Everton will face a stern test when they take on a high-flying Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Despite being the newly-promoted boys in the league, along with Leeds United and Burnley, the Black Cats have already made a strong mark after winning five of their first nine games. Their tally of five victories so far is just one fewer than what they managed in the entirety of their last top-flight campaign in 2016-17.

Régis Le Bris’s side came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in their most recent outing, with Chemsdine Talbi scoring a 93rd-minute winner. Meanwhile, Everton will be looking to turn things around after suffering back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees have let in five goals in two games without reply as the strikers’ goal drought continues to haunt David Moyes’s side. Beto and Thierno Barry have just one goal combined in between them and unsurprisingly, they are the centre of the discussions heading into this game.

Here are the important talking points before Sunderland vs Everton:

Will David Moyes experiment at number nine?

The most interesting takeaway from Moyes’s pre-match press conference was when he mentioned that he might consider other options if his strikers continue to misfire.

While newcomer Barry is yet to open his goal-scoring account, he has barely been at the end of meaningful chances to score, accumulating an xG of 0.5 from nine appearances, seven of them from the bench. Beto has played a lot more but has scored only once from an xG of 3.9.

“I will look to see if there are other options and if I think I’m not getting what I want, I’ll look to see what else there is. We’ve got two people who are number nines or that way,” said Moyes.

“We’ve got one or two other people who could possibly come into that debate as well but we won’t bury our head in the sand, we’re certainly thinking about it.”

It remains to be seen whether Moyes continues to trust his strikers before deciding he’s had enough. Should he shake things around, I reckon Iliman Ndiaye and Charly Alcaraz should be the top candidates to become the new focal point of the team’s attack. Michael Keane worth a shout, perhaps?

Should Merlin Röhl start against Sunderland?

Merlin Röhl is yet to make his first start for the club since signing for Everton on Deadline Day. The German midfielder made his first appearance in the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa before suffering an injury. Röhl made his return to the pitch with cameos off the bench against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Early impressions of Röhl are overwhelmingly positive with Moyes and his staff speaking highly of their latest acquisition. The lanky central midfielder brings a lot of versatility along with a towering physical presence to the middle of the park.

As such, it might be worth it to consider awarding Röhl his first start in a royal blue shirt, especially in place of Idrissa Gana Gueye. The veteran midfielder hasn’t managed to replicate his fantastic form from last season and has been a passenger in several games so far this season.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb