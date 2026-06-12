World Cup Canada 20:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction: Home win 1.80 View Odds > Pick your prediction Canada Draw Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predictions, Picks & Odds – 12/06/2026

World Cup · 1 World Cup · 1

12 Jun 2026 Toronto Stadium Louis Hecq

Our prediction 1X: Double Chance Canada or Draw 1.80 LiveScore Bet onLiveScore Bet · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 12 Jun 2026 at 01:20 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 1 Date: 12 Jun 2026 Time: 20:00 BST Stadium: Toronto Stadium

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview

Canada step onto the World Cup stage as co-hosts with genuine momentum behind them. Jesse Marsch's side are unbeaten in their last eight internationals, a run that included a solid 2-0 warm-up victory over Uzbekistan and a 1-1 draw with Ireland. The potential absence of captain Alphonso Davies through a hamstring injury is a concern, though Jayden Nelson's late call-up adds depth. Toronto will be rocking for a nation chasing its first ever World Cup win.

Bosnia and Herzegovina return to the tournament for the first time since 2014, having battled through a gruelling playoff path that saw them eliminate both Wales and Italy on penalties. That resilience under Sergej Barbarez is notable, yet recent form raises questions. Five consecutive draws across all competitions and just one goal scored in warm-up fixtures against North Macedonia and Panama suggest a side struggling for attacking fluency. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko, now 40, carries the creative burden almost alone.

Recommended Bets LiveScore Bet Grosvenor Smarkets Virgin Bet 1X2 (Canada) 1.80 1.81 1.84 1.80 Under 2.5 1.60 · · 1.60 BTTS 1.90 · · 1.90

Canada's eight-match unbeaten streak and the roaring home support in Toronto make them formidable opponents for this opener. Jesse Marsch's side looked sharp in their recent 2-0 win over Uzbekistan, and the co-host factor cannot be underestimated. The home win price at 1.80 reflects that advantage, though a potential Alphonso Davies absence adds a layer of uncertainty worth respecting.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive having drawn their last five matches across all competitions, scoring just once in two warm-up fixtures against North Macedonia and Panama. Sergej Barbarez's squad showed resilience qualifying through two penalty shootout victories, but creating goals in open play has been a persistent struggle. That stodgy attacking output makes it difficult to back them at 4.70.

The double chance on Canada or the draw captures the most likely outcomes here. Even if the Canadians lack their talismanic left-back, their defensive structure and crowd energy should prevent a Bosnian victory. Edin Dzeko's experience could steal a goal, but Bosnia's recent form suggests a low-scoring affair. Back the 1X selection, supported by the home price at 1.80, as the value play. 18+. Please gamble responsibly. For help, visit GambleAware.co.uk

Trends to Know about Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada unbeaten in eight straight internationals

Bosnia drew five consecutive recent matches

Home nation advantage boosts Canada significantly

Form & Statistics: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Canada Season statistics 2.1 Total goals 28% Both teams score 1.5 Goals scored 0.6 Goals conceded Bosnia and Herzegovina Season statistics 3.5 Total goals 58% Both teams score 1.2 Goals scored 2.3 Goals conceded

Statistic Canada Bosnia and Herzegovina Last 5 results · · · Avg goals scored 1.5 · 1.2 Avg goals conceded 0.6 · 2.3 Under 2.5 (last 5) · · ·

Probable lineup Lineups: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Canada 4-4-2 Starters 1 Maxime Crépeau 2 Alistair Johnston 3 Derek Cornelius 4 Luc De Fougerolles 5 Richie Laryea 6 Tajon Buchanan 7 Stephen Eustáquio 8 Ismaël Koné 9 Liam Millar 10 Jonathan David 11 Cyle Larin Bench Dayne St. Clair

Jonathan Osorio

Jayden Nelson

Joel Waterman

Tani Oluwaseyi

Mathieu Choiniere

Promise David Absent Marcelo Flores (ACL injury / ruptured MCL)

Moise Bombito (Leg injury / tibia problem (withdrawn from squad)) Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Nikola Vasilj 2 Amar Dedic 3 Nikola Katic 4 Tarik Muharemovic 5 Sead Kolasinac 6 Benjamin Tahirovic 7 Ivan Sunjic 8 Esmir Bajraktarevic 9 Ermedin Demirovic 10 Amar Memic 11 Edin Dzeko Bench Dženis Burnić

Armin Gigović

Amir Hadžiahmetović

Ivan Bašić

Jovo Lukic

Ermin Mahmić

Nidal Čelik Medium confidence

A 4-4-2 versus a 4-2-3-1 shapes this opening World Cup clash, with Canada's flat midfield block designed to press high and transition quickly through wide channels. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin form a physical, dynamic strike partnership that Bosnia's back four will need to manage carefully from the first whistle.

For Bosnia, the 4-2-3-1 leans heavily on Edin Dzeko as the focal point, with Ermedin Demirovic given license to roam behind him and create overloads. The double pivot of Tahirovic and Sunjic will be crucial in shielding the defense against Canada's energetic midfield runners, particularly in transition.

How to Watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Match?

What time is Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kicks off at 20:00 local time on Thursday, 12 June 2026.

Where is Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina being played?

This match takes place at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

How Can I Watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on TV and Live Stream?

This World Cup Group B opener will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo in North America.