Looking for the Coral sign up offer for Ireland? New Irish customers can claim €30 in free bets from a qualifying €5 bet, which is one of the lowest entry requirements in the Irish market. We tested the Coral sign up offer ourselves from registration through to free bet crediting. Whether you are backing a Premier League result or an All-Ireland Championship match. So, what are you waiting for? Here is everything you need to know before you deposit.

Coral Sign Up Offer Ireland: Bet €5 Get €30 Free Bets

Three things make this offer worth your attention before the full breakdown.

€5 qualifying bet: The lowest entry point of any major bookmaker in Ireland right now. Most ask for €10.

The lowest entry point of any major bookmaker in Ireland right now. Most ask for €10. No Coral bonus code needed: The Coral welcome offer activates automatically after qualifying. Nothing to enter at registration.

The Coral welcome offer activates automatically after qualifying. Nothing to enter at registration. Six separate tokens: You receive 6 x €5 free bets rather than one lump sum, giving flexibility across multiple events.

Coral 4.5 /5 €30 Bet €5 Get €30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Here is the full breakdown of the Coral betting sign up offer for new Irish customers.

Coral Welcome Offer Bonus Details Bonus Type Sports sign-up offer Bonus Description 6 x €5 Free Bets (€30 total) after qualifying bet settles Offer Breakdown Bet €5 at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50), receive 6 x €5 free bets Minimum Odds 1/2 (1.50) on qualifying bet Minimum Deposit €5 Minimum Bet €5 Bet Restrictions Selected sportsbook markets only. Certain bet types excluded. Payment Methods Visa/Mastercard debit, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Revolut. Credit cards not accepted in Ireland. Free Bet Expiry 7 days from issue. Stake not returned with winnings. Coral Promo Code CLAIM BONUS

*Coral T&Cs – 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first €5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x €5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. GamblingCare.ie | 18+ | Please gamble responsibly.

Coral Bonus Code Ireland: Do You Need One?

No Coral bonus code is required for the current offer. The Coral sign up offer activates automatically when you register, deposit and place your qualifying bet. There is no code field to complete during sign-up for this deal.

That said, Coral free bet code availability can change at any time. Always check the Coral promotions page before registering to confirm the current position.

Coral 4.5 /5 €30 Bet €5 Get €30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

How to Claim the Coral Sign Up Offer Ireland: Step-by-Step guide

After completing our registration on the site, the full Coral betting sign up offer process took under five minutes. Here are the steps.

Click here to visit Coral and tap the Register button. Fill in your personal details: name, date of birth, address, email and mobile number. No Coral bonus code needed. There is no code field for this offer. Proceed without one. Deposit €5 or more using Visa debit, Mastercard debit, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay or Revolut. Credit cards are not accepted in Ireland. Place your qualifying bet: €5 on any eligible sportsbook market at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Example: Everton to win at 2.0 or an All-Ireland Championship team at 1.5 or better. After your qualifying bet settles, 6 x €5 Coral free bets are credited within 72 hours. Use them within 7 days.

Coral 4.5 /5 €30 Bet €5 Get €30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

One thing to note from our testing: KYC verification must be complete before any withdrawal is processed. Have your ID ready from the start to avoid delays.

Coral Sign Up Offer Ireland: Key Terms

Read these before you deposit. These are the conditions most likely to affect new customers.

Term Details Min Deposit / Bet €5 deposit, €5 qualifying bet Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) or higher on the first bet Free Bet Expiry 7 days from when they are credited Eligible Bet Types Selected sportsbook markets only. Certain bet types excluded. Stake Not Returned Free bet stake is not included in any winnings Account Limit One offer per customer, household and IP address Payment Exclusions Certain deposit methods excluded. Credit cards not accepted in Ireland. Qualifying Window First bet must be placed within 14 days of account registration

The 14-day qualifying window is the most commonly missed condition. Register and complete the qualifying bet promptly.

Coral sign up Offer Checklist Before You Deposit

Run through this before placing your qualifying bet.

✅ Account is brand new. Never had a Coral account before.

✅ You are 18+ and registered as an Irish (ROI) customer.

✅ Your deposit method is eligible (debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay or Revolut).

✅ First bet is at least €5.

✅ Odds are 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

✅ Bet is placed within 14 days of registration.

✅ Market is eligible under the current sportsbook T&Cs.

✅ You have 7 days from crediting to use all 6 x €5 free bets.

Coral 4.5 /5 €30 Bet €5 Get €30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Best Ways to Use the Coral Sports Welcome Offer in Ireland

The 6 x €5 Coral free bets can be spread across multiple sports and events. Here is where they work best for Irish punters.

Most Popular Irish Sports With the Coral Sign Up Offer

Sport Example Use Why It Works GAA Football Use a €5 free bet on an All-Ireland SFC match to win outright Coral covers GAA Championship markets with match and outright options Horse Racing Back a favourite at a Leopardstown or Punchestown feature race Strong Irish and UK racing coverage with daily price boosts Hurling Two-leg acca across Munster Championship fixtures GAA markets available through the championship season Football Bet Builder on a Premier League match with Everton involved Premier League, Champions League and World Cup 2026 all covered Rugby Back Ireland in a Six Nations fixture at 1.5 or better Six Nations, Pro14 and European Cup all covered in-play Golf Each-way free bet on an Irish player in a European Tour event Outright and round-by-round markets available across major tours

18+ | New customers only | T&Cs apply | Gamble Responsibly | GamblingCare.ie

With six separate free bet tokens, there is room to explore different sports rather than committing everything to one bet.

Coral Existing Customer Offers: Sports

Beyond the Coral welcome offer, here are the main promotions available to existing Irish sports customers.

Coral sign up offer Details Scorecast & Wincast Combine a first goalscorer prediction with a match result. Typically available on Premier League and major European matches. Longer odds than standard markets. Price Boosts Enhanced odds on selected football, racing and GAA markets. Updated daily in the Coral promotions tab. Check each morning before placing. Acca Insurance If one leg of a qualifying accumulator lets you down, receive a free bet up to €10. Qualifying conditions apply. Check current terms on the Coral promotions page. In-Play Specials Boosted markets available during live football, racing and major events. Available in the Coral in-play section on match days.

Toffee’s Take: Coral for Everton Fans in Ireland

Everton fans watching from Ireland need a sportsbook that covers Premier League football properly and delivers on the betting features that matter. Coral ticks both boxes. Every Everton Premier League fixture is available with match result, Bet Builder, first goalscorer, and Scorecast markets. The Scorecast feature is a particularly neat one for Blues fans: you pick your scorer and the result in a combined market. When it lands, it pays generously.

The Coral betting sign up offer gives six separate €5 tokens, which is ideal for spreading across Everton’s Premier League fixtures over the first couple of matchdays.

The Acca Insurance for existing customers is another feature worth knowing about if you are building multi-game accumulators that involve Everton. And if you want to look at the wider picture of Irish sportsbooks available to Toffees fans, the best betting sites Ireland comparison on ToffeeWeb covers the full market.

Best Way to Use the Coral Casino Welcome Bonus

The Coral casino bonus code offer is a completely separate product from the sports welcome deal. The two cannot be claimed together.

Coral’s casino welcome promotion involves free spins or deposit match bonuses for new casino customers. To claim, select the casino welcome offer during registration rather than the sports free bet. Check the Coral promotions page for the current casino welcome terms before signing up, as casino offers update regularly.

Coral 4.5 /5 €30 Bet €5 Get €30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

⚠️ The sports welcome offer and the casino welcome offer are entirely separate products. New customers must choose one at registration. They cannot be combined. Each has its own qualifying conditions.

Coral Casino: Existing Customer Offers

Here are the main ongoing casino promotions for existing Coral Ireland customers.

Offer Details Slotathon Regular slot tournament with prize pools for top leaderboard positions. No additional deposit required to enter. Daily Jackpot Progressive jackpot across selected Coral casino slots. Available 24/7 on the casino tab. Casino Price Boosts Enhanced odds on selected live casino games. Check the promotions tab daily for current offers.

Coral App: Mobile Registration and Betting

The Coral app is available on both iOS and Android and delivers the full sportsbook, Bet Builder and casino products. After completing our registration on the mobile app, the process was identical to the desktop with clear prompts throughout.

Feature iOS Android Download Source Apple App Store Google Play Store Full Sportsbook Yes Yes Bet Builder Yes Yes Cash Out Yes Yes Casino Access Yes (from app) Yes (from app) Free Bet Toggle Available in betslip Available in betslip Download Link [CM to add] [CM to add]

The Coral sign up offer is available to new customers who register through the app. The qualifying conditions and free bet terms are identical on mobile and desktop. There is no separate mobile-only offer.

For a full comparison of the top iOS and Android sportsbook apps for Irish bettors, the best betting apps Ireland page on ToffeeWeb covers the main options with app store ratings and feature comparisons.

Coral Payment Methods and Payout Speed in Ireland

A dedicated Coral deposits and withdrawals page is available on ToffeeWeb with full detail. Here is the overview from our testing.

Method Min Deposit Min Withdrawal Processing Time Fees Visa / Mastercard Debit €5 €5 Instant (deposit) / 1-3 days (withdrawal) None PayPal €5 €5 Instant (deposit) / Up to 8 hours (withdrawal) None Apple Pay €5 €5 Instant (deposit) / Up to 8 hours (withdrawal) None Google Pay €5 €5 Instant (deposit) / Up to 8 hours (withdrawal) None Revolut €5 €5 Instant (deposit) / Up to 24 hours (withdrawal) None Bank Transfer €5 €5 Instant (deposit) / 2-4 business days (withdrawal) None

PayPal and Apple Pay are the fastest withdrawal options at Coral Ireland, typically settling within 8 hours. Card withdrawals are the slowest at up to 3 business days. Credit cards are not accepted in Ireland. No fees are charged by Coral on any method.

Coral Sign Up Offer vs Other Irish Bookmakers

Our investigations allow you to make an informed choice. Here is how the Coral sports welcome offer compares to the main Irish market competitors.

Operator Welcome Offer Wagering on Bets Min Odds Code Required Coral Bet €5 Get €30 None on free bets 1/2 (1.50) None Ladbrokes Bet €5 Get €30 None 1/2 (1.50) None Paddy Power Bet €5 Get €40 None Evens (2.0) YSKAST BOYLE Sports Bet €10 Get €70 None Evens (2.0) None bet365 Bet €10 Get €30 N/A 1/2 (1.50) None William Hill €40 in free bets None 1/2 (1.50) H30

*Coral T&Cs – 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first €5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x €5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. GamblingCare.ie | 18+ | Please gamble responsibly.

*Ladbrokes T&Cs – 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

*Paddy Power T&C – New Customer offer – Use promo code YSKATF. Place a min £/€5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £/€40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply.

*BOYLE Sports T&C – 18+. IRE/NI new customers only. €/£70 in FREE Bets (FB) as €/£60 in sports bets & a €/£10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit €/£10. Min stake €/£10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept €/£10 CB, then active for 3 days. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply

* bet365 T&Cs – New Customers only. Bet €10* & Get €30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between €5* and €10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration Required. #Ad

*William Hill T&Cs – 18+ and play responsibly. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min €10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. Gamblingtherapy.org

Pro tip: Coral and Ladbrokes both offer the €5 minimum qualifying bet, which is the lowest entry point in the Irish market right now. For sheer headline value, BOYLE Sports (€70) and Betfred (€50) offer more, but require a higher qualifying stake (€10) and meet Evens or better on the qualifying bet. If you want the most accessible route in, Coral and Ladbrokes are the simplest starting points. Check out our dedicated Ladbrokes bonus code Ireland page for complete information.

That’s not all, for a complete comparison, check out our dedicated Betvictor bonus code, 20bet promo code, Novibet promo code, William Hill promo code page.

For a broader market view, the Best Free Bets Ireland page on ToffeeWeb compares every major operator’s current new customer deal for Irish bettors in one place.

Coral Ireland vs. UK Sign Up Offers: Is There a Difference?

The Coral sign-up offer for Irish customers mirrors the UK sign up offers almost exactly. Both offer Bet €5/£5 Get €30/£30 in free bets (6 x €5/£5) at minimum odds of 1/2 with no code required. The main difference is regulatory: Irish customers are covered under the Revenue Commissioners Ireland, while UK customers are under the UKGC. Responsible gambling resources and contact numbers differ accordingly.

The payment method exclusions are also slightly different. UK customers have a wider set of e-wallet options. In Ireland, Revolut is specifically listed as an eligible deposit method, reflecting its widespread use among Irish bettors. For Irish football betting specifically, the same Bet Builder and in-play markets are available across both territories.

Coral 4.5 /5 €30 Bet €5 Get €30 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Our Expert Opinion: Is Coral sign up offer Worth Your Time?

We rate Coral as a solid and accessible option for Irish bettors, particularly those who follow Premier League football and Irish racing. The €5 minimum qualifying bet is as low as it gets in the current market. The six-token free bet structure gives genuine flexibility across multiple sports and events.

Coral has been operating online since the 1990s and is part of Entain, one of the largest regulated gambling groups globally. The app is well-rated, withdrawals via PayPal settle within hours based on our testing, and the existing customer promotions, particularly Scorecast and the weekly price boosts, add consistent ongoing value.

The 7-day free bet expiry is short for casual bettors. There is no Best Odds Guaranteed on horse racing. And the €30 headline figure is lower than Betfred or BOYLE Sports free bets. But the low entry point, no-code simplicity, and Entain reliability make it a strong starting point for new Irish bettors.

Coral: Irish User Reviews

It’s important to say that most people head over to Trustpilot to do one thing. Complain. Most sportsbooks get a pretty bad overall score on the platform, and Coral is no different, with a star rating of 1.2. We decided to pick the level-headed and optimistic reviews, but feel free to check out the site yourself for a deeper look.

Here is what real customers are saying about Coral.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Absolutely amazing customer service at Coral. I had a problem not being able to join and the absolute hero Mark did not settle until he had my problem sorted. I have never in my life had such an amazing customer service experience.” – Paul, Trustpilot

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I’ve been a member for years never had a problem. I must admit the slots are sluggish and takes forever to get a bonus but I can honestly say I haven’t had a problem with deposits or withdrawal. My withdrawal was less than 10 mins and I’ve withdrew twice today and straight into my bank I don’t understand all the bad reviews.” – Eva, Trustpilot

⭐⭐⭐ “I like this site but lately it’s been laggy lost me scatters were they have stopped and jumped off the screen and now iv gone to have ago and it’s not letting me on any game saying it seems that I’m logged in when I clearly am this has ruined my experience since it’s been so laggy” – Cal, Trustpilot

Why Choose Coral: ToffeeWeb Team

What we like: €5 entry point. Six separate tokens. No code required. Scorecast and Wincast add variety. Strong Irish and UK sports coverage. Reliable Entain infrastructure.

What to watch: 7-day free bet expiry is tight. No BOG on horse racing. Headline value lower than some competitors. Certain payment methods are excluded from the qualifying bet.

Pros €5 qualifying bet is the joint lowest entry point in Ireland

Six separate €5 tokens gives flexibility across different sports

No code required, clean and simple sign-up

Entain-operated, long track record in regulated markets Cons 7-day free bet expiry is a short window for casual bettors

No Best Odds Guaranteed on horse racing

Some payment methods and bet types excluded from qualifying

Credit cards not accepted in Ireland since 2021

How We Reviewed the Coral Bonus

Registered a real account on Coral and completed the full sign-up process to verify every step. Read the full T&Cs and verified qualifying conditions, eligible markets, and payment method restrictions. Tested deposit and withdrawal speeds across multiple payment methods available to Irish customers. Compared the Coral welcome offer against eight competing Irish operators on net value after terms. All review activity was conducted within Irish responsible gambling guidelines. Deposit limits and self-exclusion tools were confirmed present in the account settings.

Learn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

Ireland Responsible Gambling – How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play.

And you always check the GRAI (Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland) for some first-hand information.

All testing was conducted in line with responsible gambling principles. We never stake beyond the minimum required to verify a promotion. 18+ only. Please gamble responsibly.

More Betting Guidance

If you liked that article, but are looking for more information before deciding if you want to use 1xbet, our experts have also worked on guides for you:

Popular FAQs: Coral Sign Up Offer Ireland

How Does the Coral Sign Up Offer Work in Ireland? Deposit €5 and place a €5 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher within 14 days of registration. After your bet settles, 6 x €5 Coral free bets land in your account within 72 hours. No code needed. Valid for 7 days from crediting.

Do I Need a Coral Bonus Code to Claim the Offer? No Coral bonus code is required for this offer. The welcome deal activates automatically after registration and the qualifying bet. Always check the Coral promotions page before signing up as code requirements can be introduced without notice.

What Are the Minimum Odds for the Coral Welcome Offer? The qualifying bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher. A €5 free bet placed at shorter odds will not qualify. Most standard match result and outright markets for Irish sports and Premier League football meet this requirement.

Can Coral Free Bets Be Used on Football and Horse Racing? Yes. Coral free bets can be used on football and horse racing markets as long as the market is in the eligible sportsbook section. Both Premier League football and major Irish and UK racing meetings are covered. Stake is not returned with winnings.

How Long Do Coral Free Bets Last? Coral free bets are valid for 7 days from when they are credited to your account. This is a short window for casual bettors. Plan to use all six tokens across the same week they land.