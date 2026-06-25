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Best Free Bets Offers UK | £800+ in Free Bets – June 2026

Craig Simpkin
Craig Simpkin
Last updated:
36 min read

All the top betting sites UK free bets offers in one place! Compare exclusive deals and sign-up offers from trusted bookmakers like bet365 and others, updated regularly. Our expert has tried and verified each of the offers reviewed below.

1
Betfred Betfred
Rating 4.5/5
£50
Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus
  • Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers
  • Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365.
Cons Cons
  • In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.
  • Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.
  • Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store.
New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
2
7bet 7bet
Rating 4/5
£30
Bet £20, Get Up to £30 in Bonus Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Quick crediting: The bonus code triggers the offer immediately.
  • User-friendly 1x wagering on the Casino bonus
  • Low Threshold: A small £10 deposit is all you need to start.
Cons Cons
  • There is a win cap on the casino bonus
  • Free spins can only be used on a single slot
  • E-wallet options are not supported
1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply
3
Boyle Sports Boyle Sports
Rating 4.5/5
£40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost
Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost
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Pros Pros
  • No need for a BoyleSports promo code
  • Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses
  • Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets
  • Low odds requirement
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply
4
bet365 bet365
Rating 5/5
£30
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets
VIP365UK
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Pros Pros
  • Deposit from just £5 to qualify
  • 30 days to claim and use
  • Zero wagering requirements
Cons Cons
  • Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets)
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.
5
SBK SBK
Rating 4/5
£40
Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • £50 is higher than average sign-up offer
  • No Qualifying Bet Time Limit
  • No Promo Code Required
Cons Cons
  • Free Bets Only Valid For Accumulators (4 Legs+)
  • Free Bets Expire After 7 Days
  • Only Card or Instant Bank Transfer Deposit Qualify
New UK customers. Min £10 first deposit. Place a bet of £20 at min odds of 3.0 and get £40 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply, 18+. BeGambleAware.org.
6
Betano Betano
Rating 5/5
3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 20 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free Bets on Football
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Pros Pros
  • Solid Bonus Value at £30
  • No Payment Restrictions
  • No Bonus Code Required
Cons Cons
  • Only 3 Days to Complete Wagering Requirement
  • Minimum Free Bet Odds Requirement of 1/1 (Evens)
  • ACCA & Bet Builder Free Bets Require Minimum 3 Selections
18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly. 
7
Midnite Midnite
Rating 4.5/5
£30
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Arguably the best esports bookie
  • Discord community
  • Quick withdrawals
Cons Cons
  • No Android app
  • No casino
18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply.
8
Highbet Highbet
Rating 4.5/5
£30
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Decent Bonus Value
  • 3X £10 Free Bets
  • No Bonus Code Required
Cons Cons
  • Free Bets Expire After 3 Days
  • Difficult Wagering Requirements on Free Bets
  • Only Debit Card Deposits Eligible
Available to verified customers residing in the UK. Opt-in is required. Place your first bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 on any sports market within 7 days of registering. Get £30 in Free Bets (1x £10 Horse Racing Free Bet + 1x £10 Football Acca Free Bet + £10 Basketball Acca Free Bet) T&Cs apply. 18+ Please gamble responsibly.
9
Ladbrokes Ladbrokes
Rating 5/5
£30
Bet £5 get £30 Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Bet £5, Get £30 in free bets welcome bonus
  • Plenty of value-adding promotions
  • Considerable in-play betting and live streaming
  • £5 minimum deposit is more affordable
Cons Cons
  • Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the industry best for key markets
T&C’s: 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
10
Coral Coral
Rating 4.5/5
£30
Bet £5 Get £30
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Pros Pros
  • Equivalent of a 400% welcome bonus
  • Free-to-play games with cash prizes
  • Comprehensive live streaming
  • More than 120 markets for some football games
Cons Cons
  • Debit card withdrawals can take up to three business days
  • Not always the most competitive odds compared to other sites
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
11
William Hill William Hill
Rating 5/5
£30
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers
  • Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino
  • Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts
  • Comprehensive live streaming
Cons Cons
  • Cluttered website lacking clarity
  • Customer support only available via live chat
Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.
12
Betnero Betnero
Rating 4.5/5
£10
Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bet
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Play responsibly. 1st deposit only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet: min £10, acca or Bet Builder (2+ selections), min odds 6/4 (2.5), selected sports. Free bet: 2+ leg acca or Bet Builder, min odds 6/4 (2.5). 7-day expiry. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.
13
Matchbook Matchbook
Rating 4.5/5
£30
Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet £20
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Pros Pros
  • No Claiming Time or Free Bet Expiry
  • Low Investment With £10 Bet Minimum
  • Comes as 3X £10 Bet Builder Free Bets
Cons Cons
  • Requires Bonus Code
  • Free Bets can take up to 72 Hours to be Credited
New Players Only. Sign Up with Bonus Code: NEW30. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on Matchbook Exchange at odds of 2.0 or more. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on a Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with min 3 selections. Within 72 hours of Qualifying Bets settling user will receive 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet, 1x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1x £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. 18+ Only. T’s and C’s Apply. Be Gamble Aware.
14
TalkSPORT Bet TalkSPORT Bet
Rating 4.5/5
3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets
Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets
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Pros Pros
  • Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”
  • Mobile app available
  • More than 1,000 different sports betting markets
  • Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media
Cons Cons
  • Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days
  • Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed
18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
15
Betfair Betfair
Rating 5/5
£50
Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook
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Pros Pros
  • Terrific variety of markets
  • World-leading betting exchange
  • Daily odds boosts on popular sports
  • Great payment options
Cons Cons
  • Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee
  • Commission taken on exchange transactions
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
16
Unibet Unibet
Rating 5/5
£30
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Diverse array of promotions
  • Comprehensive live streaming feed
  • User friendly website and app
  • Uniboosts updated every hour
Cons Cons
  • Limited payment methods accepted
  • No phone or email support
18+| GambleAware.org. New GB customers only. Opt in. Deposit and Bet £10+ on sports at min odds of 2.0+ (1/1) for £30 in Free Bets within 7 days. Debit cards or instant bank transfers only. Free bets expire within 7 days of issue. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.
17
Skybet Skybet
Rating 4/5
£30
£30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET
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Pros Pros
  • Welcome bonus with low minimum stake
  • Rewarding loyalty programme
  • Unique betting markets
  • Special offers such as extra places paid on some horse races
Cons Cons
  • Live streaming not as comprehensive as other sites
  • Cash out not available on all markets and bet types
New customers only. First single &E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet tokens not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+. 
18
Paddy power Paddy power
Rating 4.5/5
£40
Bet £5 Get £40 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Generous welcome package for sports and casino
  • New Power Price boosts every hour
  • Free-to-play games with real prizes
  • Live streaming available
Cons Cons
  • No telephone or email support
  • Can take up to three business days for debit card withdrawals
New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly
19
Betuk Betuk
Rating 4.5/5
£40
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Big bonus offer
  • Loads of in-play markets covered
  • Dedicated mobile apps
  • 24/7 live chat support
Cons Cons
  • Limited live streaming
  • Payment options could be better
  • Not the most exciting site design
New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&C’s Apply.
20
BetVictor BetVictor
Rating 4/5
£30 + Boost
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Boost Token
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Pros Pros
  • Ultra-competitive odds
  • Lots of promotions and price boosts
  • Free-to-spin guaranteed prize wheel
  • Clear commitment to responsible gambling
Cons Cons
  • Website could use an overhaul in design and layout
  • PayPal not accepted
18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10+ on any football market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Bets + 1×100% Boost tokens (max £10 stakes) for selected football markets Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below.  GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly 
21
NetBet NetBet
Rating 5/5
£20
Get £20 when you bet £10
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Pros Pros
  • Huge in-play channel with live streaming
  • Detailed betting offering with more than 35 sports covered
  • Early and partial cashout available
  • Wide range of payment methods accepted
Cons Cons
  • Lower-than-average deposit limits
  • Visa and Mastercard withdrawals can take up to four business days
New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply.
22
PricedUp Bet PricedUp Bet
Rating 4/5
£20
Bet £40 Get £20 Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Instant Release of First Free Bet
  • No Payment Method Restrictions
  • 4 Separate Free Bets
Cons Cons
  • Qualifying First Wager Must Be Placed Within 48 Hours
  • You need £40 deposit to unlock the offer
  • The £20 Free Bets is lower than competition
18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive a 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad
23
Parimatch Parimatch
Rating 4/5
£20
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Serious esports coverage
  • Low Qualifying Stake
  • Free Bets are Eligible for all football markets.
18+, New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. Scroll down for T&Cs. GambleAware.org  | Please gamble Responsibly
24
easyBet easyBet
Rating 4.5/5
£20
Bet £20 And Get £20 in Free Bets
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Use Code EB20. Place 2 separate bets on at least 2 different events to qualify at odds 2.0 or more. Bets can be placed on Singles/Multiples/Bet Builders. T&Cs Apply. 18+. Be Gamble Aware
25
BetMgm BetMgm
Rating 4/5
£40
Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10
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Pros Pros
  • Good Bonus Value at £40
  • Limited Restrictions on Free bets
  • No Payment Restrictions
Cons Cons
  • Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement
  • Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)
  • Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing
New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.
26
Quinnbet Quinnbet
Rating 3.5/5
£25
50% back up to £25
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Pros Pros
  • Easy To Claim
  • No Payment Restrictions
  • No Bonus Code Required
Cons Cons
  • Wagering Requirements Must Be Completed Within 1 Day
  • Requires 3 Separate Qualifying Wagers
  • No Free Bet If You Win Qualifying Bets
18+ New UK Customers Only. Bet £10+ on any sportsbook markets at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. No cash out. Get 50% back of your first day’s losses (from first bet settlement until 23:59) as a Free Bet up to £25, valid for 7 days. Min. 3 bets on different events required, with 2 bets being at least 50% of your largest stake. Place at least 1 bet of £10+ at odds 2.00+ to receive a £5 Free Bet even if your account is up or losses are under £5. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org. Gamble Responsibly.
27
Fitzdares Fitzdares
Rating 4/5
Up to 30%
Up to 30% bonus on winning ACCAs
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Pros Pros
  • Easy to acquire; no need for the Fitzdares promo code
  • No wagering on bonuses.
  • Reliable and Smooth Mobile App.
  • VIP catalogue present.
Cons Cons
  • Smaller amount compared to the top competitors
  • No E-Wallet support
  • Relatively high qualifying stake
Acca Boost Offer – 18+. Place a pre-match football accumulator (match winner only) with 5+ legs at min odds 1/10 (1.1) per selection to get a 5–30% bonus on winnings (based on number of legs). In-play & cashed-out bets excluded. Void selections count toward total legs but reduce bonus if ≤4 winners. Max bonus £5,000. Bonus paid in cash within 24h of settlement. Not with other offers. Full T&Cs apply.
28
Grosvenor Grosvenor
Rating 4/5
Double the odds
Bet Max £10 and Double the odds
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Pros Pros
  • No wagering required for the sports bonus.
  • High Maximum win from the casino incentive (£2000)
  • Offers greater flexibility and choice, unlike competitor sites.
Cons Cons
  • £20 minimum deposit is a bit higher than most other platforms
  • No E-Wallet Support
  • Players can find better free bets and betting offers in the UK
18+. New customers only. Place a real money sports bet using the Odds Boost Token (max £10 stake; £5 EW). Fractional odds only – profit doubled, paid in cash. Use within 60 days of registration. PayPal deposits excluded. One offer per person/household/IP/device. Not with other offers. Abuse, multi-accounting or closed accounts void offer. Grosvenor may amend or withdraw at any time. Full T&Cs & Sports Rules apply.
29
Bally Bet Bally Bet
Rating 4.5/5
£30
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Great value for money (100% return of deposit)
  • No wagering required.
  • There is no win cap on slot earnings
  • Generous Bet builder and Odds boosts
Cons Cons
  • Only one type of welcome bonus can be selected.
  • Stakes on the bonuses are fixed and can not be spread
  • Competitors offers high bonus amounts
New members only, must opt in. Not valid with other Welcome Offer(s). Min £10 deposit & £10 bet placed & settled in 30 days from deposit at min 1/2 odds (settled), excl. odds & profit boost, second chance & free bets. £30 (3 x £10 tokens): non-withdrawable, issued on settlement, valid 30 days, stake not returned. Play Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+
30
Tote Tote
Rating 4/5
£40
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Low Wagering requirement
  • Comes in different forms to suit each player’s priorities
  • Tote free bets can be used on a wide range of sports markets
  • Easy to activate and use
Cons Cons
  • No available on E-wallets
  • Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn; only the winnings are paid in cash.
  • Lower Bonus amount than some competitors
New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply
31
Hot Streak Hot Streak
Rating 3.5/5
£20 Free Bets
Bet £10 get £20 in Free Bets
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New customers only. Place £10 first bet in min odds 1/2 to get £20 Free Bet. Stake not returned. Valid 7 days, min odds 1/2. Settled bets only. One sportsbook welcome offer per customer. Full T&Cs apply.
32
Bet Tom Bet Tom
Rating 4/5
£25
Up to £25 Free Bet
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Pros Pros
  • Quick 24-hour credit
  • No wagering on free bets
  • Tied to real losses for fair play
Cons Cons
  • Max £25 is lower than the competitors’
  • Limited to the first day only
  • Requires three qualifying bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers only. 50% of first-day net losses refunded as a Free Bet up to £/€25. Min 3 x £/€10 bets on separate events at min odds 2.0. Min first-day loss £/€10. Sportsbook only. Free Bet valid 7 days. Stake not returned. One per customer/household. Exclusions & full T&Cs apply.
33
Kwiff Kwiff
Rating 4/5
£10
Bet £10 get £10 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • No wagering requirements
  • Integrates with unique odds boosts
  • Quick crediting
Cons Cons
  • Smaller amount than competitors
  • Strict 5-day window
  • Excludes some bet types
New customers. Min £10 dep. In 5 days of first deposit, place a £10+ bet at min 1.50. No Multis/EW. Credited in 48 hrs; valid 7 days. T&Cs apply. Ends 1/1/27.
34
Hollywoodbets Hollywoodbets
Rating 4/5
£30
Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Low qualifying stake of £10
  • Free bets are split across popular bet types
  • Fast and straightforward registration and activation
  • Strong football coverage, including the Premier League
Cons Cons
  • Restricted to Visa/Mastercard for the welcome offer
  • Free bets expire after only 7 days
  • No cash-out on the qualifying bet
18+ New UK customers. Deposit £10+ via Visa/Mastercard, and place a £10+ Sportsbook single bet at minimum EVS (2.0) odds (real money, not cashed out/void) will receive £30 in free bets (3 x £10: 1x acca, 1x build-a-bet, 1x live bet), valid for 7 days. Full T&Cs apply.
35
Betwright Betwright
Rating 4.5/5
£10
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
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18+ New Customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0). Get £10 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days and must be used on acca with min 5 selections and min total odds of 2.0. Free stake not returned with winnings. Use code ACCA10 on signup. Bangers N’Cash rewards are a separate promotional scheme and must be opted into during the weekly promotional period via the BetWright Rewards Section T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org.
36
Livescore Bet Livescore Bet
Rating 4/5
£30
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
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New members only. Any new accounts registered or bets settled on 11 April 2026 between 00:00 and 17:00 are not eligible for this Welcome Offer. £10+ bet on sports (ex. Virtuals) 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accept in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+
37
Virgin Bet Virgin Bet
Rating 4/5
£30
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
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New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accept in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+
38
Quickbet Quickbet
Rating 3.5/5
£10
Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
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Pros Pros
  • Fast Quickbet download and install
  • Smooth live betting on mobile
  • Strong Premier League and Everton markets
  • Quick deposits and withdrawals
Cons Cons
  • Android needs APK
  • New site with fewer ongoing promos
  • No dedicated horse racing section
#AD | Welcome bonus for new players only | Min. deposit is £10 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | T&C’s apply |Free bet: Min odds: 2.0 – Free bet value will be deducted from free bet winnings | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly!

We update this list of the best free bet offers in the UK every month. Our goal is to get for you all the free bet deals the United Kingdom has to offer! Below the offers, you’ll find our guide to claiming a free bet step by step, a breakdown of every free bet type on the market, and a plain-English explainer of the terms and conditions attached to every offer on this page.

The Best Free Bets for Value – June 2026 UK

Please find below our selection of the best free bets offers available in UK right now:

Operator Bonus Amounts Bonus Links
Betfred Deposit/Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets * BET******
William Hill Get £40 in Free Bets when you deposit & bet £10 * G**
Bet365 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + Code VIP365UK* Claim Bonus
Betfred
Bonus Amounts Deposit/Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets *
Bonus Links BET******
William Hill
Bonus Amounts Get £40 in Free Bets when you deposit & bet £10 *
Bonus Links G**
Bet365
Bonus Amounts Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + Code VIP365UK*
Bonus Links Claim Bonus

* Betfred T&CsNew customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
* William Hill T&Cs18+. Play Safe. Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code G40. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £40 in Free Bets (4x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer.
bet365 Sports T&Cs – #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Terms and Conditions apply

The Best Free Bets Offer for the 2026 World Cup: Our Pick

With the 2026 World Cup spanning 104 matches between 11 June and 19 July, knowing which free bets offer to claim first can make a real difference across a 40-day tournament.

Betfred is the standout pick, and the numbers back it up. Its Bet £10 Get £50 offer is the highest headline free bet amount on this page, and the bonus is structured specifically for football bettors: the £50 breaks down into 3 x £10 Sports Free Bets and 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. Those acca tokens are tailor-made for the World Cup group stage, where multi-match betting across different fixtures on the same day is the natural way to play. Betfred holds a 4.5/5 editorial rating on this page.

Betfred Betfred
Rating 4.5/5
£50
Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets
Click to copy Copied BETFRED50
Claim Bonus!
See pros
Read review
Pros Pros
  • £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus
  • Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers
  • Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365.
Cons Cons
  • In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.
  • Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.
  • Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store.
New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

If you want football-only free bets with the simplest terms, TalkSPORT Bet (4.5/5) is a strong alternative: its offer delivers 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets in football free bets, requires only a £10 qualifying bet on any football market, and is available via mobile or app — practical for in-play World Cup betting on the go.

TalkSPORT Bet TalkSPORT Bet
Rating 4.5/5
3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets
Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets
Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB
Claim Bonus!
See pros
Read review
Pros Pros
  • Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”
  • Mobile app available
  • More than 1,000 different sports betting markets
  • Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media
Cons Cons
  • Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days
  • Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed
18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

For the lowest barrier to entry, Ladbrokes (5/5) stands out: a £5 qualifying bet unlocks £30 in free bets — the best free bets value ratio for casual punters who want to dip into the tournament without a large upfront commitment.

Ladbrokes Ladbrokes
Rating 5/5
£30
Bet £5 get £30 Free Bets
Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB
Claim Bonus!
See pros
Read review
Pros Pros
  • Bet £5, Get £30 in free bets welcome bonus
  • Plenty of value-adding promotions
  • Considerable in-play betting and live streaming
  • £5 minimum deposit is more affordable
Cons Cons
  • Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the industry best for key markets
T&C’s: 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Our World Cup free bets ranking: Betfred for maximum value (£50), TalkSPORT Bet for football-specific tokens (£40), Ladbrokes for the lowest qualifying stake (£5 in).

Taking these key considerations into account, here is the list of the World Cup Betting Offers we would recommend to UK bettors for 2026:

World cup free bet Offers

Bookmaker Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bonus Codes & Links
7bet Bet £20 Get Up to £30 in Bonus Bets * FI2026FA
Matchbook Bet £20 Get £26 in Free Bets * WC2026
Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets * BETFRED50
bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets * VIP365UK
BOYLE Sports Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost * Bet on World Cup
Betfair Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bet Builders * ZKSAON
BetVictor Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + Boost Token * Bet on World Cup
Betano 3x 200% Boost Tokens + 20 Free Bets * Bet on World Cup
TalkSportBet Football Welcome: up to £40 in Footy Free Bets * Bet on World Cup
BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets * Bet on World Cup
7bet
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £20 Get Up to £30 in Bonus Bets *
Bonus Codes & Links FI2026FA
Matchbook
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £20 Get £26 in Free Bets *
Bonus Codes & Links WC2026
Betfred
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets *
Bonus Codes & Links BETFRED50
bet365
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets *
Bonus Codes & Links VIP365UK
BOYLE Sports
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost *
Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup
Betfair
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bet Builders *
Bonus Codes & Links ZKSAON
BetVictor
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + Boost Token *
Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup
Betano
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers 3x 200% Boost Tokens + 20 Free Bets *
Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup
TalkSportBet
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Football Welcome: up to £40 in Footy Free Bets *
Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup
BetMGM
Best World Cup & Sports Sign Up Offers Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets *
Bonus Codes & Links Bet on World Cup

* 7bet T&Cs£20 min deposit & bet (single, FIFA WC, odds ≥2.20) → 3×£10 Bonus Bets (issued one after another). No cash-out/boosted odds. £1k max win per BB, expire in 5 days. Ends 19/07/26.
* Matchbook T&Cs Place £10 on Exchange (odds ≥2.0) + £10 on Bet Builder/Multiple (odds ≥3.0, 3+ selections) → 3×£10 Free Bets within 72hrs. No Skrill/Neteller/PaySafe. 18+.
* Betfred T&CsDeposit via debit card & bet £10+ (odds ≥2.0) within 7 days → 3×£10 Sports + 2×£10 Acca Free Bets within 10hrs. 7-day expiry. 18+.
* bet365 T&Csad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
* BOYLE Sports T&CsDeposit & bet £10+ (odds ≥Evs) within 30 days → Free Bet on 1st settlement. Expires in 7 days. No cash-outs. 1 per customer/household/IP. 18+.
* Betvictor T&Cs18+ – New Customers Only. Opt in. Bet £10 or more on any Football market at minimum odds of 1/1 within 7 days. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Football Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Click for T&Cs. gambleaware.org
* Betano T&Cs18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly.
* TalkSports Bet T&Cs 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet up to £40 (min. £20) via mobile or app on any football (odds 1/1+) within 7 days of registration. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets, which expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
* BetMGM T&CsNew cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

For dedicated World Cup offers and bonus codes, check out our World Cup best free bets offers.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. T&Cs apply.

Top Betting Sites Offering Free Bets in the UK

BookmakerMax RewardQualifying BetMin OddsTime to QualifyReward Expiry
Betfred£50£102.07 days7 days
Betfair£50£102.030 days30 days
BOYLE Sports£40£102.07 daysN/A
BetMGM£40£102.07 daysN/A
TalkSport Bet£40£202.07 days7 days
William Hill£40£101.530 daysN/A
Tote UK£30£102.02 days7 days
Betano£30£102.03 days14 days
Highbet£30£102.07 daysN/A
Midnite£30£102.07 days7 days
Matchbook£30£102.03 daysN/A
Sky Bet£30£0.052.030 days30 days
SBK£30£53.02 days7 days
Paddy Power£30£52.030 days30 days
BetVictor£30£102.07 daysN/A
bet365£30£5–£102.07 days7 days
BetUK£30£101.87 days7 days
NetBet£20£102.07 days7 days
Parimatch£20£102.07 days7 days
easyBet£20£202.07 daysN/A
PricedUp Bet£20£402.024 hours24 hours
Unibet£30£102.07days7 days
Pub Casino£10£102.024 hoursN/A
QuickBet£10£102.0/N/A
Quinnbet£25£10+ (plus multi-bet conditions)2.01 day (first-day window)7 days
Fitzdares£20£402.0N/A7 days
Bally Bet£30£10N/A30 days (from deposit)30 days
7bet£30Min £20 stake2.0N/A7 days

Among the bookmakers offering £30 in free bets, the Betano sign-up offer guide is worth reviewing, particularly for players looking for a straightforward bet-and-get promotion with a relatively quick qualification period.

The biggest headline value on the page is the £50 offers (Betfred, Betfair, Coral). But they’re not equal. Betfair’s £50 is Bet Builder-focused, which adds complexity and risk. Betfred is simpler (standard bet-and-get at 2.0 odds). Players interested in casino-style promotions alongside sports betting can also review the Pub Casino bonus code for UK players.

Most other strong options cluster around £30 for a £5–£10 qualifying bet, which is often better for beginners who want lower risk exposure. One example is the BetUK sign-up offer guide, which remains a popular choice among UK bettors. Bettors who are comfortable staking more to unlock a bonus may also want to compare the PricedUp betting offer, which takes a different approach with a higher qualifying bet requirement.

Bettors looking for something different from standard free-bet packages may also want to compare the latest Grosvenor sign up offer, which uses an odds-boost style promotion rather than a traditional bet-and-get reward.

The most important rules to watch:

  1. Minimum odds (usually 2.0). This directly affects risk. Lower minimum odds (1.5) are safer.
  2. Time limits. Many are 7 days, but some are only 24–72 hours. Miss this and you lose the bonus.
  3. Free bet stake not returned. You keep winnings only, not the free bet itself.
  4. No cash-out on the qualifying bet. It usually voids eligibility.
  5. Check payment restrictions. Some methods don’t qualify.

Best FREE BETS OFFERS with odds

World Cup · 25 June 2026

The World Cup delivers a fascinating clash between Türkiye and the United States, and punters hunting the best free bets offers will find real value in comparing odds across multiple bookmakers. The spread on this fixture is notable: the home win sits at 3.75 while the away price comes in at 1.91, a gap that rewards those who shop around. This page compares leading UK bookmakers so you can maximise every free bet.

  • Türkiye at 3.75 stands out as the best value selection on this fixture, offering generous returns for a home side competing on the World Cup stage.
  • Goals look likely here, with both nations capable of finding the net in what should be an open contest.
  • This is among the most balanced matches of the day, reflected by the draw price at 3.75.
  • Avoid backing the United States at 1.91 without careful consideration; the slim margin offers limited reward for the risk involved.
BetfredWilliam HillSmarketsMatchbookCoralLadbrokesVirgin BetLiveScore BetGrosvenorBetVictorbetmgm.se
Türkiye vs United States · 03:00
Türkiye to win (1)3.753.703.853.853.703.703.703.703.803.753.80
Draw (X)3.753.804.204.202.372.373.903.904.003.704.00
United States to win (2)1.911.801.931.932.372.371.821.821.851.901.85
Over 2.5·1.65··1.701.701.681.68···
BTTS Yes1.621.65·1.751.651.651.621.62···
Ecuador vs Germany · 21:00
Ecuador to win (1)5.004.805.705.804.604.605.305.305.405.255.40
Draw (X)4.334.505.305.102.502.504.104.104.204.204.20
Germany to win (2)1.601.571.551.572.002.001.571.571.571.571.57
Over 2.5·1.62··1.651.611.831.83···
BTTS Yes1.731.67·1.831.731.731.701.70···
Tunisia vs Netherlands · 00:00
Tunisia to win (1)23.0023.0030.0330.0011.0011.0025.0025.0026.0029.0026.00
Draw (X)9.509.5011.0011.003.503.4010.0010.0011.0010.5011.00
Netherlands to win (2)1.101.101.131.131.361.361.081.081.091.071.09
Over 2.5·1.36··1.401.401.451.45···
BTTS Yes2.752.50·2.762.752.752.552.55···
Paraguay vs Australia · 03:00
Paraguay to win (1)3.002.752.942.943.603.502.752.752.802.702.80
Draw (X)2.252.202.302.321.671.672.202.202.232.252.23
Australia to win (2)3.603.604.204.204.334.333.903.904.003.504.00
Over 2.5·3.00··3.003.003.153.15···
BTTS Yes2.202.25·2.322.102.102.062.06···
Japan vs Sweden · 00:00
Japan to win (1)1.831.851.881.882.372.371.771.771.791.831.79
Draw (X)3.603.603.703.702.302.253.403.403.453.403.45
Sweden to win (2)4.203.804.804.804.004.004.754.754.904.404.90
Over 2.5·1.75··1.701.701.821.82···
BTTS Yes1.671.67·1.721.651.611.561.56···

A 2-2 draw represents the strongest value pick from this World Cup fixture between Türkiye and the United States. The hosts carry genuine threat but face a well-organised American side on home soil, making a share of the spoils the likeliest outcome. For those looking to capitalise on free bet offers, the draw at 3.75 stands out as the recommended value wager.

Odds subject to changeUpdated 06:04

Mobile-focused bettors may also wish to review the LiveScore Bet sign-up offer guide before choosing a welcome offer.

Our Exhaustive Free Bets Betting Sites Comparison

The UK has a lot of bookmakers – more than 2300, according to the latest update. This means a lot of sites to compare, and even more free bet offers to review. But do not worry! We have gone through the top 50 betting sites offering free bets in the UK, for you.

We have examined and analysed the main and best free bets offers available at the moment in the United Kingdom. Exchange bettors may also prefer reviewing the Matchbook bonus code for UK players, which combines exchange betting with sportsbook-style welcome rewards.

Football-focused punters may also want to compare the Parimatch bonus code for UK players when assessing the available welcome offers.

The table below orders the main UK free bets offers by max reward value, but please look at the other elements of the offers as well:

Our Favourite Free Bets Offer in UK

Below you’ll find our favourite free bet offers in the UK. This is based on the thorough of the top 50 betting sites offering free bets of the table above, comparing bonus value but also T&Cs elements, such as wagering requirements, time to claim, etc …

Best for High Betting Value – Betfred

Thanks to the table above, we can undeniably see that Betfred and Betfair offer the highest amount of Free Bets – £50. All of them are reputable, safe and licensed UK bookmakers. If what you’re looking for is a large amount of free bets when you sign up, then these bookmakers are for you.

Why do we prefer Betfred? … will you ask! Well, Betfair is also offering £50 Free Bets, but their Free Bets are restricted to Bet Builders, which are higher-risk bet types. This is why we prefer the Betfred Sign Up Offer, which gives its first £30 Free bets as normal “Sports bets”, and the last £20 as Free Bets in ACCA.

Players looking for a strong alternative with a lower qualifying threshold may also want to compare the BetMGM bonus code in the UK, which remains one of the larger welcome offers available to UK bettors.

betfred new customer offer bet 10 get 50
Betfred Betfred
Rating 4.5/5
£50
Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets
Click to copy Copied BETFRED50
Claim Bonus
See pros
Read review
Pros Pros
  • £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus
  • Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers
  • Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365.
Cons Cons
  • In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.
  • Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.
  • Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store.
New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Best Free Bet Offers by Betting Site (Detailed Breakdown)

But there’s not only Betfred in UK. United Kingdom is one of the biggest online betting markets in the world, with more than 2300 licensed bookmakers. That makes a looot of operators, and a lot of welcome offers. Fortunately for you, we’re here to guide you through this maze. Below you’ll find our selection of the best free bets offer you can find:

Sky Bet Free Bet Offer – Smallest Stake of UK Free Bets

skybet welcome offer

Sky Bet’s offer is excellent for low-stakes players, offering £30 in free bets for a mere 5p stake. While there are restrictions like fixed bet stakes, this is still one of the best entry-level free bet offers in the UK.

Claim Skybet Bonus
  • If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Skybet New Customer Offer in the UK guide.

Offer Breakdown

  • £30 in free bets (3 x £10)
  • Awarded as bonus bets, which can be used flexibly on any sport
  • First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)
  • Expiry: 30 days
  • First stake: 5p
  • Payment methods: Apple Pay, debit card
Pros Pros
  • Minimal 5p wager
  • £30 in Free Bets
  • Flexible use on any sport
Cons Cons
  • Fixed £10 stake per bet
  • Neteller/Skrill not eligible

Mobile users who prefer digital wallets may also wish to compare the Best Apple Pay Betting Sites before opening a new betting account.

bet365 Free Bet Offer – UK’s Best Bookmaker

Advertising | Image captured on 22-July-2025, for illustrative purposes. Subject to change.

bet365 offers strong flexibility, allowing customers to use bet credits in any combination. The downside is the short expiry period, but the £30 bet credits remain one of the top bonuses for those who enjoy a variety of sports.

Claim bet365 Bonus

The bet365 welcome offer is structured as a matched deposit bonus, matching your first deposit with bet credits up to a certain amount.

  • If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our bet365 promo code for UK bettors guide.

Breakdown

  • £30 in bet credits
  • First bet minimum odds: 1/5 (1.2)
  • Expiry: 7 days
  • First deposit: £5
  • Payment methods: Apple Pay, debit card
Pros Pros
  • £30 in bet credits
  • Flexible use across any sport
  • Low 1/5 odds
Cons Cons
  • Bet credits available for use upon bet settlement (after your qualifying bet has been settled)
  • Limited payment methods

Betfred Free Bet Offer – UK’s Best Bonus Value

betfred new customer offer bet 10 get 50

Betfred ranks high with a generous £50 offer, but the restriction on accumulator bets lowers its appeal.

Claim betfred Bonus

Still, it’s a solid bonus for those who enjoy betting on multiple selections.

  • If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Latest Betfred Promo Code (UK) guide.

Breakdown

  • £50 in free bets (3 x £10, 2 x £10 accumulator bets, including acca free bets)
  • Free bets can be used on multiple bets, giving punters more flexibility
  • First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)
  • Expiry: 7 days
  • First deposit: £10
  • Payment methods: Debit card
Pros Pros
  • £50 In Free Bets
  • Wide Sport Range
  • Solid Bonus Value
Cons Cons
  • Restrictions on how free bets are used
  • Only available via Debit Card

William Hill Free Bet Offer – UK’s Premier Horse Racing Bookmaker

William Hill Promo Code

William Hill offers a solid welcome bonus that suits bettors looking to get started on one of the most iconic platforms in British betting history. While the free bet amount sits in the mid-range compared to some competitors, what truly sets William Hill apart is where it really shines: horse racing.

Claim William Hill Bonus

William Hill is, without question, the gold standard for horse racing in the UK. Racing enthusiasts may also wish to read our Tote sign up offer guide, which explains the bookmaker’s current welcome promotion and account setup process. Their odds coverage across every major race meeting — from the Grand National to Royal Ascot to everyday flat and jumps fixtures — is unmatched in depth and consistency. If horse racing is your game, this is your platform.

Breakdown

  • £40 in free bets (4 x £10)
  • Minimum qualifying bet: £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater
  • Use code: N40
  • Expiry: 30 days, stake not returned
  • Payment methods: Debit card (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller excluded)
  • Available on: Mobile and tablet only
Pros Pros
  • 4 x £10 splits give flexibility across multiple bets
  • Generous 30-day expiry window
  • Deep horse racing markets to deploy free bets on
Cons Cons
  • PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and Paysafe excluded
  • Stake not returned on free bets
  • No racing-specific bonus despite being the top horse racing platform

If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert has written in our William Hill Promo Code guide, for UK bettors.

Paddy Power Free Bet Offer – Simple & Effective

Paddy Power’s offer is straightforward, rewarding a small £5 deposit with £30 in free bets. While there are offers with higher value, it’s a solid and simple option for newcomers.

Readers looking for a broader overview of the bookmaker can also explore our Paddy Power guide before deciding whether the offer suits their betting style.

Claim paddy power Bonus

Breakdown

  • £30 in free bets (provided as a free bet token, which can be used on eligible markets)
  • First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)
  • Expiry: 30 days
  • First deposit: £5
  • Payment methods: Apple Pay, debit card
Pros Pros
  • £30 Free Bets with just a £5 deposit
  • Wide Sport Range
  • No major restrictions
Cons Cons
  • Limited payment options

Betfair Free Bet Offer – For Betbuilder Enthusiasts

Betfair offers the highest value bonus on our list, but its restrictions make it ideal only for those comfortable with accumulators and bet builders. The 30-day expiry is a positive.

Readers looking for a broader assessment of the platform can also explore our Betfair guide before opening an account.

Claim betfair Bonus

Breakdown

  • £50 in free bets (only on bet builders or multiples)
  • First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (1.5)
  • Expiry: 30 days
  • First deposit: £10
  • Payment methods: Apple Pay, debit card
Pros Pros
  • £50 in Free Bets
  • Long Expiry Period
  • Great for Multiples u0026 Bet Builders
Cons Cons
  • Free Bets limited to bet builders or multiples
  • Higher complexity in betting

Our Tip – To estimate your potential winnings from Betfair’s free bet offer, especially when placing multiples or bet builders, you can use a free bet calculator.

BetVictor Free Bet Offer – Football Accumulators Fans

betvictor bonus code

BetVictor’s free bets are among the top football free bets available, especially for accumulator fans. The £30 value is decent, but the football-only restriction may put off other sports enthusiasts. New customers can also learn how to sign up with BetVictor before claiming the welcome offer.

Bettors looking for a broader assessment of the bookmaker can also explore our BetVictor guide before opening an account.

Claim betvictor Bonus
  • If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Betvictor bonus code guide.

Breakdown

  • £30 in free bets (4 x £5, 1 x £10 football acca)
  • First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)
  • Expiry: 7 days
  • First deposit: £10
  • Payment methods: No restrictions
Pros Pros
  • £30 in free bets
  • Flexibilty with football accumulators
Cons Cons
  • Free Bets can only be used on football markets

Another good bookmaker in the UK is NetBet. If you’re interested, you can read our NetBet guide.

New customers considering established UK bookmakers may also want to review the Coral Sign Up process before claiming a welcome offer.

Unibet Free Bet Offer – £30 Free Bets

unibet bet 10 get 30

Unibet’s offer is a pretty simple, straightforward Bet & Get offer, aligned with what the average UK bookmaker offers. If you know this brand, you can sign up with it and get a pretty good sports sign up offer.

Claim unibet Bonus
  • If you’re interested, you can learn more about this offer from the excellent review our betting expert as written about it in our Unibet Sign Up offer guide. New customers can also learn how to sign up with Unibet before creating an account.

Breakdown

  • First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0),
  • Expiry: 7 days,
  • First deposit: £10,
  • Payment methods: Debit card.
Pros Pros
  • £30 Total Bonus
  • Straightforward bonus
  • Decent sportsbook value
Cons Cons
  • Restrictions on bet types

TalkSPORT Bet Free Bet Offer – For Football bettors

talksport bet special world cup offer

TalkSPORT BET is tailored for football bettors, offering £40 footy free bets. TalkSPORT Bet’s promotion is also one of the leading sports free bets for football fans, making it a standout choice for those seeking top betting bonuses. However, the restriction to specific bet types makes it less versatile compared to others on this list. If you’re new to the platform, our TalkSport Bet Sign Up guide explains the registration process and bonus activation steps.

Claim Talksport bet Bonus
  • TalkSPORT bet is also one of the most recent bookmakers in the UK. To have a complete overview of the newest bookmakers of the country, check out our new betting sites list for UK.

Breakdown

  • 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets *
  • Offer provides free sports bets that can be used on a range of football markets
  • First bet minimum odds: 1/1 (2.0)
  • Expiry: 7 days
  • First deposit: £20
  • Payment methods: Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay

* 18+ New Customers only.  Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Pros Pros
  • £40 in free bets
  • Simple bet u0026 get offer
  • Football focused offer
Cons Cons
  • Free bets tied to specific bet types (e.g., bet builder, correct score)

Other Top Free Bets Brands to Consider in the UK

We have, as of today, checked more than 30 different brands in the UK. 30 different bookmakers, sign up offers and free bets requirements. The ones we preferred are the ones listed above, but these are not the only ones. If you’re looking for younger, fresher brands with interesting free bets offers, check the guides below:

  1. SBK sign up offer
  2. Midnite bonus offer
  3. Highbet sign up offer
  4. Bet Tom Sign Up Offer
  5. Fitzdares Welcome Offer
  6. Hollywoodbets Promo Code
  7. Kwiff Sign Up Offer
  8. Latest Bet St George sign up offer
  9. BetWright promo code for UK players

New customers who have not yet created an account can also follow our Easybet Sign Up guide for a step-by-step registration walkthrough.

Casino-focused players can also compare the All British Casino Bonus Code resource for a broader overview of available welcome bonuses.

Bettors exploring lesser-known operators may also wish to compare the Bally Bet promo code in the UK when evaluating welcome offers.

New customers looking for alternative sportsbook promotions may also want to review the Bet St George Sign Up Offer before opening an account.

Bettors comparing newer operators can also explore the Betnero welcome offer guide before deciding which welcome package best suits their betting style.

Best of Free Bets Offers By Sport

For readers who have a preference for betting on particular sports, here are the betting sites with free bets that will best serve your needs. For sports fans, it’s very important to choose a sports site that will match their needs and the way they consume sports content. Are you using Accas? Rather a fan of Bet Builders? Do you prefer horse racing, football, or rugby? Below you’ll find a small selection of what we consider the best sports betting sites in the UK at the moment:

SportOperatorWhy?
Footballbet365Competitive odds
huge market depth
football promotions
live streaming* of major global competitions
Horse RacingWilliam HillBest Odds Guaranteed
enhanced places paid
live streaming of all UK and Irish racing
TennisCoralTennis promotions
odds boosts
daily boost tokens
live streaming
coverage of main and minor tours
GolfSky BetPick your places on selected events
excellent coverage of tours around the world
golf promotions
odds boosts

Football fans looking beyond welcome offers can also compare the latest Premier League Winner Odds before the new season begins. European football bettors may also wish to review the Conference League Odds ahead of the new season.

For European club competitions, readers may also find our Europa League betting tips useful when researching upcoming fixtures and betting opportunities. Football fans can also consult our Champions League guide for betting insights on Europe’s premier club competition.

*Watch Live Sport. You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. Geo location and live streaming rules apply.

Football league bettors looking beyond the Premier League may also find our Championship guide useful for comparing betting offers and promotions available across England’s second tier.

What Is a Free Bet and How Does It Work?

The above tables represents the best betting sign up offers that are available to UK customers today.

But what exactly are free bets? Quite simply, an online betting site will reward new players that follow certain steps. It could be registering an account and making a deposit, placing a bet etc, with free bet credits.

These free bets can typically be used to wager on any sport or betting market – note, however, that some have minimum odds requirements at which they can be used. In short, a free bet is exactly what it sounds like — a bookmaker gives you a token to place a wager with, and if it wins, you keep the profit. The keyword there is profit. With virtually every free bet offer in the UK right now, the stake itself isn’t returned to you. So if you use a £10 free bet and your selection wins at 3.0 (2/1), you get back £20, not £30. That’s the bit most guides gloss over, and it’s the bit that trips people up.

These new customer betting offers offer players a chance to bet without any risk to their bankroll. If a free bet wins, it is paid out in full (although the free bet credit is not returned as a stake). If a free bet loses, then nothing is lost from a financial standpoint.

Whether it’s betting on a new sport or market, or simply trying to increase your bankroll without any risk, free bets are an excellent source of opportunity for new customers at online bookmakers. By following the required steps, you will unlock free bets for use on your chosen sports.

Before choosing a bookmaker, many bettors also like to compare platform features, mobile usability, and available promotions.

How to Claim a Free Bet: A Step-by-Step complete Guide

The actual process of claiming takes no more than five minutes. The part that takes longer is making sure you’re set up to meet the terms before you place a penny. Here’s how it works, from start to finish:

Step 1 — Choose your offer carefully
Before you even click through to a bookmaker, look at the minimum qualifying bet, the minimum odds required, and the payment method restrictions. Some offers exclude PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and Apple Pay entirely — meaning if that’s your preferred deposit method, the free bet won’t land even if you do everything else correctly. Debit card deposits are accepted by nearly every offer on this page.

ladbrokes registration form

Step 2 — Register a new account
Only new customers qualify. If you’ve ever held an account with that bookmaker, even one you haven’t used in years, you won’t be eligible. Some operators also restrict one offer per household IP address, so it’s worth being aware if multiple people in your home bet with the same brands.

Step 3 — Opt in if required
Some offers require you to actively opt in before placing your qualifying bet. Missing this step means the free bet doesn’t trigger.

Step 4 — Make your qualifying deposit
Meet the minimum deposit threshold and most offers require £10. Use an accepted payment method (see Step 1), and make sure the amount you deposit either meets or exceeds what the qualifying bet requires.

Step 5 — Place your qualifying bet
This needs to be at the stated minimum odds and for the right stake. Cash out is not permitted during the qualifying bet on virtually every offer on this page, and doing so will void your eligibility. Place the bet, let it settle, and don’t touch cash out regardless of how the game is going.

Step 6 — Claim or wait for your free bet
Some free bets credit automatically within minutes of your qualifying bet settling. Others require you to accept them in your promotions inbox within a set window (often 7 days). Check the specific offer terms; missing the acceptance window means losing the free bet entirely. Well, even if you did everything else right.

Step 7 — Use the free bet before it expires
Most free bets expire within 7 days of being credited. Sky Bet’s and Bally Bet’s — offer 30-day windows, which is considerably more generous. Plan your bet before the token lands so you’re not rushing a decision at the last minute.

Understanding Free Bet Terms and Conditions

Most free bet T&Cs use the same handful of clauses across every bookmaker. The table below breaks down each one in plain English so you know exactly what you’re agreeing to before you place a penny.

T&C TermWhat It MeansWhat to Watch Out For
Stake Not ReturnedIf your free bet wins, you receive the profit only — not the profit plus the original stake. A £10 free bet on a 3.0 shot returns £20, not £30.Don’t confuse headline free bet value with what actually lands in your account if it wins. The comparison tables on this page quote the token value, not total return.
Minimum OddsYour qualifying bet must be placed at or above a stated price — most commonly evens (2.0). A small number of offers set it at 1.5, which is easier to meet.Don’t force a bet onto a poor selection just to clear the odds threshold. Find a genuine 2.0+ price on a market you’d actually back.
Qualifying Bet RestrictionsThe bet that triggers your free bet must meet specific conditions beyond just the odds — usually a single cash bet on a standard sportsbook market.Each-way bets, virtual sports, Bet Builders, and same-game multiples are commonly excluded as qualifying bet types. Check before placing.
Cash Out Not PermittedUsing cash out on your qualifying bet — even partially — voids your eligibility for the free bet entirely on most offers.The qualifying bet needs to fully settle. Leave it alone regardless of how the match is going.
Payment Method ExclusionsE-wallets including PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are excluded from qualifying for the free bet on a significant number of offers.Use a debit card if you want guaranteed eligibility. This applies to William Hill, BetVictor, PricedUp, and several others listed on this page.
Expiry DatesFree bet tokens expire if unused. The shortest windows on this page are 24 hours (PricedUp) and 3 days (Highbet). Standard is 7 days. Sky Bet and Bally Bet are the most generous at 30 days.When your qualifying bet settles, check your account immediately. There’s no reminder when a free bet expires — it simply disappears.
One Per Customer / HouseholdThese are new customer offers only. One account per person, per household, and often per IP address or device.Opening a second account to claim a repeat free bet breaches T&Cs. Bookmakers flag this and typically void all associated funds.
Opt-In RequiredSome offers require you to actively click “Opt In” in the promotions section before placing your qualifying bet. Missing this step means the free bet won’t trigger even if you meet every other condition.Check whether opt-in is required before you deposit. It’s an easy step to overlook, and there’s usually no way to claim after the fact.
Wagering RequirementsMost free bet offers on this page carry no wagering requirement — winnings are paid in cash. This is the key difference from casino bonuses, where you’d need to bet through the bonus multiple times before withdrawing.Where wagering does apply, it will be stated explicitly in the individual T&Cs. If it’s not mentioned, assume none applies — but always verify.
Free Bet Type RestrictionsFree bets often come earmarked for specific bet types — Bet Builder tokens can only be used on Bet Builder markets; acca tokens require multiple legs; sport-specific tokens are tied to one sport.A free bet token labelled “Bet Builder” cannot be used on a standard single or accumulator. Know the type before you claim so you have a use for it ready.
Credited TimingSome bookmakers credit the free bet instantly after your qualifying bet settles. Others take up to 72 hours (Matchbook). A few require you to accept the free bet within a separate window (usually 7 days) after it’s credited.Don’t assume the token has arrived — log in and check. Missing the acceptance window on offers like Matchbook means the free bet expires before you even use it.
Minimum DepositMost offers require a minimum deposit of £10. A few require more — PricedUp needs a £40 qualifying bet, and 7bet requires a £20 minimum stake to trigger the offer.The deposit amount and the qualifying bet amount are sometimes different figures. Read both separately and make sure you meet each one.

Bettors who prefer e-wallet deposits can also review our Best PayPal Betting Sites guide before choosing a bookmaker.

For bettors comparing bookmaker eligibility rules and account restrictions, the latest QuinnBet sign up offer guide is also worth reviewing before opening a new account. Mobile bettors can also explore our QuinnBet guide before downloading the bookmaker’s app.

Always check the bookmaker’s full terms before placing a qualifying bet, as conditions can vary between offers, rather than sports betting offers. However, existing customers can also benefit from ongoing promotions that may have lower or even no wagering requirements, making them attractive options for regular players.

Types of Free Bet OfferS

UK bookmakers offer several kinds of free bet promotions, the most common being ‘bet and get’ bonuses. Welcome offers are the most common type of free bet promotion for new customers, providing attractive incentives such as free bets or deposit bonuses when signing up. Others include deposit matches, enhanced odds, and money-back offers.

Each comes with its own terms – usually around minimum odds, qualifying bets, and expiry dates. Shorter expiry periods are often seen on smaller operators, making it important to review the latest Quickbet sign-up offer guide carefully before claiming a promotion.

Some bookmakers also run free bet clubs, which reward regular players with weekly free bets based on their ongoing betting activity.

Bettors considering smaller UK operators may also wish to review the QuinnBet sign-up offer guide before opening an account and claiming a welcome promotion.

Bet X & Get Y Offers Explained

The most popular bonus among the best football betting sites in the UK. For example, William Hill’s “Bet £10, Get £30” offer rewards new players with free bet credits after placing a qualifying wager. Simple to claim and ideal for beginners, these deals are quick, clear, and widely available.

William Hill William Hill
Rating 5/5
£30
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Click to copy Copied R30
Claim Bonus!
See pros
Read review
Pros Pros
  • One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers
  • Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino
  • Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts
  • Comprehensive live streaming
Cons Cons
  • Cluttered website lacking clarity
  • Customer support only available via live chat
Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

In the UK, there are a lot of different “Bet & Get” offer formats existing at the same time. Each offer size is attached to specific wagering requirements. To make it clearer for punters, we’ve broken down the top 50 betting sites offering free bets in clear, comprehensible guides:

Now, fans who are interested in the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 can check our dedicated review for a complete guide on free bets, special offers, better offers, and much more.

Free Bets offers for the Toffees

In the UK, there are various types of free bet offers available for punters, giving fans like Toffees a chance to explore different betting markets without risking their own money. Common offers include “bet and get” promos, no‑deposit bets, and money-back specials.

Key factors to consider are low qualifying odds, clear and quick free bet credits, and transparent terms. Also, if you are interested in playing bingo, you can check our article on the best bingo betting sites UK.

Free bets can be used strategically – whether backing a home win for Everton, betting on a first goalscorer, or spreading across multiple markets. While these offers are a great way to enhance your betting experience, it’s important to always read the terms and bet responsibly. Note that free bet rewards are only valid for a limited time, so be sure to use them before they expire. Casino players comparing different welcome promotions may also want to review the All British Casino bonus code for UK players before signing up.

Our Conclusion – What we think about Free Bets in the UK

Through our research, we learned that free bets and betting offers are a foundation of UK sports betting. These promotions allow you to explore different betting options without putting too much money on the line.

In order for you to make an informed decision about each free bet offer, please make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully. We tested multiple bookmakers to understand their requirements.

  1. Look for minimum odds requirements first.
  2. Check the wagering conditions next.
  3. Find out how you withdraw winnings.

How We Review and Rank Online Betting Sites in the UK

With over 20 million people in the UK placing bets each year, according to the UKGC, choosing a safe and high-quality bookmaker has never been more important. But not all betting sites are created equal.

We help you cut through the noise with a transparent, step-by-step review process that highlights only the most trustworthy, user-friendly, and fair betting platforms licensed to operate in the UK.

Here’s exactly how we do it – and why it matters:

  • Step 1: We Only Consider UK-Licensed Betting Sites
  • Step 2: We Test the Site Ourselves (Hands-On)
  • Step 3: We Rate Each Site Using 8 Core Criteria
  • Step 4: We Gather Real User Feedback
  • Step 5: We Compare, Rank, and Recommend

Non-UK Betting Offers & Global Platforms

While this guide focuses on UK bookmakers and free bet offers available to British bettors, many major operators now provide services across multiple regulated international markets. Depending on licensing rules, players in different countries may have access to different bonuses, payment methods, betting markets, and welcome promotions.

For readers interested in a broader international perspective, we recommend exploring our guide to global betting platforms, where we compare internationally recognised sportsbooks, regional operators, and market-specific betting features available outside the UK. It’s a useful resource for understanding how betting offers and sportsbook experiences vary around the world.

Learn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

As the landscape of online betting continues to evolve, it’s worth exploring how different regions approach platforms, offers, and user experience. For readers interested in a broader, international perspective, you can check out our best betting sites USA , which highlights top-performing platforms across global platforms.

And for our Irish friends, here are the lists of the best betting sites Ireland and the best free bets Ireland in our special Ireland guides.

Best Free Bets Offers in the UK – Our FAQs

Which free bet offers are the best right now from UK bookmakers?

The top free bet offers can change regularly. We keep track of the best deals, updating them when it change so you can find the most valuable and user-friendly promotions available from UK bookmakers. At the moment the talkSPORT offer for World Cup, Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets, is particularly attractive.

How can I claim a free bet as a new customer in the UK?

To claim a free bet, simply choose a UK bookmaker from the list, follow the link to their site, and sign up. You’ll usually need to place a qualifying bet or make a deposit. Details are provided alongside each offer to guide you.

What’s the difference between a free bet and a matched bet?

A free bet is a bonus you can use to place a bet without using your own money, while a matched bet involves the bookmaker offering to match your initial bet or deposit up to a certain amount. Both have their own set of conditions, but they’re both popular ways to get started with betting.

Are free bet promotions available for existing customers in the UK?

Absolutely! While many bookmakers offer free bet deals for new customers, there are plenty of ongoing promotions for existing users as well, such as bet clubs and money-back specials.

Can I withdraw the winnings from a free bet?

Yes, you can withdraw any winnings from a free bet, but you won’t get back the stake you originally used. Only winnings from a winning bet placed with a free bet can be withdrawn; the free bet stake itself is not included. For example, if you win £30 from a £10 free bet at 3/1 odds, you’ll receive £30 (but not the original £10). Be aware that some promotions may require you to meet additional wagering conditions.

Can I use a free bet on any sport or game?

It depends on the bookmaker and the specific offer. Some free bets can be used on any sport or game, while others may be limited to certain markets or events. We clearly marks these restrictions to help you understand how flexible each offer is.

How do minimum odds work with free bets?

Minimum odds are the lowest odds at which your qualifying or free bet needs to be placed in order to count towards the promotion. For instance, if the minimum odds are 1/2, your bet must be placed at 1.5 or higher.

How often do bookmakers change their free bet offers?

In the UK, free bet promotions can change pretty often, especially around big sporting events. We updated our list regularly, so you’re always up to date with the latest offers available from various bookmakers.

Can I use my account for free spins outside of the UK?

It depends. If ythis account is already registered, then yes. But, depending on the country, even if the platform is regulated, there may be variations in the online casino advantages or in the odds for matches. This happens because the legislation of each country regulates the types of offers that betting platforms can provide. In Brazil, for example, platforms with bonuses for free spins are subject to many more rules, even if they are the same betting companies as in the UK.

In which countries or platforms can you find no-deposit bonuses?

No-deposit promotions are available in many parts of the world and are especially common in regulated online gaming markets. Various ADM-certified bookmakers in Italy frequently provide no-deposit bonuses in a legal and transparent manner.

Do I need to deposit to claim a free bet?

Yes, in most cases. For example, an offer may require you to deposit £10 and place a £10 bet before a £10 free bet is credited. This is standard practice across UK bookmakers.

Are there any no deposit free bet offers in the UK?

They are uncommon. When available, no deposit free bets are usually small, such as £5 or £10, and may be limited to specific football markets or selected customers.

What does “qualifying bet” mean?

A qualifying bet is the real-money bet you must place to unlock a free bet. For example, you may need to bet £10 at odds of 1.50 or higher on an eligible football match.

What’s the difference between free bets and bet credits?

With a free bet, you keep the winnings only, not the stake. For example, a £10 free bet at odds of 3.00 returns £20 profit, not £30. Bet credits follow similar rules but are sometimes awarded after a bet settles.

What happens if my qualifying bet is void or cashed out?

If a qualifying bet is voided or cashed out, it usually no longer qualifies. This means the free bet is normally not awarded, unless the bookmaker states otherwise in the terms.

How long do free bets usually last before expiring?

Most free bets expire within 7 to 30 days. Some only leave you 24h or 48h though, so make sure to always double-check T&Cs and wagering requirements.

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