski upending him just before he got into the 18-yard box, at the expense of a yellow card.

From the edge of the Dee, Rice powered a curly that was fortunately right in line with Jordan Pickford, who punched it clear. On came Garner and Broja

Ndiaye was fouled again but Harrsion's free-kick managed to hit the first defender, albeit winning a corner. Lots of grappling in the area — why not another penalty? Garner's decent corner was fielded well by Raya, who had to barge his way past the attentions of O'Brien.

Gana did a great job dispossessing Martinelli, Harrison then putting Lewis-Skelly off the execution of hos cross. On the other side, Patterson was late coming on Saka, and another set-piece opportunity for Arsenal but Rice delivered it too deep. Ndiaye went down with cramp and was replaced by Alcaraz, with Young on for Patterson.

A long ball up to Trossard produced a fantastic plamed save from Pickford but the whistle had gone for a foul on Branthwaite. The pace of the game seemed to have been disrupted by all the second-half stoppages, with 10 minutes left for Everton to hold on to another precious point.

Arsenal tried to find their way through, Odegaard firing wide. Martinelli drove in past O'Brien like he wasn't there, forcing another superb save from Pickford. The resulting corner produced only a goal-kick for the home side. McNeil then made his long-awaited return, in place of Harrison.

Alcaraz got a stupid yellow card for not retreating after committing a foul. Arsenal worked it around well and a pinpoint cross to Tierney looked like a certain goal but Branthwaite was marking him and probably put his aim off.

Kiwior had to clear under pressure, Everton with a long throw, but somebody fouled an Arsenal player and the last chance faded for Everton to produce an unlikely win.

Lots more pressure from Arsenal forced a late corner off Young in added time but he was the first defender who belted it clear. A bizarre non-contact free-kick call caused confusion before the final whistle went, with another point for the Blues.

Are we safe yet, David Moyes?

Everton: Pickford, Patterson (75' Young), Branthwaite, Tarkowski [Y:63'], O'Brien [Y:18'], Ndiaye (75' Alcaraz [Y:87']), Gueye, Doucoure, Iroegbunam (65' Garner), Harrison (87' McNeil), Beto (65'Broja).

Subs not Used: Virginia, Keane, Chermiti, Coleman.

Arsenal: Raya, Kiwior, Saliba, White (62' Timber), Lewis-Skelly (75' Tierney), Nwaneri (46' Saka), Jorginho [Y:48'] (71' Odegaard), Rice, Sterling (46' Martinelli), Merino, Trossard.

Subs not Used: Neto, Partey, Zinchenko, Gower.

Kick-Off: 12:30 pm BST, Saturday April 5 2025, live on TNT Sports 1

Referee: Darren England.

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Akil Howson.

Fourth official: Bobby Madley.

Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell.

Assistant VAR: Wade Smith.

Attendance: 39,316

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb