We update this list of the best free bet offers in the UK every month. Our goal is to get for you all the free bet deals the United Kingdom has to offer! Below the offers, you’ll find our guide to claiming a free bet step by step, a breakdown of every free bet type on the market, and a plain-English explainer of the terms and conditions attached to every offer on this page.

The Best Free Bets for Value – June 2026 UK

Please find below our selection of the best free bets offers available in UK right now:

Operator Bonus Amounts Bonus Links Betfred Deposit/Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets * BET****** William Hill Get £40 in Free Bets when you deposit & bet £10 * G** Bet365 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + Code VIP365UK* Claim Bonus

Betfred Bonus Amounts Deposit/Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets * Bonus Links BET****** William Hill Bonus Amounts Get £40 in Free Bets when you deposit & bet £10 * Bonus Links G** Bet365 Bonus Amounts Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + Code VIP365UK* Bonus Links Claim Bonus

* Betfred T&Cs – New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

* William Hill T&Cs – 18+. Play Safe. Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code G40. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £40 in Free Bets (4x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer.

* bet365 Sports T&Cs – #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Terms and Conditions apply

The Best Free Bets Offer for the 2026 World Cup: Our Pick

With the 2026 World Cup spanning 104 matches between 11 June and 19 July, knowing which free bets offer to claim first can make a real difference across a 40-day tournament.

Betfred is the standout pick, and the numbers back it up. Its Bet £10 Get £50 offer is the highest headline free bet amount on this page, and the bonus is structured specifically for football bettors: the £50 breaks down into 3 x £10 Sports Free Bets and 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. Those acca tokens are tailor-made for the World Cup group stage, where multi-match betting across different fixtures on the same day is the natural way to play. Betfred holds a 4.5/5 editorial rating on this page.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

If you want football-only free bets with the simplest terms, TalkSPORT Bet (4.5/5) is a strong alternative: its offer delivers 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets in football free bets, requires only a £10 qualifying bet on any football market, and is available via mobile or app — practical for in-play World Cup betting on the go.

TalkSPORT Bet 4.5 /5 3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”

Mobile app available

More than 1,000 different sports betting markets

Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media Cons Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days

Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

For the lowest barrier to entry, Ladbrokes (5/5) stands out: a £5 qualifying bet unlocks £30 in free bets — the best free bets value ratio for casual punters who want to dip into the tournament without a large upfront commitment.

Ladbrokes 5 /5 £30 Bet £5 get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Bet £5, Get £30 in free bets welcome bonus

Plenty of value-adding promotions

Considerable in-play betting and live streaming

£5 minimum deposit is more affordable Cons Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the industry best for key markets T&C’s: 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Our World Cup free bets ranking: Betfred for maximum value (£50), TalkSPORT Bet for football-specific tokens (£40), Ladbrokes for the lowest qualifying stake (£5 in).

Taking these key considerations into account, here is the list of the World Cup Betting Offers we would recommend to UK bettors for 2026:

World cup free bet Offers

7bet Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £20 Get Up to £30 in Bonus Bets * Bonus Codes & Links FI2026FA Matchbook Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £20 Get £26 in Free Bets * Bonus Codes & Links WC2026 Betfred Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets * Bonus Codes & Links BETFRED50 bet365 Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets * Bonus Codes & Links VIP365UK BOYLE Sports Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost * Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup Betfair Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bet Builders * Bonus Codes & Links ZKSAON BetVictor Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + Boost Token * Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup Betano Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers 3x 200% Boost Tokens + 20 Free Bets * Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup TalkSportBet Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Football Welcome: up to £40 in Footy Free Bets * Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup BetMGM Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets * Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup

* 7bet T&Cs – £20 min deposit & bet (single, FIFA WC, odds ≥2.20) → 3×£10 Bonus Bets (issued one after another). No cash-out/boosted odds. £1k max win per BB, expire in 5 days. Ends 19/07/26.

* Matchbook T&Cs – Place £10 on Exchange (odds ≥2.0) + £10 on Bet Builder/Multiple (odds ≥3.0, 3+ selections) → 3×£10 Free Bets within 72hrs. No Skrill/Neteller/PaySafe. 18+.

* Betfred T&Cs – Deposit via debit card & bet £10+ (odds ≥2.0) within 7 days → 3×£10 Sports + 2×£10 Acca Free Bets within 10hrs. 7-day expiry. 18+.

* bet365 T&Cs – ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

* BOYLE Sports T&Cs – Deposit & bet £10+ (odds ≥Evs) within 30 days → Free Bet on 1st settlement. Expires in 7 days. No cash-outs. 1 per customer/household/IP. 18+.

* Betvictor T&Cs – 18+ – New Customers Only. Opt in. Bet £10 or more on any Football market at minimum odds of 1/1 within 7 days. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Football Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Click for T&Cs. gambleaware.org

* Betano T&Cs – 18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly.

* TalkSports Bet T&Cs – 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet up to £40 (min. £20) via mobile or app on any football (odds 1/1+) within 7 days of registration. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets, which expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

* BetMGM T&Cs – New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

For dedicated World Cup offers and bonus codes, check out our World Cup best free bets offers.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. T&Cs apply.

Top Betting Sites Offering Free Bets in the UK

Bookmaker Max Reward Qualifying Bet Min Odds Time to Qualify Reward Expiry Betfred £50 £10 2.0 7 days 7 days Betfair £50 £10 2.0 30 days 30 days BOYLE Sports £40 £10 2.0 7 days N/A BetMGM £40 £10 2.0 7 days N/A TalkSport Bet £40 £20 2.0 7 days 7 days William Hill £40 £10 1.5 30 days N/A Tote UK £30 £10 2.0 2 days 7 days Betano £30 £10 2.0 3 days 14 days Highbet £30 £10 2.0 7 days N/A Midnite £30 £10 2.0 7 days 7 days Matchbook £30 £10 2.0 3 days N/A Sky Bet £30 £0.05 2.0 30 days 30 days SBK £30 £5 3.0 2 days 7 days Paddy Power £30 £5 2.0 30 days 30 days BetVictor £30 £10 2.0 7 days N/A bet365 £30 £5–£10 2.0 7 days 7 days BetUK £30 £10 1.8 7 days 7 days NetBet £20 £10 2.0 7 days 7 days Parimatch £20 £10 2.0 7 days 7 days easyBet £20 £20 2.0 7 days N/A PricedUp Bet £20 £40 2.0 24 hours 24 hours Unibet £30 £10 2.0 7days 7 days Pub Casino £10 £10 2.0 24 hours N/A QuickBet £10 £10 2.0 / N/A Quinnbet £25 £10+ (plus multi-bet conditions) 2.0 1 day (first-day window) 7 days Fitzdares £20 £40 2.0 N/A 7 days Bally Bet £30 £10 N/A 30 days (from deposit) 30 days 7bet £30 Min £20 stake 2.0 N/A 7 days

Among the bookmakers offering £30 in free bets, the Betano sign-up offer guide is worth reviewing, particularly for players looking for a straightforward bet-and-get promotion with a relatively quick qualification period.

The biggest headline value on the page is the £50 offers (Betfred, Betfair, Coral). But they’re not equal. Betfair’s £50 is Bet Builder-focused, which adds complexity and risk. Betfred is simpler (standard bet-and-get at 2.0 odds). Players interested in casino-style promotions alongside sports betting can also review the Pub Casino bonus code for UK players.

Most other strong options cluster around £30 for a £5–£10 qualifying bet, which is often better for beginners who want lower risk exposure. One example is the BetUK sign-up offer guide, which remains a popular choice among UK bettors. Bettors who are comfortable staking more to unlock a bonus may also want to compare the PricedUp betting offer, which takes a different approach with a higher qualifying bet requirement.

Bettors looking for something different from standard free-bet packages may also want to compare the latest Grosvenor sign up offer, which uses an odds-boost style promotion rather than a traditional bet-and-get reward.

The most important rules to watch:

Minimum odds (usually 2.0). This directly affects risk. Lower minimum odds (1.5) are safer. Time limits. Many are 7 days, but some are only 24–72 hours. Miss this and you lose the bonus. Free bet stake not returned. You keep winnings only, not the free bet itself. No cash-out on the qualifying bet. It usually voids eligibility. Check payment restrictions. Some methods don’t qualify.

Best FREE BETS OFFERS with odds

World Cup · 25 June 2026 The World Cup delivers a fascinating clash between Türkiye and the United States, and punters hunting the best free bets offers will find real value in comparing odds across multiple bookmakers. The spread on this fixture is notable: the home win sits at 3.75 while the away price comes in at 1.91, a gap that rewards those who shop around. This page compares leading UK bookmakers so you can maximise every free bet. Türkiye at 3.75 stands out as the best value selection on this fixture, offering generous returns for a home side competing on the World Cup stage.

Goals look likely here, with both nations capable of finding the net in what should be an open contest.

This is among the most balanced matches of the day, reflected by the draw price at 3.75.

Avoid backing the United States at 1.91 without careful consideration; the slim margin offers limited reward for the risk involved. Betfred William Hill Smarkets Matchbook Coral Ladbrokes Virgin Bet LiveScore Bet Grosvenor BetVictor betmgm.se Türkiye vs United States · 03:00 Türkiye to win (1) 3.75 3.70 3.85 3.85 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.80 3.75 3.80 Draw (X) 3.75 3.80 4.20 4.20 2.37 2.37 3.90 3.90 4.00 3.70 4.00 United States to win (2) 1.91 1.80 1.93 1.93 2.37 2.37 1.82 1.82 1.85 1.90 1.85 Over 2.5 · 1.65 · · 1.70 1.70 1.68 1.68 · · · BTTS Yes 1.62 1.65 · 1.75 1.65 1.65 1.62 1.62 · · · Ecuador vs Germany · 21:00 Ecuador to win (1) 5.00 4.80 5.70 5.80 4.60 4.60 5.30 5.30 5.40 5.25 5.40 Draw (X) 4.33 4.50 5.30 5.10 2.50 2.50 4.10 4.10 4.20 4.20 4.20 Germany to win (2) 1.60 1.57 1.55 1.57 2.00 2.00 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 Over 2.5 · 1.62 · · 1.65 1.61 1.83 1.83 · · · BTTS Yes 1.73 1.67 · 1.83 1.73 1.73 1.70 1.70 · · · Tunisia vs Netherlands · 00:00 Tunisia to win (1) 23.00 23.00 30.03 30.00 11.00 11.00 25.00 25.00 26.00 29.00 26.00 Draw (X) 9.50 9.50 11.00 11.00 3.50 3.40 10.00 10.00 11.00 10.50 11.00 Netherlands to win (2) 1.10 1.10 1.13 1.13 1.36 1.36 1.08 1.08 1.09 1.07 1.09 Over 2.5 · 1.36 · · 1.40 1.40 1.45 1.45 · · · BTTS Yes 2.75 2.50 · 2.76 2.75 2.75 2.55 2.55 · · · Paraguay vs Australia · 03:00 Paraguay to win (1) 3.00 2.75 2.94 2.94 3.60 3.50 2.75 2.75 2.80 2.70 2.80 Draw (X) 2.25 2.20 2.30 2.32 1.67 1.67 2.20 2.20 2.23 2.25 2.23 Australia to win (2) 3.60 3.60 4.20 4.20 4.33 4.33 3.90 3.90 4.00 3.50 4.00 Over 2.5 · 3.00 · · 3.00 3.00 3.15 3.15 · · · BTTS Yes 2.20 2.25 · 2.32 2.10 2.10 2.06 2.06 · · · Japan vs Sweden · 00:00 Japan to win (1) 1.83 1.85 1.88 1.88 2.37 2.37 1.77 1.77 1.79 1.83 1.79 Draw (X) 3.60 3.60 3.70 3.70 2.30 2.25 3.40 3.40 3.45 3.40 3.45 Sweden to win (2) 4.20 3.80 4.80 4.80 4.00 4.00 4.75 4.75 4.90 4.40 4.90 Over 2.5 · 1.75 · · 1.70 1.70 1.82 1.82 · · · BTTS Yes 1.67 1.67 · 1.72 1.65 1.61 1.56 1.56 · · · A 2-2 draw represents the strongest value pick from this World Cup fixture between Türkiye and the United States. The hosts carry genuine threat but face a well-organised American side on home soil, making a share of the spoils the likeliest outcome. For those looking to capitalise on free bet offers, the draw at 3.75 stands out as the recommended value wager.

Mobile-focused bettors may also wish to review the LiveScore Bet sign-up offer guide before choosing a welcome offer.

Our Exhaustive Free Bets Betting Sites Comparison

The UK has a lot of bookmakers – more than 2300, according to the latest update. This means a lot of sites to compare, and even more free bet offers to review. But do not worry! We have gone through the top 50 betting sites offering free bets in the UK, for you.

We have examined and analysed the main and best free bets offers available at the moment in the United Kingdom. Exchange bettors may also prefer reviewing the Matchbook bonus code for UK players, which combines exchange betting with sportsbook-style welcome rewards.

Football-focused punters may also want to compare the Parimatch bonus code for UK players when assessing the available welcome offers.

The table below orders the main UK free bets offers by max reward value, but please look at the other elements of the offers as well:

Our Favourite Free Bets Offer in UK

Below you’ll find our favourite free bet offers in the UK. This is based on the thorough of the top 50 betting sites offering free bets of the table above, comparing bonus value but also T&Cs elements, such as wagering requirements, time to claim, etc …

Best for High Betting Value – Betfred

Thanks to the table above, we can undeniably see that Betfred and Betfair offer the highest amount of Free Bets – £50. All of them are reputable, safe and licensed UK bookmakers. If what you’re looking for is a large amount of free bets when you sign up, then these bookmakers are for you.

Why do we prefer Betfred? … will you ask! Well, Betfair is also offering £50 Free Bets, but their Free Bets are restricted to Bet Builders, which are higher-risk bet types. This is why we prefer the Betfred Sign Up Offer, which gives its first £30 Free bets as normal “Sports bets”, and the last £20 as Free Bets in ACCA.

Players looking for a strong alternative with a lower qualifying threshold may also want to compare the BetMGM bonus code in the UK, which remains one of the larger welcome offers available to UK bettors.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Best Free Bet Offers by Betting Site (Detailed Breakdown)

But there’s not only Betfred in UK. United Kingdom is one of the biggest online betting markets in the world, with more than 2300 licensed bookmakers. That makes a looot of operators, and a lot of welcome offers. Fortunately for you, we’re here to guide you through this maze. Below you’ll find our selection of the best free bets offer you can find:

Sky Bet Free Bet Offer – Smallest Stake of UK Free Bets

Sky Bet’s offer is excellent for low-stakes players, offering £30 in free bets for a mere 5p stake. While there are restrictions like fixed bet stakes, this is still one of the best entry-level free bet offers in the UK.

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Skybet New Customer Offer in the UK guide.

Offer Breakdown

£30 in free bets (3 x £10)

Awarded as bonus bets, which can be used flexibly on any sport

First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)

Expiry: 30 days

First stake: 5p

Payment methods: Apple Pay, debit card

Pros Minimal 5p wager

£30 in Free Bets

Flexible use on any sport Cons Fixed £10 stake per bet

Neteller/Skrill not eligible

Mobile users who prefer digital wallets may also wish to compare the Best Apple Pay Betting Sites before opening a new betting account.

bet365 Free Bet Offer – UK’s Best Bookmaker

Advertising | Image captured on 22-July-2025, for illustrative purposes. Subject to change.

bet365 offers strong flexibility, allowing customers to use bet credits in any combination. The downside is the short expiry period, but the £30 bet credits remain one of the top bonuses for those who enjoy a variety of sports.

The bet365 welcome offer is structured as a matched deposit bonus, matching your first deposit with bet credits up to a certain amount.

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our bet365 promo code for UK bettors guide.

Breakdown

£30 in bet credits

First bet minimum odds: 1/5 (1.2)

Expiry: 7 days

First deposit: £5

Payment methods: Apple Pay, debit card

Pros £30 in bet credits

Flexible use across any sport

Low 1/5 odds Cons Bet credits available for use upon bet settlement (after your qualifying bet has been settled)

Limited payment methods

Betfred Free Bet Offer – UK’s Best Bonus Value

Betfred ranks high with a generous £50 offer, but the restriction on accumulator bets lowers its appeal.

Still, it’s a solid bonus for those who enjoy betting on multiple selections.

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Latest Betfred Promo Code (UK) guide.

Breakdown

£50 in free bets (3 x £10, 2 x £10 accumulator bets, including acca free bets)

Free bets can be used on multiple bets, giving punters more flexibility

First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)

Expiry: 7 days

First deposit: £10

Payment methods: Debit card

Pros £50 In Free Bets

Wide Sport Range

Solid Bonus Value Cons Restrictions on how free bets are used

Only available via Debit Card

William Hill Free Bet Offer – UK’s Premier Horse Racing Bookmaker

William Hill offers a solid welcome bonus that suits bettors looking to get started on one of the most iconic platforms in British betting history. While the free bet amount sits in the mid-range compared to some competitors, what truly sets William Hill apart is where it really shines: horse racing.

William Hill is, without question, the gold standard for horse racing in the UK. Racing enthusiasts may also wish to read our Tote sign up offer guide, which explains the bookmaker’s current welcome promotion and account setup process. Their odds coverage across every major race meeting — from the Grand National to Royal Ascot to everyday flat and jumps fixtures — is unmatched in depth and consistency. If horse racing is your game, this is your platform.

Breakdown

£40 in free bets (4 x £10)

Minimum qualifying bet: £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater

Use code: N40

Expiry: 30 days, stake not returned

Payment methods: Debit card (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller excluded)

Available on: Mobile and tablet only

Pros 4 x £10 splits give flexibility across multiple bets

Generous 30-day expiry window

Deep horse racing markets to deploy free bets on Cons PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and Paysafe excluded

Stake not returned on free bets

No racing-specific bonus despite being the top horse racing platform

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert has written in our William Hill Promo Code guide, for UK bettors.

Want to learn more about the offer available for Irish bettors? Check out our William Hill Ireland promo code guide.

Paddy Power Free Bet Offer – Simple & Effective

Paddy Power’s offer is straightforward, rewarding a small £5 deposit with £30 in free bets. While there are offers with higher value, it’s a solid and simple option for newcomers.

Readers looking for a broader overview of the bookmaker can also explore our Paddy Power guide before deciding whether the offer suits their betting style.

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Paddy Power betting offer guide.

guide. Want to learn more about the offer available for Irish bettors? Check out our Paddy Power sign up offer Ireland guide.

Breakdown

£30 in free bets (provided as a free bet token, which can be used on eligible markets)

First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)

Expiry: 30 days

First deposit: £5

Payment methods: Apple Pay, debit card

Pros £30 Free Bets with just a £5 deposit

Wide Sport Range

No major restrictions Cons Limited payment options

Betfair Free Bet Offer – For Betbuilder Enthusiasts

Betfair offers the highest value bonus on our list, but its restrictions make it ideal only for those comfortable with accumulators and bet builders. The 30-day expiry is a positive.

Readers looking for a broader assessment of the platform can also explore our Betfair guide before opening an account.

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Betfair Sign Up Offer for UK bettors guide.

Breakdown

£50 in free bets (only on bet builders or multiples)

First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (1.5)

Expiry: 30 days

First deposit: £10

Payment methods: Apple Pay, debit card

Pros £50 in Free Bets

Long Expiry Period

Great for Multiples u0026 Bet Builders Cons Free Bets limited to bet builders or multiples

Higher complexity in betting

Our Tip – To estimate your potential winnings from Betfair’s free bet offer, especially when placing multiples or bet builders, you can use a free bet calculator.

BetVictor Free Bet Offer – Football Accumulators Fans

BetVictor’s free bets are among the top football free bets available, especially for accumulator fans. The £30 value is decent, but the football-only restriction may put off other sports enthusiasts. New customers can also learn how to sign up with BetVictor before claiming the welcome offer.

Bettors looking for a broader assessment of the bookmaker can also explore our BetVictor guide before opening an account.

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Betvictor bonus code guide.

Breakdown

£30 in free bets (4 x £5, 1 x £10 football acca)

First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)

Expiry: 7 days

First deposit: £10

Payment methods: No restrictions

Pros £30 in free bets

Flexibilty with football accumulators Cons Free Bets can only be used on football markets

Another good bookmaker in the UK is NetBet. If you’re interested, you can read our NetBet guide.

New customers considering established UK bookmakers may also want to review the Coral Sign Up process before claiming a welcome offer.

Unibet Free Bet Offer – £30 Free Bets

Unibet’s offer is a pretty simple, straightforward Bet & Get offer, aligned with what the average UK bookmaker offers. If you know this brand, you can sign up with it and get a pretty good sports sign up offer.

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Unibet Sign Up offer guide. New customers can also learn how to sign up with Unibet before creating an account.

Breakdown

First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0),

Expiry: 7 days,

First deposit: £10,

Payment methods: Debit card.

Pros £30 Total Bonus

Straightforward bonus

Decent sportsbook value Cons Restrictions on bet types

TalkSPORT Bet Free Bet Offer – For Football bettors

TalkSPORT BET is tailored for football bettors, offering £40 footy free bets. TalkSPORT Bet’s promotion is also one of the leading sports free bets for football fans, making it a standout choice for those seeking top betting bonuses. However, the restriction to specific bet types makes it less versatile compared to others on this list. If you’re new to the platform, our TalkSport Bet Sign Up guide explains the registration process and bonus activation steps.

TalkSPORT bet is also one of the most recent bookmakers in the UK. To have a complete overview of the newest bookmakers of the country, check out our new betting sites list for UK.

Breakdown

3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets *

Offer provides free sports bets that can be used on a range of football markets

First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)

Expiry: 7 days

First deposit: £20

Payment methods: Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay

* 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Pros £40 in free bets

Simple bet u0026 get offer

Football focused offer Cons Free bets tied to specific bet types (e.g., bet builder, correct score)

Other Top Free Bets Brands to Consider in the UK

We have, as of today, checked more than 30 different brands in the UK. 30 different bookmakers, sign up offers and free bets requirements. The ones we preferred are the ones listed above, but these are not the only ones. If you’re looking for younger, fresher brands with interesting free bets offers, check the guides below:

New customers who have not yet created an account can also follow our Easybet Sign Up guide for a step-by-step registration walkthrough.

Casino-focused players can also compare the All British Casino Bonus Code resource for a broader overview of available welcome bonuses.

Bettors exploring lesser-known operators may also wish to compare the Bally Bet promo code in the UK when evaluating welcome offers.

New customers looking for alternative sportsbook promotions may also want to review the Bet St George Sign Up Offer before opening an account.

Bettors comparing newer operators can also explore the Betnero welcome offer guide before deciding which welcome package best suits their betting style.

Best of Free Bets Offers By Sport

For readers who have a preference for betting on particular sports, here are the betting sites with free bets that will best serve your needs. For sports fans, it’s very important to choose a sports site that will match their needs and the way they consume sports content. Are you using Accas? Rather a fan of Bet Builders? Do you prefer horse racing, football, or rugby? Below you’ll find a small selection of what we consider the best sports betting sites in the UK at the moment:

Sport Operator Why? Football bet365 Competitive odds

huge market depth

football promotions

live streaming* of major global competitions Horse Racing William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed

enhanced places paid

live streaming of all UK and Irish racing Tennis Coral Tennis promotions

odds boosts

daily boost tokens

live streaming

coverage of main and minor tours Golf Sky Bet Pick your places on selected events

excellent coverage of tours around the world

golf promotions

odds boosts

Football fans looking beyond welcome offers can also compare the latest Premier League Winner Odds before the new season begins. European football bettors may also wish to review the Conference League Odds ahead of the new season.

For European club competitions, readers may also find our Europa League betting tips useful when researching upcoming fixtures and betting opportunities. Football fans can also consult our Champions League guide for betting insights on Europe’s premier club competition.

*Watch Live Sport. You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. Geo location and live streaming rules apply.

Football league bettors looking beyond the Premier League may also find our Championship guide useful for comparing betting offers and promotions available across England’s second tier.

What Is a Free Bet and How Does It Work?

The above tables represents the best betting sign up offers that are available to UK customers today.

But what exactly are free bets? Quite simply, an online betting site will reward new players that follow certain steps. It could be registering an account and making a deposit, placing a bet etc, with free bet credits.

These free bets can typically be used to wager on any sport or betting market – note, however, that some have minimum odds requirements at which they can be used. In short, a free bet is exactly what it sounds like — a bookmaker gives you a token to place a wager with, and if it wins, you keep the profit. The keyword there is profit. With virtually every free bet offer in the UK right now, the stake itself isn’t returned to you. So if you use a £10 free bet and your selection wins at 3.0 (2/1), you get back £20, not £30. That’s the bit most guides gloss over, and it’s the bit that trips people up.

These new customer betting offers offer players a chance to bet without any risk to their bankroll. If a free bet wins, it is paid out in full (although the free bet credit is not returned as a stake). If a free bet loses, then nothing is lost from a financial standpoint.

Whether it’s betting on a new sport or market, or simply trying to increase your bankroll without any risk, free bets are an excellent source of opportunity for new customers at online bookmakers. By following the required steps, you will unlock free bets for use on your chosen sports.

Before choosing a bookmaker, many bettors also like to compare platform features, mobile usability, and available promotions.

How to Claim a Free Bet: A Step-by-Step complete Guide

The actual process of claiming takes no more than five minutes. The part that takes longer is making sure you’re set up to meet the terms before you place a penny. Here’s how it works, from start to finish:

Step 1 — Choose your offer carefully

Before you even click through to a bookmaker, look at the minimum qualifying bet, the minimum odds required, and the payment method restrictions. Some offers exclude PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and Apple Pay entirely — meaning if that’s your preferred deposit method, the free bet won’t land even if you do everything else correctly. Debit card deposits are accepted by nearly every offer on this page.

Step 2 — Register a new account

Only new customers qualify. If you’ve ever held an account with that bookmaker, even one you haven’t used in years, you won’t be eligible. Some operators also restrict one offer per household IP address, so it’s worth being aware if multiple people in your home bet with the same brands.

Step 3 — Opt in if required

Some offers require you to actively opt in before placing your qualifying bet. Missing this step means the free bet doesn’t trigger.

Step 4 — Make your qualifying deposit

Meet the minimum deposit threshold and most offers require £10. Use an accepted payment method (see Step 1), and make sure the amount you deposit either meets or exceeds what the qualifying bet requires.

Step 5 — Place your qualifying bet

This needs to be at the stated minimum odds and for the right stake. Cash out is not permitted during the qualifying bet on virtually every offer on this page, and doing so will void your eligibility. Place the bet, let it settle, and don’t touch cash out regardless of how the game is going.

Step 6 — Claim or wait for your free bet

Some free bets credit automatically within minutes of your qualifying bet settling. Others require you to accept them in your promotions inbox within a set window (often 7 days). Check the specific offer terms; missing the acceptance window means losing the free bet entirely. Well, even if you did everything else right.

Step 7 — Use the free bet before it expires

Most free bets expire within 7 days of being credited. Sky Bet’s and Bally Bet’s — offer 30-day windows, which is considerably more generous. Plan your bet before the token lands so you’re not rushing a decision at the last minute.

Understanding Free Bet Terms and Conditions

Most free bet T&Cs use the same handful of clauses across every bookmaker. The table below breaks down each one in plain English so you know exactly what you’re agreeing to before you place a penny.

T&C Term What It Means What to Watch Out For Stake Not Returned If your free bet wins, you receive the profit only — not the profit plus the original stake. A £10 free bet on a 3.0 shot returns £20, not £30. Don’t confuse headline free bet value with what actually lands in your account if it wins. The comparison tables on this page quote the token value, not total return. Minimum Odds Your qualifying bet must be placed at or above a stated price — most commonly evens (2.0). A small number of offers set it at 1.5, which is easier to meet. Don’t force a bet onto a poor selection just to clear the odds threshold. Find a genuine 2.0+ price on a market you’d actually back. Qualifying Bet Restrictions The bet that triggers your free bet must meet specific conditions beyond just the odds — usually a single cash bet on a standard sportsbook market. Each-way bets, virtual sports, Bet Builders, and same-game multiples are commonly excluded as qualifying bet types. Check before placing. Cash Out Not Permitted Using cash out on your qualifying bet — even partially — voids your eligibility for the free bet entirely on most offers. The qualifying bet needs to fully settle. Leave it alone regardless of how the match is going. Payment Method Exclusions E-wallets including PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are excluded from qualifying for the free bet on a significant number of offers. Use a debit card if you want guaranteed eligibility. This applies to William Hill, BetVictor, PricedUp, and several others listed on this page. Expiry Dates Free bet tokens expire if unused. The shortest windows on this page are 24 hours (PricedUp) and 3 days (Highbet). Standard is 7 days. Sky Bet and Bally Bet are the most generous at 30 days. When your qualifying bet settles, check your account immediately. There’s no reminder when a free bet expires — it simply disappears. One Per Customer / Household These are new customer offers only. One account per person, per household, and often per IP address or device. Opening a second account to claim a repeat free bet breaches T&Cs. Bookmakers flag this and typically void all associated funds. Opt-In Required Some offers require you to actively click “Opt In” in the promotions section before placing your qualifying bet. Missing this step means the free bet won’t trigger even if you meet every other condition. Check whether opt-in is required before you deposit. It’s an easy step to overlook, and there’s usually no way to claim after the fact. Wagering Requirements Most free bet offers on this page carry no wagering requirement — winnings are paid in cash. This is the key difference from casino bonuses, where you’d need to bet through the bonus multiple times before withdrawing. Where wagering does apply, it will be stated explicitly in the individual T&Cs. If it’s not mentioned, assume none applies — but always verify. Free Bet Type Restrictions Free bets often come earmarked for specific bet types — Bet Builder tokens can only be used on Bet Builder markets; acca tokens require multiple legs; sport-specific tokens are tied to one sport. A free bet token labelled “Bet Builder” cannot be used on a standard single or accumulator. Know the type before you claim so you have a use for it ready. Credited Timing Some bookmakers credit the free bet instantly after your qualifying bet settles. Others take up to 72 hours (Matchbook). A few require you to accept the free bet within a separate window (usually 7 days) after it’s credited. Don’t assume the token has arrived — log in and check. Missing the acceptance window on offers like Matchbook means the free bet expires before you even use it. Minimum Deposit Most offers require a minimum deposit of £10. A few require more — PricedUp needs a £40 qualifying bet, and 7bet requires a £20 minimum stake to trigger the offer. The deposit amount and the qualifying bet amount are sometimes different figures. Read both separately and make sure you meet each one.

Bettors who prefer e-wallet deposits can also review our Best PayPal Betting Sites guide before choosing a bookmaker.

For bettors comparing bookmaker eligibility rules and account restrictions, the latest QuinnBet sign up offer guide is also worth reviewing before opening a new account. Mobile bettors can also explore our QuinnBet guide before downloading the bookmaker’s app.

Always check the bookmaker’s full terms before placing a qualifying bet, as conditions can vary between offers, rather than sports betting offers. However, existing customers can also benefit from ongoing promotions that may have lower or even no wagering requirements, making them attractive options for regular players.

Types of Free Bet OfferS

UK bookmakers offer several kinds of free bet promotions, the most common being ‘bet and get’ bonuses. Welcome offers are the most common type of free bet promotion for new customers, providing attractive incentives such as free bets or deposit bonuses when signing up. Others include deposit matches, enhanced odds, and money-back offers.

Each comes with its own terms – usually around minimum odds, qualifying bets, and expiry dates. Shorter expiry periods are often seen on smaller operators, making it important to review the latest Quickbet sign-up offer guide carefully before claiming a promotion.

Some bookmakers also run free bet clubs, which reward regular players with weekly free bets based on their ongoing betting activity.

Bettors considering smaller UK operators may also wish to review the QuinnBet sign-up offer guide before opening an account and claiming a welcome promotion.

Bet X & Get Y Offers Explained

The most popular bonus among the best football betting sites in the UK. For example, William Hill’s “Bet £10, Get £30” offer rewards new players with free bet credits after placing a qualifying wager. Simple to claim and ideal for beginners, these deals are quick, clear, and widely available.

William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

In the UK, there are a lot of different “Bet & Get” offer formats existing at the same time. Each offer size is attached to specific wagering requirements. To make it clearer for punters, we’ve broken down the top 50 betting sites offering free bets in clear, comprehensible guides:

Now, fans who are interested in the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 can check our dedicated review for a complete guide on free bets, special offers, better offers, and much more.

Free Bets offers for the Toffees

In the UK, there are various types of free bet offers available for punters, giving fans like Toffees a chance to explore different betting markets without risking their own money. Common offers include “bet and get” promos, no‑deposit bets, and money-back specials.

Key factors to consider are low qualifying odds, clear and quick free bet credits, and transparent terms. Also, if you are interested in playing bingo, you can check our article on the best bingo betting sites UK.

Free bets can be used strategically – whether backing a home win for Everton, betting on a first goalscorer, or spreading across multiple markets. While these offers are a great way to enhance your betting experience, it’s important to always read the terms and bet responsibly. Note that free bet rewards are only valid for a limited time, so be sure to use them before they expire. Casino players comparing different welcome promotions may also want to review the All British Casino bonus code for UK players before signing up.

Our Conclusion – What we think about Free Bets in the UK

Through our research, we learned that free bets and betting offers are a foundation of UK sports betting. These promotions allow you to explore different betting options without putting too much money on the line.

In order for you to make an informed decision about each free bet offer, please make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully. We tested multiple bookmakers to understand their requirements.

Look for minimum odds requirements first. Check the wagering conditions next. Find out how you withdraw winnings.

How We Review and Rank Online Betting Sites in the UK

With over 20 million people in the UK placing bets each year, according to the UKGC, choosing a safe and high-quality bookmaker has never been more important. But not all betting sites are created equal.

We help you cut through the noise with a transparent, step-by-step review process that highlights only the most trustworthy, user-friendly, and fair betting platforms licensed to operate in the UK.

Here’s exactly how we do it – and why it matters:

Step 1: We Only Consider UK-Licensed Betting Sites

Step 2: We Test the Site Ourselves (Hands-On)

Step 3: We Rate Each Site Using 8 Core Criteria

Step 4: We Gather Real User Feedback

Step 5: We Compare, Rank, and Recommend

Non-UK Betting Offers & Global Platforms

While this guide focuses on UK bookmakers and free bet offers available to British bettors, many major operators now provide services across multiple regulated international markets. Depending on licensing rules, players in different countries may have access to different bonuses, payment methods, betting markets, and welcome promotions.

For readers interested in a broader international perspective, we recommend exploring our guide to global betting platforms, where we compare internationally recognised sportsbooks, regional operators, and market-specific betting features available outside the UK. It’s a useful resource for understanding how betting offers and sportsbook experiences vary around the world.

Learn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

UK Responsible Gambling – How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play.

– How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play. How We Rate – Sports Betting – A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria.

– A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria. And you can always check the UK Gambling Commission for some first-hand information.

As the landscape of online betting continues to evolve, it’s worth exploring how different regions approach platforms, offers, and user experience. For readers interested in a broader, international perspective, you can check out our best betting sites USA , which highlights top-performing platforms across global platforms.

And for our Irish friends, here are the lists of the best betting sites Ireland and the best free bets Ireland in our special Ireland guides.

Best Free Bets Offers in the UK – Our FAQs

Which free bet offers are the best right now from UK bookmakers? The top free bet offers can change regularly. We keep track of the best deals, updating them when it change so you can find the most valuable and user-friendly promotions available from UK bookmakers. At the moment the talkSPORT offer for World Cup, Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets, is particularly attractive.

How can I claim a free bet as a new customer in the UK? To claim a free bet, simply choose a UK bookmaker from the list, follow the link to their site, and sign up. You’ll usually need to place a qualifying bet or make a deposit. Details are provided alongside each offer to guide you.

What’s the difference between a free bet and a matched bet? A free bet is a bonus you can use to place a bet without using your own money, while a matched bet involves the bookmaker offering to match your initial bet or deposit up to a certain amount. Both have their own set of conditions, but they’re both popular ways to get started with betting.

Are free bet promotions available for existing customers in the UK? Absolutely! While many bookmakers offer free bet deals for new customers, there are plenty of ongoing promotions for existing users as well, such as bet clubs and money-back specials.

Can I withdraw the winnings from a free bet? Yes, you can withdraw any winnings from a free bet, but you won’t get back the stake you originally used. Only winnings from a winning bet placed with a free bet can be withdrawn; the free bet stake itself is not included. For example, if you win £30 from a £10 free bet at 3/1 odds, you’ll receive £30 (but not the original £10). Be aware that some promotions may require you to meet additional wagering conditions.

Can I use a free bet on any sport or game? It depends on the bookmaker and the specific offer. Some free bets can be used on any sport or game, while others may be limited to certain markets or events. We clearly marks these restrictions to help you understand how flexible each offer is.

How do minimum odds work with free bets? Minimum odds are the lowest odds at which your qualifying or free bet needs to be placed in order to count towards the promotion. For instance, if the minimum odds are 1/2, your bet must be placed at 1.5 or higher.

How often do bookmakers change their free bet offers? In the UK, free bet promotions can change pretty often, especially around big sporting events. We updated our list regularly, so you’re always up to date with the latest offers available from various bookmakers.

Can I use my account for free spins outside of the UK? It depends. If ythis account is already registered, then yes. But, depending on the country, even if the platform is regulated, there may be variations in the online casino advantages or in the odds for matches. This happens because the legislation of each country regulates the types of offers that betting platforms can provide. In Brazil, for example, platforms with bonuses for free spins are subject to many more rules, even if they are the same betting companies as in the UK.

In which countries or platforms can you find no-deposit bonuses? No-deposit promotions are available in many parts of the world and are especially common in regulated online gaming markets. Various ADM-certified bookmakers in Italy frequently provide no-deposit bonuses in a legal and transparent manner.

Do I need to deposit to claim a free bet? Yes, in most cases. For example, an offer may require you to deposit £10 and place a £10 bet before a £10 free bet is credited. This is standard practice across UK bookmakers.

Are there any no deposit free bet offers in the UK? They are uncommon. When available, no deposit free bets are usually small, such as £5 or £10, and may be limited to specific football markets or selected customers.

What does “qualifying bet” mean? A qualifying bet is the real-money bet you must place to unlock a free bet. For example, you may need to bet £10 at odds of 1.50 or higher on an eligible football match.

What’s the difference between free bets and bet credits? With a free bet, you keep the winnings only, not the stake. For example, a £10 free bet at odds of 3.00 returns £20 profit, not £30. Bet credits follow similar rules but are sometimes awarded after a bet settles.

What happens if my qualifying bet is void or cashed out? If a qualifying bet is voided or cashed out, it usually no longer qualifies. This means the free bet is normally not awarded, unless the bookmaker states otherwise in the terms.