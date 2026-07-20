20/07/2026





Just when you thought the global geopolitical landscape couldn't get any more surreal, Evertonians have somehow managed to establish a firm grip on the highest echelons of Western democracy.

When Mark Carney pulled off a stunning political comeback to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada, we at ToffeeWeb rightfully celebrated. Finally, a proper Blue — a man who spent his time as Bank of England Governor casually mentioning his allegiance to the Gwladys Street — was running a G7 nation.

But lightning, as it turns out, does strike twice.

Following a rapid political ascent that saw him secure a return to Parliament, Andy Burnham has officially taken up residence in No 10 Downing Street. In doing so, he becomes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, sealing a truly unprecedented reality: two of the world's G7 superpowers are now led by card-carrying, long-suffering, dyed-in-the-wool Evertonians.

From the Greater Manchester Mayoralty to the Ultimate "No 10"

For years, Burnham has been arguably the most high-profile, vocal Evertonian in British public life. Whether he was enduring the standard Goodison existential dread from the Directors' Box or fighting tirelessly for justice for the Hillsborough families during his days in cabinet, his footballing DNA has never been in doubt.

When he left Westminster in 2017 to become the "King in the North" as Mayor of Greater Manchester, many assumed his days of aiming for the top job in British politics were done. Yet, following his victory in the Makerfield by-election, his unopposed march to the Labour leadership has put a proud scouser (raised just outside the city) into the ultimate hot seat.

Forget the traditional tactical setups: Burnham aims to be the new No 10 that some quarters of British politics have been crying out for.

The Blue G7 Summit

One can only imagine the scenes at the next G7 summit. While the rest of the world leaders are busy discussing global trade tariffs, security pacts, and fiscal policy, Burnham and Carney will inevitably be huddled in a corner of the room, intensely debating whether Everton's summer friendly victory over Dundee is a sign of a top-half finish or if the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will finally yield some silverware.

Optimism in High Places

To be an Evertonian is to understand the concepts of resilience, managing expectations, and surviving against the absolute heaviest of odds. Perhaps those exact traits are why Carney and Burnham have managed to scale the heights of international leadership. If you can handle a cold December afternoon watching Everton drop points from a winning position, steering a major nation through a global crisis is a walk in the park.

From all of us at ToffeeWeb, congratulations to the new Prime Minister... even if some of us are slightly concerned about his leaning in towards yet bigger government and even more welfare support provided for the people, with a doomed wealth tax of one form or another set to destroy any entrepreneurial spirit that might be left amongst the country's high fliers.

The country faces massive challenges, but at the very least, we know the man at the helm understands the true meaning of the club motto: Nil Satis Nisi Optimum. Let's just hope his cabinet selections are a bit more inspired than some of our recent transfer windows…

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