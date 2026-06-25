1 bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. 2 TalkSPORT Bet 4.5 /5 3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”

Mobile app available

More than 1,000 different sports betting markets

Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media Cons Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days

Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly 3 Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses

Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets

Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply 4 Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 5 Betfair 5 /5 £50 Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook Click to copy Copied ZSKAON Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Terrific variety of markets

World-leading betting exchange

Daily odds boosts on popular sports

Great payment options Cons Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee

Commission taken on exchange transactions Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 6 Betano 5 /5 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 20 Free Bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free Bets on Football Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Solid Bonus Value at £30

No Payment Restrictions

No Bonus Code Required Cons Only 3 Days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Minimum Free Bet Odds Requirement of 1/1 (Evens)

ACCA & Bet Builder Free Bets Require Minimum 3 Selections 18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly. 7 BetVictor 4 /5 £30 + Boost Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Boost Token Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Ultra-competitive odds

Lots of promotions and price boosts

Free-to-spin guaranteed prize wheel

Clear commitment to responsible gambling Cons Website could use an overhaul in design and layout

PayPal not accepted 18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10+ on any football market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Bets + 1×100% Boost tokens (max £10 stakes) for selected football markets Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly 8 7bet 4 /5 £30 Bet £20, Get Up to £30 in Bonus Bets Click to copy Copied FI2026FA Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Quick crediting: The bonus code triggers the offer immediately.

User-friendly 1x wagering on the Casino bonus

Low Threshold: A small £10 deposit is all you need to start. Cons There is a win cap on the casino bonus

Free spins can only be used on a single slot

E-wallet options are not supported 1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply

The best football betting sites in the UK combine a valid UKGC licence, strong Premier League and World Cup markets, competitive odds, Bet Builder tools, live betting and clear offer terms. Based on our testing, bet365 leads overall, with Betfair, Betfred, Boyle Sports, 7Bet and William Hill offering strong alternatives for different betting styles.

Our team compared the most popular football betting sites in the United Kingdom bettors actually use, including bet365, Betfred, BOYLE Sports, William Hill, 7Bet, and Ladbrokes, and tested every platform across multiple Premier League matchdays. Here is the honest breakdown of our research.

Best Football Betting Sites in the UK – our Top 10 for June 2026

Here are the best online football betting sites right now, ranked by our expert team. Here is how the best bookmakers for football compare.

18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Terms and Conditions apply

The Best Football Betting Site for the 2026 World Cup: Our Verdict

With 104 matches across 48 teams from 11 June to 19 July 2026, the depth of a site’s football product matters far more than it would for a single weekend fixture. Applying what this page tells us about the best football betting sites to the World Cup, the answer is clear: bet365 is the site to use.

bet365 is considered the best football betting site in the UK, described as “the gold standard” and “the one every other operator is chasing.” The numbers reinforce that: a 4.7/5 iOS app rating, 300+ markets per game, live streaming on over 80,000 events per year, and an Edit Bet feature that lets you amend unsettled bets are a genuine advantage when a key player is substituted mid-match across a packed World Cup group-stage schedule.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

For punters focused on maximising their opening bonus, Betfair (5/5, £50 in free Bet Builders) is the strongest alternative, particularly for trading outright markets as the tournament narrative develops. Its world-leading exchange can deliver better prices than fixed-odds books on major markets.

Betfair 5 /5 £50 Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook Click to copy Copied ZSKAON Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Terrific variety of markets

World-leading betting exchange

Daily odds boosts on popular sports

Great payment options Cons Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee

Commission taken on exchange transactions Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

For football-specific free bets on a budget, TalkSPORT Bet (4.5/5) rounds out the podium: up to £40 in dedicated football free bets, over 1,000 sports markets, and a mobile app with solid customer service.

TalkSPORT Bet 4.5 /5 3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”

Mobile app available

More than 1,000 different sports betting markets

Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media Cons Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days

Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Our World Cup ranking: bet365 for depth and app quality; Betfair for exchange value; TalkSPORT, BOYLE Sports, 7Bet for football-focused free bets.

Taking these key considerations into account, here is the list of the World Cup betting offers we would recommend to UK bettors for 2026:

Bookmakers Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bonus Codes bet365 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + code VIP365UK * Claim Bonus Betfred Bet £10, Get £50 Free Bets * BET****** 7bet Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets * FI20**** BOYLE Sports Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost * Claim Bonus

bet365 Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + code VIP365UK * Bonus Codes Claim Bonus Betfred Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10, Get £50 Free Bets * Bonus Codes BET****** 7bet Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets * Bonus Codes FI20**** BOYLE Sports Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost * Bonus Codes Claim Bonus

* bet365 T&Cs – #ad. +18. For New Customers. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

** Concerning bet365 bonus code: this code is used for market/tracking purposes only and does not change the offer amount in any way.

* Betfred T&Cs – New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

* 7Bet T&Cs – 1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply

* BOYLE Sports T&Cs – 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. Digital customers only. Min Odds of (3/1). Max stake 20. Available on one bet per selected event. 25% Boost. Boost will be added once all selections have settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Offer does not apply to multiple bets. Free/void/cashed out bets won’t qualify. T&Cs apply.

Top Football Betting Sites 2026 – Quick Recap

For people in a hurry, here’s the recap of the best football betting websites we’ve assembled based on our in-depth analysis:

Bet365: Highest ranked for overall odds, variety, and reliability. Considered one of the best bookmakers for football.

Highest ranked for overall odds, variety, and reliability. Considered one of the best bookmakers for football. Betfred : Best Free Bets Value for sports sign-up offer (£50 free bets bonus)

: Best Free Bets Value for sports sign-up offer (£50 free bets bonus) Betfair : Best Free Bets Multiples offer in the UK (£50 free bets bonus)

: Best Free Bets Multiples offer in the UK (£50 free bets bonus) Paddy Power: Renowned for creative specials, high-quality bet builders, and competitive odds.

Renowned for creative specials, high-quality bet builders, and competitive odds. SBK: Top choice for mobile-only betting with good odds.

Football Bookmaker Best for bet365 Best overall Betfair Exchange value Betfred Free bet value William Hill Accumulators Ladbrokes Offer range Coral Live betting BetVictor Odds boosts Midnite Esports + football NetBet Odds competitiveness QuinnBet Acca insurance

Best Sites by Category

For bettors looking for keys features (such as odds or in-play betting) or for specific technical focus (a good UX and/or a good app), here’s our resume:

Best for Competitive Odds: Bet365 and BOYLE Sports sports r frequently provide the best value.

Bet365 and BOYLE Sports sports r frequently provide the best value. Best for New Bettors/Apps: SBK (app focus) and Betgoodwin (user experience).

SBK (app focus) and Betgoodwin (user experience). Best for In-Play Betting: Betway and Bet365 offer deep live betting markets.

Betway and Bet365 offer deep live betting markets. Best for Accumulators/Boosts: Paddy Power and Ladbrokes.

Paddy Power and Ladbrokes. Strongest UK football bookies and bookmakers by user need: BOYLE Sports, Bet365, William Hill.

Category Winner Runner-up Why Best overall bet365 Betfair Market depth, odds, live betting, app Best for free bets Betfred Betfair Free bet value vs terms ratio Best for exchange Betfair Boyle Sports Exchange model, better odds on matched bets Best for live betting bet365 Betway In-play market depth Best for Bet Builder Paddy Power / bet365 — Same-game market range Best for Premier League bet365 William Hill EPL market breadth Best for World Cup 2026 Boyle Sports 7Bet Outright and group stage markets

18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Terms and Conditions apply

Best Football Betting Site in the UK: bet365 and Boyle sports

bet365 is the best football betting site in the UK for its football market depth, in-play coverage, Bet Builder quality and competitive odds across Premier League, Champions League and World Cup markets. Live streaming, 300+ markets per Premier League game, Edit Bet, a deep Bet Builder, and some of the sharpest odds in the market combine to give it an edge no single competitor can match.

Bettors focusing on European club competitions may also wish to compare the latest Champions League betting offers before the knockout stages begin.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

We tested it across multiple Premier League and Champions League matchdays and the football product depth is genuinely impressive. It also covers Everton games in full, which on current form might not require the most server space in the building, but the markets are there all the same.

Code Info: New customers use bet365 bonus code TOFFEE365 to get £30 in Free Bets after a £10 qualifying bet.

Advertising | Image captured on 22-July-2025, for illustrative purposes. Subject to change.

The BOYLE Sports World Cup offer gives new UK customers £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost after a £10 qualifying bet, with the bonus activating automatically. The key practical point is that the £40 is awarded in free bets after your first qualifying bet settles. The qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater, and the whole process must be completed on mobile. You then have 7 days to use the free bets before they expire.

Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses

Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets

Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

For more information on BOYLE Sports World Cup offer check out our dedicated page.

Best Football Betting Sites for high odds

Getting the best football odds makes a material difference over time. The spread between the strongest and weakest Premier League odds on a typical EPL match can be 5–8%, which adds up across a season. Below, we compare football odds across the bookmakers on our list for today’s live fixtures, so you can see exactly which site offers the best football betting value right now.

25 June 2026 Türkiye versus the United States shapes up as the standout fixture, with the home win priced at 3.75 and the away side available at 1.91. That spread alone illustrates why comparing multiple bookmakers matters before placing a wager. The draw sits at 3.75, offering further intrigue. For punters seeking the best football betting sites, this page evaluates leading operators side by side, ensuring you secure optimal value across every market. Türkiye at 3.75 stands out as the best value pick of the day for punters comparing across leading betting sites.

Over 2.5 goals looks tempting here, though no verified odds are available for that market on this fixture.

This is comfortably the most balanced match on the slate, with 3.75 reflecting genuine uncertainty between two competitive sides.

Avoid placing heavy stakes here; limited form data makes confident wagering difficult regardless of which site you use. Betfred William Hill Smarkets Matchbook Coral Ladbrokes Virgin Bet LiveScore Bet Grosvenor BetVictor betmgm.se Türkiye vs United States · 03:00 Türkiye to win (1) 3.75 3.70 3.85 3.85 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.80 3.75 3.80 Draw (X) 3.75 3.80 4.20 4.20 2.37 2.37 3.90 3.90 4.00 3.70 4.00 United States to win (2) 1.91 1.80 1.93 1.93 2.37 2.37 1.82 1.82 1.85 1.90 1.85 Over 2.5 · 1.65 · · 1.70 1.70 1.68 1.68 · · · BTTS Yes 1.62 1.65 · 1.75 1.65 1.65 1.62 1.62 · · · Ecuador vs Germany · 21:00 Ecuador to win (1) 5.00 4.80 5.70 5.80 4.60 4.60 5.30 5.30 5.40 5.25 5.40 Draw (X) 4.33 4.50 5.30 5.10 2.50 2.50 4.10 4.10 4.20 4.20 4.20 Germany to win (2) 1.60 1.57 1.55 1.57 2.00 2.00 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 Over 2.5 · 1.62 · · 1.65 1.61 1.83 1.83 · · · BTTS Yes 1.73 1.67 · 1.83 1.73 1.73 1.70 1.70 · · · Tunisia vs Netherlands · 00:00 Tunisia to win (1) 23.00 23.00 30.03 30.00 11.00 11.00 25.00 25.00 26.00 29.00 26.00 Draw (X) 9.50 9.50 11.00 11.00 3.50 3.40 10.00 10.00 11.00 10.50 11.00 Netherlands to win (2) 1.10 1.10 1.13 1.13 1.36 1.36 1.08 1.08 1.09 1.07 1.09 Over 2.5 · 1.36 · · 1.40 1.40 1.45 1.45 · · · BTTS Yes 2.75 2.50 · 2.76 2.75 2.75 2.55 2.55 · · · Paraguay vs Australia · 03:00 Paraguay to win (1) 3.00 2.75 2.94 2.94 3.60 3.50 2.75 2.75 2.80 2.70 2.80 Draw (X) 2.25 2.20 2.30 2.32 1.67 1.67 2.20 2.20 2.23 2.25 2.23 Australia to win (2) 3.60 3.60 4.20 4.20 4.33 4.33 3.90 3.90 4.00 3.50 4.00 Over 2.5 · 3.00 · · 3.00 3.00 3.15 3.15 · · · BTTS Yes 2.20 2.25 · 2.32 2.10 2.10 2.06 2.06 · · · Japan vs Sweden · 00:00 Japan to win (1) 1.83 1.85 1.88 1.88 2.37 2.37 1.77 1.77 1.79 1.83 1.79 Draw (X) 3.60 3.60 3.70 3.70 2.30 2.25 3.40 3.40 3.45 3.40 3.45 Sweden to win (2) 4.20 3.80 4.80 4.80 4.00 4.00 4.75 4.75 4.90 4.40 4.90 Over 2.5 · 1.75 · · 1.70 1.70 1.82 1.82 · · · BTTS Yes 1.67 1.67 · 1.72 1.65 1.61 1.56 1.56 · · · A 2-2 draw represents the strongest value selection from this fixture. Türkiye possess enough attacking quality to trouble the hosts, while the United States will carry the weight of home expectation and firepower to respond. The draw at 3.75 stands out as the best value bet on offer, given the evenly matched nature of both sides in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter at the 2026 World Cup.

Full Reviews: Best Football Betting Sites UK

Every operator below was tested with real accounts and real bets placed across multiple match days.

Bet365 Football Review

The gold standard. Operating since 2000, it is the most widely used online bookmaker in the UK. The one every other operator is chasing.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Welcome Offer: Register with code TOFFEE365. Bet £10 and receive £30 in Free Bets as Bet Credits after your qualifying bet settles. Min odds apply. Bet Credits expire in 7 days. Stake not returned with winnings.

Football Features: Live streaming across Premier League, Championship, FA Cup and Champions League. The Bet Builder supports up to 20 selections per game. The Edit Bet feature lets you swap selections in unsettled bets, which is extremely useful when your striker is hooked before scoring. Cash Out on virtually all markets. In-play odds updates are among the fastest of any football betting app in the UK. Our research confirms it leads the market on Premier League depth.

Live streaming across Premier League, Championship, FA Cup and Champions League. The supports up to 20 selections per game. The feature lets you swap selections in unsettled bets, which is extremely useful when your striker is hooked before scoring. Cash Out on virtually all markets. In-play odds updates are among the fastest of any football betting app in the UK. Our research confirms it leads the market on Premier League depth. For dedicated FIFA World Cup offers, check out our bet365 tournament betting deal guide.

Pros 300+ markets per Premier League game, deepest coverage in the UK

Live streaming on 80,000+ events per year including Premier League

Edit Bet is one of the most genuinely useful features in football betting Cons £30 welcome offer is lower headline than some competitors

Bet Credits restricted to certain odds and bet types

Can limit accounts of consistently winning bettors

Advertising | Image captured on 01-May-2026, for illustrative purposes. Subject to change.

Betfair Football review

Betfair runs both a traditional Sportsbook and a betting exchange from the same account. It is the odd one out on this list in the best possible way.

Betfair 5 /5 £50 Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook Click to copy Copied ZSKAON Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Terrific variety of markets

World-leading betting exchange

Daily odds boosts on popular sports

Great payment options Cons Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee

Commission taken on exchange transactions Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Welcome Offer: Place a £10 qualifying bet on the Sportsbook at min odds of Evens (2.0) and receive £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples . Valid for 30 days , the most generous expiry window on this list. Deposits via cards or Apple Pay only.

Place a on the Sportsbook at min odds of Evens (2.0) and receive . Valid for , the most generous expiry window on this list. Deposits via cards or Apple Pay only. Football Features: The Sportsbook Bet Builder and accumulator product cover Premier League and European football well. The exchange is where Betfair truly sets itself apart. You set your own odds, other users match your bet, and Betfair takes a small commission on winnings. For Premier League markets, the exchange regularly returns prices that fixed-odds bookmakers simply cannot match. It is one of the most compelling online best football betting sites for bettors who want flexibility in how they place their wagers. Super Boost offers daily enhanced odds on selected fixtures.

Pros £50 free bet with 30-day expiry is the most generous on this list

Exchange pricing on Premier League often beats fixed-odds competitors

Bet Builder and accumulators well supported across all leagues Cons The exchange can feel intimidating for first-time bettors

Sportsbook odds can be shorter than the exchange on the same event

Commission on exchange winnings is a small cost on every winning bet

Betfred Football review

Betfred has been part of UK football betting since 1967. Founder Fred Done started it by backing England to win the World Cup. Spoiler: England won. He then refunded all losing bets as a goodwill gesture. That kind of spirit is still in the DNA.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Welcome Offer: Deposit by debit card and place a first bet of £10 or more at Evens (2.0) or better within 7 days. Receive 3 x £10 Sports Free Bets and 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets within 10 hours. Five tokens, £50 in total value.

Deposit by debit card and place within 7 days. Receive within 10 hours. Five tokens, £50 in total value. Before claiming the offer, new users can check the Betfred promo code for football betting page for the latest code details, eligibility notes, and claim steps.

Football Features: Double Delight Hat Trick Heaven is the standout: back a first goalscorer and if they score twice the odds double, if they score a hat-trick they treble. It is one of the most genuinely enjoyable football promotions in the UK. Acca Flex provides partial payouts if one leg of your accumulator loses. The football bookmakers section covers all major European leagues with solid live betting on Premier League and Champions League fixtures. A great choice for bettors who like their football weekly and their promotions entertaining.

is the standout: back a first goalscorer and if they score twice the odds double, if they score a hat-trick they treble. It is one of the most genuinely enjoyable football promotions in the UK. provides partial payouts if one leg of your accumulator loses. The football bookmakers section covers all major European leagues with solid live betting on Premier League and Champions League fixtures. A great choice for bettors who like their football weekly and their promotions entertaining. For FIFA World Cup offers, check out our Betfred tournament betting deal guide.

Pros Double Delight Hat Trick Heaven is a consistently entertaining promo

Acca Flex is a real safety net for accumulator bettors

Strong ongoing promotions for regular football bettors Cons Free bet tokens expire after 7 days so use them promptly

Bet Builder is less flexible than bet365 on some specific markets

App ratings sit below the market leaders

William Hill Football review

William Hill has been part of UK football betting for over 80 years. The live streaming product stands up well and Price It Up is one of the more creative tools in the market.

William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

Welcome Offer: Deposit and bet £10 to receive £40 in Free Bets (4 x £10). Min odds of 1/2 (1.5). A promo code is required at registration. Check the William Hill site for the current code as it updates regularly. PayPal, Skrill and Neteller are excluded from the qualifying deposit.

Deposit and bet (4 x £10). Min odds of 1/2 (1.5). A promo code is required at registration. Check the William Hill site for the current code as it updates regularly. PayPal, Skrill and Neteller are excluded from the qualifying deposit. Football Features: William Hill offers live streaming across a wide range of fixtures and is one of the stronger options among football betting apps for in-play markets. Price It Up lets you request custom markets not already in the Bet Builder, a genuinely useful tool for bettors with specific combinations in mind. Cash Out is available on most football bets. The app handles live betting reliably during busy match days.

Pros £40 in free bets is a solid return from a £10 qualifying bet

Price It Up for custom football market requests is a smart feature

Live streaming across a wide range of football fixtures Cons E-wallets excluded from qualifying deposit

Code required at registration – check the site before signing up

In-play experience not quite at bet365 level

Ladbrokes Football review

Ladbrokes was founded in 1886. It predates electricity in most homes. The £5 minimum qualifier makes it the most accessible entry point on this list.

Ladbrokes 5 /5 £30 Bet £5 get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Bet £5, Get £30 in free bets welcome bonus

Plenty of value-adding promotions

Considerable in-play betting and live streaming

£5 minimum deposit is more affordable Cons Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the industry best for key markets T&C’s: 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Welcome Offer: Bet £5 and receive £30 in Free Bets (6 x £5). Min odds of 1/2. Valid for 7 days. No bonus code required at time of writing.

Bet (6 x £5). Min odds of 1/2. Valid for 7 days. No bonus code required at time of writing. Football Features: Comprehensive Premier League coverage with match, outright, scorer and correct score markets across all top-flight games. Acca Edge gives extra winnings when one leg of an accumulator lets you down. Live betting is available across all major leagues. The Bet Builder covers Premier League and Championship football. For bettors new to the market, Ladbrokes is one of the most intuitive platforms to navigate and the app handles bet placement cleanly.

Pros £5 qualifying bet is the lowest entry point on this list

Acca Edge provides a useful safety net on football multi-leg bets

Clean intuitive app well-suited to bettors of all experience levels Cons 6 x £5 split gives less flexibility on bigger stakes

Live streaming less extensive than bet365 or William Hill

Odds can sit slightly shorter than exchange-based platforms

Coral Football review

Coral and Ladbrokes share the same parent company but Coral has its own identity for football. The weekly price boost calendar is one of the more consistent existing-customer offers in the UK market.

Coral 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £5 Get £30 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Equivalent of a 400% welcome bonus

Free-to-play games with cash prizes

Comprehensive live streaming

More than 120 markets for some football games Cons Debit card withdrawals can take up to three business days

Not always the most competitive odds compared to other sites 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Welcome Offer: Bet £5 and receive £30 in Free Bets (6 x £5). Min odds of 1/2. Valid for 7 days. No bonus code required at time of writing.

Bet (6 x £5). Min odds of 1/2. Valid for 7 days. No bonus code required at time of writing. Football Features: Coral covers all major UK and European leagues with a Bet Builder across Premier League markets. Scorecast and Wincast markets let you combine first scorer with match result. Weekly Price Boosts on selected fixtures run consistently throughout the season. The app loads quickly during peak match times and handles live betting well. One of the most reliable everyday football betting apps for regular Premier League bettors.

Pros Consistent weekly football price boosts run all season

Scorecast and Wincast add variety beyond standard markets

Reliable app with solid live betting functionality Cons Similar strengths and weaknesses to Ladbrokes given shared ownership

Live streaming not as extensive as the top-tier operators

7-day free bet expiry is a short window for casual bettors

BetVictor Football review

BetVictor has been operating since 1946. The football-specific welcome offer is a smart detail: the free bets have to be spent on the sport you signed up for.

BetVictor 4 /5 £30 + Boost Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Boost Token Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Ultra-competitive odds

Lots of promotions and price boosts

Free-to-spin guaranteed prize wheel

Clear commitment to responsible gambling Cons Website could use an overhaul in design and layout

PayPal not accepted 18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10+ on any football market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Bets + 1×100% Boost tokens (max £10 stakes) for selected football markets Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Welcome Offer: Bet £10 or more on any football market at min odds of 1/1 within 7 days and receive £30 in Free Football Bets . A bonus code is required at registration. Check the BetVictor site for the current code before signing up.

Bet at min odds of 1/1 within 7 days and receive . A bonus code is required at registration. Check the BetVictor site for the current code before signing up. Football Features: All major Premier League markets are covered with a solid accumulator builder and regular Bet Builder boosts throughout the week. Enhanced odds on selected Premier League matches run consistently. For bettors who focus purely on football, BetVictor is clean and purposeful. Cash Out is available across football markets. The experience is built around what football bettors actually use rather than padding with extras they do not.

Pros Football-specific free bet is immediately relevant to why you signed up

Regular Bet Builder boosts add real value for existing customers

80 years of industry history and a well-regulated UKGC licensed operator Cons Market depth lighter than bet365 on niche football leagues

Welcome offer requires a code so check the site first

App ratings below the top-tier operators on this list

Midnite Football review

Midnite is one of the new best football betting sites making a genuine impression in the UK. It launched with a clear objective: make Bet Builder as simple as possible and build the entire product around mobile.

Midnite 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETGET30 Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Arguably the best esports bookie

Discord community

Quick withdrawals Cons No Android app

No casino 18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply.

Welcome Offer: Place a £10 or more bet at min odds of 1/1 within 14 days of sign-up and receive £30 in Free Bets valid for 7 days. A bonus code is required. Check the Midnite site for the current code before registering.

Place a of sign-up and receive valid for 7 days. A bonus code is required. Check the Midnite site for the current code before registering. Football Features: The Bet Builder interface is the cleanest of any UK operator. Building a same-game multi on a Premier League fixture takes seconds. Coverage extends to Championship and major European leagues. New football betting sites like Midnite compete on experience rather than raw market depth, and on that front the product genuinely delivers. The 14-day qualifying window is one of the more generous on this list.

Pros Cleanest Bet Builder interface of any UK operator tested

14-day qualifying window is more generous than most operators

Mobile-first design built specifically for phone-first bettors Cons Market depth still building compared to established names

Shorter track record than operators who have been around since 1946

No live streaming

NetBet Football review

NetBet has been in the UK since 2001 and offers one of the more distinctive welcome structures here. Four separate free bets across four different bet types is unusual and genuinely flexible if you bet on more than one sport.

NetBet 5 /5 £20 Get £20 when you bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Huge in-play channel with live streaming

Detailed betting offering with more than 35 sports covered

Early and partial cashout available

Wide range of payment methods accepted Cons Lower-than-average deposit limits

Visa and Mastercard withdrawals can take up to four business days New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Welcome Offer: Bet £10 at min odds of 1/1 (2.0) and receive 4 x £5 Free Bets : Football Bet Builder, Football Acca, Horse Racing Acca and Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. No code required.

Bet and receive : Football Bet Builder, Football Acca, Horse Racing Acca and Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. No code required. Football Features: NetBet covers Premier League, Championship, FA Cup and major European leagues with a functional Bet Builder and accumulator product. The explicit football Bet Builder and football acca tokens in the welcome offer signal that football is taken seriously here. For bettors who also follow racing or tennis, the multi-sport structure is unique on this list. Clean mobile experience with over two decades of UK market presence.

Pros 4 x £5 split across sports and bet types is the most flexible welcome structure here

No code required makes the sign-up process simpler

20+ years of UK presence and UKGC licensed throughout Cons Individual token stakes are lower than single-sum alternatives

Market depth on niche football leagues lighter than the biggest operators

App ratings sit below the market leaders

QuinnBet Football review

QuinnBet is an Irish-born sportsbook that has built a genuine UK following since launching in 2017. It takes a different approach to the welcome offer and the existing-customer promotions are among the more consistent on this list.

Quinnbet 3.5 /5 £25 50% back up to £25 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Easy To Claim

No Payment Restrictions

No Bonus Code Required Cons Wagering Requirements Must Be Completed Within 1 Day

Requires 3 Separate Qualifying Wagers

No Free Bet If You Win Qualifying Bets 18+ New UK Customers Only. Bet £10+ on any sportsbook markets at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. No cash out. Get 50% back of your first day’s losses (from first bet settlement until 23:59) as a Free Bet up to £25, valid for 7 days. Min. 3 bets on different events required, with 2 bets being at least 50% of your largest stake. Place at least 1 bet of £10+ at odds 2.00+ to receive a £5 Free Bet even if your account is up or losses are under £5. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org. Gamble Responsibly.

Welcome Offer: No code required. Deposit £10 and place your first qualifying bets on your first day at odds of Evens (2.0) or better. You need to place at least three bets , with two worth at least 50% of your largest stake. If your account ends the day in net loss, receive 50% of those losses back as a free bet, up to £25 . Even if you win, a £5 guaranteed free bet is credited as long as you place a £10 qualifying bet.

No code required. Deposit £10 and place your first qualifying bets on your first day at odds of Evens (2.0) or better. You need to place , with two worth at least 50% of your largest stake. If your account ends the day in net loss, receive . Even if you win, a £5 guaranteed free bet is credited as long as you place a £10 qualifying bet. Football Features: QuinnBet covers Premier League, Championship and major European leagues with a functional Bet Builder. The standout for existing football bettors is the No Goals No Worries promotion: if a qualifying game ends 0-0, your stake is returned as a free bet up to £10. Winning acca bettors receive a 10% free bet bonus on successful multi-leg slips. Daily free bets are available based on 5% of total qualifying stakes, making it one of the most rewarding operators for regular football bettors on this list.

Pros Daily free bets for active bettors based on wagering volume

No Goals No Worries refund is a genuinely useful football promo

No code required at sign-up, simple and transparent process Cons Welcome offer structure requires 3 bets on day one which is slightly complex

Max welcome free bet is £25, lower than some competitors

No live streaming available

Our Breakdown of the best football betting sites

Here is the short version for anyone who wants the essentials before the full breakdown.

Topic Our Favourite Brand(s) What You Need to Know Best Overall for Football bet365 Live streaming,

Bet Builder,

300+ markets per Premier League game,

competitive odds across all leagues. Best Welcome Offer Value Betfair & Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Multiples,

£50 across 5 tokens from a £10 qualifier. Best for Live Betting bet365 & William Hill Live streaming on thousands of football events with fast in-play odds updates. Best for Accumulators Betfred Acca Flex,

Double Delight Hat Trick Heaven,

consistent acca support for existing customers. Best for Bet Builder

bet365 & Betfair Most flexible same-game

multi tools in the UK market. Best for Premier League bet365 & Ladbrokes Deepest EPL market selection including player props,

outright and round-by-round markets.

Best Football Betting Sites by Feature

Different bookmakers lead in different areas. Here is where each one genuinely stands out for football.

Feature Best football site Why Best alternative Football odds bet365 / Smarkets Smarkets exchange delivers lowest margin; bet365 best among fixed-odds books 7Bet Live / in-play football bet365 300+ in-play markets per EPL game, live streaming on 80,000+ events, cash out Boyle Sports Bet Builder bet365 Same-game multi-selections on EPL, UCL and World Cup; Edit Bet available in-play Betfair (£50 free Bet Builders offer) Premier League markets bet365 Player props, corners, cards, first goalscorer — broadest EPL market range William Hill Mobile app bet365 4.7/5 iOS rating — highest among listed bookmakers William Hill (4.5/5 iOS) Payout speed Betfair Near-instant for debit card withdrawals via exchange; BOYLE Sports also fast BOYLE Sports

Best Site for Football Betting Offers

For overall welcome value, Betfair’s £50 free multiples with a 30-day expiry is the best on this list. For ongoing football betting offers beyond sign-up, Betfred betting sign up offer UK is the most consistently entertaining. Double Delight Hat Trick Heaven and Acca Flex run every week throughout the season. QuinnBet’s No Goals No Worries and daily free bets make it the strongest option for bettors who want regular returns from an active account.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Best Site for Free Bets

For total value, Betfair and Betfred leads (£50, 30-day expiry). For football-specific structure, Betfred’s 3 x £10 Sports and 2 x £10 Acca split is the most purposeful for football-focused bettors.

The best free bets for new bettors on a smaller budget are Ladbrokes and Coral, both requiring just a £5 qualifying bet. For ongoing free bets beyond the welcome offer, QuinnBet’s daily free bet based on wagering activity is one of the most practical in the market.

Betfair 5 /5 £50 Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook Click to copy Copied ZSKAON Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Terrific variety of markets

World-leading betting exchange

Daily odds boosts on popular sports

Great payment options Cons Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee

Commission taken on exchange transactions Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Best for Live Betting

For online football betting in-play, bet365 leads clearly. Live streaming on over 80,000 events per year, fast odds updates and Cash Out on all markets. William Hill is the best alternative with live streaming on a wide range of fixtures and the Price It Up tool for custom in-play markets. Both are well ahead of the rest of the field when live football is the priority.

William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

Best for Bet Builders

For the best football Bet Builder, bet365 is our top pick for UK bettors looking to combine same-game markets on Premier League and Champions League fixtures. Which UK betting site has the best Bet Builder for football? bet365 leads on the number of combinable markets and in-play Bet Builder availability, with Betfair’s £50 free Bet Builders offer the strongest alternative for new customers.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Best for Premier League Betting

The Premier League is the most bet-on league in the UK and every operator here covers it. bet365 and Ladbrokes lead on markets per game. bet365 is the best choice for bettors who want to watch and wager simultaneously via live streaming. Betfair Exchange leads on outright Premier League prices for bettors placing title or top-four bets early in the season.

Ladbrokes 5 /5 £30 Bet £5 get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Bet £5, Get £30 in free bets welcome bonus

Plenty of value-adding promotions

Considerable in-play betting and live streaming

£5 minimum deposit is more affordable Cons Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the industry best for key markets T&C’s: 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Major Football Events for UK Football Bettors

The football calendar is the betting calendar in the UK. Here are the events that matter most right now.

English Premier League

The Premier League is the most bet-on football competition in the world. 380 games per season, 20 clubs, hundreds of markets per game and enough drama to keep even Chelsea fans engaged. Every operator on this list covers it in full. bet365 and Ladbrokes lead on market depth. Betfair Exchange is the top choice for outright markets and best-price betting throughout the season.

FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway across the USA, Canada and Mexico, running from 11 June to 19 July 2026. This is the first World Cup with 48 teams, split across 12 groups of four. The top two from each group, plus the eight best third-placed teams, advance to the Round of 32.

For UK bettors, bet365 offers the deepest World Cup outright and group stage markets, including tournament winner, top scorer, group winners and individual match Bet Builders. Betfair Exchange is the best option for trading the tournament winner market as the group stage develops. 18+. Please gamble responsibly. T&Cs apply.

As interest grows for the FIFA World Cup, football bettors are already comparing the best bookmakers, outright markets, and tournament specials available online. Many fans will be looking into who will win Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup betting market as leading international forwards compete to finish as the tournament’s top scorer.

Attention is also focused on the favourites to win World Cup 2026 betting guide, with major football nations likely to dominate the early outright odds. Alongside the favourites, some bettors may also explore how to bet World Cup underdogs in 2026 to identify potential value on emerging teams and surprise results during the group stage and knockout rounds.

Player markets are another key area for football fans, with the top World Cup scorers betting guide likely to attract interest throughout the tournament. For England supporters, discussion will also centre around England’s chances in World Cup betting guide as expectations build ahead of another major international campaign.

English Championship

The Championship is the second tier and one of the most unpredictable leagues in football, which makes it excellent for value betting. New football betting sites like Midnite and QuinnBet have made Championship depth a specific focus to differentiate from the bigger operators. For promotion, relegation and match result betting from August through May, the Championship calendar is a gift to anyone willing to do the research.

Fans who also follow UEFA’s secondary European competitions may be interested in reviewing current Conference League Betting Offers for additional football betting opportunities throughout the season.

What UK Football Bettors Are Saying

Real reviews from verified users on Trustpilot.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “If you like a flutter now and again, even (no pun intended) if it is only on the Grand National or the Wimbledon Final, then I strongly advise using Betfair and avoid the traditional high street bookmakers.” – P.Jones, Trustpilot (Betfair review)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Absolutely amazing customer service at Coral. I had a problem not being able to join and the absolute hero Mark did not settle until he had my problem sorted. I have never in my life had such amazing customer service experience.” – Paul, Trustpilot (Coral review)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I use most betting sites and exchanges but Ladbrokes provides a lot of entertainment, free bets and the like. I have always found them extremely good. You can’t win all the time but you get a chance here.” – Captain Flint, Trustpilot (Ladbrokes review)

For a broader view of the UK betting market beyond football, the best betting sites in the UK page on ToffeeWeb covers all major sports and operators across the full sportsbook range.

Our 100-Site Analysis: UK Football Betting in 2026

The UK has one of the most competitive football betting markets in the world. Our team reviewed over 100 UKGC-licensed operators accepting football bets in 2026.

Here is what the data tells us.

Market depth has grown significantly. The average number of betting markets per Premier League game has risen from around 150 in 2019 to over 350 in 2026 at the top 20 operators. Bet Builders and same-game multiples have driven most of that growth, with 93% of the top 50 operators now offering some form of same-game multi on Premier League fixtures. Odds quality varies more than most bettors realise. In our comparison of 40 operators on the same Premier League fixtures, we found a consistent 3 to 5 percentage point difference between the best and worst-priced operators on standard match result markets. Over a full season, that gap matters. bet365 and Betfair Exchange consistently returned the highest payouts on our test bets. Live streaming is a genuine differentiator. Of the 100 operators reviewed, only 28 offer live streaming of football in the UK. bet365 leads with over 80,000 events streamed per year. The majority still rely on text updates and match trackers. Bet Builder quality varies wildly. 89% of the top 50 operators now have a Bet Builder product, but the number of available selections per game ranges from 8 at smaller operators to over 100 at bet365 and Betfair. New football betting sites like Midnite and QuinnBet are closing the gap on user experience, even if raw market count is still building.

How We Reviewed The BEST Football Betting Sites in The UK

Our team tested every operator on this page with real accounts and real bets across multiple weeks of Premier League football. Here is the process.

Criterion Weight What we tested Why it matters Football market depth 20% Premier League, Champions League, World Cup, EFL Championship, player props Core football betting intent Odds competitiveness 20% EPL match odds margin sampled across 10 listed bookmakers Long-term value for bettors Offer quality 15% Free bet value, minimum odds, expiry period, payment exclusions Claim intent query coverage Bet Builder / live betting 15% In-play market depth, same-game multi availability, cash-out access Football feature differentiation App and usability 10% iOS and Android ratings, mobile journey, load speed Mobile bettor UX Payments and withdrawals 10% Deposit methods, withdrawal times, fees Trust and conversion Support and safer gambling 10% Customer support access, RG tool visibility, UKGC licence status YMYL requirement

Is It Legal to Bet on Football in the UK?

Yes, fully legal. All operators on this page are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. You must be 18 or over to open a betting account. If gambling is causing any problems, free and confidential help is available at BeGambleAware.org, GamCare.org.uk and the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. All calls are free and confidential.

earn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

UK Responsible Gambling – How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play.

– How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play. How We Rate Bookmakers in the UK – A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria.

– A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria. UK Payment Methods – A clear analysis of how we review and use payment methods in relation to bookmakers in the UK.

And you can always check the UK Gambling Commission for more information about betting.

FAQs: Best Football Betting Sites UK

Here’s our selection of the best football betting site-related questions.

What Is the Best Football Betting Site in the UK? bet365 is the best all-round option for football betting, with strong Premier League markets, live streaming, Bet Builder, and competitive odds. Betfred is best for accas, Betfair is best for exchange pricing, and Ladbrokes or Coral are good low-stake picks for beginners.

Are the Best Football Betting Sites Safe? Yes, as long as you use UK Gambling Commission-licensed operators. Every site listed holds a UKGC licence, which means they must follow rules on player funds, fair terms, responsible gambling tools, and dispute resolution.

What Are the Best Football Betting Apps? bet365 is the strongest overall football app, while William Hill is best for live betting. Ladbrokes and Coral are clean everyday options, Midnite has a strong Bet Builder interface, and QuinnBet is useful for daily football promos.

How Do I Choose a Football Betting Site? Pick based on how you bet. Choose bet365 for market depth, Betfred for accas, Ladbrokes or Coral for a low £5 entry point, and Betfair Exchange if odds matter more than bonuses.

What if I’m Betting from Brazil? Brazil is the home of Maradona, and of generations of fervent football fans. Betting on your favourite soccer team is almost a religion for some. That’s why, if you’re going to Brazil one day, we’re advising you to check this Brazilian betting guide.