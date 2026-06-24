New betting sites in the UK can be useful if you want stronger welcome offers, newer mobile products, live betting features, niche markets, or a relaunched bookmaker with a refreshed sportsbook. The right choice is not always the site with the biggest headline bonus. Check the UKGC licence, offer terms, minimum deposit, payout speed, app access, and main drawback before signing up.

All betting sites listed in this guide are presented as UK Gambling Commission-licensed operators in our review. You should still check the licence number on the operator’s website and verify it through the Gambling Commission public register before depositing. The UKGC provides a public register for checking licensed gambling businesses and safer gambling guidance for players.

18+ only. Gamble responsibly. Terms and conditions apply.

Best new betting sites in the UK at a glance

Betting site Launch or relaunch Best for Payout speed talkSPORT Bet 2022 Football promos and mobile betting 2 to 5 business days puntit 2025 Live betting and weekly cashback 1 to 5 business days Midnite 2020 App betting and Bet Club rewards 1 to 5 business days Betmaze 2025 Loyalty programme and early payout promos Not specified Dynobet 2024 Football cashback and odds boosts Not specified Betrino 2024 Bet Builders, cashback and acca boosts Not specified BetMGM 2023 Daily odds boosts and cash out Not specified Quickbet 2025 Niche sports and Bet Mentor Not specified NRG Bet 2024 Build-A-Bet and price boosts Not specified AK Bets 2024 Betting tips, virtual sports and AK Trader Chat Not specified

This table brings together the key facts from our review rather than making you compare each operator section separately.

The strongest all-around sports picks are talkSPORT Bet and Midnite because they have the clearest combination of launch details, offer terms, app access, payout information, and feature depth in the source material.

New customers interested in creating an account can also review the TalkSport Bet sign-up offer guide for a step-by-step breakdown of the registration process and welcome bonus requirements.

TalkSPORT Bet 4.5 /5 3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”

Mobile app available

More than 1,000 different sports betting markets

Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media Cons Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days

Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Midnite 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETGET30 Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Arguably the best esports bookie

Discord community

Quick withdrawals Cons No Android app

No casino 18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply.

What Counts as a New Betting Site in the UK and Why Choose it?

A new betting site is not always a brand-new company. In this guide, a site can count as new in three ways:

Newness type What it means Examples in this guide Brand-new operator A newly launched betting brand in the UK market puntit, Betmaze, Quickbet Newer UK betting brand A bookmaker launched in recent years with a modern sportsbook or app talkSPORT Bet, Midnite, BetMGM Relaunched bookmaker An existing operator with a major platform, app, ownership, or product relaunch 32Red, BOYLE Sports

Another operator worth comparing is the QuickBet sign up offer, particularly for bettors interested in niche sports and accumulator-focused promotions.

Quickbet 3.5 /5 £10 Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Fast Quickbet download and install

Smooth live betting on mobile

Strong Premier League and Everton markets

Quick deposits and withdrawals Cons Android needs APK

New site with fewer ongoing promos

No dedicated horse racing section #AD | Welcome bonus for new players only | Min. deposit is £10 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | T&C’s apply |Free bet: Min odds: 2.0 – Free bet value will be deducted from free bet winnings | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly!

UK bettors exploring recently launched bookmakers may also want to review the Bettom sign-up offer guide alongside the other emerging operators featured in this guide.

That distinction matters. A new operator may offer stronger promotions to attract customers, but it may also have fewer long-term reviews. A relaunched bookmaker may have a longer trading history, but the product experience can still feel new if the platform, app, or sportsbook has changed.

For bettors willing to explore newer operators, the 7Bet sign-up offer guide is another option worth reviewing alongside the bookmakers featured in this guide.

7bet 4 /5 £30 Bet £20, Get Up to £30 in Bonus Bets Click to copy Copied FI2026FA Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Quick crediting: The bonus code triggers the offer immediately.

User-friendly 1x wagering on the Casino bonus

Low Threshold: A small £10 deposit is all you need to start. Cons There is a win cap on the casino bonus

Free spins can only be used on a single slot

E-wallet options are not supported 1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply

Why choose a new betting site?

New betting sites often compete in the areas where established bookmakers can feel slower to change: welcome bonuses, app design, live betting tools, Bet Builder features, cashback, price boosts, and niche markets.

The main advantages are:

Welcome offers and promotions for new customers

Mobile-first sportsbook design

Live betting, live streaming, cash out and Bet Builder tools

More focus on niche sports, esports, novelty markets, padel and pickleball

Relaunch offers from older brands trying to refresh their sportsbook

Players exploring emerging operators may also wish to review the Easybet sign-up offer guide before creating an account.

New customers who have not yet registered can also follow the Easybet sign-up offer guide for a step-by-step walkthrough of the account creation process.

The trade-off is track record. Newer sites may have fewer long-term customer reviews, smaller betting communities, or less evidence of how they handle withdrawals during busy periods. That is why licence checks, terms, payout speed, and customer support matter as much as the bonus amount.

Bettors comparing newer sportsbook brands may also wish to review the BetUK Sign Up Offer before opening an account.

Bettors comparing established brands alongside newer operators may also wish to review the Virgin Bet Sign Up Offer before opening an account.

Top 3 New Sports Betting Sites in the UK

We narrowed the list down even further, focusing primarily on sports betting, giving you our picks for the top three new sports betting sites in the UK.

Each of these bookmakers provides a generous welcome bonus, along with a number of great betting features and tools, like robust mobile apps, 24/7 customer support, live betting/streaming and a variety of convenient payment options.

New Bookmakers Launch Date Bonus Link Welcome Bonus What We Liked talkSPORT Bet 2022 CLAIM HERE Get £40 in Footy Free Bets * Top Mobile App Great Sports Coverage Loads of Football Promotions puntit 2025 N/A Bet £20, Get £10 in Free Bets * Easy Bet Builder Weekly Cashback Social Betting Available Midnite 2020 CLAIM HERE Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets * ACCA Club Top Live Betting Section 24/7 Live Chat Support

talkSPORT Bet Launch Date 2022 Bonus Link CLAIM HERE Welcome Bonus Get £40 in Footy Free Bets * What We Liked Top Mobile App Great Sports Coverage Loads of Football Promotions puntit Launch Date 2025 Bonus Link N/A Welcome Bonus Bet £20, Get £10 in Free Bets * What We Liked Easy Bet Builder Weekly Cashback Social Betting Available Midnite Launch Date 2020 Bonus Link CLAIM HERE Welcome Bonus Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets * What We Liked ACCA Club Top Live Betting Section 24/7 Live Chat Support

* Talksport Bet Offer T&Cs – 18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10 on any sports market within 7 days of sign up. Get 2x£20 Free Bet for set markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly.

* Puntit Bet Offer T&Cs – 18+. New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £20 or more on any sports market at minimum 1/1 odds within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £10 in sports Free Bets with 7 days expiry. Click for T&Cs. gambleaware.org

* Midnite Bet Offer T&Cs – 18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply.

18+ | Gamble Responsibly | Terms and Conditions apply

talkSport Bet – Why We Like It

UKGC License No: 39576

39576 Launched: 2022

2022 Operating company: BV Gaming Limited

BV Gaming Limited Minimum deposit: £5

£5 Payout Speed: 2-5 Business Days

2-5 Business Days Sports Available: 30+

30+ App Available : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Innovative Features: Bet Builder, Football Promotions, Cash Out

talkSPORT Bet is a UK-based operator that launched in late 2022, which runs in partnership between the leading sports radio station talkSPORT and the BetVictor Group. Established operators like BetVictor set the standard — the BetVictor bonus code UK unlocks £30 in free football bets, which newer platforms are actively trying to match or beat.

The brand is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission to provide legal sports betting and casino games to UK-based customers.

TalkSPORT Bet 4.5 /5 3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”

Mobile app available

More than 1,000 different sports betting markets

Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media Cons Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days

Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Top Features

What makes talkSPORT Bet one of the best British betting sites for 2026 is the brand’s welcome offer and world-class mobile app. New players joining the bookmaker can claim up to £40 in Footy Free Bets with the Talksport bet sign-up offer when they make a qualifying wager of £20+ on any football market via mobile or app at odds of 2.00 or higher. (T&Cs Apply)

The talkSPORT Bet App is available on Android and iOS and gives players the option of accessing both the Sportsbook and Casino on one integrated platform. The app has a variety of great features which include their Bet Builder, Odds Boost, Betfinder and Cash Out Button.

Similarly, if you are looking into other new bookmakers who offer comparable free bets, you can also consider the Sbk Sign Up offer.

Pros & Cons

Pros Great Mobile App

Loads of Bet Builder Options

Generous Welcome Bonus Cons No Loyalty Program

Slower Withdrawals

Customer Review

“What I love about TalkSPORT BET: Exciting Welcome Offers – A great way to start betting with extra value. Daily Promotions & Free Bets – Offers like “Bet £10, Get Free Spins” or bonus bets… User-Friendly Mobile App – Smooth, fast, and easy to navigate for betting on the go.” – Mr. Carl Hatton – TrustPilot UK

puntit- Why We Like It

UKGC License No: 39576

39576 Launched: 2025

2025 Operating company: BV Gaming Limited

BV Gaming Limited Minimum deposit: £5

£5 Payout Speed: 1-5 Business Days

1-5 Business Days Sports Available: 30+

30+ App Available : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Innovative Features: Luck Dip Promo, Live Streaming, Weekly Cashback

puntit is another one of the top new bookies in the UK, offering a modern UI which allows players to switch between the Sportsbook and Casino seamlessly. The sportsbook was created through a partnership between Rhino Entertainment Group and BV Group. The BV Group has powered a number of trusted UK betting brands in the past like BetVictor, Parimatch, and Betano sign up offer.

Players interested in the operator’s sportsbook offering can also review the Parimatch bonus code in the UK before registering.

Top Features

What makes puntit stand out amongst new UK betting sites is their great live betting/streaming section and special promos like Weekly Cashback.

The live betting section hosts hundreds of sporting events on a daily basis, giving punters the chance to bet on matches which are already in progress. In addition, you can follow along with all the action with live streams available on select sporting events, along with live gamecast and scoreboards. Popular live betting sports include Football, Tennis, Cricket, Basketball, Rugby and American Football.

Football lovers, especially the ones eyeing the FIFA World Cup 2026, may also want to compare different tournament betting operators before major competitions begin. Many betting sites offer markets on international football, outright winners, top scorers, and match betting throughout the biggest tournaments of the year.

Alongside betting options, fans often search for a reliable tournament viewing guide to keep track of match schedules, kick-off times, broadcasters, and streaming coverage. Having access to both betting information and viewing details can make following major football tournaments much easier.

There is also a Welcome Bonus available at puntit which awards players £10 in Free Bets when they wager £20 or more at the Sportsbook. (T&Cs Apply)

Pros & Cons

Pros Great Live Betting Section

30+ Sports Available

Weekly Cashback Cons Limited Payment Options

No Loyalty Program

Customer Review

“Good site. Great prices on the teams. I love betting here the best I’ve used.” – Evan Martin, TrustPilot UK

Midnite- Why We Like It

UKGC License No: 42647

42647 Launched: 2020

2020 Operating company: Dribble Media Limited

Dribble Media Limited Minimum deposit: £5

£5 Payout Speed: 1-5 Business Days

1-5 Business Days Sports Available: 26+

26+ App Available : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Innovative Features: Midnite Bet Club, Free Daily Scratchcards, ACCA Builder

Midnite is considered one of the best new betting sites in the UK, thanks to its modern platform, which originally specialised in eSports but has now broken into more comprehensive coverage of a broad collection of sports. Also, the Midnite Sign Up offer is great when compared to other bookmakers. The bookmaker is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for Casino Gaming and Sports Betting.

Top Features

As a mobile-first bookmaker, the Midnite App is the brand’s pride and joy, offering an intuitive user-interface which is extremely fast and easy-to-navigate. Users can find pretty much every major betting feature on the app, including Live Betting, 24/7 Customer Support, Quick Deposits, Bet Builder and Cash Out.

Another reason why we consider Midnite to be one of the best new UK betting sites is the brand’s Rewards Program. The Midnite Bet Club gives punters the chance to claim up to £20 in Free Bets each week. There’s also another offer, the Casino Club, which hands out up to 110 Free Spins each week.

Pros & Cons

Pros Intuitive Mobile App

Midnite Bet Club Rewards Cons Limited Niche Sports

Strict KYC

Customer Review

“Very happy with Midnite. There’s loads of different sports and markets, and the odds are very competitive. There’s also a big Casino section if that’s more your thing. Midnite also has lots of Safer Gambling tools and support if anyone ever needs it which is really great. I’d definitely recommend Midnite!” – Dave McCall – TrustPilot UK

Bettors comparing a wider range of international operators may also wish to review the Hollywoodbets promo code in the UK before opening an account.

Best new betting sites by player type

Player type Best sites to compare first Why Football fans talkSPORT Bet, Midnite, BetMGM, Betmaze, Quickbet Football promotions, in-play markets, odds boosts, Bet Builders and cash out features Horse racing bettors puntit, AK Bets, 32Red Racing coverage, selected live streaming, cashback, racing promos and same race multis Esports bettors Midnite Midnite originally specialised in esports before expanding its sportsbook Bonus hunters BetMGM, Betrino, puntit, Midnite Larger headline offers, cashback, weekly clubs and recurring promotions Low-stake casuals Midnite, Betmaze, Mega Riches Casino, HotWinsCasino Lower entry points, free bet offers, free spins and low-stakes casino options Mobile bettors talkSPORT Bet, puntit, Midnite, BOYLE Sports iOS and Android app access is listed for these brands

This section is designed to help you choose by use case. If you mainly bet on football, a site with Bet Builder, cash out and football promos may be more useful than a bigger casino bonus. If you bet in-play, live betting tools and fast mobile loading matter more than a headline free bet.

Best new betting apps and mobile experience

New betting sites tend to put more emphasis on mobile betting. That is useful for live markets, cash out, Bet Builder and quick deposits.

Site App availability in this review Mobile features listed Best for talkSPORT Bet iOS and Android Bet Builder, Odds Boost, Betfinder, Cash Out Football-led mobile betting puntit iOS and Android Live betting, selected live streaming, scoreboards In-play betting Midnite iOS and Android Live betting, 24/7 support, quick deposits, Bet Builder, Cash Out App-first betting BOYLE Sports iOS and Android Cash Out, Bet Calculator, football promos Relaunched established operator 32Red No sports betting app Reward Centre, 32Red Boost, Same Race Multis Browser-based relaunch option

For app-first betting, start with talkSPORT Bet, puntit and Midnite. For a relaunched bookmaker with an app, BOYLE Sports is the clearer option in this review. For 32Red, the main caution is that no dedicated sports betting app is listed.

Mobile-first bettors may also wish to compare the LiveScore Bet sign up offer, which combines football score tracking with integrated betting functionality.

Bettors interested in innovative betting features and unique promotions may also want to compare the Kwiff sign-up offer guide, which has become known for offering a different experience from many traditional UK sportsbooks.

Among the newer operators gaining attention from UK bettors is the latest PricedUp sign up offer, which focuses on straightforward free-bet rewards and a mobile-first betting experience.

Another operator worth keeping an eye on is the latest Betnero welcome offer, particularly for players interested in newer sportsbook platforms entering the UK market.

New betting sites for football

Football bettors should compare talkSPORT Bet, Midnite, BetMGM, Betmaze and Quickbet first. These operators are linked in the review to football promotions, football markets, odds boosts, Bet Builder tools and fast markets.

talkSPORT Bet is the strongest football-first option because its review section highlights football promotions, Bet Builder and Cash Out. Midnite is a stronger fit for mobile football bettors who also want in-play options and weekly rewards. BetMGM is worth comparing if daily odds boosts and Golden ACCAs matter to you.

Before placing football accas, check the minimum odds and expiry rules on free bets. A bigger offer is not always better if the qualifying conditions do not match the way you usually bet.

New betting sites for horse racing

Horse racing bettors should compare puntit, AK Bets and 32Red first.

puntit supports horse racing and includes live betting features, selected live streaming and weekly cashback. AK Bets is highlighted in the review for horse racing, betting tips, virtual sports and AK Trader Chat. 32Red is included as a relaunched bookmaker with same race multis, extra place insurance on selected markets and a strong racing focus.

If racing is your main sport, check each site for race coverage, each-way terms, extra places, live streaming access, withdrawal speed and whether promotions apply to UK and Irish racing only or wider international meetings.

Racing fans looking for premium bookmaker experiences may also want to compare the Fitzdares Welcome Offer alongside the operators featured above.

Pool betting enthusiasts may also wish to review the Tote sign-up offer guide when comparing horse-racing focused bookmakers.

Players researching lesser-known UK bookmakers may also find the Bet St George sign-up offer guide useful when comparing welcome bonuses.

Bettors exploring emerging sportsbook brands may also wish to review the Betwright Promo Code before creating an account.

New betting sites for bonus hunters

Bonus hunters should compare the headline reward with the real claim conditions.

New customers comparing sportsbook promotions may also want to review the Bally Bet promo code in the UK before choosing a bookmaker.

The best-looking offer is not always the most useful one. Check:

qualifying deposit

qualifying bet size

minimum odds

expiry period

wagering rules

whether cash out is allowed

whether the free stake is returned with winnings

Bettors comparing sportsbook promotions may also want to review the QuinnBet sign-up offer guide before claiming a welcome bonus.

New customers who have not yet registered can also follow the QuinnBet sign-up offer guide for a walkthrough of the account creation process and verification requirements.

In this review, talkSPORT Bet, Midnite, BetMGM, Betrino and AK Bets have some of the larger or more prominent offer values. puntit is also useful for bonus-focused players because its weekly cashback can matter after the welcome offer ends.

No-deposit and low-deposit new betting sites

As of June 2026, our review found that the new betting sites covered here do not currently offer a no-deposit bonus. The listed promotions require a minimum deposit.

The minimum deposit for most reviewed sites is between £5 and £10. talkSPORT Bet, puntit and Midnite list £5 minimum deposits. BetMGM, Mega Riches Casino and HotWinsCasino list £10 minimum deposits in their casino sections.

Low-deposit sites are better for casual users who want to test the platform before committing more money. The safer approach is to deposit only what you are comfortable losing and to set limits before betting.

Ongoing promotions and boosts

Welcome offers are only the first part of value. Existing customer promotions matter if you plan to keep using the same bookmaker.

The review lists the following recurring or ongoing features:

Site Ongoing value listed talkSPORT Bet Football promotions and Bet Builder options puntit Weekly cashback of up to 10% Midnite Bet Club for weekly free bets Betmaze Early payout promotions Dynobet Premier League cashback and odds boosts Betrino Cashback offers and acca boosts BetMGM Golden ACCAs, daily odds boosts and Cash Out NRG Bet NRG Price Boosts 32Red 32Red Boost and Reward Centre BOYLE Sports 2UP Early Payout, Sub Swap and Bet Builder Boost

If you bet weekly, ongoing promotions can matter more than the first deposit offer. A smaller welcome bonus can be worth more over time if the site has cashback, odds boosts or bet clubs that fit your betting habits.

Payment methods and withdrawal times

New betting sites usually support common UK payment options such as debit cards, bank transfers and e-wallets. The review also discusses PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter and Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Withdrawal times vary by operator and payment method. In this review, most site-level withdrawal windows sit between 1 and 5 business days. E-wallets are generally listed as faster than debit cards, with some withdrawals taking less than 72 hours.

Payment method Average processing time in this review Extra fees listed Debit cards Withdrawals can take a few working days None E-wallets Faster than debit cards, less than 72 hours None MuchBetter Instant deposits, withdrawal within 24 hours None Apple Pay / Google Pay Withdrawals take 1 to 3 days to reflect None

Check the cashier page before depositing. A payment method may be listed in a general guide but not available at every operator, and withdrawal rules can differ from deposit rules.

Players interested in casino-led brands entering sportsbook markets may also find the Grosvenor sign-up offer guide useful when comparing welcome bonuses.

Top 3 New Casino Sites in the UK

Exchange betting enthusiasts may also wish to compare the Matchbook bonus code in the UK when evaluating alternative betting platforms.

Casino players comparing newer gaming platforms may also want to check the Pub Casino bonus code in the UK before claiming a welcome offer.

If casino gaming is more your thing, then we also have our picks for the best 3 new casino sites in the UK. Each of these new casino websites impressed us with their variety of games, promotional incentives and user-friendly platforms.

Casino site Launch UKGC licence number Providers Best features BetMGM 2023 39198 40+ MGM Millions, MGM Exclusives, crash games Mega Riches Casino 2024 39380 100+ WinBooster, progressive jackpots, Wheel of Riches HotWinsCasino 2024 Not specified in retrieved section Not specified Live casino, welcome bonus, rewards programme

Players looking beyond sportsbook promotions may also wish to compare the All British Casino Bonus Code when researching UK casino welcome offers.

BetMGM – Why We Like It

UKGC License No: 39198

39198 Launched: 2023

2023 Operating Company: LeoVegas Gaming PLC

LeoVegas Gaming PLC Minimum Deposit: £10

£10 Payout Speed: 1-5 Business Days

1-5 Business Days Games Available: 3,000+

3,000+ Number of Game Providers: 40+

40+ Innovative Features: MGM Millions, MGM Exclusives, Crash Games

Although BetMGM only launched operations in the UK in 2023, the globally recognized MGM Resorts brand has the reputation as one of the best online casinos in the world. The site is run locally by LeoVegas Gaming PLC under a UK Gambling Commission licence. BetMGM is best known for its Vegas-style betting platform, large game library and variety of promotions.

Top Features

BetMGM UK is currently offering a Welcome Bonus which gives new players the chance to grab up 200 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash. (T&Cs Apply) All players need to do is register for an account and wager £10+ on the Casino. In addition to the Betmgm Bonus Code, we also found a number of recurring promos available that give existing players the chance to claim Free Spins, Bonus Money and supersized jackpots.

Another reason why we rate BetMGM as one of the top new casino websites is its Crash Game section. Players can indulge in fast-paced crash games like Aviator, FlyX and Big Bass Crash, ideal for those looking to compete and chat with other players.

Pros & Cons

Pros Great Welcome Bonus

MGM Exclusive Games

Crash Games Available Cons Limited Payment Options

Customer Review

“Good selection of games. Fast withdrawals and very helpful customer service. Would highly recommend. I would say its the best site I have played on so far, the only site I will use from now on.” – Toni – TrustPilot UK

Mega Riches Casino – Why We Like It

UKGC License No: 39380

39380 Launched: 2024

2024 Operating Company: Videoslots Limited

Videoslots Limited Minimum Deposit: £10

£10 Payout Speed: 1-5 Business Days

1-5 Business Days Games Available: 9,000+

9,000+ Number of Game Providers: 100+

100+ Innovative Features: WinBooster, Progressive Jackpots, Wheel of Riches

Mega Riches Casino launched in 2024 and has built a reputation for having one of the largest casino games collections in the UK, with over 9000 titles. The operator is licensed by the UKGC and has a sports betting section on the side to complement the Casino.

Top Features

Every Friday Mega Riches tally up all the spins players have made during the week and give out what is known as their WinBooster. It’s a free bonus which is calculated based on a player’s total bets and the RTPs of the games they played.

Another big reason why Mega Riches is one of the best new casino sites is that players have the chance to win big. The site features dozens of huge progressive jackpots which reach well into the millions of pounds.

Pros & Cons

Pros WinBooster

Massive Progressive Jackpots

Quick Withdrawals Cons No Mobile App

Strict Bonus Terms

Customer Review

“Amazing interface, providers tab which is quite hard to find on other sites. Simple and almost instant withdrawals, no waiting around for it to be checked and verified.” – Adam Ross, TrustPilot UK

HotWinsCasino – Why We Like It

Relaunched bookmakers to watch

Not every “new” betting site is a new company. Some established bookmakers relaunch their sportsbook, app or platform and become relevant again for comparison.

Relaunched site Relaunch year Minimum deposit Main features 32Red 2025 £5 Reward Centre, 32Red Boost, Same Race Multis BOYLE Sports 2025 £10 Cash Out, Bet Calculator, football promos

32Red

32Red is listed as a 2025 relaunch in this review. It has UKGC licence number 45322, is operated by Platinum Gaming Limited, and has a £5 minimum deposit. The review says 32Red has no dedicated sports betting app.

The relaunch followed migration onto Kindred’s proprietary KSP platform. The sportsbook does not currently have a sports sign-up offer in the review, but casino players can get a 150% bonus up to £150 on the first deposit. Sportsbook promotions listed include 32Red Boost and Rewards Centre.

Pros:

Reward Centre available

Horse racing promotions

Large online casino game collection

Cons:

No dedicated sports betting app

No sports welcome bonus

BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports is listed as a 2025 relaunch. The review describes it as Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker, with a UK-facing online platform relaunched in 2025. It lists a £10 minimum deposit, 1 to 3 business day payout speed, 35+ sports, iOS and Android apps, Cash Out, Bet Calculator and football promotions.

The welcome offer in the review gives new sportsbook customers £40 plus a 25% Bet Builder boost in Free Bets when they wager £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater. The pros and cons section later lists “Welcome Bonus £25 in Free Bets,” so users should check current BOYLE Sports terms before claiming.

Pros:

35+ sports

Football promotions

Cash Out and Bet Calculator

Cons:

Cluttered mobile app

Slower customer support

Players comparing established UK bookmakers may also want to consult the Coral sign-up offer guide before claiming a welcome bonus.

How to choose a new betting site

1. Check the UKGC licence

Start with licensing. A UK betting site should display its licence information, and you can check the operator through the Gambling Commission public register.

Do not rely only on a logo in the footer. Match the brand, domain, operating company and account number where possible.

2. Compare the offer terms

Look beyond the headline free bet. Check the qualifying stake, minimum odds, expiry period, wagering requirement, cash-out restrictions and whether the free stake is returned with winnings.

For example, Midnite’s offer in this review says the free stake is not returned with winnings. puntit’s top offer terms exclude cash out. Those details affect real value.

3. Match the site to your sport

Football bettors should prioritise Bet Builder, cash out, football boosts and acca tools. Racing bettors should check extra places, same race multis, each-way terms and live streaming. Esports bettors should compare market depth before joining.

4. Check payment options and withdrawal times

Fast deposits are not the same as fast withdrawals. The review lists 1 to 5 business days as a common withdrawal range across operators, with e-wallets generally faster than debit cards.

5. Test the mobile experience

If you bet in-play, the app matters. A good mobile product should make it easy to find live markets, place bets quickly, check the bet slip, use cash out and contact support.

6. Read the responsible gambling tools

Look for deposit limits, time-outs, self-exclusion tools and safer gambling links. New betting sites should not make it difficult to control account limits.

Red flags before joining a new betting site

Avoid or pause before joining if:

the licence number is missing or hard to verify

the offer does not clearly show qualifying stake, odds, expiry and wagering rules

withdrawal times are unclear

the site does not show responsible gambling tools

the app is unavailable or poorly suited to the way you bet

the bonus terms conflict across pages

customer support is hard to reach before you deposit

A new site can be useful, but it should still pass basic checks before you add funds.

Bettors looking to compare newer operators with long-established exchanges may also find the Betfair sign-up offer guide useful before opening an account.

Are new betting sites better than established bookmakers?

New betting sites can be better for welcome offers, mobile design, niche sports and launch promotions. Established bookmakers can be better for track record, customer familiarity, deeper long-term reviews and larger betting communities.

The better choice depends on what matters most. If you want a fresh app and an introductory offer, compare newer operators first. If you want a long operating history, use established bookmakers as the benchmark.

How we ranked these new UK betting sites

Our ranking focuses on practical betting value, not just headline offers. Each site is assessed using the following criteria:

Criterion What we check Why it matters UKGC licence Licence number, operating company and safer gambling tools This is the safety gate Offer value Free bets, qualifying stake, minimum odds, expiry and exclusions A large bonus can lose value if the terms are restrictive Sports coverage Football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, basketball, esports and niche sports The site must fit the way you bet Mobile product App access, loading speed, in-play betting and cash out Most betting activity is now mobile-led Payments Minimum deposit, withdrawal speed and supported payment types Fast withdrawals matter after the bet settles Existing customer value Cashback, odds boosts, acca boosts, rewards and clubs The welcome offer only matters once Drawbacks Slow withdrawals, limited payments, strict KYC, no app or weaker niche coverage A good comparison should show the catch

Our review method covers odds quality, bonuses, market depth, user experience and safety standards. That framework is now applied directly to the comparison tables instead of sitting only at the end of the page.

Our New Betting Sites Review – Weekly Updates

Every week, we analyse the UK online gambling world and deliver THE new betting site that sparked our curiosity. It can be a whole new betting site or a respectable bookmaker that has been in the market for many years, which has relaunched its site and app.

⏰ Our Best Pick

UKGC License No: 45322

45322 Relaunched: 2025

2025 Operating company: Platinum Gaming Limited

Platinum Gaming Limited Minimum deposit: £5

£5 Payout Speed: 1-3 Business Days

1-3 Business Days Sports Available: 35+

35+ App Available : No Sports Betting App

: No Sports Betting App Innovative Features: Reward Centre, 32Red Boost, Same Race Multis

32Red has gone through some significant changes after being acquired by the Kindred Group in 2017. The brand migrated onto Kindred’s proprietary KSP (Kindred Sports Platform) earlier this year and has since made big strides in improving their service, offering a wider range of betting markets and a bunch of promotional incentives.

Top Features

There isn’t a 32Red Sign Up Offer for the Sportsbook currently but Casino players can get a 150% up to £150 on your first deposit. (T&Cs Apply) The Sportsbook does whoever offer a number of recurring promos to existing users, like the 32Red Boost and Rewards Centre.

32Red 4 /5 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Great for exploring slots numerous times without cost

Low wagering requirement

User-friendly deposit entry Cons Still falls behind in total cash value when compared with competitors

No E-wallet Support

The maximum amount that can be won is capped

In our experience, 32Red is particularly great for horse race betting with the ability to place same race multis and get extra place insurance on select markets. The coverage of horse races was found to be top-notch as well, featuring virtually every single major event in the world.

Pros & Cons

Pros Rewards Centre Available

Loads of Horse Racing Promos

Huge Online Casino Game Collection Cons No Dedicated Sports Betting App

No Sports Welcome Bonus

Customer Reviews

“Brilliant site! Wide range of games, good rewards and promotions, and fantastic customer support too. Easy to withdraw, no problems there. I would definitely recommend having a go, it will be one of your favourites.” – Chris Gamble on TrustPilot

“Had some great wins on the bonus spins. No issues with withdrawals. It takes couple of days but everything was in my bank without a problem.” – Radostina Raykova on TrustPilot

⏰ Boyle Sports 2025 Relaunched

Relaunched: 2025

2025 Operating company: BOYLE Sports Enterprise

BOYLE Sports Enterprise Minimum deposit: £10

£10 Payout Speed: 1-3 Business Days

1-3 Business Days Sports Available: 35+

35+ App Available : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Innovative Features: Cash Out, Bet Calculator, Football Promos

BOYLE Sports is the largest independent bookmaker from Ireland, running a vast network of retail shops throughout the UK. The brand’s online platform was recently relaunched in 2025, offering a new and improved betting experience catered to UK-based punters.

Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses

Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets

Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

Top Features

The Welcome Bonus at the Sportsbook gives new customers the chance to pick up £40 + 25% Bet Builder boost in Free Bets when they wager £10+ on odds 1/2 or greater. There is no code required to claim the BOYLE Sports sign-up offer.

BOYLE provides a number of recurring football promos like 2UP Early Payout, Sub Swap and Bet Builder Boost, which provide insurance and bonuses on your footy wagers. The promos aren’t only for football either, you can find exclusive offers for a number of popular sports like Basketball, Tennis, American Football and Horse Racing.

Pros & Cons

Pros 35+ Sports Available

Welcome Bonus – £25 in Free Bets

Loads of Football Promos Cons Cluttered Mobile App

Slower Customer Support

Also, if you feel like betting on tried and tested bookmakers, then William Hill and Betred are worth giving it a shot. The William Hill sign up and Betfred sign up offer are among the easiest websites to register with, offering great offers.

Customer Reviews

“Fast Withdrawals, huge range of all sports to bet on, free bet offers, early payouts etc. Highly recommend.” – Matthew on TrustPilot

“Ease of registration, Bet credits system is good, no sneaky T&C’s eg. £5 EW was allowed as my £10 qualifying bet. £30 bet credits credited as stated timeously. However, not so good is the withdrawal time/period.” – tWd on TrustPilot

Final verdict

The best new betting site depends on the way you bet. talkSPORT Bet is the strongest first comparison for football promotions and mobile betting. puntit is better for live betting and weekly cashback. Midnite is the clearest app-first option with weekly rewards and 24/7 support.

Do not choose only by the biggest headline bonus. The better decision is the site with the right licence, clear terms, suitable markets, usable app, acceptable withdrawal speed and drawbacks you can live with.

Learn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

UK Responsible Gambling – How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play.

– How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play. How We Rate Bookmakers in the UK – A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria.

And you always check the UK Gambling Commission for some first-hand information.

More Betting Information and guides

If you liked this article, but are looking for more information before deciding which bonus is the best for you, our betting experts have also worked on guides for you:

And if you’re looking for new ways to bet, but outside of the border of the UK, we’ve got you covered as well – check out our international betting sites list.

New UK Betting Sites FAQ