Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predictions, Picks & Odds – 12/06/2026
Best odds to bet on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Bookmaker
|1
|X
|2
|Bonus info
|LiveScore Bet
|1.80
|3.30
|4.70
|View Odds
|Grosvenor
|1.81
|3.35
|4.80
|View Odds
|Smarkets
|1.84
|3.75
|5.00
|View Odds
|Virgin Bet
|1.80
|3.30
|4.70
|View Odds
|William Hill
|1.80
|3.40
|4.50
|View Odds
|Coral
|2.40
|2.15
|4.50
|View Odds
|Ladbrokes
|2.37
|2.10
|4.40
|View Odds
|Betfred
|1.83
|3.40
|4.60
|View odds
|betmgm.se
|1.82
|3.40
|4.80
|View odds
|BetVictor
|1.75
|3.50
|4.80
|View odds
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview
Canada step onto the World Cup stage as co-hosts with genuine momentum behind them. Jesse Marsch's side are unbeaten in their last eight internationals, a run that included a solid 2-0 warm-up victory over Uzbekistan and a 1-1 draw with Ireland. The potential absence of captain Alphonso Davies through a hamstring injury is a concern, though Jayden Nelson's late call-up adds depth. Toronto will be rocking for a nation chasing its first ever World Cup win.
Bosnia and Herzegovina return to the tournament for the first time since 2014, having battled through a gruelling playoff path that saw them eliminate both Wales and Italy on penalties. That resilience under Sergej Barbarez is notable, yet recent form raises questions. Five consecutive draws across all competitions and just one goal scored in warm-up fixtures against North Macedonia and Panama suggest a side struggling for attacking fluency. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko, now 40, carries the creative burden almost alone.
Recommended Bets
|LiveScore Bet
|Grosvenor
|Smarkets
|Virgin Bet
|1X2 (Canada)
|1.80
|1.81
|1.84
|1.80
|Under 2.5
|1.60
|·
|·
|1.60
|BTTS
|1.90
|·
|·
|1.90
Canada's eight-match unbeaten streak and the roaring home support in Toronto make them formidable opponents for this opener. Jesse Marsch's side looked sharp in their recent 2-0 win over Uzbekistan, and the co-host factor cannot be underestimated. The home win price at 1.80 reflects that advantage, though a potential Alphonso Davies absence adds a layer of uncertainty worth respecting.
Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive having drawn their last five matches across all competitions, scoring just once in two warm-up fixtures against North Macedonia and Panama. Sergej Barbarez's squad showed resilience qualifying through two penalty shootout victories, but creating goals in open play has been a persistent struggle. That stodgy attacking output makes it difficult to back them at 4.70.
The double chance on Canada or the draw captures the most likely outcomes here. Even if the Canadians lack their talismanic left-back, their defensive structure and crowd energy should prevent a Bosnian victory. Edin Dzeko's experience could steal a goal, but Bosnia's recent form suggests a low-scoring affair. Back the 1X selection, supported by the home price at 1.80, as the value play. 18+. Please gamble responsibly. For help, visit GambleAware.co.uk
Trends to Know about Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Canada unbeaten in eight straight internationals
- Bosnia drew five consecutive recent matches
- Home nation advantage boosts Canada significantly
Form & Statistics: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada
Season statistics
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Season statistics
|Statistic
|Canada
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Last 5 results
|·
|·
|·
|Avg goals scored
|1.5
|·
|1.2
|Avg goals conceded
|0.6
|·
|2.3
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|·
|·
|·
Lineups: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada
Starters
- 1 Maxime Crépeau
- 2 Alistair Johnston
- 3 Derek Cornelius
- 4 Luc De Fougerolles
- 5 Richie Laryea
- 6 Tajon Buchanan
- 7 Stephen Eustáquio
- 8 Ismaël Koné
- 9 Liam Millar
- 10 Jonathan David
- 11 Cyle Larin
Bench
- Dayne St. Clair
- Jonathan Osorio
- Jayden Nelson
- Joel Waterman
- Tani Oluwaseyi
- Mathieu Choiniere
- Promise David
Absent
- Marcelo Flores (ACL injury / ruptured MCL)
- Moise Bombito (Leg injury / tibia problem (withdrawn from squad))
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Starters
- 1 Nikola Vasilj
- 2 Amar Dedic
- 3 Nikola Katic
- 4 Tarik Muharemovic
- 5 Sead Kolasinac
- 6 Benjamin Tahirovic
- 7 Ivan Sunjic
- 8 Esmir Bajraktarevic
- 9 Ermedin Demirovic
- 10 Amar Memic
- 11 Edin Dzeko
Bench
- Dženis Burnić
- Armin Gigović
- Amir Hadžiahmetović
- Ivan Bašić
- Jovo Lukic
- Ermin Mahmić
- Nidal Čelik
Medium confidence
A 4-4-2 versus a 4-2-3-1 shapes this opening World Cup clash, with Canada's flat midfield block designed to press high and transition quickly through wide channels. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin form a physical, dynamic strike partnership that Bosnia's back four will need to manage carefully from the first whistle.
For Bosnia, the 4-2-3-1 leans heavily on Edin Dzeko as the focal point, with Ermedin Demirovic given license to roam behind him and create overloads. The double pivot of Tahirovic and Sunjic will be crucial in shielding the defense against Canada's energetic midfield runners, particularly in transition.
How to Watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Match?
What time is Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kicks off at 20:00 local time on Thursday, 12 June 2026.
Where is Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina being played?
This match takes place at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.
How Can I Watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on TV and Live Stream?
This World Cup Group B opener will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo in North America.