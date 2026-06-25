best british betting sites

🏆 Our Top 5 British Betting Sites today – June 2026

Please find below our selection of the top 5 best betting sites and welcome bonuses in UK right now, according to us:

Bookmakers Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bonus Codes bet365 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + code VIP365UK * Claim Bonus Betfred Bet £10, Get £50 Free Bets * BET****** 7bet Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets * FI20**** BOYLE Sports Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost * Claim Bonus

bet365 Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + code VIP365UK * Bonus Codes Claim Bonus Betfred Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10, Get £50 Free Bets * Bonus Codes BET****** 7bet Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets * Bonus Codes FI20**** BOYLE Sports Welcome Bonus (Sports) Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost * Bonus Codes Claim Bonus

* bet365 T&Cs – #ad. +18. For New Customers. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

** Concerning bet365 bonus code: this code is used for market/tracking purposes only and does not change the offer amount in any way.

* Betfred T&Cs – New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

* 7bet T&Cs – 1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on FIFA 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply

* BOYLE Sports T&Cs – 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. Digital customers only. Min Odds of (3/1). Max stake 20. Available on one bet per selected event. 25% Boost. Boost will be added once all selections have settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Offer does not apply to multiple bets. Free/void/cashed out bets won’t qualify. T&Cs apply.

18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Terms and Conditions apply.

Why we liked each one of these sites:

bet365 – Industry-leading all-round betting experience. bet365 earns a place in the top five thanks to its strong welcome offer and one of the most comprehensive sportsbooks in the UK, with extensive live streaming, competitive odds and regular promotions like early payouts and accumulator boosts. 7bet – Football-focused welcome offer. 7bet earns its place with the 7Bet Sign Up Offer, which appeals particularly to bettors targeting Premier League and other major football competitions. Betfred – Large Bet & Get welcome offer. The Betfred sign up offer makes the list thanks to its generous Bet & Get promotion, giving new customers multiple free bets after their first qualifying wager. Betfair – Unique betting exchange model. Betfair stands out thanks to its famous betting exchange, which allows users to back and lay bets against other players, often resulting in more competitive odds alongside its traditional sportsbook. Betfair – Trusted UK brand with strong football promotions. Sky Bet is one of the most recognisable sportsbooks in the UK, offering an attractive welcome offer.

The Best British Betting Site for the 2026 World Cup: Our Pick

With the 2026 World Cup running across 104 matches from 11 June to 19 July, now is the right time to choose which of these best British betting sites will serve you best over the long tournament.

Bet365 is our top pick, and the numbers justify it. It holds a perfect 5/5 editorial rating on this page — the only site alongside Betano, Unibet, and Ladbrokes to achieve that score.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Crucially for a tournament of this scale, its welcome offer comes with zero wagering requirements, a 30-day window to claim and use, and a minimum deposit of just £5 as the most flexible terms of any major operator listed here. That flexibility matters when you want to spread bets across a month of group stage and knockout football rather than rushing to clear a bonus.

For punters who want a bigger bonus upfront, Betfred (4.5/5) is the strongest alternative: its Bet £10 Get £50 offer includes acca free bets, which are directly suited to World Cup multi-match betting.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

BOYLE Sports is worth bookmarking as a secondary account: they pushed their usual Bet £10 Get £40 welcome offer to a great Bet £10 Get £40 + 25% Bet Builder Boost welcome offer for the World Cup Offer. Players interested in learning more about the promotion can also review the BOYLE Sports sign-up offer guide before registering.

Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses

Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets

Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

In short: register with bet365 as your main World Cup site for market depth and bonus flexibility, add Betfred for goalscorer and acca promos, and use BOYLE Sports’ Bet Builder boost for the knockout rounds.

🥇 Our Top 10 Best Betting Sites in the UK

Here’s our rundown of the 10 best British betting sites. We rate these bookmakers using a range of factors and criteria, with user experience as a key indicator of our recommendations. If you want to know which methodology we used to review and rank our operators, you just have to check our “How we reviewed” section at the end of this guide.

🏆 1. bet365 – THE reference for online betting in uk

bet365 was founded back in the year 2001 by the Coates family in Stoke-on-Trent. The operator started out life as a high street bookmaker, but they were quick to capitalise on the boom in online sports betting. They are now THE reference of online betting in UK, and by far the most popular. Fully licensed and approved by the UK Gambling Commission, bet365 offers pre-event and live betting on a huge range of sports and markets.

New customers can claim a welcome bonus worth £30 in free bets when they deposit and bet £10, while new casino players can access the ‘ten days of free spins’ promo.

Advertising | Image captured on 22-July-2025, for illustrative purposes. Subject to change.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 offers live streaming* on a wide range of sports, including key European football leagues, leading UK and Irish horse racing and the tennis majors. One of their unique selling points is their low margins, particularly for the English Premier League – this often translates as better odds for their customers.

Please note. Concerning bet365 bonus code VIP365UK: this code is used for market/tracking purposes only and does not change the offer amount in any way.

*Watch Live Sport. You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. Geo location and live streaming rules apply.

What could be improved?

One of the areas in which bet365 could improve is their customer support, with no telephone helpline available.

Pros Generous Welcome Offer

Regular odds boosts

Low margins and competitive odds

Huge range of sports available Cons No telephone support

No loyalty bonuses for regular customers

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about all of it in our latest bet365 betting offer in the UK guide.

🏆 2. Betfred – The big £50 bet & Get welcome offer

You have to go back to the 1960s for the establishment of Betfred, which partly takes its name from its founder, Fred Done.

Betfred today offers customers a warm welcome: bet £10, get £50 in free bets is a 500% bonus. Players will also find famous promotions like Double Delight and Hat-Trick Heaven, which pay out enhanced winnings on goalscorer bets if the player scores two or more.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

They also pay out bonuses on winning accumulators and multiple bets like Lucky 15 and Yankee. If you want to sign up for it, you can use our Betfred registration for UK bettors guide.

What could be improved?

Unfortunately, there’s no telephone support – that can be a great help for many, while their A-Z of sports is quite limited compared to many of their rivals.

Pros Great Welcome Offer value

Exclusive promotions unique to Betfred

Bonuses on ACCA and multiples

Betfred Insights offer unique stats, trends u0026 tips Cons No telephone support

Small selection of sports

No E-sports

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our Betfred promo code details guide.

🏆 3. Betfair – Our Review

Founded in 2000 and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Betfair is one of the UK’s most established betting brands and part of the Flutter Entertainment group. It stands out thanks to its unique betting exchange, which allows users to back and lay bets against other players rather than the bookmaker, often resulting in more competitive odds.

Alongside the exchange, Betfair also offers a traditional sportsbook with a wide range of markets, Bet Builders and regular promotions across major sports.

New customers can claim Betfair’s Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bet Builders * welcome offer. Simply place a £10 bet on the Sportsbook at minimum odds of EVS (2.0) and, once the bet settles, you’ll receive £50 in free bets, usually split into five £10 tokens. These free bets can be used on Bet Builders, accumulators or multiples across any sport and are typically valid for 30 days.

Betfair 5 /5 £50 Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook Click to copy Copied ZSKAON Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Terrific variety of markets

World-leading betting exchange

Daily odds boosts on popular sports

Great payment options Cons Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee

Commission taken on exchange transactions Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

What could be improved?

For beginners, the betting exchange can feel a little complex at first compared to a standard sportsbook. In addition, Betfair charges commission on exchange winnings, which is something users should keep in mind when calculating profits.

Pros Betting exchange with better odds

Huge range of sports markets

Strong in-play betting features

Live streaming available Cons Exchange can be complex

Commission on exchange wins

Interface can feel busy

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our Betfair Sign Up Offer guide.

🏆 4. Skybet – one of UK’s Top brands

Sky Bet is one of the most recognisable betting brands in the UK, closely linked with the Sky Sports ecosystem and owned by Flutter Entertainment. Launched in 2000 and headquartered in Leeds, the platform offers a polished sportsbook with a wide range of sports, competitive odds and a highly rated mobile app. It’s particularly popular with football and horse racing fans, thanks to features like Super 6 free-to-play games, RequestABet markets, odds boosts and extra each-way places on racing.

New customers can claim £30 in Free Bets after placing any wager. Simply place your first single or each-way bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (1/1) and you’ll receive 3 × £10 free bets once the bet settles. Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings, virtual sports are excluded and the tokens expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and full terms apply.

Skybet 4 /5 £30 £30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Welcome bonus with low minimum stake

Rewarding loyalty programme

Unique betting markets

Special offers such as extra places paid on some horse races Cons Live streaming not as comprehensive as other sites

Cash out not available on all markets and bet types New customers only. First single &E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet tokens not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+.

What could be improved?

While the platform is easy to use and packed with features, withdrawals can sometimes take a few days and some promotions require opting in before placing a bet. Additionally, live streaming options are more limited compared with some competitors.

Pros Excellent mobile app

Popular free-to-play games (Super 6)

Strong football u0026 horse racing markets

Frequent odds boosts Cons Withdrawals can be slow

Limited live streaming

Some offers require opt-in

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our Skybet New Customer Offer guide.

🏆 5. TalkSport Bet – Our FOOTY FREE BETS FOR THE TOFFEES

Launched as the betting arm of the famous Talksport media brand, Talksport Bet combines expert sports coverage with an engaging sportsbook platform. Backed by years of broadcasting experience, it offers a football-focused betting experience that caters perfectly to UK punters.

Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Talksport Bet’s welcome bonus is tailored for football fans: opt in and place a qualifying bet via mobile or app to receive up to 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets. If you are interested in an in-depth review of the bookmaker, check out our TalkSPORT BET review.

TalkSPORT Bet 4.5 /5 3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”

Mobile app available

More than 1,000 different sports betting markets

Diligent customer service: Live chat, email, callback, social media Cons Withdrawals can take up to 3 to 5 days

Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

What could be improved?

While football coverage is top-notch, the range of non-football markets is more limited compared to some larger all-round bookmakers. Additionally, payment method options are fewer than some competitors.

Pros Generous football-focused welcome bonus

Strong-in play football betting offering

Backed by trusted Talksport brand Cons Fewer markets outside of football

Limited payments method options

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our TalkSPORT Bet Sign Up Offer guide.

🏆 6. NetBet – Our Review

Founded in 2001, NetBet has emerged as one of the key bookmakers in the UK. Apart from an overall great experience, they bring one of the best new betting sites that you can download today. For our full review of the bookmaker, you can check our Netbet Review in the UK.

NetBet 5 /5 £20 Get £20 when you bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Huge in-play channel with live streaming

Detailed betting offering with more than 35 sports covered

Early and partial cashout available

Wide range of payment methods accepted Cons Lower-than-average deposit limits

Visa and Mastercard withdrawals can take up to four business days New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Having secured a UK operating licence, NetBet has built a solid following on British soil thanks to its mammoth betting coverage, with hundreds of markets and bet types available for many events.

That depth also extends to NetBet’s live betting, with all of the key sports catered for alongside some more niche interests.

NetBet supplies Asian handicap odds – not always the case with UK bookmakers, alongside other value-adding features such as live streaming and full/partial cashout.

What could be improved?

The only slight red flag about NetBet will be for high rollers, with lower-than-expected maximum deposit amounts allowed – for Visa and Mastercard, for example, this sits at just £900.

Pros Huge in-play betting with live streaming

More than 35 sports covered

Wide range of payment methods accepted Cons Lower-than-average deposit limits

Visa and Mastercard withdrawals can take up to four business days

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our NetBet Bonus Code guide.

🏆 7. William Hill – Our Review

One of the oldest chain of bookmakers in the UK, William Hill has been a regular fixture in British betting since the 1930s and has been licensed by the UK Gambling Commission for decades.

They made the move online in the early 2000s, tweaking their website and launching their app in the years that followed.

Today, William Hill is established as one of the most generous British betting sites in terms of their welcome bonuses for both sports and casino customers: with only a £10 stake, you can get £40 Free Bets or 50 Free Spins! You decide!

William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

William Hill 5 /5 50 Free Spins Get 50 Free Spins when you stake £10 Click to copy Copied M50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code M50 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Mining Pots of Gold™ only. Min £10 stake. Max 50 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply. #ad

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our William Hill Promo Code guide, for UK bettors only.

guide, for UK bettors only. Want to learn more about the offer available for Irish bettors? Check out our William Hill Ireland Bonus Code guide.

What could be improved?

The William Hill website features a sizable 35 different sports to bet on and has many of the features you’d expect, but the site isn’t always easy to navigate around – the design is perhaps not as coherent as others.

Pros Huge welcome bonus for Sports

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming

BOG available Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support available via live chat

🏆 8. Coral – Our Review

Officially one of the oldest UK gambling sites still in existence, with its foundations going all the way back to the 1920s, Coral is today part of the Entain stable alongside Ladbrokes. The Coral registration for UK bettors is also quite easy.

Licensed to operate by the UK Gambling Commission for a number of years, Coral are today known as a bookmaker that gives plenty back to their players.

Alongside the equivalent of a 600% welcome bonus, Coral offers a Rewards Shaker – every player gets a prize every single day, as well as free-to-play games like the Racing and Football Super Series, in which cash prizes and free bets can be won. If you

Coral 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £5 Get £30 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Equivalent of a 400% welcome bonus

Free-to-play games with cash prizes

Comprehensive live streaming

More than 120 markets for some football games Cons Debit card withdrawals can take up to three business days

Not always the most competitive odds compared to other sites 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our Coral Bonus Code guide.

Pros Equivalent of a 600% welcome bonus

Free-to-play games with cash prizes and free bets

Great live streaming – dozens of events available every day

More than 120 markets for some football games Cons Debit card withdrawals can take up to three business days

Not always the most competitive odds

🏆 9. Ladbrokes – Our Review

No other British betting sites can match Ladbrokes for longevity; this operator started taking bets back in the 1800s!

Although now part of the same chain as Coral, Ladbrokes still do their own thing – aside from the bet £5, get £30 welcome bonus that they share with Coral.

Ladbrokes 5 /5 £30 Bet £5 get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Bet £5, Get £30 in free bets welcome bonus

Plenty of value-adding promotions

Considerable in-play betting and live streaming

£5 minimum deposit is more affordable Cons Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the industry best for key markets T&C’s: 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our Ladbrokes Bonus Code guide.

They boost the user experience with features like Acca Insurance, Lucky Dip boosted odds and Best Odds Guaranteed, alongside Bet Builder price boosts and early payouts if your team goes two goals up.

If you’re interested in learning more about betting on Ladbrokes, be sure to check out our Ladbrokes football betting guide.

What could be improved?

But, as is the case with Coral, they’re not the quickest when it comes to withdrawals. Transactions with some of the most popular payment types can take up to three days to be completed.

Pros Great Bet £5 Get £30 Free Bets welcome bonus

Considerable in-play betting and live streaming

£5 minimum deposits is more affordable for many Cons Sluggish debit card and bank transfers withdrawals

Share similar odds to Coral – rarely the best for key markets



🏆 10. BetVictor – Our Review

BetVictor was founded by William Chandler in 1931, although the operator has undergone a contemporary rebrand to reflect ownership changing to William’s grandson, Victor.

Although it’s not the most aesthetically pleasing of our recommended betting sites, BetVictor still packs a punch with detailed sports coverage and low margins; which typically means more generous odds in football and horse racing. Like BetVictor, the Midnight sign up offer also gives £30 in free bets.

BetVictor 4 /5 £30 + Boost Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Boost Token Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Ultra-competitive odds

Lots of promotions and price boosts

Free-to-spin guaranteed prize wheel

Clear commitment to responsible gambling Cons Website could use an overhaul in design and layout

PayPal not accepted 18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10+ on any football market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Bets + 1×100% Boost tokens (max £10 stakes) for selected football markets Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

What could be improved?

There’s an in-depth live betting channel too, although the limited number of streaming events will be a disappointment to some.

BetVictor is a trusted and reliable name in sports betting, having been licensed by the UK gambling Commission for many years.

Pros Ultra-competitive odds

Lots of promotions and price boosts

Free-to-spin guaranteed prize wheel

Clear commitment to responsible gambling Cons Website could use an overhaul in design and layout

PayPal not accepted

If you’re interested in this bookmaker and its welcome offer, you can learn more about it in our BetVictor Bonus Code guide.

Best betting sites with high odds

World Cup · 25 June 2026 The World Cup group stage delivers a fascinating clash between Türkiye and the United States, a fixture where odds vary considerably across leading British betting sites. The spread on this match is notable: a home win sits at 3.75 while the away victory is priced at 1.91, offering punters genuine value depending on their angle. Comparing multiple bookmakers remains essential to securing the sharpest price on every market. Türkiye at 3.75 stands out as the best value pick on the slate, offering genuine upset potential at a generous price.

Over 2.5 goals looks a strong shout here, with both sides capable of finding the net in an open World Cup fixture.

This is the most balanced match of the day; the draw at 3.75 reflects how tight this contest could be.

Avoid backing the United States at 1.91 blindly; tournament football on home soil brings unpredictable pressure. Betfred William Hill Smarkets Matchbook Coral Ladbrokes Virgin Bet LiveScore Bet Grosvenor BetVictor betmgm.se Türkiye vs United States · 03:00 Türkiye to win (1) 3.75 3.70 3.85 3.85 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.80 3.75 3.80 Draw (X) 3.75 3.80 4.20 4.20 2.37 2.37 3.90 3.90 4.00 3.70 4.00 United States to win (2) 1.91 1.80 1.93 1.93 2.37 2.37 1.82 1.82 1.85 1.90 1.85 Over 2.5 · 1.65 · · 1.70 1.70 1.68 1.68 · · · BTTS Yes 1.62 1.65 · 1.75 1.65 1.65 1.62 1.62 · · · Ecuador vs Germany · 21:00 Ecuador to win (1) 5.00 4.80 5.70 5.80 4.60 4.60 5.30 5.30 5.40 5.25 5.40 Draw (X) 4.33 4.50 5.30 5.10 2.50 2.50 4.10 4.10 4.20 4.20 4.20 Germany to win (2) 1.60 1.57 1.55 1.57 2.00 2.00 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 Over 2.5 · 1.62 · · 1.65 1.61 1.83 1.83 · · · BTTS Yes 1.73 1.67 · 1.83 1.73 1.73 1.70 1.70 · · · Tunisia vs Netherlands · 00:00 Tunisia to win (1) 23.00 23.00 30.03 30.00 11.00 11.00 25.00 25.00 26.00 29.00 26.00 Draw (X) 9.50 9.50 11.00 11.00 3.50 3.40 10.00 10.00 11.00 10.50 11.00 Netherlands to win (2) 1.10 1.10 1.13 1.13 1.36 1.36 1.08 1.08 1.09 1.07 1.09 Over 2.5 · 1.36 · · 1.40 1.40 1.45 1.45 · · · BTTS Yes 2.75 2.50 · 2.76 2.75 2.75 2.55 2.55 · · · Paraguay vs Australia · 03:00 Paraguay to win (1) 3.00 2.75 2.94 2.94 3.60 3.50 2.75 2.75 2.80 2.70 2.80 Draw (X) 2.25 2.20 2.30 2.32 1.67 1.67 2.20 2.20 2.23 2.25 2.23 Australia to win (2) 3.60 3.60 4.20 4.20 4.33 4.33 3.90 3.90 4.00 3.50 4.00 Over 2.5 · 3.00 · · 3.00 3.00 3.15 3.15 · · · BTTS Yes 2.20 2.25 · 2.32 2.10 2.10 2.06 2.06 · · · Japan vs Sweden · 00:00 Japan to win (1) 1.83 1.85 1.88 1.88 2.37 2.37 1.77 1.77 1.79 1.83 1.79 Draw (X) 3.60 3.60 3.70 3.70 2.30 2.25 3.40 3.40 3.45 3.40 3.45 Sweden to win (2) 4.20 3.80 4.80 4.80 4.00 4.00 4.75 4.75 4.90 4.40 4.90 Over 2.5 · 1.75 · · 1.70 1.70 1.82 1.82 · · · BTTS Yes 1.67 1.67 · 1.72 1.65 1.61 1.56 1.56 · · · A 2-2 draw represents the strongest value play on this World Cup fixture between Türkiye and the United States. The hosts carry genuine threat at 3.75, but the Americans’ quality makes a clean result for either side unlikely. For punters using the best British betting sites, the draw at 3.75 stands out as the recommended value bet, offering a generous return on what should be a tightly contested encounter.

Bettors exploring additional sportsbook promotions may also wish to review the Virgin Bet Sign Up Offer before opening a new account.

Players interested in bookmaker and casino-style promotions can also compare the Grosvenor Sign Up Offer.

Bettors comparing smaller UK operators may also find the PricedUp sign-up offer guide useful when evaluating welcome bonuses.

Those considering alternative sportsbooks may also wish to compare the QuinnBet betting offer before registering.

Bettors researching newer UK operators may also want to compare the Bet St George Sign Up Offer before making a final choice.

Players comparing lesser-known bookmakers may also find the Betnero welcome offer guide useful when researching available promotions.

Punters exploring additional sportsbook bonuses may also wish to check the Betwright Promo Code before registering with a new bookmaker.

New customers considering the bookmaker can also review the BetUK sign-up offer guide before claiming the welcome bonus.

New customers interested in learning more about the registration process and available promotions can also review the NetBet sign-up offer guide before opening an account.

Comparing The Best Bookmakers Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are an important factor when it comes to choosing a betting platform. Therefore, we’ve built the table below, so that you can compare which bookmaker offers the best sign-up offer for you!

Bookmaker Bonus Amount Qualifying Bet Min Odds bet365 £30 in Bet Credits * £10 N/A Netbet £20 Free Bets * £10 1/1 Betfred £50 in Free Bets * £10 EVS (2.0) TalkSPORT bet Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets * £10 1/2

bet365 Open Account OfferT&Cs – #ad. New Customers only. Bet £10 and get £30 in Free Bets when you join bet365. Sign up, deposit between £5 and £10 to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value settle. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration Required.

– #ad. New Customers only. Bet £10 and get £30 in Free Bets when you join bet365. Sign up, deposit between £5 and £10 to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value settle. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration Required. NetBet Welcome Offer T&Cs – New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply.

– New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply. Betfred Welcome Offer T&Cs – New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

– New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. TalkSport Bet Welcome Offer T&Cs – 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

New customers researching bookmaker promotions may also wish to compare the Bally Bet Promo Code before making a final choice.

Each welcome bonus has its perks, depending on your betting style.

bet365 offers a straightforward deal: £30 in Bet Credits for a £10 stake, with minimal fuss and flexible use — great for newcomers wanting simplicity and versatility.

offers a straightforward deal: £30 in Bet Credits for a £10 stake, with minimal fuss and flexible use — great for newcomers wanting simplicity and versatility. Betfred lives up to its reputation with a generous £50 in Free Bets from just a £10 qualifying bet, ideal if you’re mainly focused on sports betting.

Football bettors comparing alternative welcome promotions may also wish to review the BoyleSports sign-up offer guide before choosing a bookmaker.

Whether you’re into multi-sport, casino, or football-only betting, there’s an offer tailored to you.

And the crown for the best welcome bonus goes to…

Betfred! And its Bet £10 Get £50 welcome bonus!

When we’re looking to try a new betting site, the sign-up bonus is a very important factor in the decision. Betfred has understood that, and the amount of their welcome offer clearly demonstrates that. £50 is the best amount for a welcome offer you’ll find in UK.

N.B – Betfair has released a Bet £10 Get £50 welcome offer as well. However, the whole offer is conditioned to Bet Builders, and high-risk bets, while with Befred, the first £30 Free Bets are usual Free bets that you can use on any sports bets you want. That’s why, to us, Betfred is the best Bet £10 Get £50 offer.

Why Betfred wins

Highest total value (£50), beating out most of the other competitors.

(£50), beating out most of the other competitors. Reasonable qualifying bet (£10) – same as most.

(£10) – same as most. Fair expiry (7 days) – the average time to claim.

You can learn more about the high bonus amounts offers in our Bet £10 Get £50 Offers Guide for UK.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Players interested in alternative sportsbook promotions may also want to review the Parimatch bonus code in the UK when comparing welcome offers.

Compare the Best British Betting Sites By Features

Want a quick and easy way to compare and contrast top betting websites in the UK? Because some users are looking for something other than a bonus comparison. For these users, we’ve created the board below. It compares each bookmaker’s particular strengths and awards.

Operators Awards Won Best In? bet365 Operator of

the Year (SBC) Football Sky Bet Innovation in

Sports Betting

(EGR) Golf William Hill Horse Racing

Operator of the Year

(EGR) Horse Racing Betfred / Tennis

Football promos Coral / Free-to-play games

Live streaming Ladbrokes Football Sportsbook

of the Year

(SBC) Football

In-play betting BetVictor / Football

Horse racing Paddy Power / Esports

Niche sports Unibet Sports Betting

Operator

(EGR) Horse racing

Live streaming NetBet Sports Betting

Operator

(CEEGA) Football

Tennis

Basketball

Top Blues Betting Picks on Trusted UK Sites

When you’re backing the Toffees, you want a bookmaker that delivers – just like Jarrad Branthwaite in a crunch tackle. The best British betting sites for Everton fans combine sharp odds, quick payouts, and full coverage of Premier League and domestic cup action. Whether you fancy a flutter on Jack Grealish to bag first or you’re building a Saturday acca with Everton as your favourite pick, look for UK-licensed operators offering Bet Builder features, in-play markets, and solid promos around relegation dogfights.

Sites like bet365, Betfred and William Hill regularly feature Everton-specific boosts and price enhancements. And don’t forget – checking line-ups before kick-off can be as crucial to your bet as David Moyes’ pre-match plan.

Best Betting Sites Per Sports

Do you prefer to place your bets on a specific sport?

In this section, we reveal the results of our investigations into the best British betting sites – which bookmaker excels in each sport? Also, if you are interested in playing bingo, you can check our article on the best bingo betting sites UK.

Best Football Betting Sites

For a combination of competitive odds and great market depth, our analysis points to bet365 as the leader of the betting sites in the UK for football.

You can explore hundreds of bet types for each match, as well as a huge range of pre-game and in-play betting markets for action around the world.

Football fans who also follow the second tier can compare current Championship betting offers before the new season gets underway. Bettors focused on European club competitions can also check our Champions League guide for the latest bookmaker promotions and tournament-specific betting offers.

bet365 offers live streaming of some of Europe’s top leagues, too, as well as handy promos like Acca Boosts and Early Payout when your team goes two goals up.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

William Hill has been awarded the Horse Racing Operator of the Year trophy in the past… and it’s not hard to see why.

Horse racing fans looking for alternative racing-focused bookmakers may also want to review the Fitzdares welcome offer guide, as the operator is well known for its premium racing coverage and member-style betting experience.

The operator offers Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK and Irish racing from 08:00 on race day, as well as other promotions including extra paid places and boosted prices – typically on a race favourite.

With live streaming of racing around the world, William Hill earns its place as the best of the British betting sites for horse racing.

Racing bettors looking for pool betting opportunities may also want to review the Tote Sign Up Offer.

William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

Best Tennis Betting Sites

A special mention should go to Betfred here, who offer tennis promotions even outside of the grand slam events.

But our pick of the best British betting sites for tennis is Unibet, who provide detailed coverage of the majors, ATP and WTA tours, but also lower-ranked events from the Challenger and ITF tours as well. New customers interested in tennis betting can also compare the Unibet sign up offer before opening an account.

There’s hours of live streaming available every day too, plus highly competitive odds.

Unibet 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Diverse array of promotions

Comprehensive live streaming feed

User friendly website and app

Uniboosts updated every hour Cons Limited payment methods accepted

No phone or email support 18+| GambleAware.org. New GB customers only. Opt in. Deposit and Bet £10+ on sports at min odds of 2.0+ (1/1) for £30 in Free Bets within 7 days. Debit cards or instant bank transfers only. Free bets expire within 7 days of issue. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.

Best Golf Betting Sites

When betting on a sport like golf, punters need plenty of market depth so that they can wager in ways beyond simply tournament winner.

And this is where Sky Bet thrives, as they enable their customers to pick how many paid places they want across a variety of events and tours.

They offer so many more markets too, from round leader and top finishes to leading nationalities, match-ups, 2 and 3-balls and more besides.

Skybet 4 /5 £30 £30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Welcome bonus with low minimum stake

Rewarding loyalty programme

Unique betting markets

Special offers such as extra places paid on some horse races Cons Live streaming not as comprehensive as other sites

Cash out not available on all markets and bet types New customers only. First single &E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet tokens not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+.

Best F1 & Motor Racing Betting Sites

Few of our recommended betting sites can match bet365 for market depth when it comes to F1 and other motorsports.

They were the first bookmaker to offer an F1 bet builder tool, while their race presentation is perfect for fans that can’t watch the action live – it’s very handy for in-play betting as well.

bet365 covers all of the leading motorsport disciplines in the UK and overseas… they are the whole pack!

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Best Rugby Betting Sites

Few British betting sites are as steeped in rugby history as Betfred, who have long been a sponsor of Rugby League in the UK.

They even offer their popular Double Delight promotion, best known in football, for selected rugby matches too, while covering all of the key competitions around the world.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Betting Sites Per Features

Want to know which betting sites in the UK offer the best features? Read on…

Best Betting Exchanges

The best betting exchange in the UK belongs to Betfair, whose platform offers the deepest coverage of world sport and, as crucially, the most liquidity – meaning the spread between back and lay prices for the leading events is typically low.

Betfair 5 /5 £50 Get £50 in free Bet Builders When you bet £10 on Sportsbook Click to copy Copied ZSKAON Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Terrific variety of markets

World-leading betting exchange

Daily odds boosts on popular sports

Great payment options Cons Bank transfer withdrawals can come with a fee

Commission taken on exchange transactions Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Best Bet Builders

The leading bet builder bookmaker in the UK is bet365, for a handful of simple reasons.

They offer more betting options in their bet builder tool than most other bookmakers, while allowing their customers to build their own bets in a wider range of sports – which includes American football and basketball.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Best No Deposit Bonus

Casino-focused players looking beyond sportsbook promotions may also want to review the All British Casino bonus code in the UK when comparing available welcome offers.

You’ll do well to find a sports betting site that offers a no deposit bonus, but for casino gamers Paddy Power is the way to go.

Casino-focused players may also wish to compare the 32Red Sign Up Offer when exploring welcome promotions.

Casino players looking beyond mainstream operators may also wish to compare the Pub Casino betting offer when evaluating welcome bonuses.

Paddy power 4.5 /5 £40 Bet £5 Get £40 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Generous welcome package for sports and casino

New Power Price boosts every hour

Free-to-play games with real prizes

Live streaming available Cons No telephone or email support

Can take up to three business days for debit card withdrawals New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Best Live Streaming Features

In terms of sheer volume, Coral offers a mammoth live streaming channel.

There’s hundreds of live events broadcast across a wide range of sports, with handy buttons on screen enabling you to place bets without having to close the streaming feed.

Coral 4.5 /5 £30 Bet £5 Get £30 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Equivalent of a 400% welcome bonus

Free-to-play games with cash prizes

Comprehensive live streaming

More than 120 markets for some football games Cons Debit card withdrawals can take up to three business days

Not always the most competitive odds compared to other sites 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Best Odds Guaranteed

Many of the top betting websites in the UK offer Best Odds Guaranteed, but only a handful – William Hill and Betfred chief among them – make it available from 08:00 on race day.

Best App Experience

While the BetVictor website isn’t as neatly designed as some, the BetVictor app is amongst the best betting apps around.

You get their full market depth, the ability to use bet builder and watch live streams with just a few taps of your screen. A real must-try if you’re a mobile bettor!

Mobile bettors exploring alternative bookmakers may also wish to review the Quickbet sign-up offer guide before opening an account.

BetVictor 4 /5 £30 + Boost Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Boost Token Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Ultra-competitive odds

Lots of promotions and price boosts

Free-to-spin guaranteed prize wheel

Clear commitment to responsible gambling Cons Website could use an overhaul in design and layout

PayPal not accepted 18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10+ on any football market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Bets + 1×100% Boost tokens (max £10 stakes) for selected football markets Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Variety of Betting Markets

In terms of sheer betting depth, you can’t beat bet365.

They offer more sports than many of their rivals – almost 40, in fact – as well as incredible coverage of leagues and competitions in far-flung corners of the globe.

bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

30 days to claim and use

Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Best Customer Support

One of the best betting sites for customer support is SkyBet, for one major reason.

They offer telephone support, which is a great way to get an instant response – also, it helps you to explain complex situations more easily.

Skybet 4 /5 £30 £30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Welcome bonus with low minimum stake

Rewarding loyalty programme

Unique betting markets

Special offers such as extra places paid on some horse races Cons Live streaming not as comprehensive as other sites

Cash out not available on all markets and bet types New customers only. First single &E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet tokens not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+.

Fastest Payouts

When combining quality and quantity of promotions, William Hill leads the top betting websites in the UK.

From the most generous welcome bonus around, to daily odds boosts, winnings boosts, free games and money back offers, William Hill has got you covered.

William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

Best Promotions for Existing Users

From the most generous welcome bonus around, to daily odds boosts, winnings boosts, free games and money back offers, William Hill has got you covered.

William Hill 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied R30 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros One of the UK’s oldest bookmakers

Significant welcome bonus for sports and casino

Stacks of daily promotions and odds boosts

Comprehensive live streaming Cons Cluttered website lacking clarity

Customer support only available via live chat Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code R30. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

Best for International Sports Events

In terms of coverage of international sporting events, NetBet leads the way.

They operate extensively across Europe, which perhaps helps to explain why they are so many different sports, leagues and competitions on their site.

NetBet 5 /5 £20 Get £20 when you bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Huge in-play channel with live streaming

Detailed betting offering with more than 35 sports covered

Early and partial cashout available

Wide range of payment methods accepted Cons Lower-than-average deposit limits

Visa and Mastercard withdrawals can take up to four business days New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid for 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Top User Reviews and Ratings

Trust Pilot is a good authority to use when seeking user reviews, with the betting community installing Betfred as one of the best rated bookmaker sites in the UK.

Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

Sport, Casino, Games, Poker and Bingo welcome offers

Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Our Top 20 & 30 Betting Sites in the UK

As we said, we didn’t simply review the top 10 best sites in the UK. We reviewed ALL the major ones, and this allowed us to create this list of the best 20 betting sites and our list of 30 best betting sites in the UK. This has been updated in June 2026:

bet365 Betfred Betfair Skybet Talksport Bet Netbet William Hill Coral Ladbrokes Betvictor Fitzdares Betmgm BOYLE Sports Unibet Matchbook PricedUp Midnite Highbet Quinnbet Betano



and

Paddy Power BetUk SBK Parimatch Grosvenor Ballybet Tote Easybet 7bet HotStreak

We’re working on the top 100 best betting sites in the UK. Once we’ve completed this guide, we’ll let you know. Keep updated!

Other Top Betting Sites to Consider in the UK

We have, as of today, checked more than hundreds of betting sites in the United Kingdom. Here are some of the brands we liked the most, but we didn’t include in our review above:

How to Choose Your Betting Site?

If you’re new to sports betting, it’s vital that you use the right betting platform for your needs.

You can use the table below as a quick checklist of the best betting sites in the UK and what they offer.

Choose the Best

Betting Site Pros ✅ Cons ❌ bet365 Great promos,

live streaming,

in-play betting. No phone support,

No loyalty programme. NetBet 35+ sports,

strong Euro coverage,

great features. Slow withdrawals,

low deposit limits. SkyBet Loyalty club,

strong promos,

solid support. Limited cash out

and streaming.

William Hill Top welcome bonus,

regular promos,

Best Odds Guaranteed. No phone support,

clunky site design.

Betfred Fast payouts,

exclusive promos,

highly rated. Some major sports missing,

no phone support.

Coral Massive in-play and streaming options,

free cash games. Slow debit card payouts,

average odds.

Ladbrokes £5 min deposit,

strong promos,

great in-play tools. Slower withdrawals,

similar to Coral.

BetVictor Sleek app,

sharp odds,

guaranteed prize wheel. Clunky site,

no PayPal.

Paddy Power Big welcome bonus,

hourly boosts,

free games. Live chat only support,

slow debit payouts.

Unibet Unique promos,

global sports coverage,

user-friendly site. Limited support,

fewer payment options.

If you’re still exploring your options, newer platforms are also worth considering. Check out the Highbet betting offer UK or the Midnite betting offer UK for an up-to-date look at what they bring to the table.

Pro tip – If you’re looking for a bookmaker with a well-known presence in Ireland, it’s worth checking out the latest BOYLE Sports sign up offer, Tonybet betting offer, Paddy Power sign up offer where new customers can access welcome rewards, free bets, and other introductory deals designed for Irish punters.

Payments Methods in the UK

We’ve already been through everything you need to know about payment methods available on the betting sites in our UK Payment Methods guide. Nonetheless, here are a few facts that punters can always keep in mind when looking for a betting site, and wondering about payment methods:

Many bookmakers exclude certain payment methods from qualifying for welcome bonuses and promotions.

Many bookmakers have set withdrawal limits that may apply depending on the payment method used.

Bank transfers are a safe but slower option for funding betting accounts, often taking several days.

Paysafecard is a prepaid card option favored by those who prefer not sharing banking details.

Skrill and Neteller are commonly accepted e-wallets among online bookmakers, offering fast deposits.

Debit cards like Visa and Mastercard are the most common payment methods for online betting.

E-wallets may incur small transaction fees for transfers, usually between 1% to 3% depending on settings.

Withdrawal requests often need to comply with money laundering laws, requiring documentation for larger transactions.

For punters who prefer fast and secure payments, there are several Apple Pay betting sites in the UK that make deposits simple and convenient. Leading bookmakers such as bet365, Sky Bet, Ladbrokes, William Hill and Betfair all support Apple Pay, allowing users to fund their accounts instantly without sharing card details. This payment method is especially popular with mobile bettors, as it offers a smooth checkout process directly from compatible iPhone and iPad devices.

Is It Legal to Bet in the UK?

Betting on sports and online casino games is completely legal in the UK.

You will not face punishment for betting while on UK soil, with betting sites licensed by the UK Gambling Commission also adhering to the highest standards of conduct and security to keep your money and personal details safe.

You should never bet with a bookmaker without a UK licence… there are no guarantees that your money and personal information will be secured and not sold on.

How We Review the Best Betting Sites in the UK

At our core, we’re all about fair play and honest reviews. Our UK team of betting experts dives deep into every bookmaker, from bet365 and Betfair to Sky Bet and TalkSPORT Bet, using a method built on transparency, testing, and trust.

We don’t rely on hype. Each site is reviewed for odds quality, bonuses, market depth, user experience, and safety standards – ensuring that when we say a bookmaker is one of the best in the UK, it truly earns that title.

Learn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

UK Responsible Gambling – How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play.

– How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play. How We Rate Bookmakers in the UK – A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria.

And you always check the UK Gambling Commission for some first-hand information.

Learn more about World Cup 2026 Odds, Fixtures and Betting Sites

As anticipation builds ahead of the next World Cup, many football fans are already comparing betting platforms, tournament specials, and outright markets before the competition begins. Bettors looking at the early odds for favourites to win World Cup 2026 may notice several leading nations dominating the market as qualification and squad preparations continue.

Keeping track of the tournament match calendar can also help fans stay updated on key fixtures, knockout rounds, and important betting opportunities throughout the competition. Many users also compare the latest best World Cup odds across different bookmakers to find competitive prices on outright winners, goalscorers, and match betting markets.

Before the tournament opener, football bettors are also likely to review the latest best World Cup odds opening match to compare prices on the first game of the competition.

Comparing different World Cup bookmakers can also help bettors identify the best offers, free bets, and enhanced odds available during World Cup 2026.

More Betting Information and guides

If you liked this article, but are looking for more information before deciding which bonus is the best for you, our betting experts have also worked on guides for you:

And for our Irish friends, here are the lists of the best betting sites Ireland and the best free bets Ireland in our Special Ireland guides.

Betting in the Whole World

ToffeeWeb is open on the whole wide world. We are creating betting guides and expanding gambling knowledge everywhere there’s betting. Here’s a list of the betting guides we have created so far:

Most Popular FAQs for Best Betting Sites in the UK

What Are The Best Online Betting Platforms in the UK? Each brand has its own strengths and weaknesses. However, based on all the reviews we’ve done, we can say without taking much risk that bet365 offers one of the best betting experience you can find in the United Kingdom.

Looking for cricket-focused betting options? While most UK bookmakers cover major sports, some platforms specialise in cricket markets and offer a wider range of odds and promotions. You can check out our cricket betting sites page for cricket odds.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in the UK? Sports betting has been legal in the UK since 1960, with online betting governed by the revised UK Gambling Act 2005.

What Are The Most Secure and Convenient Payment Methods for Online Betting? The most popular payment methods, chosen for their security and convenience, are generally considered to be Visa and Mastercard debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and bank transfer.

Can I Use Paypal on Betting Sites? Most UK betting sites now accept PayPal as a payment method, along with a selection of other e-wallets. However, several betting sites do not allow PayPal transfers when it comes to qualifying for their sign up offer. Check the accepted payment methods for any welcome offer before going ahead if you want to use PayPal.

Which Betting Sites Accept Credits Cards? As of April 14, 2020, UK betting sites and online casinos are banned from accepting payments made via credit card. The UKGC also encourages betting sites to prevent e-wallet payments where the funds have been transferred from a credit card.

How Can I Practice Responsible Gambling While Betting? It’s important to gamble responsibly, which means only betting what you can afford to lose. You should never chase your losses and consult professional assistance if your gambling has become out of control. If you want to learn more about responsible gambling in UK, you can check the page we have created: “ Responsible Gambling & Licensing in UK “.

Where can US readers compare the best online platforms for sports wagering? If you’re in the United States and want a broader look at secure, top-rated sportsbooks, check out this guide to the best betting sites for a reliable comparison.